biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Mark Griskey's avatar
Mark Griskey
Sep 12Edited

Fascinating stuff man. I was raised Catholic but always enjoyed the Old Testament stories and even attended a messianic congregation briefly. Thanks for sharing something that entertained me enough to avoid watching more political videos like I generally waste my time doing on a weekend . Shabbat shalom!

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
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Lac
Sep 12

I lived in Dumont and was in and out of stores and homes in that community.

My Jewish friends took me to synagogue and talked about the 36 quietly. Most didn’t know of them. May you be blessed always

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