biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Ralph Waller's avatar
Ralph Waller
Jun 29

Obession with tunnels is indicative of allégeance to un underground movement.

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
Jun 29

"Rebbe: how shall I slam dunk the basketball to achieve the honor of my community?"

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2 replies by elie lichtschein 👽🛹 and others
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