conversation with m.a. knight 🌕🐺

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.132conversation with m.a. knight 🌕🐺A recording from elie lichtschein 👽🛹's live videoelie lichtschein 👽🛹 and M.A. KnightJul 09, 2026132ShareTranscriptthank you Sean Thomas McDonnell, Lila, Layne Mercer, and many others for tuning into my live video with M.A. Knight! Get more from elie lichtschein 👽🛹 in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksbiblically accurate aliensSubscribeAuthorselie lichtschein 👽🛹M.A. KnightWrites Behind the Grin SubscribeRecent Postsreading out loud from an alien book for 10 min 👽🛸Jun 1 • elie lichtschein 👽🛹Interview with Ilana Masad 👽🛸😱Sep 19, 2025 • elie lichtschein 👽🛹 and Ilana MasadInterview with Daniela Naomi MolnarAug 20, 2025 • elie lichtschein 👽🛹 and Daniela Naomi Molnar