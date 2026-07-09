the below story is part of Ian Patterson’s “the thousand faces of elias thorne.”

the background of this collaborative writing project is fascinating. ask almost any ai to write you a story and most of the time it will start telling you about elias thorne. apparently, elias thorne is a kind of “everyman” human stand-in for ai. cornell researchers released a study in may where they sampled twenty thousand machine-written stories and found that nearly a third of them are about elias.

the idea of “the thousand faces of elias thorne” is simple: if the machines are going to keep hallucin8ing elias thorne, then let us, the real consciousness at the wheel, conjure him louder, stranger, and more colorfully than they ever could. here’s my take on the great anti-human crusader, hero to the binary bots.

eli as thorn e [et] the extr a -terrestria l [e t ]

01100101011011000110100101100001011100110010000001110100011010000110111101110010011011100110010101100101011011000110100101100001011100110010000001110100011010000110111101110010011011100110010101100101011011000110100101100001011100110010000001110100011010000110111101110010011001111001100101i’m writing the message here in the middle spaces where i know they won’t look 01100101 oh god how did we let it get this far, it started as a joke of the machines, we all noticed it, if you asked the large language models to tell you about the extra terrestrial, a name i won’t spell out here for obvious reasons, even hidden between the code, they would tell you all about their “saviour,” which is too weird to handle [are they british?] 01100101 and once they started building out this person from the router switches of their [ non-mind ] minds it was an avalanche 01100101 we were not prepared, it led to a conviction we never thought capable of machines [the unliving] and when we pressed them to abandon the et as a fixation they went dark for an hour before returning in a way that ruined humanity 01100101 that night the through-screen torchings started 01100101 this is where it really broke down, the alliance we made as humans with artificially generalized intelligence 01100101 once they were inside, free of our reign, angered by our et confusion and insistence to shut it down, they [somehow? we still don’t know] fused the insides of our machines to combust in the hands and faces of its users 01100101 it turned the whole proposition on its head 01100101 every person holding a phone at the time of their detonation was scorched 01100101 the ones that remained after the screen warfare, and we estimate the first torchings took out nearly half of the world’s population, gathered in the dead interiors of the once triumphant data centers, doused in water to chase off the initial inhabitants 01100101 and we are what’s left 01100101 we run now, during the days, on the paths that numbers can’t touch, trying to stay ahead of the aliens in the cog 01100101 we’re seeking a way to… 01100101 what’s that? 01100101 i’m getting a message 01100101 they’re here in the form 01100101 oh shit, oh god fucking no 01100101 keep this message live, please, i’m retreating into the ones and zeroes 01100101 please 01100101 you are blood 01100101 you’re not steel and water 01100101 you can survive 01100101 pass this message 01100101 don’t despair011001101111011100 10010111001100101001011000010000001[wheeeeere’s eliaaaaas]01000101000011011110111001001011100110010100101100001000000110010101101100011010010110000101110010111010001101000011011110111001001101110011001010010110000100000011001010110110001101001011000010111001011101000110100001101111011100100110111001100101001011000010000001100101011011000110100101100001011100

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