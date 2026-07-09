biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Ian Patterson's avatar
Ian Patterson
6d

Oh HELL YES. Damn wish I remembered my binary coding well enough to decipher live. Loved this!

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
Laurie Schmeer's avatar
Laurie Schmeer
6d

I look at it this way, we were and continue on be warned about Ai or et. I don’t know who has watched an oldie but goodie like the movie “A.I.” https://www.aceprensa.com/resenas-cine-series/a-i-inteligencia-artificial/, where one can acquire a droid that assimilates say the child that is missing in a human’s life and droids that are able to fulfill other human needs, Or Gattacahttps://share.google/HcZcSlUeCpie9r0Ea, where the future is sterile and you are not allowed to have any health ailments such as asthma, like the antagonist does and has to hide it from the world or he suffers consequences. Though those two examples when were released to the public, were fictional, based on the story above, is becoming non-fiction. Our world is becoming more like these two scary stories to reality. Does it mean that the sci-fi genre regarding A.I. and Gatttica’s eugenics is reality? It’s scary and based upon what the current POTUS and the regime are trying to do. Just like what Hitler, tried to do, by killing 10 million “undesirables”. It can keep one from being able to sleep at night.

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