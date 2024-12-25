SAMMY:

It started on the first day of Hanukkah. It was bullshit we had school at all, I mean, it’s a holiday, and Rabbi Morris agreed, but he also said, what, you expect ‘em to give us eight days off? Still, he was a baller, he usually is, and instead of teaching us Talmud, he gave us a break by deciding to tell us, finger quotes, scary stories from the Talmud. None of the stories were all that scary, but the last one was cool. It was about the orchard. As he told it—

RABBI MORRIS:

Four men entered the holy orchard. Some call it pardes, others call it paradise. It’s not a real place, at least in the way that no place is real when you speak of it on the level of the trees. But these four men ascended into the mystical spot above things, into that certain order that exists within the branches. Three nobodies and Akiva. Akiva knew the drill. He warned the others, when we reach the place, don’t shout water water. They reached the place. One looked and died. One lost his mind. One looked at the single God in His undivided face and saw two beings. Only Akiva survived unharmed. That’s Rabbi Akiva, of course. Like I said, he knew the drill. Four men, four outcomes.

Welcome welcome, if you’re just getting here, please take a seat. There are latkes in the back, but they might be cold.

Now, can anyone tell me why they needed the balance of four? Why do we care? What does four have to do with Chanukah? What do orchards, for that matter?

ELIAS:

It was later that day that Sammy had the idea to recreate the mystical ascent of those four men.

SAMMY:

This is exactly what I was saying! It’s what I meant with that worms book. Theoretical versus practical kabbalah. The theoretical is stupid, it’s just studying the texts forever and never applying it to anything in any real way. But the practical, that’s the kind of kabbalah that can make golems out of dirt or deliver messages via bird assassins or I don’t know, access prophecy and have conversations with God face-to-face.

JOE:

If you believe in all that.

SAMMY:

Of course I believe in it. I told you about the thing my grandfather showed me? Plus he left me the book, which is why I’m even talking about this at all. It’s not theoretical. That’s my whole fucking point. The story Rabbi Morris told us? It’s all in this book. It has a picture of the orchard and everything.

ELIAS:

It was intriguing enough that when Sammy brought the book to school the next day, the second day of Hanukkah, we put aside our theological arguments to check it out.

JOE:

This is incredible. It looks even older than the Torah scroll in the aron.

JAKE:

You dumbass. That Torah scroll has its dedication on it. It’s from 1994.

JOE:

Oh shit.

ELIAS:

We were in the senior hangout behind the gym. Room 14b, technically. It was near the pool so the whole spot had a chlorine tinge to it. Third period, when the entire area was empty.

SAMMY:

Look how old these pages are. My grampa said it was rediscovered in Germany, in a town called Wurms. Buried hundreds of years ago and dug up during the 50s.

ELIAS:

Worms?



SAMMY:

Yeah, but with a U. Wurms. I don’t know, it was a Jewish place in old school Germany. Look at this, over here, this is what I was talking about. No not this page, not this one. Here.

JAKE:

Whoa, that’s pretty detailed.

JOE:

Sick. What’s the icicle thing?

SAMMY:

I don’t know. A lot of this is ancient Aramaic. I’m translating it, but it’s work. You see the shapes? The reflection? It’s four people. It’s meant to be four people. It needs four people, like the story said.

JAKE:

We looked in the book and it was like looking into a mirror.

SAMMY:

Wait, do you see that?

ELIAS:

Yeah, I do. Holy shit.



JOE:

What?



SAMMY:

The picture changed. There’s more detail. See what they’re wearing? All four of them? On their arms and head?

ELIAS:

Tefillin. What the hell?



JAKE:

That’s crazy, I just got chills.



JOE:

You guys are dumb. They were definitely wearing that a second ago.



SAMMY:

They were absolutely not. But it means… I think it means if we’re going to do this, we have to put on tefillin first.

Update to Rabbi , Jan Styka, 1892

ELIAS:

But that was tricky because there was an assembly in the prayer room, so we couldn’t go in there and grab our tefillin. And after the assembly, we had class, and the next day, the third day of Hanukkah, there was a third period chagigah with music from the jazz ensemble, which meant Joe was up there rocking the bass, so it was the fourth day of Hanukkah, a Thursday, during the perfect third period lull that we were next able to regroup in the back room behind the gym, chlorine wafting over us, holding our tefillin in their little felt bags.

JOE:

Why’d you bring your tallis?



JAKE:

Because fuck you, that’s why.

JOE:

What the hell? What did I do?

JAKE:

Sorry, I meant that as a joke. I didn’t get a lot of sleep last night.

ELIAS:

We unrolled the tefillin and put the straps on our heads and our arms in silence. Said the appropriate brachas.

JOE:

Now what?



SAMMY:

I’ve been translating more of the Aramaic. The whole point is to emphasize the practical. Like Rabbi Morris said, remember?

RABBI MORRIS: (back on the first day of Hanukkah)

The difference between the practical and the theoretical is the difference between admiring a painting of a tree and plucking and eating the fruit of that tree. Universes of difference.

SAMMY:

I think we have to daven, but do it like it’s real instead of practice, you know? Eat the fruit.



JAKE:

Make less sense.



ELIAS:

Yeah, I’m lost.

SAMMY:

Here, let me read it to you how it’s written. Where’s that page? The one with the drawing of the four? Here it is – BAH!

ELIAS:

The page with the illustration, surrounded in climbing borders of Hebrew letters, was sparking. It made no sense, it made perfect sense. It was like looking at a whip of flame frozen. But just for a moment, because then it spiked and overwhelmed.

SAMMY:

After I turned the page, it was like a light shone (licht schein), moving from the book to the knot of tefillin on my bicep. I tightened it until my arm felt like it might squeeze off, and then I wasn’t there.

JOE:

The light from the page was so bright and different that I wrapped my face in my tallis, trying to escape it. But it was so odd I can’t even think about it. My tallis was suddenly endless, and I was caught in a corridor of cloth, trying to find my way out of it. And when I finally did, I saw I was no longer in the gym, or the school, or, I don’t know, the world.

ELIAS:

For me the light bounced straight into my eyes, like the sun was coming for my corneas, and I closed them tight and threw my hands over my face, rolling on the ground at one point, and when I finally opened my eyes again, I was so grateful I could see, but what I could see was not like anything I’d seen before, nothing my imagination could conjure.

JAKE:

When Sammy turned to the page, I heard a noise and saw this bright flash, and then it faded, a kind of after-effect, and my three friends were gone. Everything else was there, the book, the room, the smell of chlorine. But I was completely alone.



The thing was, there was a light shining from the pool. I saw it under the door. I went to check it out. The pool and the area around it was totally empty, but this bright light, kind of sparking? I don’t know, it was underwater and yet somehow lit, playing in the deep end. I walked over, took off my tefillin, stripped down to my shorts and tee shirt, and climbed into the pool. I saw the thing underwater. It was there and then gone. I ducked under for a closer look. And when I breached the surface, I was in a body of water, but it wasn’t a swimming pool in a Paramus high school, and it wasn’t any place I’d ever been.



ELIAS:

It was like a globe, only massive, and we were standing on it, facing the light.

JOE:

There were these growths and sparking lights coming from the source.

SAMMY:

All these smaller globes along the sides. We watched and watched and then Jake joined us.

JAKE:

Hey guys, what’s up? What is this?

SAMMY:

Where’s your tefillin?

JAKE:

I took them off. I came up through the lake over there.

JOE:

Why are you wet?

JAKE:

It’s from the wa—

SAMMY:

SHUT THE FUCK UP!

JAKE:

What?

SAMMY:

Don’t say the W word! That’s literally the one rule of this place! If we even think…

ELIAS:

But then Sammy stopped talking. Because the nearest globe, orb, whatever it was, the one directly in front of us, clarified, and we saw the shapes.

JOE:

At first they looked like trees, but then they got nearer and took on the form of human beings.

SAMMY:

When they were right in front of us, we saw that they were our reflections. Only different. Longer, a bit more stretched out. They rippled, too, although the air on our side was still.



JOE:

Behind them, the globe unfogged, and we could see into a large garden lined with exotic trees and lawns and all this ripe fruit. And in the middle of it, a stream. The most beautiful stream, it must have been the stream of life, moving so fast it looked frozen.

SAMMY:

It was at this point Jake lost it and started screaming.

JAKE:

This isn’t real! None of it! It’s my imagination! My im a g i n a t i o n!

SAMMY:

His sounds rose into two words – my im, my im – and then we were back in the school, out of breath, completely drenched, at a total loss for what the fuck just was.

ELIAS:

It was crazy, like five hours had passed, and the school was empty. Sammy wanted to talk about it, but something was up with Jake, and he ran out of the room and was gone.



And then the next day, the fifth day of Chanukah, he was absent. It was Friday, a short day, and he wasn’t answering texts, so we drove over after school. Jake’s mom said he had a fever and was resting and that she’d deliver a message but we couldn’t go see him.

Four Mothers Who Entered Pardes , Siona Benjamin, 2014

JOE:

And then it was Shabbos and Sunday, and by the time we rolled into school again on Monday, the eighth and final day of Hanukkah, none of us had heard anything from Jake all weekend. We were worried as balls.



SAMMY:

But there he was, in the prayer room before first period, looking exactly like himself. Like nothing had happened.



ELIAS:

And when we asked him to explain, all he did was shake his head. We have to try it again, he kept saying. Over and over. We have to try it again. That was it. And I mean, the rest of us were down.

SAMMY:

Okay, fine. We’ll do it. But don’t forget. When we reach the place, no one shout water water.



JAKE:

Why are you looking at me?

ELIAS:

He didn’t smile but it was nice to hear him joke.

This time we waited until the last ten minutes of last period. We cut class, but it was a holiday, so not a huge deal. No one was in the gym area, so the back room was empty, and we did the same thing as before. Sammy brought out the book from Wurms, we all put on our tefillin, and then he turned to the page with the Aramaic words around the drawing. Only now it was different.



SAMMY:

Why… why is there now eight of them?



ELIAS:

Eight figures stood in the strange drawing. The four newcomers were large and towered over the original quartet. Like marionettes to puppets. As we stared, non-comprehending, that frozen light returned, and then sparked out in totality.

SAMMY:

I tightened my tefillin strap until all was light.



JOE:

I hid again in my tallis, and then through the endless folds of cloth, until I was back in the place.

ELIAS:

Hamakom. The light came at me and overwhelmed my person-ness. A person nes.

JAKE:

The same thing happened. The light was super bright for a moment, but when it lessened, the other guys were gone and it was just me. And like before, the light was swimming in the bottom of the pool. I went over to the water and then in it, only this time I kept my tefillin on.

ELIAS:

We were standing outside the first orb, which was completely opaque, when the thing that was once Jake showed up, dripping wet and different. It was horrifying.

SAMMY:

It was like his tefillin has fused onto his arm and forehead. Both were monstrously oversized. His head had these boney straps flaying and flying off, leathery antlers moving on their own. His arm was even worse, ruined and ridged and dragging on the ground. I counted at least eleven fingers.



JOE:

We stared, we all stared. It was awful, but then the Jake-Thing raised his right arm, his normal arm, and gave a thumbs up. That seemed to work for Sammy and Elias, who returned the thumbs up after a moment. I fell in line.

JAKE:

I don’t know why they looked at me like that. I felt amazing.

ELIAS:

When Jake joined us in front of the orb, it clarified and again we saw shapes. First they were trees, but when they came closer we saw they were us.

JOE:

They were us except Jake was himself, not whatever that thing was.

SAMMY:

It was incredible, the reflection of us like that. Us, only sharpened. Turned up.

JAKE:

I saw the water form again, but kept my mouth shut. It all seemed fake, then realer than reality, then fake again, but I kept my mouth shut.

ELIAS:

I wanted badly to go there. I would have, but Sammy tapped my arm.



SAMMY:

I got their attention after turning from the orb. Through the mist enclosing the outer spread of this place, Ha Ma Kom, I saw a small path. A red path. There was more to here.

JOE:

We followed Sammy down the side path, away from the reflective orb. There was all this fog, and it was strange to walk through but also oddly comforting, like a hug from a third parent once loved but since forgotten.

ELIAS:

The fog thinned and we were in front of a second orb. Exactly like the first. We stared, and the shapes in it detached. First they were trees, four of them, and then they were us.

SAMMY:

But these uses were different. Taller, shinier, with sharper angles. Also, our mouths were in the wrong place. Way low down on our necks.

JAKE:

The path continued, past this second orb, and we kept going.

ELIAS:

It was the same thing, a small path through the fog – warm, comforting, remembered – until we were in front of a third orb. In this one, the trees became us but we were all shimmery, like our bodies were covered in diamonds.

JOE:

We kept going. In the fourth orb, our reflections were so expansive they could see from one end of the planet to the other.

SAMMY:

In the fifth, we were like angels, all wheels and eyes and motion within motion, but still us.

JAKE:

In the sixth, our reflections were burning, engulfed in flames, and yet not consumed.

ELIAS:

In the seventh, the four of us sat at the great table, facing the Expositer of the Great Sōde.

JOE:

And then we reached the eighth orb.

SAMMY:

At this point we knew it wasn’t the eighth orb. It was the eighth orchard.

JAKE:

Our reflections here were extremely normal. Boring, even.

ELIAS:

Ourselves looking back.

JOE:

Even I looked normal. My new normal. Antlered, arm-fused me.

SAMMY:

And so we stopped. The path continued, but we stopped and stared.

JAKE:

And then the reflection ceased, the par_gōde parted, and we saw into the orchard. No division.

SAMMY:

Ourselves there, and there in welcome.

ORCHARD ELIAS:

Hi

ORCHARD JOE:

Hiīíįiiì

ORCHARD SAMMY:

Hi iīii îî

ORCHARD JAKE:

Hi hi hellloooôöòøøooō

ELIAS:

And so we walked into that place.

SAMMY:

It was eight. All eight.

JOE:

It was all eight.

ELIAS:

I saw eight. It looked like infinity upright.

SAMMY:

But two steps in, things melted.

JAKE:

I saw myself starting to tessellate (tess_el_eight) near a tree. I could see how the tree existed in and out of time. When me and my patterened self neared it, the tree peeled open, and suddenly the dimensions were many. I saw the face of God, and then I was back, and everything was black.

JOE:

I followed me after a voice I saw on the ground that stretched and slid across the plants and grass. The voice, still, small, and elevated (el_ev_eight_ed) led the two mes along, until we saw the great voice of the great one. I saw the voice and I lived the words, and my mind revolted, splitting in two, which was then four, which was then eight.

ELIAS:

I joined myself and it was total union, consummation (con_sum_eight_ש), and the trees were whispering and alive, and there was this great being high up in the branches of one of them. It watched me, lazing like a death limb, and I realized it was the Creator of All Things. I bowed to it, said in my heart its secret name, and vocalized the word (ha_shame) in beloved devotion to my lord.

When it sawed my eternity in half, I hardly protested.

SAMMY:

I knew something was off the second I stepped into the orchard. The other doubled three, six total, disappeared like that, and it was just me facing me. I could sense the godliness and expansive spread of all good, but there was a tinge to it. It felt like four. The me that was separate, the me that wasn’t, held my eyes for a moment, and gave me the smallest shake of my head.

It was all I needed. I backed out until I was outside the orchard, in the liminality shrouded by the mist. Before I blacked out, I heard a voice, a familiar voice, although I don’t remember whose it was—

RABBI MORRIS: (back on the first day of Hanukkah)

Nu, any takers? What’s the significance between the mystical orchard and the holiday of Chanukah? No one? Wow, you all must be dizzy from donuts. Sufganiyot sluggishness.

It’s because of eight. Eight nights, eight candles, eight miracles, eight people in the orchard.

Oh? What eight people am I talking about? The mystical texts say in the right orchard you meet yourself, and if you’re deserving, you lead yourself through, and if not, you lead yourself gone.

Eight is infinity, and that, at the very least, is the doubling of ourselves. Happy Chanukah!

SAMMY:

It was not a happy Chanukah.

We appeared back in the room, the four of us, a day later, the community freaked and frantic on account of our disappearances. Jake’s body, still wrapped in tefillin but no longer monstrous, lay lifeless in one corner. Across from him, Joe sucked on his thumb while his unfocused eyes stared at nothing. And Elias, even though he gave me a thumbs up when I asked if he was okay, looked haunted and horrible. The back of his cranium had expanded a little. There was a heavy indent.

I looked the same, but I knew that I wasn’t. I knew that I wasn’t.