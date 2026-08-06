the first time: age twenty two

at age twenty one, jeremy thought of life as a long path stretching endlessly ahead. the moment you were born, you stepped onto it and started walking, everyone in their own lane, mostly indifferent to the other people all doing the same. keep moving, eyes straight ahead, even through bleakness and misery, which was so much of it. sometimes jeremy sensed the world was in need of a fix, something huge and total, but who was he to fix it? no one, of course.

regular people, normal people, low-level people, stayed on the path, and jeremy did too, but in his sophomore year of college, details began jumping off the path at him. these rose in the spaces leading away from it, sounds and sights and possibilities that were too beautiful to pass up. to access them, jeremy realized, to hear what made those crackling discharges and rushing patters, to see what shone so bright from the corner of his eyes, he had to leave the path.

jeremy first stepped off when he was twenty two. he was studying the book of genesis at the time and found the seam without much difficulty. it had been building for some time, but when it finally came it was odder than even he could expect. he walked off the path and found himself in a garden.

it was so breathtaking he couldn’t breathe.

he didn’t wander too deep in the garden that first time, but afterwards he couldn’t stop thinking about it.

there was also the girl he was seeing. her name was shonna and he met her in the queens college kosher cafeteria in october. jeremy was living in the yeshiva dorms down the street and taking classes twice a week, and he felt all out of sorts when the pretty girl with the dark hair and the light eyes smiled at him and sat with her friend at his table. he was not a shy person, never had been, and by the time the friend excused herself to get to an econ class, he and shonna were deep in conversation about god, judaism, love, their respective majors (accounting for him, special education for her), and the families they one day hoped to raise.

their first date was later in the week and when he presented her an apple, she made a joke about already feeling like a teacher. he stared blankly and said it was because of the garden.

he explained that the hebrew word pri, meaning fruit, appeared in genesis 3 by the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. most people thought it referred to the fruit in her hand. only he insisted that it wasn’t an apple.

pri, he explained to shonna -- and this part was true, this part was actually, verifiably true, which was itself a rip in the lining -- shared the same root as god’s first commandment to mankind: p’ru u’rivu. be fruitful and multiply. fruit and offspring were tangled together at the root in the language god spoke when creating the world.

he had studied this at length in yeshiva. in the torah, to bear fruit is to bear children. children are the fruit of the womb, the seed of the body. every rabbi he asked confirmed the verbal link cheerfully, sensing his enthusiasm, but not seeing the growing shape of the thing he was feeding.

enjoy the apple, he told shonna, after his roundabout explanation. and don’t for a second think it’s a human child. you can eat it and not be a cannibal.

she wrote that off as a weird joke. it wasn’t particularly funny.

jeremy liked shonna, liked her a lot, but his main preoccupation quickly became exploring the garden off the path.

his behavior grew bizarre. he started sleeping on the floor, because that’s where the garden was, in the lowlands, and he wanted to be close to the place at all times. he stopped showering, believing that the scent of his sweat and body odor would let him access the garden more easily. his roommate argued with him about his new bed and increasing bad odor and then requested a transfer once he saw how committed jeremy was.

jeremy also completely forgot the word “dance” during this time and when it came up in natural conversations, he would furrow his brow ferociously, trying to decipher the bizarre word and what it possibly could mean beyond moving your body a certain way. clearly it had another meaning, a low-level garden-fed meaning. he just didn’t know what and didn’t accept other people’s explanations.

his religious life was not safe from his growing delusions. he stopped eating anything that required blessing “the fruit of the tree,” since every ha’etz re-enacted the first fall and pushed the garden further away. he took to learning barefoot, since moshe had to remove his shoes to step on holy ground, and if jeremy could make the beis midrash holy enough, the ground itself would change beneath him. this created a stir in the small yeshiva. it was the first time the rabbis intervened.

they didn’t seek professional help, not yet, but turned to the holy texts. jeremy defended his actions as a precursor to the return of prophecy, and one of the kookier rabbis suggested the two of them study kabbalah together, believing a dip in the streams of the sode might temper the rising waves of the young man’s wackiness.

together they started going through sefer chayei ha-olam ha-ba. it was written by a prophetic mystic named abraham abulafia in 1280, and jeremy immediately took to its letter combinations, deep-breathing exercises, and vision of the world as a rippling curtain made up of invisible meaningful letters.

light of the intellect, unknown artist, 1285

abraham abulafia, who jeremy would soon call his first teacher, would sometimes speak to jeremy from the book, but only when the rabbi wasn’t around. abulafia introduced jeremy to his second teacher, abraham the patriarch. this figure occasionally appeared to jeremy as a tall bearded man, but more often as a tall bearded mailbox down the street from the yeshiva. jeremy could talk easily to this version of monotheism’s founder and would listen in silence, nodding along, for hours at 2 or 3 in the morning.

unlike the rabbis, shonna grew worried at his increasing erraticness. a few times, she tried bringing it up, but he derailed her concerns with abulafian ideas about breathwork and number combinations that made little sense.

the relationship ended the night he brought her a second apple and said, we need to have a baby and feed it to the tree. reverse the original fruit that fell.

there were so many issues with that, but shonna focused on the most obvious one: neither one of them planned to have sex before marriage and they were, very obviously not married.

jeremy said they didnt have to worry about that. he had a plan. he would go to the student union where they gave out free condoms to the shkutzes, and even though he wasn’t a shkutz, far from it, he would take one, masturbate into it, which wasn’t a sin in this context, and then give the tied-off semen-filled condom to his friend shloimy, who was studying to be a doctor. jeremy was sure (he just had to run it by him first) that shloimy would be able to sop it up into her belly. just like doctors do.

shonna stared at him for a long time, asked two questions that were unrelated to his plan, and then broke up with him in what she felt was the kindest way possible. jeremy didn’t agree.

the garden off the path called to him like never before and he went after it with remarkable enthusiasm.

he was found a few days later, shivering and nearly hypothermic, in the community orchard just past mount hebron cemetery, by the retired couple who ran it and let the day school bring students by every tu b’shvat. it was late november, and the trees were bare. jeremy was barefoot -- his shoes were discovered later, placed neatly at the orchard gate, side by side -- and he had been there, as far as anyone could tell, for at least three days, walking the rows of dormant apple trees in concentric circles and chanting permutations of god’s seventy two-letter name, waiting for the angel with the flaming sword to recognize him and stand aside.

he was sitting up against the oldest tree in the orchard with his legs out in front of him he was at ease, resting.

his lips blue but still moving. when the paramedics tried to load him onto the stretcher he apologized to them. you just missed it, he told them. it was open. it was open the whole time.

he was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and given the ultimate diagnosis, which was delivered first as a hedge (unspecified psychotic disorder, provisional but clearly dangerous) and then, after a handful of interviews with his parents and a phone call with the mashgiach who described in a hush the fig leaves they found pressed into his copy of talmud brachot, and only later as the thing itself: schizophrenia. his mother heard the word and immediately pictured her uncle terry, who she’d only ever heard described as “not well” with a sad shake of the head. his father heard the word and asked the psychiatrist, a bald man named dr. pfefferman, if this meant that jeremy would have to stop learning. dr. pfefferman, who did not know what learning meant in this context, said no, of course not. jeremy’s father wept with relief.

he was put on risperidone and observed for two weeks. the medication was lightly effective. it didn’t erase the garden, it just turned the volume down, so that jeremy heard it the way you hear a thunderstorm in your sleep. he told the social worker that ben zoma had glimpsed and been harmed, and that everyone kept treating the harm as the problem but really the harm was just the price of glimpsing. the social worker wrote “religious fever persists” on her clipboard and asked if he heard voices. jeremy said no. for the first time in months, this was true. abulafia and father abraham had abandoned him.

for seven years he stayed on his meds, all through his courtship of nina, his work as an accountant at a family office in midtown, and the birth of his two daughters. he checked in every month with dr. pfefferman, stayed straight on the path, and things seemed under control until two weeks after his twenty ninth birthday, when he read an article about nazis, and the doors he’d been working overtime to keep shut were flung open like his resistance was glass.

the second time: age twenty nine to thirty one

the article was titled “nazi occultism in the shaded era of surveillance capitalism” and included the following paragraph:

theosophists take this vril grounding & run with it. to use an apple the right way is to read out the world. an old bit of esoteric lore (elev8ed partz∞fism, let’s say) instructs you to slice an apple a certain way. cut it lengthwise & you just get the apple shape everybody knows. cut it crosswise, str8 through the middle, & the seed chambers turn into a 5-pointed star. that pentagr8m is where the app7e picks up its associations, including the prim0rdial go44ess, the 7eft h8nd of witchcr2ft, the forbid9en fr∞t of asheeirrah, the time trap of gn0sis, all of it.

jeremy’s blood pounded in a way he hadn’t felt in half a decade. this wasn’t made up, this was reality, and in reality, jeremy knew that an apple wasn’t an apple. it was a container for a soul. he’d come so far just to forget that sub-surface truth.

ceci n'est pas une pomme, rene magritte, 1964

jeremy started flushing his meds each morning. as he brushed his teeth, he tipped them in the bowl, plungedd it with his toe, and went along his way, increasingly with a bounce in his step that his wife didn’t recognize. slowly, a sense of significance crept back into the flicker of lights and the hum of the wind and he felt a pull to brachot 40a and the third chapter of genesis.

it took four weeks for his illusions of the silent world, the medicated one, to fade, and for those of the shimmering one, the real world, to emerge.

the feeling of stepping off the path for the second time was so beautiful that when it happened he sobbed for an hour straight and had a terrible headache the next day from str8 dehydration.

off the path was worth the suffering. he felt like he knew heaven, an existence where you’re surrounded by hebrew letters that seem to dissolve into grass and tree and sky and then back again into letters.

his behavior again grew erratic. he started writing on his arms and face in pen, single letters, mostly aleph, chet, and tet, explaining that his body needed to be “re lettered” like adam’s body was, composed of divine compartments, all of it speech. he insisted that when the spelling was complete, the flame in the sword would pass over him and point him to the tree.

he started giving away his possessions. permanence was fatal, and forever wasn’t material. his watch, hat, every single pair of shoes he owned, dragged to the street, because adam entered the garden with nothing, and everything he owned was “clothes of the exile” that would attract the dead angels, those six-fingered wanderers.

his teachers returned, too. abraham abulafia was right there in the garden, stooped and smiling, and so was abraham the patriarch, tall and bearded, but there was also now a third teacher with them, a mustached young man with brown wavy hair. abulafia introduced him as philly.

his wife, nina, intervened, and dr. pfefferman had jeremy hospitalized and forced back onto the risperidone. the return to normalcy was slower this time, and he took a leave of absence from work. eventually, he got there though and became a facsimile-like version of the man nina had married and his daughters were born to.

he didn’t forgot about philly. it took ten minutes of research to find that philly was a german philosopher named mainländer. a picture he found online confirmed this. jeremy bought a copy of the philosophy of redemption, the only book mainländer wrote, and read it feverishly.

it was not uncommon for residents of riverdale to find him sitting in a bus stop for hours, reading the same book over and over. it might have been charming if everything was different.

jeremy was bowled over by a single detail about the mainlander’s life. the day his book was published, april 1, 1876, he hung himself, using a stack of copies of his just-published book as his final platform.

to jeremy, mainländer's suicide made sense in light of his philosophy, which claimed dead exploded whale syndrome, which was basically the idea that all of reality was once a single unified being, call it god, who then discovered that the only state unavailable to a perfect unified being such as god was not being, and wanting what it couldn’t have, god destroyed itself. the universe and everything in it is the debris. every star and blade of grass and angel and grasshopper and man named jeremy, they’re all just fragments of that original detonation, call it a big bang, and each fragment wants just to die.

even on his meds, jeremy felt the shift. mainländer was the only writer who expressed a sentiment that he had felt before while wandering in the garden, seeking out the tree he knew held all the answers.

he tried explaining to the medic who strapped him into a gurney for the third time in his life that it was no use, the entire world was a decaying corpse, that god had willed himself into nonexistence and everything falling apart all the time was simply reality obeying the deepest instructions it ever received.

the many-eyed one, zack ten kate, 2018

his wife, nina, who always felt like a silver medal after the glimpse at gold that was shonna, stayed with him through it all. she was simple-minded about religion and if her husband did something that veered hard toward god and inscrutable belief, granted it wasn’t overtly tied to delusions or scattered thinking, she got behind it right away. she believed, truly, that god was the only solution to jeremy’s problems.

so when he told her that he found a new rebbe at the shul, she was overjoyed. and when he added that the rebbe was a breslover, just like her father, she was ecstatic. by the time jeremy announced his plans later that year to make the annual pilgrimage to ukraine for rosh hashanah, she was sold so tight it was a top market deal.

but jeremy never went to ukraine.

instead, he went to germany, to offenbach am main, the birthplace of his actual new rebbe, far off his meds once again, and it was on a small road off frankfurter straße that he got in trouble with the law.

he didn’t understand why he was being arrested. he tried explaining, first to the store owner, then the security guard, and finally the officers who came to try and reason with him, that he had taken off his clothes because they were a pargode diverting the garden’s rays, and he’d heard a whisper from page 48 of the philosophy of redemption explaining that the corpse we reanimate is better served with no barrier between treelight and skincell.

this was all lost in translation, and when jeremy started digging his shochet-long thumbnails into the soft skin of his upper belly to show them, he drew blood, at which point he was finally restrained and no longer in control of his limbs.

he stayed medicated after his latest meltdown treatment, mostly to see the divorce proceedings through, since nina’s breaking point was apparently lying about religious devotion, and for a few years he lived a quiet life, seeing his daughters once a month and spending the rest of his time doing accounting work for a federal office in the bronx and studying torah, although never genesis or tractate brachot.

but even through his heavy dose of risperidone, he still sensed that the world was totally broken and in need of a permanent fix. who was he to fix it? he thought about the question for the better part of a week. who was he to fix it? he was the one, of course, the only one who could. it was so obvious.

it was around this time that jeremy began formulating the secret idea that he was, in fact, the messiah.

the third time: age thirty nine

the budding messiah didn’t reveal himself right away. for seven years, jeremy stayed on his meds and studied the holy texts.

he lived alone in a one-bedroom in riverdale and found work doing payroll accounting for a federal office in parkchester. his only possessions were a folding table, a hot plate, a mattress on the floor, two sets of clothes, and a library that grew along the walls like a hedge along the lawn. he saw his daughters on the first sunday of the month, initially in his ex-wife’s dining room under supervision and later at a kosher pizza place near her house, where he asked them about school and they answered politely if a bit guarded. he was, by every metric dr. pfefferman tracked, stable, compliant, and very much under control.

he told his daughters that he was studying in order to stay well. know your enemy, he added, especially when he wears your skin and face. they didn’t know what to say to that and he didn’t elaborate.

he started reading mainländer in the original german, with the help of a dictionary and the internet. he immersed himself in derech hashem, too. a rabbi from his old yeshiva had told him, during his second hospitalization, to study the ramchal. it’s mussar and machshava, he said, and it will keep you organized.

the ramchal disagreed with mainländer that god is still alive and involved along the smallest of corners. also, god was good. he created the world as an act of divine kindness, to pass along his goodness to others. to do that, he had to create a hollow space in creation. the universe, according to the ramchal, and the rest of history is the slow repair of that gaping hollow, the return of the fruit to the branch.

jeremy, alone at his folding table at 2 a.m., studying with both eyes open and saw what no one else had ever seen. the two thinkers were describing the same thing. a god who empties himself to let others in and a god who empties himself, full stop. tzimtzum and selbstzersetzung, withdrawal and self-removal. the one question, the only one in the world, was if the emptying was an act of love or one of pure spent exhaustion. jeremy understood this question had an answer -- it was hanging on a tree in a garden off the path -- but he wasn’t going to to look for it. he was medicated. he took his pill every morning with his heartburn-inducing coffee. he was fine. his studies were purerly theoretical.

his teachers didn’t speak to him during these years. this was the deal, and everyone kept it. abulafia was zip-lipped. father abraham was a mailbox. philly was a photograph in a book about pessimism. it worked and it worked and it worked and then it didn’t.

the city of air and kabbalah, alex levin, 2010

jeremy’s life turned on its final pivot in elul. the supermarket on johnson avenue had the rosh hashanah displays up, honey bears in their pyramid, pomegranates aplenty, and bins and bins of apples. jeremy was there to pick up seltzer. in the checkout line ahead of him stood a young mother with a baby on her hip. the baby was gnawing wetly on an apple, as babies do, turning it with both hands, as the mother unloaded her cart.

jeremy watched the baby eat the fruit, the pri consuming the pri, and the two words he’d kept separate for seventeen years with medication and retroactive shame and repetitive hours of payroll accounting slid back together along their root, like a cut healing or a seam closing, p’ru u’rivu, be fruitful and multiply, multiply like the fruit of the womb, the fruit of the body, and he heard shonna’s voice from the kosher caf saying i already feel like a teacher, and he was twenty-two again with an apple in his outstretched hand, and he understood that he’d been given the answer at the very start, on their first date, before he was even diagnosed, and he’d spent his whole life being talked out of it by side-motivated professionals.

the reality was that fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil was a human child. it always was and always had been. rabbi meir said wheat and rabbi nechemia said grape and rabbi yehuda said fig and they were all tempting the menu but missing the meal. what fell from the tree, what adam picked and ate, what got us all thrown out, was a soul that was supposed to stay up. the whole miserable world, this cooling corpse of a long dead god, was waiting for one man to figure out the mechanics of putting the engine back together.

jeremy left the seltzer in the checkout aisle.

he did not flush the risperidone this time. he just left the pills in the bottle and the bottle on the shelf. he took stock of his revelation. he had a reason, and also a passport. he had a decade of savings, no wife, and a job that owed him vacation. he also had, for the first time in his life, no doubt whatsoever.

it took the slightest amount of research to find her. shonna had married a man named weiss, an american learning in the mir, and they lived in jerusalem on a street named for a paratrooper. she worked as a special ed teacher at a school for girls that was easy to find online. there was a picture from a school event. her dark hair was under a snood now, but her light eyes were the same. looking at it, he felt all out of sorts.

he flew el al on a wednesday morning. he davened on the plane with the minyan in the galley. a man from lakewood offered him herring after and asked, first time in eretz yisroel? jeremy said no, he was returning, which was true in more ways than his meaning.

he stood outside her school building for a day and a half, which he did not experience as a day and a half but something more like a single held breath. the street smelled of etrogs and rain. of course it did. this whole country was off the path, a garden with many smaller gardens within, one of which led to the dark-fruited tree that resolved the strange loop. that was the secret of the place, that’s why they all came, the black hatters and the backpackers and the broken-down berliners, passing as pilgrims when all they wanted was to stand at the edge of the path, sniffing the fragrances wafting off.

on friday morning shonna emerged from the school building with a baby on her arm. jeremy stepped out from beside the dumpster enclosure. he had written a speech on the plane about the ramchal, mainländer, the hollow place, and the fruit and its deseeding, but when her eyes met his and he watched them do a terrible arithmetic -- stranger to familiar stranger to familiar non-stranger but from where to no, no, no, it can’t be, not jeremy -- what came out of his mouth was not the speech but the thesis: shoshonna, we need to have a baby and feed it to the tree. i figured out the rest. i figured out my part.

shonna did what any thirty-eight-year-old mother of six does when confronted with an unhinged ex from her past and a baby in her arms. she screamed, a short sound like tearing cloth, and then she was back in her building with the door locked.

through the glass, jeremy could see her phone already at her ear. he stood on the sidewalk nodding along to a conversation no one was having, patient, unbothered, a man early for an appointment, waiting waiting and listening, until the police arrived.

he resisted arrest, citing himself exempt as the savior of the world, but he was overpowered and taken to kfar shaul in the western hills of jerusalem.

the intake psychiatrist, dr. mizrahi, wrote jerusalem syndrome, type iii, question mark, and then crossed it out after the second interview, because jerusalem syndrome is for tourists who arrive sane, and the fax from new york was forty pages long.

they restarted the risperidone. jeremy held it in his cheek with a skill honed from four institutions across nearly two decades, and spat the pill into his sock. he acted pleasant and what he thought passed for normal. deception was a key to carrying out his latest last idea. he explained to dr. mizrahi that the flight and stress and sad memories of an old relationship had knocked him loose, and he was ashamed, and dr. mizrahi, who had beds on his mind, chose to believe him about the shame. the shame was real. it was the only true thing jeremy said all week. only it was slant; he was ashamed it had taken him thirty nine years to redeem the world.

what happened on the night before his planned discharge would appear in psychiatric journals throughout the world.

at 1:40 a.m., a fire alarm was pulled in the b wing stairwell. the ward doors, as per the coded regulations, buzzed open. in the four minutes of flashlights and shouting and patients tottering in slippers on the cold terrace, jeremy walked out of the unlocked unit in a maintenance jacket he found on a hook. he didn’t run, because to run is to invite chase, but moved slowly toward the neonatal unit. it was also unlocked.

the nurses found the discrepancy at 2:35.

the bassinet two over from the window should have contained a boy, nussbaum, two days old. he was fed at 2:21 and reported missing fourteen minutes later. when the second call came in, from the psych ward about their own missing man, the dispatcher heard motive through his headset and the two became one. the next batch of time spooled out like a real-life horror film: sprinting through the corridors, the gutted shrieks of a post-op mother’s worries, and security footage scrubbed frame by frame until it showed a man in a maintenance jacket entering a service corridor with a bundle in his arms.

they found the two of them ten minutes later, in a small linen closet on the second floor.

the baby was on the ground, wrapped in three warm towels. a fourth was rolled under his head. he was perfectly swaddled, the nurses later said, tighter and neater than the ward nurses did it, and he was asleep and unharmed, a small smile on his new face.

jeremy was seated against the back wall with his legs splayed in front of him like a man under a tree.

in his hands, folded on his lap, was what the nurse first took for an apple. that’s what she said afterward, to the police and to dr. mizrahi and to the psychiatrists and eventually the true crime weirdos who inquired: it was the right size and color of an red delicious, and it sat in his two hands like he was trying to present it.

but then she saw the shirt under his jacket. it wasn’t red by design, but by soak.

it defied logic. the reports would use words like unprecedented in sole execution and above the realm of unaided possibility, but they offered no rationale. in the closet, which did not resemble a garden, lording above a sleeping child, a man held a thing in his handsd which he’d taken from his body by some door no one else has ever found, like the seam he saw in genesis at twenty two and spent the rest of his life hunting.

the baby was never the fruit. that was jeremy’s last edit, the one he’d flown five thousand miles to make. rabbi meir said wheat, rabbi nechemia said fig, rabbi yehuda said grape, and jeremy ben menachem, in a linen closet in the valley below the ruined garden, back on the path but also irrevocably far from it, provided the fourth opinion, the one that he alone was given. the fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil was a human heart, and it wouldn’t go back up the branch in favor of a child. it went back by the sacrifice of its owner. the only way to redeem the dead corpse of this world, jeremy thought last, is to remove the apple from the body.