(⸝⸝๑﹏๑⸝⸝) ideas can melt your brain

when i was in ninth grade, i had a teacher named rabbi weinberger. he was an epic vibe-setter, the kind of educator who broke through via emotion rather than subject matter, and every friday, instead of instructing us in torah, he would create a mood of anticipation for the looming shabbos. call it a small breach of classroom etiquette for the purpose of spiritual richness. he turned the fluorescents off, lit a few candles, spoke in a mellow voice, and started strumming an acoustic guitar that always mysteriously appeared just beside his desk (i don’t know where it was the rest of the week). he then led us in a wordless melody before starting to tell a story.

my favorite stories were the ones about his own time in yeshiva. he went to a small school in baltimore with two head rabbis. one was kind and outgoing and a perennial fan favorite. all the students would invite him to their weddings years later. the other one never smiled and wouldn’t have gone to their chuppah even if he was invited. i always pictured the trunchbull from matilda. as a joke, and always behind their backs, rabbi weinberger and his friends called them rav or and rav choshech, or the light rabbi and the dark rabbi.

the light rabbi held daily classes whereas the dark rabbi hardly taught at all. he spent his days on the far side of the study hall, alone, immersed in half a dozen books at once. occasionally, he gave one-on-one instruction to older men from the community, all in their early forties. the dark rabbi had a precise form of expertise. after making sure these men were also of good standing, he would initiate them into the study of sode (סוֹד).

sode is hebrew for “secret” and it refers to judaism’s mystical teachings, commonly called the kabbalah (קבלה). kabbalah literally means “the received,” which refers to the very thing the dark rabbi was doing — by handing over the information directly to his students, one-on-one, he was ensuring “the reception” was adequately (and correctly) received.

during rabbi weinberger’s last semester in yeshiva, a man approached the dark rabbi. he was seeking instruction on maaseh hamerkava (מעשה המרכבה), or the workings of the chariot. this refers to the first chapter of the book of ezekiel and its more coded interpretations. at this, the dark rabbi glanced up from his books, but he didn’t close them. he asked the man a few questions in torah, mostly mishnah and talmud, to check his grasp on basic ideas. the responses took his finger off the page. he asked the man’s age. the man answered that he just turned forty. the dark rabbi told him to come back in a week to commence their studies.

according to rabbi weinberger, in a dark room lit by candles and sunlight peeking through the corners of the shut blinds, the student survived three sessions. he showed up for the first one a week later as planned, and the two of them went through a chapter in the back of the zohar. the man asked how this was preparation for ezekiel, but the dark rabbi just nodded and just kept his finger on the page. by the end of their second meeting, the man looked pale, and he was positively ill for most of the third. during this last chavrusa, the two men sat across from each other with two copies of the tanach in front of them. the dark rabbi whispered and the man listened, following along. he seemed to grow sleepy and rested his head on the book on his desk. the dark rabbi was so immersed in his own reading that he didn’t notice. until the light rabbi ran over, gesturing at the man. something was wrong. he wasn’t resting on his book; he had collapsed on it.

the man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead of massive cardiac arrest. rabbi weinberger got really serious when he told us this part, but it was such an unexpected twist that there were a few laughs, followed by rushed apologies. rabbi weinberger said it was a huge shock and had set a really weird mood in the yeshiva for the last few weeks. just before school let out, a rumor began making the rounds. apparently when the student told the dark rabbi he just turned forty, he was going by his english birthday. his hebrew birthday didn’t fall out until later that mont. which meant that he wasn’t forty by the metric that counts.

and if you’re not the right age to be exposed to a certain kind of truth, it can backfire.

premature death is a common feature in those who study, practice, and teach sode prematurely.

i want to highlight four people in jewish history who expounded its secrets: the arizal, the ramchal, rebbe nachman of breslov, and franz kafka. all four of them dabbled in judaism’s inner teachings and the mysteries of the sefirotic world, and none of them lived to their full fortieth year.

the arizal died at 38

the arizal is the closest thing kabbalah has to a main character. before him there was the zohar, the riders of the chariot, the four who entered the orchard, and moshe cordovero systematizing all of it in tzfat, but it was isaac luria who blew the doors open on the cosmology that basically every jewish mystic and chassid after him would inherit and expand on. luria was known as the arizal, which is an acronym of either “the godly rabbi isaac of blessed memory” or “the lion of blessed memory,” and his ideas were certainly leonine in their audacity and posture. he surfaced tzimtzum, or the “divine contraction” that the infinite god performed on himself in order to make room for the universe to exist. he spoke of the shevirat hakelim, or “the breaking of the vessels,” which happened when the divine light poured into our world and shattered, scattering sparks of holiness everywhere and into everything. if you’ve heard the phrase “tikkun olam,” you’ve encountered a version of the arizal’s message that’s true even if flattened.

the arizal was a maximalist in ideas but a minimalist in actual writings. in his lifetime, he only wrote a handful of letters and a few poems for the sabbath. everything we have of lurianic kabbalah we “received” from his students, mainly chaim vital, who paid a lot better attention to his teacher than i did to rabbi weinberger, judging by the number of books he wrote on lurianic thought.

isaac luria was born in jerusalem in 1534. he lost his father young, and grew up in egypt in the house of a wealthy uncle who could afford the best tutors. young isaac was a prodigy in talmud long before he turned to sode, but the moment he got a taste of the secret truths, he was in, fully and completely. he spent years studying in near-total seclusion, wandering palestine, and by the time he arrived in tzfat in 1570, the mountain town was already attracting seekers. he gathered a small circle of students and taught them for a stretch that lasted, in the end, barely two years.

in 1572, a plague tore through tzfat. the arizal was dead by the summer. he was thirty-eight. vital wrote that his soul “left him by a kiss,” which is the phrase the talmud uses for the death of moses. it’s the gentlest possible exit, god drawing the soul out through the mouth like a held breath, nothing like a dementor’s kiss. why did he die so early? some of his students believe it was because he flew too close to the flame, revealed too much of the hidden at too early an age.

on a darker note: a little under a century later, a charismatic and deeply unstable turkish jew named shabtai zvi would manipulate the arizal’s teachings. he would convince a staggering percentage of the jewish world that he was the messiah, cashing in on ideas he lifted from the arizal as his “proof.” shabtai zvi’s prophet, natan of gaza, did a lot of this work, taking lurianic concepts like the sparks, vessels, and tikkun, and building out a story in which the jewish messiah had to descend into impurity and commit cardinal sins in order to redeem the last and most deeply trapped sparks. this led to orgies and the consuming of non-kosher meats on public fast days in the halls of the temple, but also a bizarre ceremony where shabtai zvi wed a torah scroll.

the ramchal died at 39

the ramchal (an acronym for rabbi moshe chaim luzzatto) was born in 1707 in padua, italy. from a young age, luzzatto excelled in his studies of the talmud and jewish thought. his book, mesilas yesharim, or “the path of the just,” is one of the most influential books on jewish piety and character refinement ever written. it’s studied in yeshivas all over the world to this day. and then there’s derech hashem, or “the way of god,” which takes a deeper look under the hood of jewish belief in dissertations on god, souls, providence, and reward and punishment.

i always liked the ramchal because of the weird stuff. when he was twenty, he claimed that he began receiving a maggid, or literally “one who talks.” this is jewish mystical speak for an angel voice, or a god-sent tutor appearing to a person and teaching them the secrets of existence. the ramchal’s maggid spoke to him through his own mouth in the aramaic of the zohar. the ramchal also claimed that the souls of jewish saints visited him while he was in heightened states. these visitors included adam, abraham, and elijah, but also ciphers like the messiah, and dark-wings like metatron. under his maggid’s pull, the ramchal believed that he was composing something like a new zohar. the italian rabbinic establishment predictably lost its mind. the shabtai zvi catastrophe was still an open wound, and rather than see another brilliant young man with mystical revelations turn the jewish world inside out, they tried to strangle it early. the rabbis made the ramchal swear off writing the maggid’s teachings and sealed his existing manuscripts inside of a locked chest. eventually, they chased him out of italy altogether.

the ramchal first went to amsterdam, and then to the land of palestine. in 1746 a plague came through akko and killed him, his wife, and his young son. he was 39 years old.

some of the rabbis who chastised his mystical writings in his lifetime pointed at his early death as proof of their posture. those who reveal the hidden light before age 40 are playing with metaphysical (and also literal) fire.

i studied a few chapters of derech hashem with a chavrusa in yeshiva. this guy was obsessed with the book, but especially with one idea that even from the book so much as about it. the vilna gaon, my all-time favorite jewish mystic, had supposedly said that derech hashem doesn’t contain a single extraneous word. my chavrusa loved repeating this as the highest praise. the text was so precise, so divinely calibrated, that every word was structural, and you couldn’t subtract one without the whole thing collapsing. he’d point at a sentence and dare me to find a wasted syllable, and i had no idea how to respond to that.

it always bothered me, in a way i couldn’t articulate until much later. because as a writer, i’ve come to believe there’s no such thing as “a perfect piece of writing” — torah, fiction, wedding vows, anything. the digressions, the missteps, the unnecessary adjectives, even the sentences that don’t need to be there and yet are, are signs of the author at work. and good authorship, i’m convinced, doesn’t involve the writer disappearing themselves from the manuscript. the so-called “wasted” spaces are where you find the good stuff.

rebbe nachman died at 38

i love rebbe nachman. he’s the patron rebbe of jewish depression, and i reach for him like my morning meds. rebbe nachman of breslov was born in 1772. he was a great-grandson of the baal shem tov, which in chassidic terms means he was an epic nepo baby. he had serious wisdom, though, becoming rebbe to a small but ferociously devoted following. he contracted tuberculosis in his mid-thirties after his wife died from it. in 1810 he moved to uman in central ukraine to be near the graves of thousands of jews slaughtered in a 1768 massacre. he wanted to be buried among them. rebbe nachman died there that autumn, coughing up blood, having delivered his last teaching on rosh hashanah a few weeks before. he was 38 years old.

rebbe nachman appointed no successor and had no surviving sons. this should have ended his chassidic movement, which is largely animated by the personalities of its rebbes. however, breslov became even bigger in its founder’s death, thriving as the only dynasty without a living rebbe. some called breslovers “the dead chassidim,” but rebbe nachman’s teachings refused to die. to this day tens of thousands of people, from black-hatted lifers to curious toe-dippers to entirely secular israelis, pour into the city of uman every autumn to celebrate rosh hashanah at the grave of their teacher. rebbe nachman’s followers are also called “the trance chassidim” since they’re often seen in jerusalem blasting club beats and dancing on the roofs of their vans in the middle of traffic. this is rebbe nachman’s chiddush: an entire spirituality organized around the ecstatic mantra of fighting depression by acting joyous, even if you’re not feeling it.

rebbe nachman’s starting assumption is bleak. the whole world is a narrow bridge, the mind loops helplessly on its own sadness, and despair is always there, waiting. his prescription is physical, almost stubbornly so. his followers clap, dance, and shout. they do hitbodedut, the practice of talking out loud to god for an hour a day in your own plain words, alone, ideally in the dark before dawn. rebbe nachman gets the body moving so the mind is forced to stop obsessing. it’s more or less the “if you’re depressed, then exercise” of eighteenth-century ukraine, the idea that you often can’t think your way out of a thought, but you can sometimes move, physically, way past it. splash ice cold water on your face the next time you’re spiraling. see if it works.

in addition to being well-versed in depression (or maybe because of it?), rebbe nachman is the writer’s rebbe. at the very end of his life he started telling stories. his stories are long, strange kabbalistic folk tales filled with symbolism and characters like lost princesses, exiled sons, beggars with no hands, etc. he smuggled the deepest esoteric ideas into a narrative because he understood, better than almost anyone, that stories can slip through gates that polemics can only bang up against. on his death bed, he ordered his followers to burn a recently completed manuscript of his. this came to be known as his “burned book.” he shared this last dying wish with a much better known jewish writer, the forefather of literary existentialist dread.

franz kafka died at 40

franz kafka, the great haunted twentieth-century writer, worked as an insurance clerk in prague for most of his adult life. although most famous for the metamorphosis, one of his most interpreted pieces is a strange parable called before the law, which he included at the end of the trial.

in kafka’s parable, a man from the country comes to the door of “the law.” he asks to be let in. the doorkeeper says not now, maybe later. so the man waits. he waits days, then years, then his entire life, trying to bribe the doorkeeper, studying the fleas in the doorkeeper’s fur collar, going gray and then blind at the threshold. at the very end, dying, he asks one last question: why, in all these years, did no one else ever come to this door? the doorkeeper leans down and tells him, this door was meant just for you. now i’m going to shut it.

kafka came at his own jewishness sideways, but hungrily. he was raised completely secular but his diaries are full of yiddish theater, hasidic rebbes, and descriptions of a circumcision he attended. his friend, jiri langer, was a prague boy from an assimilated jewish family who at age nineteen ran off to belz, in galicia, to live in the court of a hasidic rebbe. langer later returned to prague in full hasidic dress. he taught kafka hebrew and wrote a book called nine gates to the chassidic mysteries. it’s a great read, i highly recommend.

rebbe nachman and franz kafka can be seen as two reflections of a similar face. both men were ascetics who never really married. both were storytellers who invented new kinds of parable to smuggle meaning through. both were essentially unknown during their lifetimes and became immortal posthumously. both wrote, over and over, about places you can see but never reach, messages you need to hear but which don’t arrive, and doors that aren’t closed but also don’t open. and both, at the end of their lives, told the person closest to them to burn their final manuscripts. rebbe nachman’s student obeyed. kafka’s friend max brod, thank the lord, did not.

kafka died of tuberculosis after years of declining health in june of 1924. he was 40.

40 is the numb er of trans form ation

in jewish mysticism, forty is the number of transformation. it’s the liminal space you have to pass through to emerge on the other side as something new. noah’s flood raged for forty days and nights and remade the world. moses was up on the mountain for forty days and twice came down, changed. israel wandered the desert for forty years, long enough for a generation of slaves to raise their children as bnei chorim. the talmud states that a womb takes forty days to form in a body. similarly, a mikvah, which is the pool of ritual water you immerse in to change your status from impure to pure or from gentile to jew, has to hold forty se’ah of water. you go in one number and come out as another.

this is why forty is the age. ben arba’im l’binah, says the mishnah in pirkei avot, or “at forty, a person arrives at binah” or understanding. this is where jewish mystics get the idea of no sode before forty. until then, you’re not the kind of vessel that’s able to take in that much light without cracking, and cracking in this case points to an early exit.

the arizal and rebbe nachman, both dead at thirty-eight. the ramchal, dead at thirty-nine. kafka, dead at forty. which for him, ironically and through this reading, was perfect. kafak was on the threshold, dead at the gate, having just barely arrived at the palace of understanding. the man from the country, grown old and blind at the door, being told at the very end that it was always meant only for him just as it swings shut.

i dont know if my high school teacher, rabbi weinberger, would approve of including kafka in this list of jewish mystics who left this world early, but his story certainly planted ideas about what gnosis can do when comprehended in its depth.

maybe it’s all a coincidence. four data points is nothing. plenty of mystics died old in their beds and plenty of accountants drop dead at thirty-eight. but the mystical tradition i’m pulling from would tell you that coincidence is only ever a word for a pattern you haven’t yet found or been initiated into. it would then instruct you to be careful. the light is real, the vessel is real, and the entire art of staying alive in the face of the great godly secret is knowing which of the two you are….

…and whether or not you’ve hit the big four-oh yet.

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