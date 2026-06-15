in 1975, two people in the pacific northwest decided that they were jesus and his father returned. they set about spreading this message by papering every public surface they could find with flyers about their revelation. on a sunday night in september, two hundred people gathered in the reception room of a local inn to hear them speak. whatever happened was transcendent enough that when the two strangers stood up at the end and said come with us, twenty people followed them into the dark, leaving behind their names, families, and jobs, the entire apparatus of being a person.

a flyer that appeared at the time

the two claimed to be godly beings, only they hadn’t come down from heaven.

they came from across the universe. in a craft. because heaven, in their telling, was a physical place embedded deep within outer space.

and god was an extra-terrestrial.

the two were not human; they were aliens dressed up in human costumes, cosmic prophets in biblical drag.

in other words, they were biblical aliens.

this is what roped in their followers.

if i was around when they did their recruiting, i would have probably joined up, but i was born too late for that, so instead i write about them and their beliefs, their codes and secrets, and the ripples beyond that.

aliens, gods, angels, and the cults of devotion that rise to serve them.

this is what i’ve been chasing with my short fiction, hybrid fiction, and auto-fiction since launching this newsletter two years ago.

welcome to biblically accurate aliens.

a biblically accurate alien is a being concerned with transcendence but also the coded ways that human progress and flourishing have always been tied to forces behind things, which we can’t always see but can all-too-often feel and even momentarily glimpse. it’s what i explore through my writings here.

you may have noticed the recent phenomenon of “biblically accurate angels.” over the last few years people have noticed that the angels we’re accustomed to seeing in pop culture – human beings with an ethereal peace to them and oversized wings coming off their backs – are nothing like the ones described in the book of ezekiel (and other places).

those angels most often look something like this.

or this.

and this.

i find these images inspiring as a horror writer who’s concerned with mystical realities and beings that don’t adhere to what we recognize in nature.

and i hope you do too. because they’re directing the next phase of this newsletter.

come with us.

we’re building a community of seekers.

we have an opportunity to do something really special together.

whether you’re a deep thinker obsessed with the nature of reality, a fellow macabre soul who can’t look away from horror, or just a writer trying to describe the world around you, then chances are you’ve been seeking direction on your own for quite some time. this life is notoriously lonely, especially for writers.

we’re better off doing it together.

i hope you’ll join us on this journey and consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $8 per month. you’ll get early access to select writings, exclusive content, and other perks i plan to announce soon.

to those who’ve been reading along over the last two years and those who just discovered us today: thank you for being here. it means a lot. i can’t wait to see where all this will take us.