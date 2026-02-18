The townhouse at 9 East 71st Street stands on the Upper East Side of New York City, between Fifth Avenue and Madison, half a block from Central Park. The view from the sidewalk presents the kind of old-money opulence Manhattan does so well: limestone facade, tall arched windows, a balcony overlooking the street and, that preferred lens of this country’s elite class: dark moneyed secrets invisible to the eye and yet towering in plain sight.

The mere entrance whispers of extreme luxury. A fifteen-foot oak double door anchors the entrance. In winter, the heated sidewalk in front dissolves the snow.

Sprawling across roughly 21,000 square feet, this seven-story, forty-room Beaux-Arts residence is among the largest private homes in Manhattan.

Though now synonymous with its most infamous resident, the house wasn’t built for Jeffrey Epstein. It was commissioned in the 1930s by Herbert N. Straus, an heir to the Macy’s fortune. It later became a hospital, and then a school.

In 1989, it was bought by Leslie Wexner, the billionaire founder of L Brands and carrier of a dark-lidded dybbuk name Tharamasheekkeityotel, for $13.2 million. Wexner renovated it extensively, installed security systems and filled it up with art and antiques, which is unusual, since he never moved in. Instead Epstein, Wexner’s money man and alleged partner in “gang stuff,” took up residence.

And by the summer of 2019, as renewed scrutiny intensified around his 2007 plea deal (forcing the resignation of then-Secretary of Labor, Alex Acosta) amid the unfolding cultural reckoning of Me Too, Epstein turned his Manhattan mansion into something else: a stage where he could gather academics, politicians, and celebrities in an effort to launder his reputation, believing that influence and money might succeed where threats and secrecy no longer did.

One of his most consistent visitors in these months was Steven K. Bannon, a former White House strategist and melting human wax candle. The two men became friends after President Trump fired Bannon in August 2017.

On several occasions, Bannon brought a documentary crew to Epstein’s home to film their interviews, part of a broader effort to rehabilitate the pedophile’s image, but also so Bannon could gather footage for a documentary.

You can watch two hours of the footage below.

The DOJ still has ten hours of unreleased footage from their conversations.

On July 5, 2019, Bannon texted Epstein to schedule their next New York interview. He asked if the convicted sex offender was free that weekend for two sessions. Epstein responded that he was only available for one, but that Bannon could come to his private island later in the week if he wanted.

That afternoon, Epstein left his apartment on Avenue Foch in Paris's 16th arrondissement and headed over to Le Bourget Airport, where he boarded his private plane. From there he flew across the ocean, landing in Teterboro Airport in New Jersey in the early afternoon. It was the last act he ever took as a free man. At 4:35 pm, Bannon texted to set up a time. Epstein responded with two words.

All canceled.

This was Epstein’s way of letting Bannon know that everything involving him was off. Because as soon as his plane landed on U.S. soil, he was arrested by the FBI Crimes Against Children Task Force and taken into custody. Later that day, a search warrant was carried out on his townhouse at 9 East 71st Street.

The below photos are taken from that raid. They give us the first room-by-room look into one of the four main sites where Jeffrey Epstein’s dark legacy was cemented (the other three being the island of Little St. James, aka Lolly Island, the mansion in West Palm Beach, aka Mar-A-Schlongo, and Zorro ranch in New Mexico, aka the Garden of Seedin’).

Inside Epstein’s Manhattan Mansion

As you approach Jeffrey Epstein’s Upper East Side lair, the first thing you see are these fifteen foot double doors below a hanging lantern.

To the left of the front door are the owner’s initials.

On the other side is Epstein’s mezuzah, beside the number 9.

Epstein was commonly known as JEE, both in self-branded merch and in his email handles, and this abbreviation is reflected in the three symbols outside his door: JE to the left, and 9 to the right.

The number 9, if you invert it, is not unlike a lowercase e.

JE(e).

Through these doors a marble staircase rises to the apartment’s actual front door.

To the right is a large Japanese-style hanging landscape, almost certainly a depiction of Mount Fuji.

To the left is another one, in the same style of traditional ink wash.

At the top of the staircase are three sets of doors. One to the left, one to the right, and the double entrance doors straight ahead.

Through the door on the right is a security room.

It features a painting by Petrina Ryan-Kleid of Bill Clinton, an old buddy of Epstein’s, wearing red heels and a blue dress reminiscent of Monica Lewinsky.

Welcome to the security room. It appears to be the same room survivor Annie Farmer claimed Epstein showed her, where men sat before screens showing rows of toilets and beds inside the house.

During the raid, the screens were blank.

Past the screens is a bathroom.

Back in the entrance hall, enter the door on the left. This leads into a small office.`

A guitar on the wall. A bookshelf. Framed photos.

A closet to the side features a stack of Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury.

There’s a small bathroom off the office. Framed above the toilet is a copy of the caricature that accompanied the 2002 New York Magazine article that first propelled Epstein into the spotlight.

This is the article, with the image, as it first appeared.

From here return to the entrance hall. Push in the large double doors.

They open onto this view.

To the immediate right is an elevator.

To the left is a bathroom.

The bathroom sink features a statue of a girl’s head.

The first table that greets you as you enter Epstein’s foyer includes legs with little figures that look like huddled kids.

Weird.

Across from this is the grand staircase. Below it art lines a table and armchairs gather around a set chessboard.

The chessboard has been reported to include pieces of Epstein’s staff scantily clad, although it’s hard to see in this picture.

This is the view from the under the staircase. Notice the demon painting. Some believe it’s an image of Leslie Wexner.

A mannequin of a woman in a wedding dress clings to a rope. Is marriage an escape? Something to climb to? A rope to hang yourself? Epstein never stood under a chuppah.

Past the grand staircase is another bathroom.

This one features a statue of a seated little boy by Austrian artist Friedrich Goldscheider. On the wall are framed insects and animal art.

Above the toilet is a real gorilla head so you can stare an ape in the face while you pee.

At the end of the floor is a large meeting room.

This room features a gong, leather print chairs, and a bust of Ghandi’s head. The table in the back features framed photos of Epstein with famous people.

Closer look.

Even closer.

This is the room where Epstein would most often entertain visitors.

Billionaires like Bill Gates.

Academics and filmmakers like Noam Chomsky and Woody Allen.

Sometimes it was just a nice room to sit in and wear a hat.

Or pose with victims. Including one dressed up for her college graduation. She went to the New School, my alma mater. I wonder if I ever saw her in the halls.

You never know what people are going through.

Here’s another victim in the same room. This photo must be an older because the carpeting is different.

Back to the tour. Just off this meeting room is a kitchen.

With the usual trappings.

An eating nook.

Off the kitchen a door leads to a staircase.

At the top of the stairs is one of the many photos of nude women framed and hung throughout the house.

Back on the ground floor, past the staircase is a second elevator.

Right next to this is a closet.

In it are some of Epstein’s clothing and shoes.

I hate to say it but sometimes he did have that Epstein drip.

Back on the main landing area, turn to the staircase.

A chair of Elijah sits halfway up.

At the top of is a reading area with books and comfy chairs.

To the left of this is a small copper sink beside a statue of Christ on the cross.

Just past this is a second floor kitchen, which looks much dinkier and unremodeled than the one a floor below.

Next to this is a strange room. An indoor cabana.

With a sun umbrella

Continue down the second floor hallway until you reach the grand piano room.

It’s filled with bizarre artifacts.

Including this cool book stand.

View from the other side.

Many books and candlesticks.

Outside this room is the second floor landing, a reading area with low bookshelves. Notice the leopard print armchairs. The house is full of these.

To the right is a small washroom. Over the couch is a photograph of Little Saint James, also known as Epstein Island, which some call “kid rock.”

Above the toilet are photos taken on the beach of Little Saint James. No gorilla face. In case you want to experience the freedom of urinating on the beach.

There’s an incredible table made from what seems to be antelope horns.

A chair made from similar material (but with hooves feet) was found on Epstein’s island.

The same style of chair was found in a bedroom on Epstein’s ranch.

The symbolism of the horns, twisting in their threat and yet used to put things on, to sit on. It’s a game of satyrs played by those who dress like men.

But back to the city.

Return to the reading area in the landing hall beside the grand staircase.

The view of the clouds from above.

The cloud images are clearly meant to evoke being on your own private plane. So that even when you’re on the ground in Manhattan, it feels like you’re soaring through the atmosphere above the clouds. Home is 30,000 feet in the air at 600 miles an hour.

Some of the books along the shelves.

Past the vase.

On the other side of the bookshelf is another leopard chair.

To the right is yet another bathroom.

Across from the vanity is a painting and a phone on a small stand.

A bronze angelic figure and a copper salamander.

Above this toilet are some bizarre pictures of what look like children.

And across from the toilet is a framed photo of Einstein.

Back in the main hall, you go straight to enter a large salon.

You’re in a wood-paneled study lined with large tapestries crowned by a crystal chandelier.

An oversized desk sits in one corner of the room.

Another angle.

This is the where Epstein and Bannon met and filmed their interviews.

Note the disturbing picture on the desk.

Also, what kind of asshole has a photo of himself on his own desk, facing out?

Back to the room, with its geometric table and golden egg.

A stuffed tiger lies on the floor.

Across from it, next to a fireplace is a small stuffed poodle.

How cute is this guy?

Off the salon is the staircase. More LSJ dreaming.

It leads to the third floor which has cream-colored walls and a blue carpet. A life-sized gray statue of what appears to be a Chinese terracotta warrior stands beside a life-size painting of a nude young woman.

Doors open further.

Down the hallway, just past a nude photo of a young woman, is one of the most infamous rooms in the house.

Jeffreyn Epstein’s Upper East Side massage room.

Including sex toys.

Of course, it’s surrounded by paintings and photos of nude women.

On all sides. The DOJ’s redaction choices make no sense at all.

At the back is a small bathroom.

To the side is a shower.

Steps are built in it.

Past this room, a hall leads down the way.

Into what is a vanity room, what Mrs. Henry Straus, the intended matriarch of the original house, would have used as a boudoir.

Off this is a room with a circular sink in its center.

And from here you can enter a room that looks like a closet, with a bench in the middle and many doors on all sides.

The view from the other side. Notice the crests on the doors.

When Jeffrey Epstein lived here, these are the kind of photos he took in this room.

Right next to this is a phone beside a bidet. Above it is a photo of a cat.

The cat looks similar to this cat, who was on a video on Epstein’s phone.

Past the bidet is a room currently under construction.

Off this is yet another bathroom.

Above the toilet is what appears to be a photo of Epstein and someone on an ATV on Little Saint James.

Next to the bathroom is a closet with shirts, hats, and a crown.

This appears to be the same crown Epstein wore when modeling as a king for a custom chess set.

Past the closet is an ominous short hallway that calls to mind The Shining.

A door off this opens into the following well-decorated sitting room. Cobalt blue accents the floral wall murals, zigzag curtains, glass chandelier, and lacquered tables. A large portrait sits in a gilded frame.

A large vase in the corner stands sentry.

There’s a blue sculpture of a nude woman’s body.

At the back of this room a door leads to a bedroom.

Decorated in a similar style, this is believed to be Epstein’s room.

Oceanic artwork.

Notice the armchair directly across from the bed. This is an Epstein preference.

An ornate, wood-paneled hallway with intricate inlay patterns opens onto a long corridor lined with blue carpet and hanging lanterns.

Halfway down is a blown-up photo showing Epstein with a little girl on his shoulders.

Keep going down the hall. Pass another photo of a child. This one is in a golden frame.

Take the staircase behind you up to the fourth floor.

Step out onto more of that blue carpet.

Notice there are few windows in this house and an overall lack of natural sunlight.

The elevator is hidden behind wall paneling.

More art of nude women.

Enter the bedroom on your left.

There’s a bathroom on your right.

With more nude art on the wall.

Admire the room’s pink walls and white trim.

And an incredible painting on the wall hanging over a patterned bench seat.

Next to this room is another bedroom, blue instead of pink.

Notice the cheap fan near the bed. Even the weathiest people in NYC mess around with portable ACs in the summer to get the right temperature.

Return to the hallway.

More bookshelves.

Peek into a boiler room.

Next to this is a workout room.

In addition to being a predatory freak, Epstein was reportedly also an exercise freak.

The gym spills into another room with yet another terracota warrior.

Past the gym is a bathroom.

It has a porcelain ballerina leg above the tub and a photo of a topless young women over the toilet.

A closet past this reveals two busts of women’s breasts.

Back in the staircase, keep climbing.

Now you’re on the fifth floor. Here’s the view.

The first room.

Hay yellow carpet and no sense of style at all. Who designed this?

Rooms spill into rooms.

More closets, more clothes.

Another bedroom.

This one has lionhead stuffy on the dresser.

Next door is a small kitchen.

Never trust a metallic fridge with no magnets on it.

On the other side of the wall is yet another bedroom. Don’t forget, the townhouse has a total of forty rooms.

So many bathrooms.

In the hallway are boxes filled with shoes.

There’s a luggage room.

Toy models of Epstein’s two planes are in here.

A woman’s bust on a stone mantle.

There’s another office.

This office features a large-format printer/plotter, the kind used for printing oversized documents like architectural drawings, posters, blueprints, or fine-art prints.

The view from the other side.

Another bathroom off the office.

A large closet next to this room contains a bunch of folders and files.

Interestingly, there’s a small desk facing a dead wall in the closet.

Next to this is another boiler room.

Notice the contrast between the two spaces.

Take the stairs up to the sixth floor. This is the top floor.

Soil and plantseed for the outdoor veranda line the stair landing.

More utility rooms.

It’s a big old Manhattan mansion, after all.

More filing cabinets.

And unused furniture.

A red carpeted hallway.

Pass the elevator on your left.

And enter an interesting gallery-like room with an oversized photography book opened to a picture of a naked woman.

Another bathroom.

And kitchen.

Step into another office with couches.

Notice the photo of a child on the wall.

And a framed photo of Epstein and Bannon on the desk.

There’s also this bizarre photo of a woman appearing to cuddle a jello green cutout figure of Epstein.

A door from here leads to the balcony.

Painted with the skyline of the Zorro Ranch, Epstein’s New Mexico property.

To the left, in the darkness, is East 71st Street, and the murmur of Manhattan.

Back inside, take the stairs all the way down.

Eventually, you’ll reach the cellar.

The building used to be a school so the firehose and extinguishers make sense.

Down here there are checkerboard floors.

A subterranean kitchen.

Including a mommy and daddy pair of refrigerators.

More rooms past this.

Some unfinished. Or maybe just unfurnished.

Others just seeming to be forgotten. Imagine finding forgotten rooms in your own home.

One of the cellar walls features a strange painting of a woman falling.

Other artworks show a faux depth.

There’s a room with lockers.