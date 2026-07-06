biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Lynzi Rapp's avatar
Lynzi Rapp
1d

this was a fascinating read. outside of my normal reads, but I enjoyed it.

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
Uriah’s Wife's avatar
Uriah’s Wife
5d

Thanks for your inciteful discourse on Kabbalah and Jewish mysticism. It’s a succinct and vivid understanding of the progression of our zany spiritualism.

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
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