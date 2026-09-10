my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones

this is chapter three point one of an ongoing serial. new installments run every other thursday. if you’re just arriving, start with chapter one ⤵︎

read chapter 1

according to jewish mysticism , there are thirty-six hidden righteous people quietly holding the world up. they’re known as the lamed vov, or 36. most of us get exactly one shot to meet them -- at age eighteen, which is half their number -- and 99% of us miss it. my mom is the 1%.

in a previous installment, my mom tracks down a name in the notebook to an aide at 818 18th avenue in boro park, brooklyn. my mom befriends the woman who lives there. one night, the woman pulls out a green matchbook, lights five matches , whispers into each one, and throws them at the floor. she tells my shocked mom she can go home, they are all safe. at dinner that night, my uncle shmeel is glowing, telling a story about five firecrackers falling out of the sky and protecting him and my aunt malkie from street bullies.

the next morning 818 is empty and a death notice is taped to the door. it leads my mom to a cemetery, where the woman gives her the green matchbook -- use them well, you know how -- and leaves. a rabbi with caterᵖⁱˡˡar eyebrows approaches, speaks briefly about the ³⁶ , and asks my mom a question. he walks off without answering, but that night, the answer appears in my mom’s secret notebook .

this is where we pick up. sort of. continuation by way of detour.

chapter 3.1: the traffic light + the car

over the last few months, as i’ve begun to recount my mom’s adventures in the shadows of the hidden holy ones, i’ve brought up the two numbers in jewish mysticism that in my studies (which is an extension of my mom’s) represent the poles of light and dark: ³⁶ for the holy and close to the source, and ⁸⁸ for the godless, idolatrous, and deathly angelic.

there are a few times in my own life where my experiences have overlapped with the ³⁶, and each and every one of them has been a course corrector and a near-total overhaul, but i’ve also had a few run-ins with the ⁸⁸, and those have been much more of a crunch.

these ones, my intersectings with the ⁸⁸ over the years, have really shaken me. especially the first time, which happened in teaneck the summer i was twelve.

it was july 2000, i was living with my family in the same large house where my parents still live. it’s a great spot. where the backyard ends, the nature preserve starts. and those trails are enough to inspire a boy to dream of writing the kind of stories that can keep the lawns green, not that they need the help. i freaking love that house and the land it’s on and can never thank my dad enough for buying it in 1996, when i was 8 and all about that city-boy power rangers/goosebumps life, and thereby letting me and my sibs grow up in nature (out the windows! on the lawn! past the backyard!). what a plot.

this is the street where i first learned to sk8, and l8er to write

my bedroom was next to avi’s, and the two young’uns, sima and aron, shared a bunkbed in a large room at the top of the stairs.

at the time, the four of us knew the very least about my mom’s involvement in the 36. we didn’t know about the notebook, that would come later, but we’d all heard the story of how our mom’s life was saved at 18 by a man she swore ʷᵃˢ ⁿᵒᵗ ᵗʰᵉʳᵉ a second earlier. we’d heard it a million times. it was familiar family lore, one of those stories you grow up so saturated in that it inevitably seeps into your own stories.

of all my siblings, me and aron have always been sports buddies, though nowadays we’re more music fashion film ˣᶜˣ and literature. but that summer, the summer of the three zeroes, aron and i had a trio of interests: catch in the backyard, downstairs baseball in the basement, and bikeriding the hill up the block.

bikeriding was one of my favorite parts about growing up in the suburbs. in the spring and summer but especially the temperate autumn, it’s the absolute greatest. a dream of a dream of an existence. i’m a writer, i.e. a relentless idea pusher (internal facing), and movement is key to my process. i don’t like running, which i say having been gifted that murakami book on three separate occasions by three separate well-meaning people. i come from a line of human beings who exercise indoors, in solitary privacy, and i’m pretty much the same if you also throw in biking. i can’t tell you how many ideas and stories and insights i’ve fused together while pedaling somewhere between bergenfield, new milford, teaneck, and oradell, those four alien lights of bergen county, itself just a galaxy skip from the main constellation.

my dad took this pic around the time of this story. from left to right it shows my brother avi, my mom (not wearing a hat for once!), me in my favorite smiley face yarmulke, my sister sima, my uncle ari a’h, and aron

on an especially hot july afternoon, aron and i were biking in front of our house. my mom returned from grocery shopping, piloting her enormous grey honda odyssey, which was the only car big enough to fit all six lichtscheins in it plus josh that one time we drove upstate during december break.

she parked, got out, and opened the back, which was filled with plastic bags.

aron and i helped her bring them in, i.e. brought them in while she hovered. it was a lot of stuff and took a few trips, but once it was done, she came out to thank us.

“why are you biking in front?” she asked. her real question was why aren’t you riding up and down the hill further up the street. this was what aron and i usually did, pedaling with some strain up the big hill off churchill just to reach the peak and wheeeee! on down. we could do this over and over again and we often did just that.

“it’s too hot to bike to the top,” i explained. aron quickly agreed, though i’m sure if i decided it wasn’t too hot and started heading up, he’d just as quickly join.

my mom smiled and fixed her beret. tilly lichtschein is a proud orthodox jew, part of a post-war child-of-survivors frum tradition, one which prioritizes covering a married woman’s head. though in this story, wigs and hats are less the uniformed rules of religious observance than the costumes you don in order to slip inside the house where the people with the red glasses are discussing ocular cosmology, a conversation you need to hear.

“come on,” our mom said. she gestured at the just emptied minivan. “you guys earned a treat. throw in your bikes and i’ll drive you up.”

aron and i chucked our bikes in the back and got in. our mom took us up the hill, waited as we got out, and watched us speed down, helen wheels. she followed us to the bottom and we did it again. this time she drove us higher up the hill, but it was just as exhilarating. we did it a few times, my mom driving deeper into teaneck with each subsequent voyage, until we were maybe ten minutes by bike from our home (two by car).

the street up there was flat, and aron got onto his bike and started heading toward our home. i sat in the car beside my mom, enjoying the ac, my bike still in the trunk.

“you don’t want to get out, el?” she asked. i told her i was okay for the time being and chugged the icy water bottle she handed me. we followed aron, who was pedaling ferociously. a few cars were stationary at a red light ahead of us, and we had to stop, but aron, who was not navigating a vehicle bound by new jersey traffic laws, checked both ways and ran the red.

we watched him, and then my mom gasped.

“do you see that?” her tone of voice -- quiet, suddenly serious -- did more than the words.

“see what?” i was immediately on edge.

“the traffic light.”

i squinted and did see. the top light was red and shining, bright as always, but the middle and bottom lights, though off, had a pair of red shapes outlined in them. it was the same shape, doubled, one on top of the other. blinking once, twice.

an

8

on top of

an

8.

kind of like this.

“what’s happening?” i asked. “why’s it blinking?”

“it’s nothing,” my mom said. and then, quieter. “let’s hope it’s nothing.”

the light turned green and both 8s disappeared. my mom honked the car in front of us, which was very unlike her, and said, “come on! come on! come on! let’s go!”

she seemed to know something i didn’t, which makes sense. at the time, i was hardly drawn to her life-saving jewish stories or mystical notebooks, as interesting as they were, saving the bulk of my brainspace for skateboarding, stephen king, spider-man (the original amazing run from 1963), harry potter, wwf wrestling, bikeriding, the new york yankees, girls, and watching movies with my two best friends, josh and budgie. you know, the good shit, to any decent-minded turn-of-the-millennium type such as i. i knew nothing about the 88, but like most attentive kids, i knew everything about my mom’s moods.

and my mom was scared. she sped down the road, desperate to catch up with aron.

he was so far ahead that we couldn’t see him, and even though we were approaching a stop sign, my mom didn’t slow down. she checked both ways and sped through it. she turned off the radio, which had been playing super low.

“is that..?” she squinted down the road. three streets ahead, we saw a red car idling. aron was standing on his bike next to the passenger side, engaged in conversation with the occupant. his shoulders were hunched and his right foot was tapping.

“shit,” my mom moaned. it was one of the few times i heard her curse growing up. usually she said things like “phooey” or “schnitzel” or “fech.”

the scene was already tense, but when i saw the license plate, my blood turned arctic.

it seemed to mold right before my eyes.

the number wouldn’t mean much on its own, but coming off the 88 in the traffic light, my danger switch flipped hard.

my mom’s too, clearly. although for a moment, it was like she was in a trance. she breathed deeply, rhythmically, and lifted a finger in front of her eyes, directly in her line of vision. but then the passenger door opened and her trance broke as a man reached an arm toward aron. like a soul from sheol, my mom burned gas until she was right behind the car, at which point she started blaring the horn.

the noise shook up whatever was happening. the passenger slammed the door shut and the car’s brake lights faded as it accelerated and sped off. my mom sprinted out of the minivan and ran over to aron, hugging him and demanding to know if he was okay.

i didn’t move. just stayed in the passenger seat, watching the car speed off. i’d gotten a glimpse of the drivers through the back window, and it was so awful it made my stomach turn.

both were men, and both had appeared as mere outlines in the car. they were large, with broad shoulders and backs, fleshy heads on top of sunburned necks. for a brief moment, they looked like a pair of round 8s seated one next to the other.

eventually, i got out to help. my mom and i led aron back to the car. he was whitefaced and kept saying “two thumbs on the steering wheel. that guy had two thumbs on the steering wheel.” he calmed down a little but then asked in a small voice if he was going to be kidnapped. my mom hugged aron hard and said of course not. she drove us home and the second we were safe indoors, aron ran to his room. i stayed with my mom in the kitchen.

“what was that?” i demanded, but she didn’t answer. she just picked up the cordless phone and started punching numbers.

“are you calling the police?” i asked, even though she’d already dialed more than three numbers.

she shook her head.

“who then?”

but she still didn’t answer. the next time she spoke, it was into the phone, and in yiddish, which i don’t speak and only lightly understand.

aron, of course, was shaken up the worst. at first i assumed it was because he had very nearly been abducted in broad daylight, but a few minutes later, i visited his room. he was on the floor, lining up all his pokemon cards. i asked if he wanted to have a catch in the backyard. he beamed at me, bounced to his feet, and grabbed his mitt.

as we tossed the ball back and forth, i prodded. “what did those guys look like?”

he frowned. “like bad guys.”

i threw the ball hard but he made a nice play, a running stop, saving himself having to chase down a runaway baseball.

“what did they say?” i asked.

“something about teaneck and looking for a school, but i was distracted.”

“distracted? by what?”

“i saw two thumbs on the steering wheel.”

“yeah. you already said that.”

“no no no, you don’t understand.” he threw me the ball, fast. he’s always had a good arm, even as a seven-year-old, but i’m four years older, always have been, so i caught it, no sweat. “the driver. he had two thumbs on the steering wheel.”

“so?”

i was picturing it like this.

“he had two thumbs on the steering wheel, but only one hand on it.”

which means it looked more like this.

and that fucked me up.

i knew nothing at the time about the six fingers possessed by the so-called “dead angels,” or their connection to the 88, but i believed my brother. and as much as i wrote about it in my notebook, i could not for the life of me make sense of it.

it was a horrorshow of a day; aron’s dual-thumbed revelation wasn’t even the scariest moment. the scariest moment wasn’t the gathering of the 88s or the real-time shifting of the license plate or even my baby brother, whitefaced, asking calmly if he was going to be kidnapped. what fucked me up the most that day was the story my mom told me after dinner.

during dinner, my mom told my dad what happened. he predictably freaked out and asked why she didn’t report it to the police. she answered in yiddish, which my siblings and i don’t understand, so i have no idea what she said.

an hour later, i was in my bedroom, reading archie comics and doodling about the day in my marvin the martian notebook, i.e. living, when my mom knocked on the door.

she was carrying orange slices in a tupperware container, a tried-and-true healthy-snack mom move, even though she had a habit of bringing them after i already brushed my teeth. she placed them on my desk.

“what we saw today was frightening and against nature,” she said. “but it’s not the first time.” and she started to tell me about a winter afternoon during her freshman year in college. she visited a professor during his office hours, not knowing the experience would be completely colored and covered by the number 88.

what my mom saw in her professor’s office that day, like much of what i’ve written here, defies logic and even sense. i’ll get into it in the next installment of this series.

in the meantime, remember this: numbers are real. they’re the fourth book of the torah, and they are as real as the pargode. sip on that reality. and if you need colors and words and movement, sounds, not just numbers, watch this video. watch it with a notebook open at your elbow. listen to the one that comes in from the many. mostly listen, but also write. dream up all the +s in your life. write off all the -s. we’re here for u, bb.

keep reading my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones ↙

chapter 3.2