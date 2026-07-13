over the weekend, Evelyn Griffith ran an interview with me about my unpublished novel, L8ER SK8ER. in light of that, and with august 8th on the horizon (i.e. 8/8, an important date in the book), i thought i’d tell the story of my alien word baby.

L8ER SK8ER, a history

“L8ER SK8ER,” Ryan Tate, 2023

chapter 1: L8ER SK8ER ( july 2019 )

the story of L8ER SK8ER starts with the creeping hour.

the creeping hour is a kids horror podcast i create for gbh boston in 2019. they like my pitch as “goosebumps for your ears,” and give me a budget to run with. i’ve never produced anything before, so i’m a little nervous. it’s a fun process though, and together we develop, produce, and market five standalone stories introduced by “the creeps,” a trio of monstrous teenage narrators.

the first season comes out on halloween and is a minor hit on release, reaching #1 on apple podcasts’ kids & family chart for a few weeks.

way before its release and because we have absolutely no chill, my creeping hour co-writer annie and i brainstorm a bunch of story ideas for season 2. the one i like the most is about a skater girl whose mother disappears when she’s eight, leaving behind only a small radio. as the girl’s 16th birthday approaches, she starts hearing transmissions on the radio, faint at first and then growing louder. eventually, she realizes it’s her mother getting in touch with her. on her skateboard, she follows the radio signals to a spot in the desert where the sky shatters and her mother — an alien returned! — descends to reunite with her daughter. i call the story “later skater.”

i’m also studying the maharal at the time and i’m really into his mystical idea of “limala min hatevah” (למעלה מן הטבע), which is hebrew for “things above nature.” in short, the idea is that in jewish mysticism the number 7 represents nature and all things related to this world, whereas the number 8 represents “things above the 7,” i.e. that which transcends this world — the supernatural, the eerie, the unexplainable. in my horror-wracked brain, that means aliens.

later skater becomes l8er sk8er, and i’m officially inspired.

in my mind (and scattered across the various notebooks i keep), i start plotting the story. it becomes bigger than a 15-minute podcast episode, and i start treating the idea like a short story. it quickly expands into something even bigger.

i like so-called “destination drafting,” i.e. going to a specific location to write the first draft of a story, and i decide i want to write L8ER SK8ER by the beach. i’ve always thought that the sky over the ocean is one of the best spots to look for aliens in the night.

i spend a few weeks plotting out the book and scouting places to write.

The following excerpt is from the eponymous first story in L8ER SK8ER. The book opens on Katie Korn, a sixteen-year-old skater girl in Shimonah, Nevada, in the days before the anniversary of her mother skating off into a storm and never returning. This story introduces the book’s central proposition, that some people can spin against the current of the world, and the sky watches them do it. She heard Natalie cheering somewhere below. She heard the wind tickle her ears, a strange hum whispering forgotten words. She heard the wood, metal, and polyurethane of her skateboard slice the air, neat as bone through skin. But mostly she heard her grand high mind calculating. She counted three, and on four, still rising, she stopped listening and gave over to turning. When her lungs reached their full spherical swell and the motion behind her eyeballs locked in with her body's twists, which happened at the height of her air, which also felt like the height of her existence, Katie back-lodged her knees and thrust even higher, with even more counter, for a stab of a moment longer. The vibrations rang her, and the hover took over.

chapter 2: MY GR8 TORY! ( november 2019 )

in early november, i drive my parents’ third car from new york down to florida. i’ve decided south florida is the spot, and i get an airbnb for a month in sunny isles beach, just north of miami, and quickly get to work.

i plot out what i hope to write daily on a whiteboard and notecards.

peep the creeping hour background i had at the time

every morning, i drive to the nearby campus of florida international university and set up in their library, where i get to work writing out the scenes on that day’s notecards. some mornings i’m there for 40 minutes before i hit my goal, other times it takes me up to five hours. i probably write about 1.5-2K words of the story each day.

this is me in the library working on it. the day’s notecards are by my laptop.

i spend most afternoons on the beach, watching the waves and plotting the next day’s writing.

i’m living off the money i made on the creeping hour, but it’s not a lot, and it only gives me a few months of this kind of freedom.

one morning, i write the following sentences from the second story in the book, which is about a sensitive boy who if you squint could maybe pass for me.

This excerpt is from MY GR8 TORY! which is told entirely in the second person. Tory Dembitzer is a fourteen-year-old amateur lepidopterist who has taken up skateboarding to impress a girl. His older brother is one of the four boys who found the body. This story is where the reader first learns that the book’s threads will keep bumping against each other. You fell hard in inexpressible love for the first time the summer after fourth grade. Your nostalgified neighbor Budgie still lived around the corner then and invited all the kids on the block to a ’90s-themed BBQ birthday party. Of course you went. It was infinitely better than the previous summer’s 1980s party with its gloppy pudding pies and videos of Ronald Reagan in a cowboy hat explaining why rich people getting richer is what America’s all about (or at least that was Ethan’s dad’s rant afterward). Because there she was, standing under the banner hung from scissoring oak branches declaring BUDGIE’S BLOCK PARTY! A small dark girl with glasses, apple cheeks, and a galaxy of freckles across her nose. All night, you studied her like a monarch (Danaus plexippus, where do you think it started?) until Budgie scootered over to tell you through fistfuls of M&M Minis that her name was Dana Goldin and she just moved to Shimonah and stop being a creep please. He offered to introduce you but that made you turtle harder than a Chelonia. You were happy enough to stare and feel your heart rise higher than an ocean wave. It might have been one of the ancient songs blasting from the backyard speakers. A ridiculous composition, clearly from the 1990s, lyrics half-finished and full of inside jokes about Chinese food and retired NBA players like the singer was reading from his private teenage journals, so dumb and funny that you laughed out loud at the line I like girls that wear Abercrombie & Fitch. At the time you thought it was terrible writing, but then, hours later, you were in your closet, picturing Dana’s face as you colored in a Nature’s Best Friend foldout, and the words returned in full, totally unbeckoned, which seemed in the moment like the literal definition of great writing.

i like these sentences, and with the help of a kind (and cute) fiu grad student, i print them out. two copies. i put one on the wall of my airbnb. the other i glue into my notebook.

at the same time, i’m in the process of breaking up with my girlfriend, a doctor in new york named natalie, and the puncturing sadness of a relationship dissolving into dust makes its way into parts of the book. originally, the main character’s best friend is nate, which i pick because i can also write it as “n8,” but my bestie, a girl named ellie (in contrast to me, a boy named elie), suggests that i change nate to natalie in homage. i take her advice, wondering if one day my ex will wander into a bookstore, see L8ER SK8ER on a shelf, open it, and spot her name on the very second page. i still wonder if that will happen in my lifetime.

loneliness and misery aside, my work pays off. i have a rough draft of the book finished by the middle of december. it’s far from polished, but i feel golden nonetheless.

chapter 3: 8s IN THE SKY ( march-december 2020 )

i’m back in new york by the time covid hits, working on a bunch of new stories. i’ve taken a break from L8ER SK8ER for a few months, but around april, i start revising my manuscript.

around this time, i crack the short story, i.e. i’ve written enough of them on a loop in these early pandemic days that i’m weirdly confident in my ability to write compelling short fiction. it makes revision easier.

but i still struggle. revising has never been as fun as drafting, and it takes ellie telling me over and over that “revision is writing” before i’m able to do the necessary work to make L8ER SK8ER hum.

i even paint her words and hang them above my new writing desk.

laura palmer, forever muse, is there too.

The third story in L8ER SK8ER leaves Nevada entirely. In 8s IN THE SKY, Spoord Harrington is dragged along to an Egyptian dig by his archaeologist father who believes the ancient Faiyums worshipped a figure-eight constellation, and who is about to be proven more right than he’d like. It’s the first hint that whatever is happening above Nevada is not local. It also introduces Elul Fleer, in text messages, half a world away, who will eventually matter more than anyone. Spoord stepped off the skateboard and Art stepped on. He jumped, spinning in the air, and the board moved and sliced under him. It was like watching a beached fish wriggle into the sea, where it spread its fins and moved how nature intended, with an essentialness that felt pre-ordained. Art landed on the board like it was nothing and did it again. This time it spun in a different direction, but Art pulled off the trick as easily as if he was walking. “Oh my god!” Spoord lost it. “You fucking pro! How do you know that?” Art shrugged and kept landing increasingly difficult tricks with an ease bordering on boredom. “It must be the alien in you,” Spoord flirted, as Art manipulated the board like it was his birthright.

i do a few other things that help with revision. i paint the names of each story and when i finish revising that one, i stick it up high on my wall.

it eventually looks like this.

that bong in the center does a lot of heavy lifting during revisions. a true warrior who sees me through times good and bad and lives a long, fruitful life until a maltese named larry david knocks it over. r.i.p. sweet glass angel

those are also the titles of the eight sections of this piece you’re currently reading.

i also find my revision muse at this time. that’s what i call a work of art or media totally separate from my project that inspires me with a new wave of enthusiasm.

for me it comes in the form of a documentary hbo releases in december called heaven’s gate: the cult of cults. i go down the cult’s rabbit hole, reading and watching and listening to everything i can get my hands on. i even have a short email correspondence with one of the members who appears in the documentary.

my revision muse helps me build out the theology of the cult at the center of L8ER SK8ER. marshall “papa herff” applewhite, in his own weird way, becomes a kind of character in penny’s story.

chapter 4: PENAPANEDRA (january 2021)

This excerpt is from the book’s fourth story, which is told through the voice of a sixteen-year-old true-crime blogger mid-virality. PENAPANEDRA is the summer Penny Tepje went from writing about murders across the country to writing about the one that happened four streets over. Her section is the book's connective tissue — she’s vibing with Tory, she reported on the boys, and she once knew a woman who talked about circles in an obsessive 8-centered way. Penny nodded, swooning within her high. She really had. “If my thot dreams …” She laughed, comfy enough to riff, free skate, not her typical. “… could be seen … it would legit be … a fucking criiiiiime scene …” She did her best nasal imitation, which sent Bryan spiraling, but later that night and throughout the summer she kept returning to the captive moment and wondering the same. Could there be thot-dreams obscene enough to necessitate a beheading? Actions, claro que si, consult her brain or her blog <too often the same> but dreams? Mental murmurings and the attendant ink-led jottings, pen in hand to match Pen in heart? Could that be? It was a quick dip from the song to the album, which Dad had a vinyl copy of, and Ella and Ellen were down with her blasting Bringing It All Back Home on repeat, though only Ella was equally as into communicating through the album’s more obscure lyrics, now a summertime ritual in its second season, following Hot Pink, last year’s pilot <can’t trust a big butt and a Scorpio>.

after about ten months of revising L8ER SK8ER, pen in hand to match pen in heart, i start to query it.

here’s the first one i send.

Dear Ms. Jones, I’m currently seeking representation for L8ER SK8ER, a 73,000 word Young Adult horror manuscript I recently completed. I’m the creator of The Creeping Hour, a MG kids horror anthology podcast I produced with WGBH in October. I also had a story in a recently published Knopf YA fiction anthology called It’s A Whole Spiel (Sept 2019). L8ER SK8ER is a YA horror short story suite made up of 8 interconnected stories all centered on skateboarders, aliens, and skateboarding aliens. Unifying all 8 stories is the presence of sk8ers, extraterrestrial beings who migrate through the cosmos on a circuitous “stream” that occasionally carries them through Earth once every 8 years. Characters overlap with sk8ers either through parentage, their own interest in skateboarding (the closest human activity to the perennial movement of the sk8ers), or the presence of red-winged beings that prey on the vulnerable sk8ers. Please let me know if you’d like to take a look at the full manuscript. I have attached the first story in the collection. Thanks,

Elie

i never hear back from her, but that’s the way it goes.

around this time, i get a dm from an artist on instagram who has just listened to the creeping hour. he tells me he loves it and asks if we can collaborate. he wants to know if i have a story he could illustrate.

i send him the first story in L8ER SK8ER, not expecting much.

chapter 5: SK8IN 8LIEN (april-may 2022)

in late april, still in the thick of querying, i get the following email from an agent.

Hi Elie, Thanks so much for sending me your query for L8ER SK8ER. I devoured the first 20 pages, and I’d love to see more. Could you please send me your full manuscript?



I look forward to reading it! Best,

Erin

i immediately send her the full. it’s a nice feeling to have an agent “devour” my writing.

a few weeks pass. in the interim, i stalk her twitter and come across this tweet.

i don’t know for a fact if it’s about my book, but a week l8er i get this email.

Hi Elie, Thanks so much for sending me your full manuscript for L8ER SK8ER, and for your patience as I read. This manuscript is a marvel, and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed with this story and cast of characters. I’d love to set up a Zoom call to learn more about you and your writing, if you would be open to that. This week, I’m free from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. EST and 2 pm. - 6 p.m. Thursday, and all day Friday. I’m also free next Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, if next week works better. If you let me know a good window or two, I’ll send along an invit8ion. (Ha.)



Best,

Erin

on the zoom call, we vibe super hard. she’s into weird fiction, horror, and taxidermy, and i show her my precious deer antler, which i found in the backyard of my parents’ house in jersey and which has served as a kind of “alien antennae” for me during revisions.

i sign with her, giddy.

erin sends over a list of editorial notes and i spend the next 2-3 months tightening the manuscript.

This excerpt is from SK8IN 8LIEN, the book’s shortest section, where the language starts coming apart. This section answers the question the first hundred pages have been asking. It was an odd sensation, she found as she moved, wisps of humanity exiting her like steam from a ground crater. A million suns lit this place, and she intuited that if she were to stare at even a single of them she’d be eviscerated entirely and immediately. Goody, bulbless sockets returned and existence shifted from a replica field of sight and picture-projected meaning to a realm of movement as matter, the only that did.

chapter 6: “RED GLOVES” (september 2022)

we go out on submission ✘_ ✘

i’m excited but also extremely cautious: this is the third time i’ve worked with an agent trying to sell a book i’ve written on spec and i’ve been incredibly unlucky thus far. the creeping hour sold super quickly, but i learn from trying (and failing) to sell other audio horror projects that nothing really comes easy as a writer of speculative fiction.

but still, the possibility of this book finding a home illuminates me, and also i’m a total weirdo, so for a few weeks i carry a hard copy of L8ER SK8ER with me wherever i go, including the subway.

ryan, the artist from instagram, reaches out, telling me the painting is almost complete. he asks if i can record a short video introducing L8ER SK8ER. he plans to incorporate it into a video he’s making about the painting.

This is from the sixth story in L8ER SK8ER, which occurs earlier in the summer and tells, in five rotating voices, the crime that the rest of the book has been reacting to. "RED GLOVES" is the story of five teenage boys, a stolen treehouse, a telescope, and a game called deathknocking that one of them does not survive. He stepped into a large room without a single piece of furniture. The walls were covered in red splotches and stains made to look like designs, small designs, round with punctured centers. The smell emanated from everywhere, putrefied and faintly sweet like a piece of fruit that was once alive, blood and guts and all, but died long ago without burial, left to decompose in the open air. Elkhanan covered his nose, looking around, and, with a small tug from an upper web, grasped the wall shapes. Eyes.

alien eye on my left thigh

the months are long and slow, with few responses other than occasional rejections.

we get interest from an editor at tor books, but they eventually pass for the following reason.

In our earlier conversation, it was apparent to me the amount of thought and intentionality Elie had in creating this story at all levels and the things he wanted to explore with the characters, themes, reading experience, etc. Something the two of you mentioned regarding the book’s current length was how tricky it’d been to find places to trim before sending the MS out on sub because of how each element felt like it was doing or adding something that was part of the overall intention of the story.



My biggest concern is that while I love what each piece is doing individually and following our conversation I can more clearly understand the intended connections between them all, ultimately I believe there’s so much going on that it becomes too much. Because of the nature of the changes I would want to request before making an offer, and going back to the aforementioned level of intentionality with which the story was created and written, I wanted to acknowledge that my vision for the book may not match with Elie’s. And so I’m deeply sorry to say that I will be passing at this time.

i feel like shit and regret, so deeply, ever trying to write. it sucks. it really fucking sucks. it sucks so bad.

chapter 7: 8TH DAY KNIFE WIELDERS (october 2023)

ryan tate, who has since become a friend, finishes his painting. i’m completely obsessed with it.

from left to right it shows rabbi dirt, (((jada korn))), katie korn, natalie cuello, and tory dembitzer.

ryan also publishes the video about his process painting it.

fans-turned-friends like him and also just regular friends keep me sane during this period.

This is from the longest story in the book, 8TH DAY KNIFE WIELDERS. Structured as the corporate meeting minutes of a company that should not exist, it’s about Elul Fleer, who’s spending a summer interning in a Manhattan skyscraper where the doors don’t all open, men walk around with their faces removed, and the company doctor has been keeping records on her since the day she was born. It’s the last piece of L8ER SK8ER’s cosmology, and it explains what’s been done to one of the girls in this book, and why. "Many refer to it, as you did, by its more technical name, but there is some variation and, dare I say, creativity in titling. For example, there are those who call your condition celestial dizziness. Others prefer the more Newtonian-friendly centripetal imbalance. More recently, I've seen scholars lean on planetary kinetosis. However, my personal favorite is punchier, at least to my ears, and comes not from the medical texts, but the mystical ones. The ancients had a name for your suffering." He paused. "It translates into something like … cosmic vertigo."

a few months after, with L8ER SK8ER still on submission, i launch this substack.

it’s not yet called biblically accurate aliens, but dark quarters, a name i like because it captures the horror angle and also a liminal space vibe (with quarters sounding like corridors and also corners).

i’m writing other stuff, like always, but i truly believe L8ER SK8ER will sell and it will be the start of my “official” writing career. of course, i am a fucking idiot.

chapter 8: L IN THE FLIPT L (december 2024)

at the end of the year, my agent quits the industry entirely, citing fatigue and mental health, and i take it as a sign that my manuscript is not long for this planet. in a lengthy email, she includes the following lines, which make me sob as i read them.

I know this is going to sound hyperbolic, but not selling L8ER SK8ER is going to haunt me forever. It's one of the best books I've ever read, and I think you're an absolute creative genius. The world needs your writing. I cannot stress this enough. Please keep writing. Maybe one day I'll launch my own indie press just for L8ER SK8ER, since this industry is too cowardly, but I still firmly believe someone is going to step up and be the brave one.

no one steps up to be the brave one.

in contrast with her kind words, i struggle to write in the months that follow.

and since i have snobbish tendencies coupled with laziness, a rough pairing for a writer, i don’t do anything further to actually get this book into the world. i scoff at independent publishers, serialization, and the other ways i now suspect are the real beating heart of great stories, not the big publishers who treat me and those like me like disposable shelf-filler, when we even get that far.

This excerpt opens the novel's final section, L IN THE FLIPT L. It closes a loop, and reveals that one of the people in it has been standing quietly in the margins of the book from the beginning. Elul hated it, that was her first jump. Her eyes were covered, no longer hers, a culmination of temple spread, the vertiginous integument of the 8, and she shrieked on feel of the alien skin.

it’s rough going. i shrivel into a ball, believing all my work and brainstemming was for nothing, and that no one will ever read my saga of katie korn (k8️ie) in nevada and elul fleer (eㄥuㄥ) in nyc.

i crawl into bed in the most profound and prolonged depression i’ve ever experienced. to this day, i don’t think i’ve fully emerged from it.

epilogue: where do we go from here? ( i’m feeling this! )

i really really really love L8ER SK8ER, and so do the few people in my life who’ve read it. the characters are so real to me. i even start drafting a companion novel called elul in december that i never finish post the tor rejection. i write a few stories set in the world of L8ER SK8ER, though, and even publish one of them here:

Penny on Another Planet elie lichtschein 👽🛹 · October 9, 2024 The following is an excerpt from a story nimbusing L8ER SK8ER, my horror novel about skateboarding, cults, and numbers. It’s unpublished as of this writing, but this cool video exists. Read full story

maybe it’s because i put absolutely everything i have into writing L8ER SK8ER, but to see it flounder and never be born lowkey makes me think that what i have to offer doesn’t interest the world or have any value. it’s a weird feeling, like i don’t have any value.

L8ER SK8ER is probably too long to serialize on substack, but i’m not giving up on it. one day, mark my motherfucking words, i will hold a copy of L8ER SK8ER in my hands that isn’t a version i printed myself and stuck in a binder.

as long as people skate, watch the skies for aliens, and are intrigued by cults, i’m optimistic that my book will find a way into the world and a readership past that.

L8ER SK8ER will live yet.

thanks so much for reading!

if you’d like to read a longer excerpt from L8ER SK8ER, i direct you again to evelyn’s post. scroll to the end of it to read the first chapter of “penapanedra,” the fourth story in the book.

this shirt hangs over my bed to this day

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