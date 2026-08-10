biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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C-Line's avatar
C-Line
4hEdited

The girl with her privates on fire (so incredibly disturbing that poor young child!!!) is in the files omg omg how did she know???? It happened on his island and four men are around torturing this poor girl. Did it happen more than once? Was this a common occurrence? Omg I feel sick yet again…. They are so depraved it’s unbelievable ….

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Platinum Starship's avatar
Platinum Starship
2hEdited

I’m still perplexed why on earth Hunter worked for David Boies when we know Bill Richardson was on the board of Rosemont. The Rosemont Property deal was filed in New Mexico. We also saw pictures on the laptop, and a visits to Santa Fe where Hunter explicitly stated he wanted “massages.” He’s in the Epstein files, so is BGK/rosemont. New Mexico FBI got a visit from the laptop repairman’s father Oct 2019, and yet they still lied about that. From what I can see and what they are saying, there was a LAB RYNTH built on the property in 2014 by a MILITARY contractor that builds undergound LABS. Photos taken in 2026, show the LAB RYNTH is now a huge hole in the ground at that ranch.

Fauchi and Hunter Biden got pardons dated January 1, 2014. Bill Gates visited Los Alamos Labs thar year, and had a Q Clearance.

New Mexico clearly stated that Epstein had friends in THE MILITARY and THE SCIENCES like LABS, AI, biolabs, DARPA. The entire state is the Industrial military complex.

I dont dispute that the FBI protected him either. Obviously, there was a lot of DAMAGE CONTROL under way. SDNY shut down the New Mexico investigation July 2019, August Epsteins dead, DEC = COVID. Since 2019 -2023 the estate had people living on the ranch. Thats over four years to clean up whatever was really going on out there.

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