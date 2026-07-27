biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Adriane Lord's avatar
Adriane Lord
6h

Fascinating and freaky stuff! I love the fishing/alien abduction metaphor! I do feel like I have a sort of writers antenna 📡 picking up all sorts of transmissions

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
8h

Fascinating! I have a friend who believe he's been abducted multiple times. I never know whether to believe him or not. I mean, I believe he genuinely believes he has been, but I'm not sure whether to believe he actually has been (assuming objective reality exists).

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
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