biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adriane Lord's avatar
Adriane Lord
1d

Wow, thank you so much for sharing the full saga. I hope to one day hold a copy in my hands too...i bet my son would love it in a few years. The writing world is rough, thanks for sharing your story!

Reply
Share
2 replies by elie lichtschein 👽🛹 and others
Evelyn Griffith's avatar
Evelyn Griffith
2d

This is so neat!

Reply
Share
2 replies by elie lichtschein 👽🛹 and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elie Lichtschein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture