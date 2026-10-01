biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Adriane Lord's avatar
Adriane Lord
Oct 1

Wow this is so rad! 🔥

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3 replies by elie lichtschein 👽🛹 and others
Orville J Clutchpopper's avatar
Orville J Clutchpopper
5d

I'm noticing there's no options on G Drive for 8½X 11, only A4 and others. Any suggestions? Using the A4 setting but and 8½ X 11 sheet, it doesn't print out to where it folds evenly.

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