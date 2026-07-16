my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones

this is chapter two of an ongoing serial. new installments will run every other thursday, as of today. if you're just arriving, start with chapter one to get oriented or just keep reading.

read chapter 1

according to jewish mysticism , there are thirty-six hidden righteous people quietly holding up the world. they’re known as the lamed vov, or 36. most of us get exactly one shot to cross paths with one -- at age eighteen, which is half of thirty-six -- and 99.9% of us miss it. my mom is the 0.1%.

her story starts in the summer of 1976 . while hiking in the mountains, my 18-year-old mom crosses a wet rock above a fifty-foot drop. she slips, and right before she plunges off the mountain, a hand that was not there a second earlier catches her by the waist and sets her back on solid ground. the man, her savior , says nothing. he looks up at the sky, where two large birds circle. the man goes white and bolts. in his panic he drops a small purple notebook. by the time my mom can gather herself, the man and the birds are gone.

the notebook is still there, though, and my mom pockets it. it’s a ledger. in it are names, places, dates, and times. bizarrely, my mom’s hebrew name is written in it -- tilla rivka bas avraham yitzchak v’chaya yehudis -- and so is the next entry, which occurs a few weeks later. in boro park, brooklyn. several blocks from her parents’ house.

my mom plans to keep the next appointment.

this is where the story picks up.

chapter 2.1 🜸 the old woman’s aide 🜸

my mom returned to brooklyn in the summer of 1976 on a tailwind of excitement. most of it was backward facing, an energy taken from the incredible six weeks she had just spent overseas with her friends. it was her first real taste of independence, and she discovered that freedom was a flavor she liked, but her excitement also faced forward, pointing at college, which she started in a few days.

i happen to be extremely introverted and sobbed in panic every night for a week before beginning college, but my mom was (and is) very different and she looked forward to it the way i look forward to never going back to school.

that semester, my mom enrolled in brooklyn college for four classes, all during the day. she also enrolled in a single class at the fashion institute of technology at night. this class met once a week on the fit campus on west 26th street in manhattan.

my mom around the time of this story, pictured with her uncle, my great uncle chaim (which is also my middle name)

to hear her tell it, the excitement of starting college all but drove the notebook and her near-death experience from my mom’s mind. i find this a little hard to believe, but okay. a few days after she got back, her young brother, my uncle shmeel, asked about her trip. she started talking about how beautiful israel was, all the cities they visited, the hikes they went on… and then suddenly stopped.

“you okay, till?” fifteen-year-old shmeel asked.

my mom excused herself and sprinted to her bedroom, anxious about the notebook. but it was still there, stuffed under an old skirt at the very back of her closet, exactly where she stashed it three days earlier.

it was a relief. for some reason, my mom was convinced it was gone, that the whole thing had been a strange dream, but nope, there it was. as purple and scrawled on and real as in the picture below.

my mom opened it, flipped past the pages so covered in scribbles and cross-outs they were unreadable, and found the one with her name on it.

it was still so uncanny to see her in someone’s accounting like that.

she looked at the next name in the notebook.

leah freilich [yom shlishi] 9-7 818 18 ave, 12-43

there was also a weird diagram at the end she couldn’t make sense of.

it looked a little like this: 𒄆𓁹𒀱𓁹𒄆

but the rest of the note was straightforward. at least the dates, time, and location: on september 7, which was later that week, at 818 18th avenue, at 12:43… something would happen. what, exactly? another person, this leah freilich, would be in some kind of danger? like my mom on the hike? what the hell was all this?

my mom had no idea, but she wasn’t going to miss the date and time.

818 18th avenue was just a few blocks from my grandparents’ house, and so on september 7, which was a thursday, my mom cut the first college class of her short career. she actually cut two classes. she had intro to economics from 11:50 am to 12:30 pm in boylan hall and french 2 from 1 to 1:40 pm across the campus in roosevelt. to be at 818 18th avenue at 12:43 pm, she had to miss both.

my mom was at the location ten minutes early, which might be one of the most shocking parts of this story. anyone who has ever known tilly lichtschein at any point in her life knows that she’s a remarkable woman, very much deserving of a written treatment of her time and experiences, but one thing she is not is punctual. i cannot stress this enough. my family has so many bits about how my dad acts when he’s ready to leave for an event at the time agreed upon but my mom is running late for one of a million reasons and he’s just sitting there, by the entrance, arms crossed in annoyance.

but regardless, on that day, she was there early. with the 36, i’ve found, my mom is uncharacteristically punctual.

818 18th ave is a small house with a brick facade, a few steps, and a stoop.

the building is still there. i’ve been writing this part of the story in boro park to better catch the inspiration, and i just took a break from working on this to walk over and take a picture. here it is in july 2026.

walking down the street, nearing the address, i can almost feel my mom, fifty years earlier, approaching the same destination, although to her it probably looked neater and less run-down.

my mom stood behind a large tree on the sidewalk verge and waited, eyes alternating between the front door of the house and the watch in her hand. she was staring at the time when the minute changed from 12:42 to 12:43. at that exact moment, the front door of 818 18th ave opened and a woman stepped out.

my mom stared. the woman appeared ordinary. she was a little younger than my grandparents, in her early forties, and wore a tan skirt and a heavy canvas shirt. on her head was a large-brimmed sunhat and her hand held a purple watering can. my mom noticed several green shoots at the end of the stoop. the woman walked over to these and started watering the tall plants encroaching her front porch.

my mom stood up, curious and unsure of herself. what was she supposed to do? save this woman somehow? she certainly didn’t look in danger, and my mom wasn’t even sure she was leah freilich. and just as my mom was getting ready to make her presence known, the woman stopped watering and turned around, looking at my mom for the first time.

“i don’t know why i’m shpritzing these.” she pointed to the plants with the watering can. “they’re weeds. i certainly don’t want them to grow.”

she studied my mom, giving her a good look, a top-to-bottom once over like a parent inspecting a kid just home from summer camp.

[welcome, tillekeh] the woman said, in hungarian. my mom, who did not speak hungarian at the time, nonetheless understood every word. [we’re so glad you’re here.]

pay attention. this is important. it’s a key to this story in some sense. my mom has always been good with languages.

good.

that makes it sound like she’s bilingual. no. my mom speaks more languages than i have fingers, and she’s put them to use in ways that range from clever and beneficial to downright ingenious, as you’ll see as this story gets properly underway. but at age 18, hungarian was not one of the languages she spoke.

the woman smiled again and switched back to english. “i’m so glad you’re here. please please. come in.” and she walked back inside 818 18th avenue, leaving the door wide open.

my mom stared. she reached into the pocket of her jumper and pulled out the small spiral notebook. but of course it provided no answers, so my mom flipped it once, pocketed it again, and started toward the house.

818 18th avenue opened onto a circular room that looked very similar to the living room in her own home, which was a tell about how certain jewish middle-aged women decorated their interiors at the time: stiff corduroy pillows on couches covered in plastic, wooden chairs with straw backs and hard seats, a pair of squat lamps, and fancy china on the table, which was set for three. a large brown book sat in the middle of the table. at the far wall stood a large armoire. the top was covered in bechers and mezuzah covers and bisamim holders and other pieces of metal utility. at the very back, was another lamp. this one was much larger and shining extra-bright, like it was turned all the way up.

my mom blinked and the gleam was gone. she saw that the lamp wasn’t a lamp, but a pair of enormous silver candlesticks. one was slightly taller than the other. they were incredibly shiny, but not a light source; sunlight must have bounced off them through the large windows on the other side.

the woman was seated in a red armchair, watching my mom. she had a warm smile on her face, glowing almost, and followed her visitor’s movements with kind eyes. my mom walked into the middle of the room and turned to her.

“sorry, how do i know you?” my mom said. she wasn’t questioning if, but from where. because my mom somehow knew this woman, that was clear, and yet she’d never met her. and then, in french, because that’s who my mom is, [i’m getting the biggest jolt of deja vu right now. are you mrs. freilich? mrs. leah freilich?]

[ahh] the woman spoke back, in perfect french, not missing a beat. [i love this one. the beauty of marseille and the marais. i don’t have much chance to speak it. thank you, dear. but no, i am not mrs. freilich. i am her aide.]

the woman stood up suddenly. she walked through a rectangular kitchen and pointed to an open door at the end of a short hall. “that’s mrs. freilich.” she paused. “come meet her.”

my mom walked over. in the room an old woman was lying on a bed. a number of machines surrounded her. one was attached to a clear bag and dripping liquid from an iv.

“mrs. freilich is ill,” the aide said. “i look after her.”

my mom on the left. this photo was taken a few years after the events of this story

back in the kitchen, the aide prepared two cups of tea. when they were ready, she brought them to the table and took a seat.

“please, tilly, sit down,” the aide said. she took a sip.

my mom listened. she tried the tea. it was delicious, hot and minty.

“do you know what gematria is?”

my mom nodded. she grew up in the home of avraham and chaya friedman.

the aide was pleased. [i want to show you two verses] she said in hebrew, a language my mom understood.

she picked up the book in the center of the table. it was a tanach. [the first is in isaiah]. mrs. freilich’s aide flipped to the back and opened it to the 30th chapter of the prophet. she pointed at the 18th verse and asked my mom to read it.

“ולכן יחכה ה’ לחננכם ולכן ירום לרחמכם כי אלהי משפט יהוה אשרי כל חוכי לו”

[good] the woman said. [now just the last four words.]

“אשרי כל חוכי לו”

[do you know what those words mean?]

“happy are those who wait for him,” my mom said.

the aide nodded. [the very last word. two letters. lamed vov. do you know what it means?]

my mom shook her head.

[lamed vov. lamed is thirty and vov is six. 36. there are 36 people who are waiting every moment of their life for…]

the aide stopped talking. she turned towards the back of the house. [did you hear that?]

my mom said no.

for a moment, the aide looked concerned, worried almost, but it passed, and she returned to her lesson, still speaking hebrew. [you have to be careful when discussing sode. i’ll keep it quick. 36 is a number to follow. it will take you to the place. unlike the other number, which i want to show you, too.] she flipped through the bible, toward the beginning, and stopped on the very first page.

[the fourth verse in the torah], the woman said. [read it out loud.]

my mom did just that.

“וירא אלהים את־האור כי־טוב ויבדל אלהים בין האור ובין החשך”

[good. now translate.]

“and god saw that the light was good and he separated between the light and the darkness.”

[these two words.] the aide pointed in the book at אלהים בין and covered up the last two letters so only the ב in the second word was visible.

[אלהים ב. what’s the gematria of that?]

my mom did the math in her head.

א = one

ל = thirty

ה = five

י = ten

ם = forty

ב = two

“it’s 88,” she said.

the aide nodded. she wasn’t smiling. [a dead number. elohim bet means two gods, and that non-division is the source of the dark.] she looked at my mother for a long moment. she traced her fingers on the table. [you want 36, you don’t want 88.]

she closed the tanach and kissed it.

when the aide spoke again, it was in english. “i’m going to be here for a while, helping mrs. freilich. while i’m here, i’d like you to come study with me. let’s say every tuesday afternoon. after class. we’ll study and talk.”

my mom stared. “i don’t understand. study what?”

the aide pointed at the tanach. “oh, this and that. numbers and words. white fire and black fire.”

my mom thought about it, and about the woman’s use of language. she already knew she’d be returning. [could we converse in another language?] my mom asked in french. [when you said hello to me, was that hungarian?]

the aide smiled. in french she said, [yes it was, good ear on you, tillekeh.] and then, in hungarian. [yes, yes, that’s perfect. you’ll come tuesdays afternoon and we’ll speak in the language of the magyars.]

“i don’t know how i understood that,” my mom said in english. “but i understood that completely.”

[we’ll study that, too. i’ll see you on tuesday. day three.]

my mom left the house, a miasma of confusion, and walked home. even through her non-understanding, there was a lightness to her step.

if only she knew how leaden those steps would soon get.

(ﾒ﹏ﾒ)

author’s note: in the next installment of “my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones,” mrs. freilich’s aide lights the candlesticks for a very specific reason, and my mom witnesses something she’s spent the last forty-eight years unable to explain .

thank you for reading ꃳꀤꃳ꒒ꀤꉓꋫ꒒꒒ꌦ ꋫꉓꉓꀎꋪꋫ꓄ꍟ ꋫ꒒ꀤꍟꈤꌗ! if you liked this story, why not show some love with a⁠♡ or note below?