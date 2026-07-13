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L8ER SK8ER, a history
on writing about 8️liens and cuㄥts
Jul 13
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
5
6
4
conversation with m.a. knight 🌕🐺
A recording from elie lichtschein 👽🛹's live video
Jul 9
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
and
M.A. Knight
13
2
44:19
elias thorne [et] the extra-terrestrial [et]
aliens in the system ⋆⭒˚.⋆🔭
Jul 9
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
22
5
6
4 mystics before 40
on writing & not telling ✧˖°.☾
Jul 6
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
23
10
10
the strange man in her bedroom
a short story ▬ι𓆃
Jul 2
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
23
9
10
June 2026
the men digging for the messiah
tunnels under 770 + the most replicated building in the world
Jun 29
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
42
15
9
ヾ(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ🔪 i know everybody changes but i hope that we don't
a short story
Jun 25
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
25
8
9
writing horror about michael jackson
on writing
Jun 22
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
21
5
5
the popular ghost of the poplar tree
a short story
Jun 18
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
12
1
7
what are biblically accurate aliens?
announcing the next incarnation of this newsletter
Jun 15
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
35
2
14
the summer of olivia
on writing (and listening)
Jun 12
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
4
2
review of BACKROOMS (2026)
on writing
Jun 10
•
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
12
8
5
© 2026 Elie Lichtschein
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