biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Giles's avatar
Giles
10h

I can't get over the fact of how many years some of these things stood plainly in the face of people who couldn't see them. We are sometimes so starry-eye blinded by the "elites".

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
The In Between's avatar
The In Between
15h

The transhumanism piece is super interesting here. A younger Elon Musk claimed that he was the tamest of the billionaires in that he wasn't trying to use AI to live forever and had some interest left in preserving rather than replacing humanity. Not sure how accurate his portrayal of himself was but there definitely seemed to be a common pattern of trying to breed more like themselves, whatever they are.

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
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