i went to a friend's lake house in upstate new york this past weekend. it was a great time. i joined the crew pretty recently, but since high school, they've all gathered once a summer at a property in the finger lake regions near syracuse. it’s a beautiful spot, right on a lake, and it's blessedly one of those places where the cell service drops out near the last gas station, and by the time you pull up the gravel drive and remember there’s no wifi on site, it feels like you’ve driven back to a time where life is dictated less by digital connections and super-powered surveillance and more by what you can see and feel and encounter directly in front of you.

we're all in our late 30s now, which means the weekend starts out with drinking games and stories around the bonfire that get increasingly fecal the drunker we get and ends up with tending to toddlers amid knee complaints.

a view of the dock at sunset on my second day there

this year, more than anything, the three kids on site loved fishing. there’s a sun-bleached wooden dock that runs out maybe twenty feet into the lake, and that’s where the fathers spent most mornings. coffee, then teaching their little ones to fish, mostly smallmouth bass and the occasional trout. nothing fancy, just cheap rods, a coffee can filled with worms, and a lot of sitting in silence eyeing the line. there are lots of fish in the lake, so the lines kept ringing, and everything we caught we threw back. land the fish, claim it was all the kids’ doing, admire it, take a photo, make a joke about a dating pic down the road, work the hook out, and lower the fish back into the water, where it hangs stunned for a second before remembering how to be and promptly vanishing.

on the second morning, as i watched a five-year-old land a small orange-bellied pumpkinseed sunfish with the help of my buddy andrew, it hit me that catch and release is the perfect metaphor for the most common experience of alien abductions.

jack was so proud of his catch! as he should be!

think about it from the fish’s perspective. you’re going about your day in the only reality you’ve ever known, familiar, wet, and blue-green. then something you can’t understand grabs you -- a hook, some kind of invisible force tugging upwards -- and you’re hauled straight out of your world into a realm that shouldn’t even exist. all of a sudden you’re in the air, an environment you can’t breathe, surrounded by enormous beings whose blurry faces you can’t read and intentions you can’t begin to guess. they bend over you, examining every inch of your body. they hold you, turn you over, and remove something from you. there’s usually a bright flash as one of them holds you up. and then, just as quickly, they drop you back into the water. you’re disoriented, discombobulated, your gills working overtime, but back in your life, mostly unharmed but totally unchanged.

if you’ve ever read the accounts of alien abductees, this is more or less the arc of it. people are lifted out of their lives, examined, probed, and finally returned, forced to live out their days aware of a buzzing singular truth among a whole population who’ve never shared their experience.

i had an encounter when i was thirteen. twenty-five years later, i’m still working to put it together.

alien abductions are freakishly common

the most famous cases of extra-terrestrial abductions come straight from the fishing playbook.

antônio vilas-boas’s memory-sketch of the “writing over the door” from his 1957 abduction, as published in gordon creighton’s book the humanoids (1969)

antônio vilas-boas was a 23-year-old brazilian farmer who said he was abducted on october 16, 1957. while working in his fields at night, he claimed that five-foot tall human beings in gray overalls and helmets pulled him aboard an egg-shaped craft, where he was led into a room with the above figure over its door. once inside, he was stripped and covered in a gooey gel. the case became infamous for what he described next, a forced sexual encounter with a female entity who communicated in animal-like grunts. soon after the incident, vilas-boas suffered from intense radiation sickness.

betty and barney hill and their doting dachshund delsey explaining what they saw in 1969

a few years later, on september 19, 1961, betty and barney hill, a couple from new hampshire, were driving at night when betty saw a bright light that seemed to follow their car. later, they arrived home with two hours of the trip gone from their memories. starting in december 1963, they underwent hypnosis with a boston psychiatrist and produced a detailed account of being taken aboard a craft and medically examined by gray, large-eyed beings. this is the first appearance of the now-standard “grey” aliens.

my good friend ilana masad published a superb novel about the hills last year. i interviewed ilana about the book in these very pages.

a picture taken from calvin parker’s 2019 book pascagoula: the story continues

and then there's the one that’s perfect for my earlier metaphor. on the night of october 11, 1973, charles hickson and calvin parker were fishing off a pier on the pascagoula river in mississippi when they reported being taken aboard an ovular craft. it was occupied by beings with pincer-like hands and slit-like mouths. the beings floated the two men off the pier, examined them under a device like a great mechanical eye, and released them. the case gained credibility from the men's obvious terror, including a widely cited moment where police, suspecting a hoax, left them alone in a room with a hidden tape recorder running and found the men were still frightened and discussing the reality of their encounter. sometimes fishermen are the fish.

there are, of course, other stories of abductions and ufo sightings, far too many to list here.

my personal experience with aliens is a little different. first of all, i was never abducted. secondly, what i saw one night in august 2001 stood alone in my mind as something unexplainable for decades, until i found a way to start making sense of it roughly three years ago.

for me, aliens have always been tied to writing. i’ve been obsessed with the possibility of extra-terrestrials existing since i received my first ever notebook, a spiral bound college-ruled with marvin the martian on the cover. i mostly used it as a journal, filling it with the mundanities of my daily life, including what foods i ate (lots of pizza bagels and chocolate milk), what tv shows i watched after school (lots of arthur, the magic schoolbus, and wishbone), what my siblings were up to that day (avi shot a lot of hoops with our dad and also watched a ton of tv, but sima and aron were younger and played more with their toys) and the difficulties of that day’s homework assignments (english was always easy, math never was). i loved that notebook cover with its odd-looking creature in his weird hat, onyx skin with no features except for two big eyes, and his clear other-planetary origins.

i sometimes wrote these really short sentences about marvin in the back of the notebook. they were usually about what i imagined life on mars was like for him. stuff like marvin wakes up in his bed, says hi to his alien mommy, and looks out his window at planet earth, my planet. or literal sublimation of my own life, ala marvin comes home from martian school, eats a pizza bagel (he doesn’t like the cheese), and writes in his human notebook about a boy named elie. or dream projections like marvin has a birthday party on the moon and all of his friends come! age-appropriate stuff like that.

there was no way for me to know at the time that five short years later i’d have my own alien story to add to those pages, though i haven’t written down what happened until right now, in this very post.

it took place over the course of an hour, but it’s taken me nearly a quarter of a century to make sense of it.

one night in august 2001

i spent the first half of my 13th summer with my friends in a jewish sleepaway camp in the pocono mountains. the second half i was at my parents’ house in new jersey, biking and swimming and playing sports (i.e. skateboarding) with kids in my neighborhood who were also home for august.

my older brother and younger sister were still at camp, so it was just me, my little brother, aron, and our parents in the big ole air-conditioned house in teaneck.

aron took this picture of me about a month before the events in this story. why yes, i was able to land a kickflip and a pop shove-it at this age

one night, a week and a day into the eighth month, i was in the basement, playing tony hawk pro skater 2 on playstation and sipping occasionally from a red powerade. i remember ollieing off a ramp into a 720 double heelflip when the screen in front of me flickered and went out. the lights in the basement failed, too, and i was in total dark, but it was more than that. there was a sudden eerie silence, which i realized a moment later was the air conditioning system turning off.

my dad, who has always worked from home, was in his office just off the basement. i called out to him, asking what happened, and he said there was a blackout. “come upstairs, elie. there’s no reason to sit there in the dark.”

i followed his voice to the stairs, and then walked with him, my mom, and aron out of the house. the entire block had lost power, and our neighbors were also gathered outside their homes, standing on the sidewalks, checking if everyone was okay. aron spotted his friend eitan and they ran up and down the block, screaming gleefully like the 8 year olds they were.

it was around 7:30, so still technically daytime, but the sun was heavy on the slant.

for a few minutes, my dad and i watched my mom schmooze the neighbors, asking if anyone knew the cause or when the power might return. it was getting darker and my dad turned to me and said, “i’m going to go in the house and get a flashlight, in case we’re still out here when it gets dark.”

i nodded. it made sense. i watched my dad cross the street and walk up the steps into our house. my bedroom is on the second floor and has two big windows facing the street, and i saw my dad walk into it. i’m a big reader and always have been, and at the time i kept a silver flashlight by my bed so i could read the seventh lemony snicket book, which came out earlier that summer, at night in the dark. i loved that flashlight. my uncle ari, a writer and cartoonist, gave it to me as a bar mitzvah present a few months earlier. the flashlight was really powerful and made a cool clicking sound when you turned it on. it also had a kind of morse code setting uncle ari really liked, where it shone normal for seven seconds, blinked green for a beat, and returned to normal.

i watched my dad pick up the flashlight, click it on, and shine the beam through the window, directly at me, standing on the sidewalk across the street.

he stood there, shining the light, waving with one hand, not smiling.

it was weird, but my dad’s always been a goofball -- his favorite disney character is goofy -- so i figured it was just that and waved back at him.

he stood there, silent, not moving, not smiling, just waving at me with his right hand while holding the light with his left. the beam blinked green for a second.

i kept waving, unsure what the bit was, and then my mom, who was next to me, asked me something, and i turned to her and saw my dad standing right beside her, on the sidewalk, five feet away from me.

i was sunken, totally iced, and turned slowly back to the house. the person [or being] who looked like my dad was still there, still waving, still not smiling. as i stared, he backed out of my bedroom until he was no longer in sight. i watched the light from the flashlight fade until it disappeared in the depths of the house.

at which point i completely freaked out. i demanded my dad explain how he was next to me and also in the house, and he gave me a concerned look and asked if i was feeling okay. he insisted that he never told me he was going to get a flashlight, although he added that it sounded like a pretty good idea. “whoever gets the most lights wins.”

no one else had seen the person in my bedroom. my mom tried calming me down, but even when the power returned half an hour later, i refused to go inside until my parents checked every room and promised me no one was there.

eventually, i went in and saw they were right.

still, when i went to my bedroom, i was shocked to find that my flashlight was missing.

i never saw it again.

this is what the flashlight looks like in my memory. i couldn’t find the exact model online

what is an alien antenna?

it was a weird experience that definitely set me deeper on my path of obsessing over the weird spooky unexplainable things in life, but on the surface, my sighting has nothing to do with aliens. it’s more of a doppelganger / doubling story, somehow connected to my dad and his younger brother, my uncle ari, who was murdered at a younger age than i am now.

the alien connection came in about a month later, when i started having a recurring dream.

it’s the only dream i’ve ever had (or remembered having) more than once in my life, and that september, i had it five nights in a row during the first week.

it was always the same. i woke up in my bed and the house was as dark as during the blackout. i reached for my flashlight to see, but it was still missing. i heard a loud sound, a clicking, coming from outside. i made my way through the dark house, completely silent, and walked down the front steps onto the lawn. the clicking here was much louder and coming from the sky. as i looked up, a numinous beam turned on, shining down on me. for seven seconds it was bright white, like the sun concentrated, and then it turned green for a moment, before going out. just before it clicked off, though, i saw a figure shaped like an 8 in the very center.

at this point, i would wake up, concerned and frightened, but able to control myself.

the dreams stopped the following tuesday, which was also the day that terrorists hijacked four airplanes, flying two of them into the world trade center, including one into the north tower where my uncle ari worked as a software engineer for cantor fitzgerald. if i was in the practice of journaling then, which i wasn’t, i would have probably written my impressions in the marvin the martian notebook.

this is why i write about biblically accurate aliens.

i saw something that defies logic in the american night and then dreamed the same thing for a week straight. in the decades since, i’ve determined that my story indicates that i might be what certain cabalists of the cosmos call an alien antenna.

an alien antenna is a person who does not get taken. if the abductee is the fish that gets hauled out, examined, and thrown back in, then the antenna is the fish that swims under the dock at the exact moment the line drops and feels the vibration of the hook through the water.

an alien antenna is a receiver on the ground.

what happened to me in august 2001 was a kind of calibration. i reached this conclusion after years of study, immersing in the mystical texts of the sode alongside relevant works of ufology, interdimensional travel, typhonian workings, cryptic dream studies, forteanean anomalistics, depth psychology, uap disclosure dispatches, and as many firsthand accounts as i can find (and man oh man are there many).

the thing i saw as my dad wasn’t trying to trick me or scare me, i now believe. it was testing whether i could tell the difference between a person and what i’ve come to understand as a kind of broadcast from an otherworldy extra-terrestrial source.

a receiver gets frequencies, and certain frequencies only write themselves in dreams. the work then falls on the witness to transmit the experience. the better the communicator, the better the representation of the image the frequencies strain to create.

in other words, an alien antenna is a witness to something remarkable who shares their own account.

in yet even other words, an alien antenna is a writer.

writers are antennae

the miserable self-hating part of me feels inclined to make a rejection joke here, since that’s so much of the life of the writer and it can feel like an alien antenna is someone considered for an abduction and then rejected, but i’ll quash that impulse.

an alien antenna is someone who writes about their own experiences in the face of the unknowable and cosmically altered.

and i’m not the only one.

every writer, in a way, is a kind of antenna, turning messages from someplace -- themselves, other people, their inspirations, “inanimate” things -- into something tangible -- an idea, a story, a sensation, a mood -- that the receiver can feel.

anyone familiar with alan moore’s concept of the ideaspace knows what i’m talking about.

of course, what i’ve laid out here is just the first part of my story. there’s a lot more to it. nearly two decades after my weird summer, on a random night in december 2018, i saw something that cast my encounter in new jersey in a whole new light.

i’ll describe what i saw on the beaches of thailand on december 27, 2018 next week in these very pages.

unless, of course, substack introduces a new feature (wtf is this ai detection tool?) that makes me seek less fucked shores. tbd.

in the meantime, thank you for reading. aliens are real. don’t you forget.

many writers and thinkers have helped me reach my conclusions here, and i want to specifically shout out the following: the hekhalot rabbati (3rd to 7th century), the zohar (13th century), pinchas eliyahu horowitz in sefer habrit (1797), the book of enoch in the r.h. charles translation (1917), charles fort in the book of the damned (1919), gershom scholem in major trends in jewish mysticism (1941, but especially the 1961 schocken edition), carl jung in flying saucers: a modern myth of things seen in the sky (1958), erich von däniken in chariots of the gods? (1968), jacques vallée in passport to magonia (1969), j. allen hynek in the ufo experience: a scientific inquiry (1972), john keel in the mothman prophecies (1975), zecharia sitchin in the 12th planet (1976), aryeh kaplan in the aryeh kaplan reader (1983), whitley strieber in communion: a true story (1987), jenny randles in abduction (1988), john e. mack in abduction: human encounters with aliens (1994), eric wargo in time loops: precognition, retrocausation, and the unconscious (2018), and diana walsh pasulka in american cosmic: ufos, religion, technology (2019).