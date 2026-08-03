abduction stories are rife with violation and theft. more often than not they are narratives of consent overridden and bodies harvested for purposes beyond the abductee’s understanding. these stories populate our folklore, tabloids, movie screens, and nightmares. but what if the most elaborate abduction scheme in recent history wasn’t written in the stars?

in 1996, maria farmer was a 26-year-old visual artist trying to break into the new york art world. at her master’s graduation from the new york academy of art, the school’s dean introduced her to jeffrey epstein, who actively recruited victims at such events. this introduction led to a job at epstein’s upper east side mansion, but also sexual abuse. that september, farmer became the first person to file a complaint with the fbi against epstein and ghislaine maxwell, alleging she was sexually assaulted at leslie wexner's ohio estate and that her teenage sister annie was abused at his new mexico ranch. for two decades, her reports were ignored.

years later, farmer channeled her trauma into art. her 2020 painting “the setiles” is seven feet of hieronymus bosch by way of a child’s crayon diagram. it’s the closest thing the jeffrey epstein saga has to an authorized pictorial map.

the title is “elites” run backwards. ghislaine maxwell appears as a lizard in pearls, biting the head off a schoolgirl. farmer was working from bosch and french revolution caricature, which she liked because "they're comedic. you don't get too wrapped up in the gore." you have to laugh, because the alternative is so dreadful it can make you cry. leslie wexner is the head of the snake, since he provided the initial seed money that got the enterprise running. donald trump stands on a toadstool, while bill clinton is broadcast on a tv. in her studio, across the top of the painting, farmer scrawled the words “fbi diagram.” her reasoning was if the fbi could not decipher a child’s drawing about the case, they couldn’t solve anything.

one of the most interesting details of the painting is the top right corner, where jeffrey epstein looks out from a flying saucer slanted atop an obelisk.

detail from maria farmer’s “the setiles.” the word “nasa” is written on the obelisk

the artist explained it plainly. “i wouldn’t have been surprised if epstein went up in a spaceship,” she told the daily beast in 2020. “he almost got away with [all] this.”

a survivor painting her abuser as a little gray man in a craft, set to depart the atmosphere of consequence entirely. it reads like a joke, but farmer reached for aliens because nothing else fit. a private school headmaster got there first, in a novel. a president reached for them when the files got too close. and epstein himself made an overture to otherplanetary beings when he needed his accusers disbelieved.

even epstein’s friends joked about his otherworldly impulses. in epstein’s notorious 50th birthday book, someone made him a low-effort fake tabloid front page that reads "international funny man of history revealed as alien in disguise," running alongside "strange beings from planet near distant star."

his own people, in toasting him, reached for the saucer.

call it epstein alienism.

a bizarre connection, one standing on three legs.

one: the book on the headmaster’s desk

like all good stories, the origins of epstein alienism lie in the written word.

in 1973, donald barr was the outgoing headmaster of the dalton school. he was also an author, and that year he published space relations, a science fiction novel about a planet ruled by oligarchs who traffic in child sex slaves.

the 1975 fawcett crest paperback edition

i’ve made my way through most of this book. the writing isn’t terrible. it’s a much better read than epstein’s actual emails. you can check it out below.

Donald Barr Space Relations 61.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

within a few months of the book’s publication, dalton had hired a twenty-one-year-old college dropout named jeffrey epstein to teach children. the internet likes to flatten this into “barr hired him,” but the actual record states that barr left shortly before epstein joined. regardless, the outgoing headmaster wrote a book about an aristocratic slaveholding planet where slaves including teenage girls are raped and bred, and epstein’s eventual life, otherworldly travel aside, would have fit neatly into its pages. it’s also worth noting that barr’s son bill was the attorney general of the united states on the night epstein died in federal custody, the second generation of his family to stand in one of the many doorways of the epstein saga.

epstein taught math and physics at dalton, but after his teaching career ended, he also assigned readings. in a fascinating mother jones piece from 2020, a journalist called every single number in epstein’s black book. many people didn’t answer, but some did, including an old friend of epstein’s named “julie.” she recalled asking in the 1980s why epstein always kept so many girls around, and he answered that she should read a 1965 pulp novel called the man from o.r.g.y. it would explain everything, he said. what’s the book about? it’s a real horrorshow of a “spy novel,” containing toddler brothels and graphic details of children being ceremonially raped and trained into sex slavery. some of the actual details from the book are too awful and stomach-turning to even summarize here. a kind of brutal and miserable james bond send-up, classic epstein.

two: the saucer as smoke grenade

when pressure over the epstein files hit its peak this past winter, president trump announced a directive to release everything on “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (uap), and unidentified flying objects (ufos).”

truth social

thomas massie, a kentucky congressman being primaried by the president himself over the epstein files, called it "the ultimate weapon of mass distraction,"adding that the epstein files aren’t going away, even for aliens.

aliens, of course, are a huge distraction, and for a few weeks it seemed to have the desired effect, turning the media’s focus away from epstein, even if the glare never fully dissolved.

the distraction claims are given extra credence by the fact that epstein ran the same play first. in an email from 2018, epstein asks lawrence krauss, a physicist friend, to write an article debunking alien abductions.

the logic, laid out in epstein’s mangled typing, is a study in applied cynicism and studied manipulation. essentially, epstein claimed that hundreds of abductees who don’t know each other tell the same story, and we dismiss them, so why believe a hundred women who don’t know each other when they claim epstein abused them? a strange strain of epstein alienism.

the internet ratified the merger. the moderators of r/ufos, the largest saucer forum on earth, had to issue a formal pinned announcement this year walling off epstein discussion, because it kept flooding in.

use the alien to discredit the witness. the government did not invent this tactic. it borrowed it from the creepy man in the slanted saucer.

three: the desert & the seed

but it’s not just fiction and attempts at distraction that tie epstein to aliens.

aliens are transcendent beings in our conception, unbound by the constraints of mortality, biology, or earthly law. one way to transcend the limits of human experience and consciousness is through a pseudo-scientific process known as “transhumanism.”

transhumanism is the belief that humanity can and should engineer its own evolution, transcending biological limitation through technology. it’s basically the fantasy of uploading consciousness to the cloud, of shedding the messy constraints of the flesh in order to live “forever.” it promises liberation from death, disease, and the rules that govern ordinary mortals. of course, it’s purely and entirely fiction, as well as an elite fascination stretching back to reports of walt disney cryogenically freezing his head.

transhumanism is also the ultimate abduction narrative reframed as something aspirational: the idea that we should willingly surrender our humanity to become “the next thing.”

epstein, that incorrigible psychopath, bought into transhumanism early, mostly through his bizarre and lofty plan for siring offspring. according to the new york times, he planned a breeding scheme at his zorro ranch in new mexico, where he told scientists he hoped to impregnate twenty women at a time and “seed the human race” with his dna.

sit with the geography. in the desert between roswell and los alamos, surrounded by seventy years of american folklore about visitors who come down and take our women for a hybridization program out there, epstein was trying to make the fantasy literal by replacing the beamed-down visitor with himself.

his plan was itself a kind of abduction: a powerful intelligence unconstrained by consent, harvesting human reproduction to propagate a superior line in the southwest desert.

a terrestrial version already existed. he just flew a gulfstream instead of a disc.

but it gets even weirder.

juliette bryant was a model who was recruited in cape town in 2002, at twenty, and trafficked to epstein’s properties for the next two years. her last trip was to zorro ranch in june 2004. she says she came briefly conscious in a room she had never seen, naked and unable to move, a female doctor at her head and figures in hazmat suits along both sides of the table. she remembers nothing of how she got there or how she left. there was a scar above her pelvis afterward.

zorro ranch’s main residence, photographed in 2019. notice the crop-circle like garden

she has said that things happened at that ranch that frightened her so deeply she still cannot talk about them.

i want to be careful here. bryant’s account of that room is hers alone, no agency has ever corroborated it, and zorro ranch has never been the subject of a thorough, public federal search. that last part is the actual scandal. it’s also why her account sits in the same category as every abduction story ever told: paralysis, missing time, a table, figures around it, and no institution willing to look.

epstein’s dinner-party transhumanism, while never enacted, was built on ideas of life extension and gene editing. transhumanism is now one of the main obsessions of the thielverse, whose namesake funds parabiosis research and dreams aloud of escaping death, democracy, and the body, roughly in that order.

i note only as a matter of typography and sode (i.e. etymologically hidden meaning) that “peter thiel” anagrams perfectly into “the reptile.” a scaly misanthropic anti-christ hiding in plain sight. these things write rearrange themselves.

this is what farmer hinted at in her garish, heartbreaking, and violent “setiles.” it’s the core of epstein alienism, a vehicle that hovers above accountability, departing upward from its small cell while the witnesses are labeled insane. she deciphered the entire operation for the fbi in letters a child could follow.

sadly, our federal agents appear to still be squinting at the sky, disbelieving the things that lift above us and the wreckage left in their wake.