this past friday night, i attended a shabbat meal in south brooklyn with a few other jewish artists, and since i am incapable of speaking to another human being (let alone other artists) without mentioning what i’m working on or currently obsessing over, the topic of shaydim came up.

it’s not just that my first comic, which is about shaydim and comes out in less than a month, is top of brain at the moment. shaydim kind of always are for me. but one of the other artists at the meal, an illustrator named ronit, was raised in a jewish household where shaydim and the terrors they bring were a frequent reality.

growing up, ronit told me, her mother would constantly warn her not to engage in “objectionable” behaviors in the house for fear of attracting the shaydim. whistling indoors, not washing your hands first thing in the morning, and leaving food under your bed could all conjure the demons. the only solution, if you accidentally invited in a shayd, was to place a bowl of water in the center of your room while you slept. the idea was simple: the shayd would visit you at night, creeping along in the dark, but would see its reflection in the water, become entranced, and drown. a heavy dose of narcissus in there, for sure, but that’s how ronit was taught to protect herself.

it was such a strange conversation that i started writing this story in my head before ronit even finished talking. i chewed on it all day saturday and wrote it down yesterday at my friend mia's house in philadelphia.

read on with caution, and make sure to fill a bowl before bed tonight. just in case.

drowned in bowl

growing up with a deeply superstitious mom, ro learned that acting strange had its reasons. some were familiar, which ro privately chalked up to a muddled form of ocd that her therapy-averse mother would never admit to: broken mirrors buried immediately to keep away bad luck, black cats avoided with a fury, and wooden surfaces all over the house, in easy knocking distance.

jewish superstitions, too. ro’s mother wore a red string around her left wrist so the godheads wouldn’t bother her during their earthly wanderings. she named ro for someone already dead to not split her daughter’s soul into two restless halves. she walked backwards out of cemeteries so the soon-to-be-resurrected wouldn’t take offense and initiate the haunt.

but the one she swore up and down against was the beckoning of shaydim.

shaydim, of course, are an especially malevolent form of demon. they are mentioned exactly twice in the old testament, but appear riddled throughout the talmud. according to legend, in their pristine, unchanged form, shaydim have giant humanoid bodies, keratin-shiny, with long over-jointed arms, hair bristling off their palms, and conveyor-belt teeth you should never be so unlucky to see. and, of course, the clawed feet of a chicken.

ro believed her mom’s fears and worries with exactly six percent of her mind and half that of her heart. but she lived at home, which meant she followed the house rules about shaydim no matter how wacky or out of sync they were.

most were easy to follow. ro’s mom always made sure to close holy books when she wasn’t reading them so the shaydim wouldn’t soak up the words that could hasten their human transformation. ro, who had no real interest in reading such books anyway, was fine with that. keeping socks on during meals and not storing food under your bed while you slept was also easy, since ro liked warm feet and clean living quarters. but some of the others were a struggle, like not whistling indoors, which ro often did because she loved music. but, as her mom said, whistling to music was different than whistling to silence, and only the latter called forth the chicken-footed.

of course, there were ways to stay safe from the shaydim even if you messed up.

the easiest way, according to ro’s mother, was to place a large bowl of water in the center of your bedroom before going to sleep. if the shayd came for you in the night, it would get tripped up by its own reflection and drown in narcissistic contemplation.

none of this was an issue to ro for the first seventeen years of life. it was all so obviously and totally made up, her mother’s poor cowered brain zinging all over and insisting on things that just weren’t. still, ro was respectful, and took care to not do things that bothered her mother. but in the winter of her seventeenth, everything changed.

one cold evening, ro’s mom announced that she was going on a six-day trip in the second week of january.

ma, what? ro asked. you hate leaving the house.

ro’s mother nodded. there’s a rabbi near atlanta with a key, she said. a key that can unlock the doors of the heart. he’ll open my heart-door, and i can stop worrying.

the first two nights were great. ro liked being alone. she ordered dinner, listened to music as loud as she wanted, and invited her two best friends over to watch a movie.

the trouble arrived on night number three.

accidentally at first. ro ordered a large pizza and while carrying the oversized box to the dining room, she knocked a pile of her mom’s books onto the floor. she picked them up and returned them to the table, but an hour or so later, she saw that she’d forgotten a book in the far corner. it was open, splayed perfectly for a shayd to read. ro checked the title page. sefer yetzirah, the book of formations. she grabbed the book, snapped it shut, and returned it to the pile on the table.

innocuously at second. the carpet was warm, and ro wanted to get cozy, so she kicked her socks off somewhere between the dining room table and the living room couch. she didn’t notice or think much of it without her mom there to call her out. she only remembered when stepping onto the tile of the kitchen, which was shocking in its coldness. she half-heartedly tugged her socks back on, more to tamp down the voice of her mother than anything.

and finally, defiantly. ro tried reading in her room, but the house was quiet. too quiet. quiet enough to turn. it carried a somberness that bothered her, so she closed her book and whistled into the silence, four strong notes, just to prove she could.

none of this was anything. other than a poor woman’s damaged brain, and the way it dripped onto her child.

but ro struggled to fall asleep that night.

maybe it was just being alone in the empty house, though she’d gone out like a light the first two nights.

she was on the verge of drifting off when she heard it. a soft whistle from below. four notes, repeated twice. the same ones she’d whistled earlier.

ro was taken out. her entire body tensed. she listened hard, expecting the sound to return, and was grateful beyond belief when it didn’t.

but another sound replaced it.

a soft rustle, like a falling leaf. ro tried to ignore it, desperate for this, all this, to stop, but when it persisted, she rocked side to side until she couldn’t anymore. there was only one way. she got out of bed, made sure her socks were on tight, and tiptoed through the hallway and down the stairs. there was nothing in the living room. nothing in the kitchen, but in the dining room she saw it.

sefer yetzirah.

the book was wide open, and though there was no breeze in the room, a page rose and fell, turning itself.

spooked beyond thought into straight, dire action, ro grabbed the book and slammed it shut. acting on an impulse not based in anything approaching reality, she shoved the book into the freezer, just to be safe.

this was okay. everything was okay. okay okay okay. ro was on her way up the stairs, trying to convince herself of the impossible, when she heard the third sound. a kind of clicking. she stopped again, listening, praying praying praying all was silent. and for nearly a minute, it was. but then the clicking returned. it was coming from the kitchen, tapping softly on tile. dry, precise, tentative, like something with too many joints moving its claws in slow bursts.

ro was terrified, completely and totally sunken in fear, but she was still in control of her body, and she said out loud there’s nothing there, and forced her bones to carry her down the stairs. she leapt into the kitchen and shouted boo! flipping on the lights. and maybe it worked? there was nothing there, at least not in physical form. the clicking still echoed in her ears, but not in the room.

ro debated calling her mom. she pictured what she’d say and decided to cut out the middleman. she filled a large plastic bowl with water and carried it gingerly up the stairs. she placed it on her bedroom floor and climbed into bed. for twenty minutes, maybe thirty, she lay in bed, listening intently, almost daring the shayd (or was it shaydim? were there many?) to return. but thankfully, whatever was knocking around downstairs, reading and whistling and walking, appeared to be gone.

it was with a tight sort of relief that ro fell asleep half an hour later.

she woke up at two in the morning. the house stood in silence, a miserable motion, and even from the depths of her blankets, ro sensed it. an upheaval, some kind of planetary shift. a difference to the air.

she didn’t want to get out of bed, wanted nothing less on earth than to investigate, but to stay there was to invite the unknown to shapeshift her peace of mind. ro could only manage it for so long. she stuck her head out of her blanket. her door was open, just like she’d left it. she listened, hard. all was silent.

but the discordant ambience was loud, and making sure her socks were on tight, ro climbed out of bed. she took a few steps to the door and tripped on the thing in the middle of her room.

she hit the floor hard, and rolled over. she looked down.

an inhuman howl came from her mouth, over and over. all while backing away from the thing on the floor.

a shattering revelation, a world-poisoner. ro saw her mother was right. shaydim were real. there was one on her bedroom floor.

her mother, in all her pinched-mindedness, had left one thing out: killing a shayd apparently removed its invisibility. and with that guard gone, ro could fully see what had been prowling around earlier.

nearly nine feet long, with jointed arms longer than the length of its torso and back-folded legs combined, the monster was dead, its small face resting in the bowl of drowning water. feet like a chicken, blue and cyanotic, like the cheeks of a dead man. its own face, thank god, was not visible, hidden in the water. ro kept screaming until her voice went hoarse. at that point, she ran out of the room.

downstairs, she called her mom, once, twice, thrice, to no response. she called 911 but hung up before it connected. this felt not that. she paced the floor, refusing to go upstairs. it took her mother nearly an hour to get back to her. blubbering, struggling to speak because of her hoarseness, ro was finally able to wheeze out a shayd… a dead shayd… in my room… face… in the bowl…

which was all it took for her mom to tell her to leave the house, call the rabbi.

ro listened, but when the rabbi came, twenty minutes later, looking pretty well-kempt for three in the morning, he went upstairs by himself. he came down a minute later, carrying the bowl. ro was shivering on the front porch.

this is all i saw, he told ro. no water. it’s dry. bone dry.

there’s no body? she asked, desperate for validation, proof this wasn’t the worst nightmare in a life full of them.

no body. the rabbi stared. but there was something. footprints. all over the room. he paused. you and your mom don’t have any chickens, do you?