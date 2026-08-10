author’s note: last week, i wrote about jeffrey epstein’s alien connections, which included a reference to maria farmer’s 2020 painting, “the setiles.” in this piece, i do a deep dive on the painting itself. i want to shout out Jana who writes a stellar newsletter called Last Page First, and with whom i’ve been collaborating on pieces like this one and sharing notes. thanks as always for reading. make sure to check out her stuff.

it was 1996, and maria farmer, a painter from kentucky, should have been riding high. she had just gotten her master’s degree from the new york academy of art and had already sold a few pieces for thousands of dollars. she had even landed a decent-paying job as an art scout for a ludicrously wealthy man she met at her graduate exhibition.

the setiles, maria farmer, 2020

but the man, jeffrey epstein, was not who he seemed, as maria soon learned.

that august, she lodged the first public legal complaint against the financier. maria claimed that epstein and his companion ghislaine maxwell had sexually assaulted her earlier in the summer at the ohio estate of billionaire leslie wexner, where she had gone to work as an artist-in-residence. as if that wasn’t abhorrent enough, over the same period, her younger sister annie, who was just sixteen, had been lured to epstein’s zorro ranch in new mexico, where the shitstain had crawled into her bed, and where maxwell subjected her to a topless “massage.”

maria and annie around the time of the abuse

farmer also reported that epstein had stolen a set of artistic photographs, some of them nude, that she had taken of annie as studies for paintings. epstein, who would turn out to be a collector of child pornography, had lifted both the images and negatives from maria’s storage. he threatened to burn her house down if she told anyone about it.

but maria was not receptive to threats. on august 29, she walked into the nypd’s sixth precinct. she was redirected to the fbi because the assault had happened out of state, and so she filed a written complaint on september 3, 1996. it was logged by the bureau as child pornography, and in her complaint she named names: epstein, maxwell, wexner, and figures as powerful as bill clinton and donald trump. the fbi, sitting on a signed and named complaint, did nothing. for her candor, maria was blacklisted, threatened, and driven into hiding, where she changed her name. for more than twenty years, she stopped painting entirely. until 2019, around the time that epstein was arrested and then found dead in his cell by suicide. in december 2025, maria’s long-buried complaint surfaced in the released epstein files and her account was, at last, vindicated in public.

when maria finally returned to the canvas, she turned her grief into a body of work about the case itself. she started the survivors project, a series of luminous pastel portraits of epstein’s victims, each set against a color that represented the subject, a deliberate act of restoring faces and dignity to women the system had waved away.

maria working on the survivors project

and then came the work this article is about: the setiles, a seven-foot canvas from 2020 in which maria renders the entire epstein network in the teeming hellscape of hieronymus bosch, a lower world of predatory figures, watchful owls, and peacocks whose feathers hide phallic imagery, populated by the powerful people she says presided over decades of abuse. it is both a testimony and an indictment. the painting expresses, in maria’s highest language, everything that the fbi refused to hear.

it’s an incredible work of art, and maria has said on more than one occasion that it contains the keys to understanding epstein’s network and the enablers that made his abuse and degradations possible.

what’s going on in the painting? who are the individuals littering it? and what does it say, ultimately, about epstein and the class of secret elites committing atrocious acts against our planet and children?

let’s go through it, inch by inch.

first of all, in boschian style, there are three levels to the painting. this world, the underworld, and heaven.

here’s the heaven.

and here is the world as we know it.

and finally, here is the underworld.

let’s start with the middle. in the very center we see ghislaine maxwell with the body of a monster devouring a young girl while encased inside a transparent orb. the orb has a tag on it reading “property of fbi.”

the orb seems to indicate that maxwell presented herself transparently to epstein’s victims in order to better lure them.

underneath her is leslie wexner. he appears as a disembodied head with the tail of a peacock flared out under him, but the lower half of his body is a serpent extending below, out of sight. he’s the head of the snake.

maria was abused by epstein at wexner’s ohio mansion. wexner denied that she ever visited his property, but her driver’s license from the time includes his home address.

next to wexner stands a pantsless alan dershowitz. he’s holding his hands to his lips in a silencing gesture that maria would later paint on jes staley as well.

dershowitz, who defended epstein in court, has been accused by numerous victims of abuse. in the painting he’s surrounded by the corpses of girls hanging from trees and one with her vagina lit on fire in some kind of dark ritual. a teddy bear is also seen on the ground, indicating the victims’ youth.

on wexner’s other side is a school bus reading “fbi” on it with the silhouette of children in the windows. it’s unclear who the individual is whose face rises off the bus. some say it might be sarah kellen, an epstein victim turned collaborator, but it also might be the fbi agent who listened to maria’s testimony in 1996 and did nothing.

the intent is clear: the fbi, rather than aiding, sped away, taking the kids with them who’d already been abused by epstein and also the ones who soon would be.

the school bus appears to be ferrying these kids to the two us presidents accused of associating with epstein, bill clinton and donald trump.

trump stands on a toadstool, while clinton appears on a tv that’s being ejaculated on by a phallic hose coming off the school bus. owls surround them.

the owls that surround the presidents are a classic boschian motif, representing the silent, knowing observers. in other words, the witnesses who chose complicity over action.

behind clinton and trump is a temple that looks very similar to the one on epstein’s private island, which i’ve written about here.

elon musk’s head is floating in the sky above it, next to an octopus and a jellyfish shaped like a condom. in front of it, a figure rides a near-invisible unicorn while a bird statue paints the door, which has the numbers 666 on it. the unicorn is barely there, almost faded, just like the innocence of these victims, erased by a world that chose not to see them.

a sign points to the “back door” behind the temple. a window is open but it’s difficult to see what’s inside. there’s a tombstone next to it and a hand pointing at musk.

some people posit that the octopus in the sky is a reference to “the octopus syndicate,” a conspiracy from the early 1990s alleging that a secret network of powerful businessmen, politicians, and organized-crime figures was manipulating governments and financial institutions from the margins. others believe it’s just another thematic layer to the topsy-turvy nature of the world in the painting: the ocean in the sky, upside down, like the name of the painting, setiles, which is elites backwards.

the idea being that in this world, what should be up is down and what should be down is up.

on the far right of the painting we see epstein. his face appears on the side of what looks like a spacecraft tilting off an obelisk that recalls the washington monument. letters on its side reading “fbi” reinforce this. as does a figure in black, presumably maria, trying and failing to catch the attention of the fbi banner.

a foreign castle in the desert appears next to the obelisk, and there’s another naked woman on a unicorn.

these figures appear on the surface level world of the painting.

let’s go underground.

the body of leslie wexner continues below the earth in the form of a snake. this snake body forks off into other heads, including alexander acosta and jeff bezos.

alexander acosta is the former u.s. attorney for the southern district of florida who negotiated a controversial, overly lenient non-prosecution agreement for epstein in 2008. bezos, of course, is the billionaire founder of amazon. epstein attended several “billionaire dinners” hosted by an organization called the edge alongside bezos from 1999 to 2011.

the snake body also ends in a penis, which is ejaculating on the face of prince andrew, another high-profile epstein client. in this case, the disgraced prince’s body is that of a rat. below him are the skeletons of two children. other penises spill their seed on his other side.

arrows pointing down, to lower levels of hell, read the names “faux guggenheim” (maria’s nickname for eileen guggenheim), “hitler,” “wexner center for the arts,” and “bush,” indicating that all of these are too evil to even depict.

moving to the other side of hell, we can see the faces of several people who were complicit in epstein’s endeavors and in the silencing of maria.

from left to right they are abigail wexner (leslie wexner’s wife), randy bowie (leslie wexner’s bodyguard), vicky ward (vanity fair reporter), graydon carter (vanity fair editor), cimberly espinosa (a former epstein assistant), and lesley groff (another longtime epstein assistant).

next to them is attorney gloria allred. her body is that of a cow, including a branding on her back thigh, and she’s drawn shitting on a painter’s palette.

the words here at the bottom of the painting, pointing to the lower level of hell read “nyaa” (new york academy of art), “new albany,” “nbc,” “vanity unfair,” “allred spawn” and “fox.”

and then there are the beings in heaven. these are mostly the attorneys that aided in maria’s pursuit for justice.

the first two are bradley edwards and sigrid mccawley. edwards’ finger is connected to a paintbrush, indicating his role in returning maria to painting after her long hiatus. the two attorneys on the other side are stan pottinger and david boies. these four lawyers worked with epstein’s victims to get settlements from the estate.

but even with everyone in the painting identified, the questions about the enterprise still linger. why are so few of the people depicted here facing any consequences? if the majority of the enterprise is still hidden, underground, how can justice continue to be meted out? and why is maxwell at the very center of the painting, while epstein is relegated to a spaceship on the side?

this might be the most powerful statement maria makes in the whole painting. epstein isn’t the boss, maybe not even close. he was the gateway, the one who made the introductions, the face everyone saw. but the real power belongs to the ones who bankrolled him and kept him protected. maxwell is dead center because she was the one doing the dirty work day in and day out, luring the girls and making sure everything ran smoothly. epstein may have been the ringmaster, but the circus wasn’t his.

who really was responsible for all this degeneracy and ruin?

the answer, of course, is the people who control our world. the class named for epstein. the elites.

or as maria farmer calls them, since their power turns them inside out and makes them all face backwards, the setiles.