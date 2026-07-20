dͩeͤaͣdͩ aͣngeͤls͛ liͥvͮeͤ aͣmͫoͦng uͧs͛

there are realities we participate in without ever knowing it.

this is the basic condition of consciousness in a world of overlapping currents. it comes with gifts, but also dangers. the two are braided, and the braid tightens the higher you climb -- up the spokes of the turning wheel, where reality thins into what the mystics i draw from call sode, the hidden layer beneath the hidden layer ⛧⃝𓄃. the nearer you draw to the truth, the more certain things notice you.

and few things are more dangerous than being noticed by the dead angels.

what are dead angels? how do you spot one?

good. you’re asking the right questions. keep your voice down and read on.

it starts, like many collective demons, in the old testament. a number of verses in this first telling indicate the existence of otherworldly beings mingling among the humans. one example occurs early in ᵍᵉⁿᵉˢⁱˢ, the opening book of the bible.

the fourth verse of the sixth chapter gives us the following:

read it again. this time focus on the first word.

what exactly are nefilim? what does it mean that they were the offspring of the b’nei ha-elohim -- sons of God, literally? how did they just “appear”? did they specifically come from the sky to mate with human women? what’s that about?

it could just be that our planet is home to the baddest babes in the known universe, a viewpoint i full-throatedly support, but it’s also possible that the nefilim wanted to introduce a strain of dead alien into the human bloodstream. and if that’s the case, it seems to have worked.

nefilim are still here. you’ve almost certainly stood in line behind one at a bakery or the post office. or possibly in your own home waiting to get something from the fridge, watching your roommate remove their leftover pasta until you remember that he’s gone for the entire week.

nefilim are not aliens. they’re dead angels. dead angels wearing our world like a skin because they can no longer occupy the tier of existence that used to be theirs.

there are a number of ways to spot a dead angel among the human populace.

but before we get there, we must detour through their name, because their name contains so much of their essence.

the dead christ with angels, edouard manet, 1867

the word nefilim [ ⁿᵉᶠⁱˡⁱᵐ ] comes from nafal, to fall. the shoresh, or three-sound root that every hebrew word grows from, is נ-פ-ל, or n-f-l. this is why i spell it nefilim and not the more common nephilim; the second spelling smuggles in a ph that softens the fall into something latinate and safe. i want the dead drop to be audible. n-fall-im. the fallen ones.

if you’re a praying kind of jew, you recite ashrei three times a day. ashrei, of course, is psalm 145, the great alphabetical acrostic, which includes one verse for aleph, one for bet, etc. straight down the alphabet in order.

only one letter is missing in the line up. there is no verse for nun.

the two forms of “nun,” the 14th letter in the aleph bet whose gematric value is 50

in brachot 4b, the talmud brings this up. an accusing finger points at the letter. nun is accursed for beginning the word nefilah, falling. king david, who tradition claims as the author of the psalms, would not include the letter of ruin and collapse in a song of praise, so he cut the nun.

only david didn’t actually cut the letter. he caught it. the very next verse -- the samekh -- reads somekh hashem l’chol ha-noflim, “god supports all who fall.” the missing nun doesn’t drop into a void, but into the very next line.

that’s the entire theology of the nefilim in a single liturgical gesture. they are the fallen ones hidden in a line next to ours. they’re not in their place, but in the broader world. our world.

only in the context of angels, ᶠᵃˡˡᵉⁿ means dead.

these are dead angels, and their oldest name says so directly.

one of the seven names of the nefilim is refaim, and refaim are dead beings, as stated in isaiah.

“the dead do not live; the refaim do not rise.”

dead angels don’t rise. they stay in these low lands with us. which is why it’s crucial to know how to spot them trying to blend in.

hͪoͦw ᴛⷮoͦ s͛рoͦᴛⷮ dͩeͤaͣdͩ aͣngeͤls͛

there are ways to catch dead angels passing as humans.

the tells come from scripture, and from one later prophetic song.

but before we run through them, there’s media to examine.

waͣᴛⷮcͨhͪ frͬaͣiͥlᴛⷮy (2001)

in 2001, bill paxton, who played the treasure hunter from titanic, directed the film frailty. in it, he stars as a father convinced god has tasked him and his two young sons with destroying demons.

these evil beings walk around disguised as ordinary people, he tells his children. only he can see them for what they really are. the movie is mostly invention, and its demons are nonsense, but it gets one thing exactly right about the noble pursuit of the dead angels, which has nothing to do with demonology.

it’s something more fundamental. i won’t tell you what. that would ruin the watching. all i’ll say is that pursuing the dead angels, and twisting off a finger to be sure, is about as ᵈʳⁱᵛᵉⁿ an undertaking as a person can find in this life.

watch the movie to get grounded in aspects of dead angel lore.

watch it alone and with an open notebook before you. watch it thrice if you have to.

once you’ve seen it, you’re ready for the song.

liͥs͛ᴛⷮeͤn ᴛⷮoͦ “s͛aͣdͩ-̄eͤyeͤdͩ laͣdͩy oͦf ᴛⷮhͪeͤ loͦwlaͣndͩs͛”

the second ur-text for our study of dead angels is a song written by bob dylan in 1966.

“sad eyed lady of the lowlands” is a song but it’s also a work of prophecy.

in terms of his creative process, dylan once described what he was chasing as “that thin, wild mercury sound.” here’s the full quote he gave in a 1978 interview with playboy magazine:

nobody’s entirely sure what he meant. “thin wild mercury” isn’t a genre or a production technique. it’s a creative emotion. a current, or perhaps a frequency. the feeling that a song has stopped being written and instead arrives already complete from somewhere else, shimmering just beyond the edge of ordinary perception, there for the taking. catching the transmission before it disappears.

this is the chashmal (חשמל) mentioned at the beginning of ezekiel:

in modern hebrew, chashmal means “electricity,” but that’s coming from the above verse, where the word is introduced. some translate it as electrum, a naturally occurring alloy of silver and gold, or glowing metal, or amber, like above.

the rabbis of the talmud understood the chashmal as follows.

they split the chashmal into two conflicting activities: chash (silence) and mal (speech), naming a kind of communication that talks and goes quiet in the same breath. in other words, the failure of language is part of ezekiel’s message. that’s how dead angels arrive. in visions that flare and then go still into the ordinary and explicable.

chashmal, the impossible mute/loud substance surrounding ezekiel’s divine chariot, is less a material than a field of charged presence. a brightness that carries intelligence. in terms of other names for it, “thin wild mercury” is as close as anyone has come.

dylan stuck his track most inspired by the chashmal at the very end of blonde on blonde, his double album from 1966. it took up the entire fourth side.

that’s intentional. dead angels need their space, even in shaped grooves of polyvinyl chloride.

listen to “sad-eyed lady of the lowlands.” listen to it eleven times, preferably through strong noise-canceling headphones, and if possible at 3 a.m., the time of night the album was built for.

pay special attention to the fourth verse. dylan lays it out himself, full on, no metaphor:

the farmers and the businessmen they all did decide

to show you where the dead angels are that they used to hide

but why did they pick you to sympathize with their side?

how could they ever mistake you?

there are dead angels, in the telling of this song, and the “straight ones” (i.e. farmers and businessmen) keep them under lock. we could spend a lifetime deciphering this.

but in the interest of this piece, it’s important to focus on two parts of the song: the straightforward devotional dylan addresses to his then-wife, sara lownds, but also the transcendent elevated praise of an entity known as “the sad eyed lady.”

this sad eyed lady is not a lady with “sad eyes,” but an “eyed lady” who is sad.

a sad, eyed lady.

a lady covered in eyes, all along her skin, going in wheels around. the sad eyed lady blinks, but she cannot look away. she sees everything at once, in every direction, backward into every past grief and forward into the ones soon to arrive. that complete unlidded sight is her sorrow -- she weeps the way a glass surface reflects: constantly, reflexively, and without relief.

this entity, the goddess of the dead angels, was watching dylan as he wrote the song. every eye on her body open, fixed on the man at the table in a side room of columbia’s recording studio in spring 1966, composing a love song to his woman, dimly aware that the presence of the chashmal was turning it into an epic of a melancholic entity with far too many eyes.

for eleven minutes, dylan praises the eerie being. when a thing like that looks at you, praise is the only thing a mouth can safely muster.

the inner lining of blonde on blonde. some suggest that the woman on the right side is a stand in for the sad, eyed lady

once you’ve watched paxton’s movie and imbibed dylan’s song enough times to color your vision, you’re ready to start looking for the dead angels among us.

there are four tells, based on jewish mystical texts and “sad-eyed lady of the lowlands,” to alert you that the person across from you is not a person.

dͩeͤaͣdͩ aͣngeͤls͛ cͨaͣn’ᴛⷮ рⷬrͬoͦnoͦuͧncͨeͤ ᴛⷮhͪeͤ leͤᴛⷮᴛⷮeͤrͬ n

dead angels cannot make the n sound. it’s not an accent or a speech impediment, though most have learned to pass it off as one. it’s structural. dead angels can’t say the letter that names their fall -- the same letter david cut from ashrei so he wouldn’t have to mention them.

what comes out instead is an m. good morming. hi, johm. dead amgels.

there was a man on my eighth-grade class trip to washington dc i’ll never forget. he was standing extremely still outside the lincoln memorial, watching people filter in and out. he wore red gloves on both hands, a strange look for a scorching june day.

at that era in my life, i was really into eminem, and this man had a close-cropped buzz cut very similar to marshall mathers. i stared at him as we entered the enclosure of the stone statue and on the way out, feeling bold, i told him i liked his haircut. he nodded.

“just like eminem,” i said.

he stared at me. “who’s emimem?”

emimem. at the time, his mispronunciation was funny, a joke that me and my bestie josh incorporated into our rotating list of bits.

but then, a few years later, i was in yeshiva, studying the nefilim, and the man’s pronunciation unsettled me. as did his gloves. in retrospect, i’m glad i didn’t yet have the framework to be as afraid as i should have been.

dylan references this tell in the opening lines of “sad-eyed lady of the lowlands.”

with your mercury mouth in the missionary times

and your eyes like smoke and your prayers like rhymes

and your silver cross and your voice like chimes

oh, who do they think could bury you?

if you line up the first line to hit the ms, it really stands them out.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published with your m ercury m outh in the m issionary ti m es

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published dylan emphasizes the m sounds to highlight the speech of the dead angels. he overemphasizes the sound they use to cover the one they can't utter.

the question the verse ends on is rhetorical. no one can bury a dead angel, of course. they’re already dead. the sad, eyed lady, the queen of the dead angels, is far beyond any form of human interment.

which brings us to the second tell.

dͩeͤaͣdͩ aͣngeͤls͛ hͪaͣvͮeͤ s͛iͥxͯ fiͥngeͤrͬs͛ oͦn eͤaͣcͨhͪ hͪaͣndͩ

if you suspect someone might be a dead angel, count their fingers. this is the crudest tell and the surest, which is why they often wear gloves, like the guy i saw in dc.

a six-fingered giant is canonical in the bible. in the second book of samuel, verse 21:20, the text describes a battle at gath, the hometown of goliath.

read it again. this time pay attention to the numbers.

this is how we know that the nefilim, who are also called refaim (the plural of raphah), have six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot.

of course, a human being can have six fingers and not be a dead angel. polydactyly is real. people are simply born with an extra finger sometimes.

antonio alfonseca pitched eleven years in the major leagues with six fingers on each hand. he was given the nickname el pulpo, or the octopus, but nothing ever happened to give dead angel watchers pause. similarly, actress gemma arterton was born with six fingers on each hand, although in her case, a doctor tied the extra fingers with sutures so they would fall off on their own when she was young. this is common for people born with polydactyly.

some people are born with extra digits, and others develop speech impediments. it’s why you need to make sure all four tells are present before deciding that your boss is not a human being, but a dead angel blending in who needs to be “attended to.”

dylan buries his six-fingered tell in one of the song’s most ᵈᵉᵛᵒᵗⁱᵒⁿᵃˡ images:

now you stand with your thief, you're on his parole

with your holy medallion in your fingertips now that fold

and your saintlike face and your ghostlike soul

who among them could ever think he could destroy you?

your holy medallion in your fingertips now that fold.

fingertips folding a medallion is a small, intimate, and extremely precise gesture, the exact gesture where a sixth finger has nowhere to hide.

similarly, this line appears a few verses earlier:

with your deck of cards missing the jack and the ace

in other words, a hand that’s wrong. off-count. incomplete or, in our case, overfull. dylan keeps showing hands performing arithmetic that doesn’t add up.

ask a dead angel to show you their fingers and you’ll be met with resistance. if this happens, ask about their dreams.

because they have none. which segues into the third tell.

dͩeͤaͣdͩ aͣngeͤls͛ dͩoͦn’ᴛⷮ s͛leͤeͤр

we can see your real face now, michael lotenero, 2026

human beings sleep. it’s one of the defining features of being a mammal, and an especially pleasurable one. being awake is fun, but who doesn’t love a nice middle-of-the-day guilt-free nap?

the answer, of course, is dead angels.

dead angels don’t sleep, they can’t. but they’ve learned that not sleeping is conspicuous, so they pretend to sleep. when they’re around human beings, and it’s time to go down for the night, they’ll retreat to their bed, and lie there, eyes open, staring at nothing, performing the act of sleep rather than the thing itself.

the torah’s angels are designed this way in the factory. ezekiel, in his chariot vision, describes the living creatures, the angels, in the following manner.

regel yeshara, or a “single rigid leg,” is a straight unjointed leg that does not bend. rashi reads this to mean they have no knees, and therefore cannot sit or lie down. a being that in its true form can’t bend or recline is a being that can’t lie down. it stands, eternally. of course, the dead angels among us can bend their legs, of which they have two, they just can’t do what you commonly bend legs to do: sleep.

this is why jews who pray stand with their feet pressed together, as one leg, during the amidah -- for those few minutes we’re impersonating angels, the sleepless standing ones.

they have a name that states this outright. in daniel 4:10 they’re called ir v’kadish, “watchers and holy ones.” the word “ir” comes from “ur,” hebrew for being awake. in other words, an insomniac. sleep is for ᵗʰᵉ ˡⁱᵛⁱⁿᵍ, not the dead.

dylan references this in his song by giving the dead angel a bed you’d never rest in.

with your sheets like metal and your belt like lace

sheets like metal.

metal sheets, a cold hard bed that nobody warm has ever slept in. because no one has.

another line points at this, too.

with your silhouette when the sunlight dims

into your eyes where the moonlight swims

the surface reading of this is that it’s a poetic image for a lover, but in order for the moonlight to swim into your eyes, your eyes must be open at night. because they don’t close, not at midnight, not ever.

sheets of metal plus eyes full of moonlight equals a thing that lies down every night but never once goes under.

and on the topic of eyes, we can turn to the fourth and final tell.

ᴛⷮhͪeͤiͥrͬ eͤyeͤs͛ aͣrͬeͤ noͦᴛⷮ liͥᴋⷦeͤ oͦuͧrͬ eͤyeͤs͛

i saved this one for last because it’s the hardest to unsee once you’ve seen it, and you can’t ask about it without giving yourself away.

dead angels have eyes that differ significantly from the eyes of humans and other mammals.

shine a light into a human eye and the pupil flinches down to a pinhole. it’s an involuntary reflex, one of the oldest neural circuits we have.

the pupils of dead angels don’t constrict. the light comes in and the black stays wide, because there’s no living reflex behind the glass to answer it, just the ˢᵗᵃⁿᵈⁱⁿᵍ ᵈᵃʳᵏ of something that quit its body long ago but kept the windows open.

it’s in the title of dylan’s song. the sad eyed lady, where the sadness is not an emotion, but an optical property, a fixedness.

and your eyes like smoke and your prayers like rhymes … sad-eyed lady of the lowlands

where the sad-eyed prophet says that no man comes

eyes like smoke. these are melancholic eyes, all of them, the lady’s and her prophet’s. eyes where the moonlight swims, where the light gets in but not out. this is the defining feature, of course, of the sad eyed lady and the dead angels that swarm her.

the torah is over-prepared for this one. the ophanim -- the wheel-angels of ezekiel’s chariot -- are described as follows.

rims full of eyes, covered all the way around.

chapter ten of the same text goes even further and gets even creepier.

their whole body, all of it studded with eyes that never close.

that’s the family the dead angels come from. a lineage of ocular transformation. when you meet one presenting as a person, most of the eyes are gone, temporarily hidden. but the two that are left don’t get smaller in the light.

ᴛⷮhͪeͤ noͦвleͤ рuͧrͬs͛uͧiͥᴛⷮ oͦf ᴛⷮhͪeͤ dͩeͤaͣdͩ aͣngeͤls͛

the last thing i’ll say, and the reason i wrote any of this down, is that dead angels can only keep blending in among us so long as we’re unwilling to look for them. keep looking, and don’t go slack when you find them. make a note of it and message me or a rabbi or your local dead angel handler.

consider ᵗʰᵉ ᵏᵉʸˢ handed to you.

count the fingers. watch the pupils. ask about their sleeping habits.

and if the person across the table says “good morming” and reaches with a gloved hand for yours -- you can shake it, there’s no harm in that. but do not, whatever you do, ask them to introduce you to their goddess.

no man can see the sad eyed lady sunken in her full ocular capacity and live.

the nob_le pur_suit of the d_ead ang_els

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