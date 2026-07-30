my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones

this is chapter two point two of an ongoing serial. new installments run every other thursday. if you’re just arriving, start with chapter one ⤵︎

read chapter 1

according to jewish mysticism , there are 36 hidden righteous people quietly holding up the world. you get one shot to meet one, at age 18, and almost everyone misses it. my mom does not. the summer she turns 18, a man who isn’t there saves her life and leaves behind a small purple notebook. inside it is a ledger of names, places, dates, and times.

back in brooklyn, days into her first semester of college, my mom reads the next name in the notebook. leah freilich. september 7. 818 18th avenue. 12:43 pm .

she cuts two classes to make it, and at 12:43 on the dot the front door of 818 18th avenue opens. only it isn’t leah freilich. it’s a woman who calls herself the aide and who greets my mom by name in hungarian -- a language my mom doesn’t speak and yet somehow understands.

the aide pours mint tea, opens a tanach, and teaches my mom the first secret: lamed vov, 36, is the number of those who wait , a number to follow. and its shadow number, 88, elohim bet, two gods, a non-division that sources the dark. a bad number , one to avoid.

the aide asks my mom to come back every tuesday after class to study the secret hidden numbers and coded words .

this is where the story picks up.

chapter 2.2: the candleholders ◴

the day after meeting mrs. freilich’s aide, my mom was back in class on brooklyn college’s midwood campus. between intro to drawing and french 2, she chased down the professors of the two classes she missed and arranged to get the notes from the ta. academically speaking, my mom was a nerd. but in this kind of story, that only helps.

she sat through her classes, paying attention and taking notes, but also letting her mind slip to the house on 18th avenue and the woman in it who was somehow able to communicate with her in languages she didn’t know.

that night, at dinner, my mom’s younger siblings were visibly upset. over a bowl of chicken soup with farfel and extra-fluffy kneidlach, my grandmother’s specialty, my mom listened as shmeel and malkie shared what happened.

the two of them walked to and from school together every day. shmeel, who was fifteen, was at a yeshiva gedolah, and malkie, thirteen, was at a sarah schenirer. both buildings were on the same block. they studied jewish texts in addition to math, science, english, and history, which meant their school day was longer than most schools, and apparently, a group of italian boys got out early from p.s. 160 and took to hanging on the corner of 48th street, which shmeel and malkie passed on their way home.

malkie was especially distraught. “they started singing hey jew, don’t make it bad, even though we didn’t do anything! i told them to stop, and shmeel did too but they didn’t listen. they just sang it louder and then pushed shmeel, and i tried to stop them but i fell.” she touched the sleeve of her dress, which was covered in dirt.

their mother, my grandmother, who would eventually come to be known as babi soup to me and my siblings for the almost two decades we’d get to know her, comforted her younger children. as a survivor of auschwitz, she knew too well the destructive and inhumane ways the goyim came for the yidden. she made shmeel and malkie promise to take the long way to and from school.

chicken soup with kneidlach (i.e. matzoh balls). my babi a”h’s specialty

my mom listened, picking at a kneidl in her bowl, knowing that taking the long way wasn’t a long term solution.

but over the next few days, she forgot about her siblings’ worries as she delved into her college studies. the promise she made to mrs. freilich’s aide was still there, but it felt less urgent. school was calling, and with it, a future of writing or journalism. or maybe art. possibly academia? my mom loved the ongoing ever-changing options that college offered. there were so many people she could possibly be.

the next tuesday, she regretted her promise to the aide. her schoolwork was piling up, and the agreement felt tenuous. still, my mom is a woman of her word, and as afternoon approached evening, she told her mom that she found an after school job helping an old lady around the house. my grandmother nodded, asked if the woman was jewish, nodded again.

and so my mom’s afternoons of work with the lady at 818 18th avenue officially began.

their first formal get together was a tell of things to come. my mom arrived at 6 pm and stayed for almost two hours. mrs. freilich’s aide made the two of them tea and they sat at the table, speaking in occasional french but mostly hungarian. the woman asked about my mom’s life and studies and quizzed her about her upbringing. never once did she mention the notebook or why my mom came to the house the first time. the tanach sat on the table in front of them but neither one opened it.

at one point, the woman gestured to the large armoire in the living room. [do you see those candlesticks?] she asked in hungarian. my mom nodded, even though she had never heard the hungarian word for candlesticks until that exact moment. [they’re special. i only use them for certain times.] my mom asked, in french, if by certain times the woman meant shabbos and holidays? the woman laughed. [no no no, nothing like that. i don’t mean for jewish times. i mean for times we need to intervene.] she wouldn’t elaborate.

but my mom would soon understand what the woman meant.

over the next month, the routine of my mom’s new life settled into shapes easy to trace. school four days a week in midwood, one night a week in chelsea, and tuesday nights at mrs. freilich’s house, schmoozing with the aide over tea as she learned hungarian first through listening and then practice. but as september gave way to october and the high holy days came and went, the shapes bent a little.

on shemini atzeret, a holiday which literally translates to “the eighth day of the assembly,” my mom’s aunt suri, who’d been kvetching about pain in her ribs, collapsed at the dining room table. she was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with cholelithiasis. she spent a few weeks recuperating, which meant that my grandmother and grandfather would often visit her in the hospital. these visits were at night and rarely coincided with my mom’s evenings at 818, but the third week in october, my great aunt suri was recovering from a secondary procedure, and so that night, a tuesday, my grandmother told my mom to stay at home and watch her younger siblings, since she and my grandfather would be at the hospital for a few hours.

my mom didn’t protest. she was (and still is) a responsible and caring older sister, but she had to let mrs. freilich’s aide know she wouldn’t make it. she checked the phonebook, but there was no number listed, so after school but before her parents left for the hospital, my mom put on a raincoat and walked through the drizzle to 818 18th avenue to let her language tutor know about the development.

the aide was glad to see her, but less enthusiastic about the news. [hold on] the woman said after my mom told her she couldn’t come that night. only it wasn’t hungarian. it was hebrew, which my mom was fluent in from middle school. [tonight i need you. i need you here tonight. it is very important.]

my mom didn’t know what to say. she said she could probably come back tomorrow night, but she had to watch her siblings later.

the aide gave her a funny look. [is there a better way to watch them than here with me?] that didn’t make sense and my mom didn’t respond. but the woman kept pushing, saying it was incredibly important that my mom be there that night. in fact, she wouldn’t let her leave until my mom promised to return a few hours later.

what could my mom do? she wasn’t in the business of lying to her parents, but with her siblings it was a different story. their upstairs neighbor, mrs. rosen, was a nice widow with a television set who was always happy to let the tv-less friedman kids come over and watch. before entering her home, my mom knocked on mrs. rosen’s door and asked if her siblings could come by later that night to watch tv. mrs. rosen said sure.

after feeding their three children, my grandparents kissed each one, said they’d be back by 8:30 at the latest, got into their ford maverick, and drove off into the rain, windshield wipers working furiously.

my mom in the late 1970s, around the time of this story

my mom told shmeel that she had to go out and meet a friend and that he was in charge. if he didn’t tell their parents, he and malkie could go up to mrs. rosen’s house and watch whatever they wanted. this was privilege enough to shut shmeel up, and a sly kind of mutually assured destruction: if shmeel told on my mom for leaving him and malkie alone, she would tell on them right back for watching tv at mrs. rosen’s, which they technically weren’t allowed to do without permission.

my mom walked back to mrs. leah freilich’s house that night in what could only be described as a rising squall. the rain had shown up earlier, but it was positively pounding by the time she reached 818 18th avenue for the second time that day.

the aide welcomed my mom like it was a regular tuesday night, like she hadn’t made her promise to return just a few hours earlier, and for a good thirty minutes, my mom was bewildered, utterly bewildered. everything was the same. they sipped tea, sat at the kitchen table, and the aide spoke to my mom in hungarian.

only this time, my mom was distracted by the large clock in the kitchen.

it read 7:52.

the aide noticed this. [we have some time still] she said, switching to hebrew.

“time until what?”

the woman said nothing. my mom was worried. her parents would be back at 8:30. they were never late. what would her mother say when she got back and saw that the house was empty? even if she checked with mrs. rosen and found malkie and shmeel watching happy days and the evening news, what about tilly, her eldest, who wasn’t watching her siblings like she’d been told to? my mom pulled on her bangs, a nervous tic.

she kept her eyes on the clock. 7:52 became 7:58, which became 8:04, which quickly became 8:09.

my mom said she had to leave soon to be home by 8:30, but the aide only shushed her. the two of them sat in silence, sipping tea, listening to the rain hammer the roof, until the clock hit 8:16. at this point the aide stood up. [we have two minutes] she announced in hebrew. she walked quickly to the armoire and pulled over a chair. standing on it, she reached up and removed the two silver candlesticks.

“i thought you never use those,” my mom said, but the woman was busy. after placing the candlesticks on the table, she reached into a drawer of the armoire and pulled out a pair of bright green candles.

the aide stuck a candle into each one of the holders. she removed a small lighter from her pocket and looked at the clock. it now read 8:17. [one minute] the woman said.

it felt way longer than a minute, but my mom and the aide stared at the clock, the aide’s hand poised above the shorter candlestick, lighter ready to go.

the instant it changed to 8:18, the woman lit the first green candle. she waited for a moment and then lit the second candle. for maybe thirty seconds, she let the two candles burn, a soft green light. she was speaking to herself in a language my mom didn’t understand, which was the first time that happened in the house. and then the woman extinguished both flames. [that’s all done now] she said, this time in hungarian, smiling widely at my mom.

my mom didn’t smile back. she just stared. for the first time, she noticed just how much makeup this woman wore, especially on her cheeks and jawline. “what was that?” my mom asked. “why did you light the candles? and barely let them burn?”

the woman surveyed my mom heavily. she was still smiling, but it came across as taut. in hebrew, she said [certain candles are meant to be held, and certain people are meant to hold candles]. she gently fingered the nearest candlestick. [tilly. look at me. do you understand what i am telling you?]

my mom didn’t, but she also kind of did, even though she probably couldn’t explain it. it was like the languages she didn’t speak, no way for it to make sense and yet somehow doing just that.

the woman did not provide further answers. she removed the two green candles from the holders and returned them to the drawer. my mom peeked inside the drawer and saw hundreds of candles, all different colors and sizes, entire rainbows of wax. the woman picked up the candlesticks, stood on the chair next to the armoire, and returned them to their place.

and that was it. the aide smiled at my mom and said in english. “everything is fine now. you can go home. thank you for coming. it made the difference.”

my mom sprinted home in the pounding rain, more confused than she’d ever been, but desperate to beat her parents back.

she needn’t have rushed.

by 8:30, her parents hadn’t arrived.

she went upstairs to get her siblings. she told shmeel and malkie that their parents would be back any minute and made them promise again not to tell them that she left. both nodded, eager to protect their precious tv viewing time.

a standard television set from the mid 1970s

but by 9:00, their parents hadn’t showed up. by 9:15 it was the same, and my mom started to worry. she looked through the window, where the rain was still driving.

she called the hospital, using the phonebook on the squat living room table. she got through to a receptionist, who didn’t know if her parents were there, but said that visiting hours ended at 8. “they’re on their way home, dear,” the woman said. “it might take longer because of the bad weather.”

finally, at 9:27, the front door opened and my grandmother and grandfather entered the room.

“hashem exists!” my grandmother announced. my zaidy’s face was as white as if he’d just glimpsed the messiah in the flesh.

my grandmother gathered her three kids around her. “i have something incredible to tell you,” she said in yiddish, the primary language spoken in the friedman home, and started to tell her story.

the two of them had visited suri tante, she said, who still had gallbladder pain but was expected to fully recover. they started driving back around 7:45. “we were on the highway, and the rain was so heavy. i told your tatte to pull over until it was easier to see. but your tatte…” my grandfather kept driving down the rain-slicked highway, going at a safe speed, but even with his driving skills, the weather proved too heavy, and the car spun out. “it was terrifying! i thought we were going to die, but when the car stopped moving, we were fine. in the middle of the highway, facing the wrong way, but not hurt. still in danger, though. the car’s engine had stopped and the headlights were off and the rain was so heavy that the other cars coming toward us couldn’t see us.” my grandfather tried desperately to start the engine, to move out of danger, or at least turn the headlights on in warning, but for a few terrible moments nothing happened. “i was looking at the clock,” my grandmother said. “it was 8:17. i davened to hashem, my eyes still on the clock. it was easier to look there than at the road. the instant the clock changed to 8:18, there was a noise in the engine and the headlights blinked on. first the left one and a moment later the right. the lights shone bright, much brighter than they usually are, and the cars that were approaching saw them and stopped in time.” nobody was hurt, except their car. because once the traffic stopped, maybe thirty seconds later, the lights again went dead.

their car was towed and a kind policeman drove them to a nearby taxi depot, where a driver took them home.

“hashem exists,” my grandmother said again. “there’s no other explanation.”

my mom stood to the side, her face on fire. there was another explanation, she knew. but it wasn’t one that she could really talk about.

she shivered, wondering about the abilities of the woman in the small house on 818 18th avenue, and the candleholders on top of the armoire.

she would wonder about that for a long time.

there was one more unexplainable incident that happened during my mom’s time assisting mrs. leah freilich’s aide. it happened a few weeks later, and it also served as the end of my mom’s evening visits to 818 18th avenue.

i’ll get into that next time. until then, know that certain candles shed light on things in this world you can’t see without them. we exist in a wild garden.

꒷꒦

author’s note: in the next installment of “my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones,” mrs. freilich’s aide helps out (indirectly) with my aunt and uncle’s italian boy troubles, and my mom attends an unusual funeral .