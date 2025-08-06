biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily Johnson-Erday's avatar
Emily Johnson-Erday
Aug 6, 2025

Oh man. I never really considered what a good interview meant I read til this. So generous on both sides! It’s so clear you’re both really inquisitive kind wicked smart people.

Reply
Share
Lupin Thurrott's avatar
Lupin Thurrott
Aug 9, 2025

This was so delightful. I came across the interview on Reddit, and I am so happy to have made my way here. I’ve got some wonderful pieces to add to my reading list, and will definitely be coming back to review this when I need some good food for thought.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elie Lichtschein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture