Thomas Landseer, "I Got a Fright," 1830

do you have a printer? and a piece of blank paper? it’s amazing how little you need to make a zine these days.

ctrl+p, a few folds of the sheet, and you’re holding a book the size of a wallet.

that’s the whole idea behind terrible things press, an imprint and collective for horror and weird fiction started by my friend, indigo black.

i love zines. i’ve been making them for a select group of friends (and paying subscribers) for the last few years. to me, zines are the closest a person can get to that first blank slate of possibility presented to them, as a child, in the form of a pen, a sheet of paper, an encouraging adult, and a story that knocks against the ribcage, begging to be let out.

art, and in this case single-page self-contained stories, exists for itself. in an existentially aconsensual world (i.e. this one, into which none of us asked to be born), art is one of the few things that demands its own creation. ask any writer who subscribes to the so-called antenna theory (e.g. david lynch, stephen king, ottessa moshfegh, madeleine l’engle, rick rubin, and too many others to list).

moshfegh on writing her insane and amazing 2014 novella mcglue

in other words, the purpose of making something beautiful or ugly or interesting or original is to view it and share it… and that’s about it. it’s basic aesthetics; beauty is its own reason, its own right. and the other things that crowd the door, trying to assert dominance -- money, accolades, others’ perceptions -- are really just a form of misdirected vanity. though to be fair, i don’t really know where you could point vanity effectively.

that’s the other whole idea behind terrible things press.

art is ˡⁱˢʰᵐᵃ. it’s its own reason. it exists for itself.

with that in mind, if you have printer access, you should go ahead and print one of these. the folding is pretty intuitive. you can thank indigo for that.

each book is an eightfold mini-zine, meant to be read, downloaded, printed, folded, and shared.

print it while you can because one day, maybe soon, maybe very soon, machines will turn on us and we won’t be able to reliably communicate with external devices, and even though zines and printing will be low on our list of priorities then, storytelling won’t, that’s more human than walking upright, and we’ll continue to tell our stories, even if we’re running from laser-zapping 1s and 0s as we do it.

even in the ruin, beautiful things stay beautiful.

just like terrible things stay terrible. it doesn’t matter the calm.

right now we’ve got three stories up.

terrible things press takes its name from virginia woolf’s suicide note, where she writes, in a simple style that completely schechts you and then guts what remains, that she can’t go through another of “those terrible times.” this refers to the recurring psychotic episodes that plagued her since she was 13.

poor brilliant dark moody virginia, who was nicknamed “the goat” long before it was an acronym for maximum excellence. we start with a haunted house, her quiet story of a ghostly couple drifting from room to room in search of something they left behind. it’s small enough to fit in your palm and designed to do just that.

designed by indigo black

you can print it here.

this is a story of mine. i wrote it in 2024. a serial killer’s confession that turns up in a new jersey basement decades after his death. he got away with a lot. he got away with everything.

i ran it on here a while back. you can read that version below if you like ⤵︎

read the digital version, but the printed one is way cooler.

check out the incredible cover design indigo made for it. hunters on the hunt.

designed by indigo black

you can print it here.

indigo wrote this story. it’s not about grover. it’s about something much darker. this one feels oddly warm in your hands, almost like it has sentience, like it knows that you’re reading it. it’ll grab you and drip on you and make you question the loyalties of the words you see.

designed by indigo black

you can print it here.

there’s also a version that doesn’t include blood splatter, which i think is central to the story. but hey, it’s an option.

want to help out? of course you do.

our distribution strategy is pretty simple: it’s you.

if you like what you read, spread the terrible things. print a stack at the office, remembering that our books are free to produce when you print them at work. leave one on a bus seat. stick one to a corkboard. slip one inside your friend’s notebook. or under a stranger’s windshield. i don’t know. get cre8ive. you’re meant to make things.

and if you have a story that fits this format, let us know! indigo and i would love to work with you.

art for art’s sake. what could possibly be better?