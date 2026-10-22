this is chapter five point one of an ongoing serial. new installments run every other thursday. if you’re just arriving, start with chapter one ⤵︎

chapter 1

according to jewish mysticism , there are thirty-six hidden righteous people quietly holding the world up. they’re known as the lamed vuv, or 36. most of us get exactly one shot to cross paths with them, at age eighteen, and 99% of us miss it . my mom is the 1%.

the summer my mom turns 18, a man who ⁱˢⁿ’ᵗ ᵗʰᵉʳᵉ saves her life and leaves behind a small purple notebook . this notebook leads her on a path she’s still charting to this day.

in the last installment, we visit the summer of 1993, when i’m five years old. my mom rents a house in upstate new york for the summer. my siblings and i go to day camp, swim in the lake, and catch fireflies in our palms.

one night i chase a firefly whose light doesn’t fade straight into the forest i promised never to enter alone. there i see a tall, silent, barefoot man carrying a bundle. i follow him to a stream, where he takes off his clothes and dunks in silence . i run home and tell no one. on the last weekend of the summer, i follow my mom on one of her secret afternoon walks. she goes to the shul, where the barefoot man leaves the bundle next to her. inside is a brown, spotted scroll with a sketch of a room on it . as i watch, the sketch moves. a man sits down in it and talks to my mom, like a facetime call through parchment. she catches me spying at the window, but instead of scolding me she tells me i’ve seen something special , and that it’s our secret. almost twenty years pass before she explains what i saw.

but in order to share what she told me, i first have to return to 1978.

chapter 5.1: check the shoes

one of the contradictory things about the 36 hidden holy ones is how often they hide in plain sight. my mom learned this in london in june 1978, the summer after her sophomore year in college.

following an unsettling experience in her history professor’s office (which i recounted in a previous installment), my mom decided there was too much danger in carrying around her mystical matches. she adhered to the message that appeared in the notebook shortly after and bought a small potted monstera plant. this she kept in her bedroom, less for the visual aspect of it as much as being able to bury the matches, and also the notebook, in the soil, which the notebook had instructed her to do to not attract the 88.

to me, this is shocking. how you could encounter a notebook with abilities to communicate essential information just when you need to hear it, and then hide it away like it’s a diary you don’t want anyone to read, but my mom has always had more common sense about esoteric things than me. she loves to live, whereas i love to write. sometimes the two come into conflict with each other; living is participating, while writing is observing. when you participate, it’s important to consider things the passive observer might deem irrelevant.

for the remainder of 1977 and the first half of 1978, my mom went about her life without much interaction from the 36 hidden holy ones. i suspect this was because the notebook was buried for much of this time.

in may 1978, after turning in her final essay for advanced french 220, my mom grabbed a cup of coffee with her good friend, heidi. it was a sunny afternoon, the ideal spring day for planning big things. at the time, heidi was studying fashion, whereas my mom had decided to study international affairs. heidi and my mom had met at bais yaakov, an all-girls school in boro park and quickly became friends, largely because both were more cosmopolitan and world-curious than their peers.

both girls were drawn to travel, and they made plans over coffee that afternoon to spend part of the summer in london, which neither had visited but which enflamed the imaginations of both. they booked flights for the third week of june through a travel agent, who also got them rooms in a hostel in west london, about three miles from piccadilly circus.

the two of them made quite a pair. heidi was blonde and buxom, whereas my mom was dark-skinned, brunette, and willowy. both were bright-eyed and thirsting for experience.

as my mom packed clothes and books for their two-week jaunt, her eyes kept falling on the small monstera in the corner of her bedroom. on the day of her flight, just before leaving, she decided, on an impulse that popped up as sudden as nightfall, to dig up the notebook. she took it out of the plastic bag, flipped through it once to see if anything inside had changed (it hadn’t), and shoved it into a zippered pocket of her luggage. the matchbook she left untouched, still buried in the soil.

the morning of their flight, my grandfather drove my mom and heidi to john f. kennedy international airport. he stood outside his car, waving them off as they wandered into the terminal.

women on a plane in the late 1970s

on the flight, the two girls sat next to each other, flipping through a tour guide book and marking off all the things they planned to see during their time there. my mom was excited for the museums and record shops, while heidi was more drawn to portobello road market and soho because of the various fashion tie-ins.

they were also hoping to hit up a few concert venues while they were there and hopefully attend a rock show or two. i’ve mentioned before that my mom was and is really into the clash, and she was bummed that they weren’t playing during her visit. still, there were plenty of other acts to catch while in town.

a man across the aisle from them overheard their music plans and leaned in. he had a crinkly smile and a short goatee. “you girls like music, huh?” he introduced himself as nick and said he was the music critic for new york magazine.

my mom wasn’t a reader of that particular rag, but she loved meeting new people as much as she loved music.

he asked where they were from, and they said boro park, which made him smile. “i’m from kensington,” he said. “though i now live in manhattan.”

for the duration of the flight, except when the lights in the cabin went off and the whole plane conked out for a few hours, my mom and heidi schmoozed with nick about life, philosophy, religion, and most of all, music.

“it’s wonderful,” he said at one point, “to fly through the sky next to a pair of brooklyn’s finest.”

this made the two girls blush, but they liked it.

as the plane started its descent to heathrow, the conversation turned to their plans while there. heidi said they were just visiting, hoping to see museums, buy some clothes, and catch a few shows. nick nodded, said he was visiting a friend, chris, who was also a music writer and had, at one point, accompanied the beatles on a weekend press jaunt. coyly, he asked the two jewish girls if they’d want to meet chris and come with them to a punk concert that saturday night. totally free of charge.

heidi and my mom were super impressed by the beatles connection, as well as the prospect of free concert tickets. they said yes, absolutely. before parting, they wrote down the name of the hostel they were spending the next week at. nick read the note, said “oh, that’s a nice one. it’s in a converted mansion,” and promised to call them with details once they were settled.

my mom and heidi exited the airport beaming. the incredible things you could conjure simply by conversing with strangers!

just outside the airport was a booth for exchanging american dollars for british pounds, and the two girls did just that. money in hand, they approached a long queue of people waiting for cabs and when they finally entered a vehicle, they gave the driver the address of their hostel.

it was marvelous. like nick had mentioned, it was in fact built on the grounds of a mansion in a part of west london called holland park. there were a dozen large rooms in it with several bunkbeds apiece. each room had a lockbox in it for valuables. heidi put her jewelry in there and the additional american dollars she had brought but hadn’t yet exchanged, but the only thing my mom placed in the lockbox was small and purple.

“what’s that?” heidi asked.

“it’s my notebook,” my mom said. that was all the explanation she offered, and heidi didn’t press.

decades later, my mom would tell me that although there were a number of people who saw the notebook in her possession, many of whom asked about it, she rarely told them what it was or how she found it. it wasn’t that she thought its contents were a secret for her and her alone as much as she feared inadvertently turning ᵗʰᵉ ⁸⁸ onto someone else.

the next few days in london were lovely for my mother and heidi. they were tickled by the small differences between british and american culture. instead of mcdonalds, there were wimpy hamburger bars every few streets. cars came at them from the wrong angle, and the 50p coin was fat and 7-sided. food was strange, too. fries were chips and chips were crisps, but crisps weren’t anything back home. and there was so much to see! they visited leighton house, the commonwealth institute, the v&a, the natural history museum, and the science museum, and saw enough art to make the met back home look like a gift shop.

they walked everywhere. my mom wore a pair of sturdy leather boots, but heidi had a low-heel pair of sandals she loved. she wore them every day, no matter how far the distance. she called them “durable” enough times that it became a joke between them. but on their third evening in the hostel, as she watched heidi nurse a pudgy blister, my mom asked if she’d brought other shoes.

“of course, till,” heidi said. “i brought a pair of boots and these lightweight sneakers.” but she didn’t wear those, sticking instead to the sandals.

on the first friday of their trip, they took the tube for the first time. they rode it to trafalgar square, where they visited the national gallery. they spent nearly half an hour in front of van gogh’s sunflowers and wandered the second floor exhibition rooms as if in a daze. by the time heidi thought to ask a guard the time, they realized it was almost shabbos.

they hurried out of the museum, into a cab, and back to the hostel.

as they passed through the front doors and nodded at the receptionist, he called out to them, asking if they were from brooklyn. my mom nodded and he said, in that gorgeous accent he employed almost lazily, “in that case, i have this note for you.” he handed them a piece of paper with a short message that read “respecting the sabbath observance of you two young ladies. but if you’d like to see the buzzcocks, we’ve got tickets for you at the cigarette ashe in camden town. they’re under ‘brooklyn’s finest.’ until then, my lovelies.”

heidi and my mom were overjoyed. they now had great post-shabbos plans, with shabbos, the thing itself, looming above them. they got ready for the weekly holiday, tidying their room and showering and dressing in neat blouses and pressed skirts, their friday night best. about twenty minutes before sunset, my mom and her good friend made their way out of the converted mansion and down the street. they had found a synagogue a ten minute walk from the hostel, which was a major reason they booked that hostel in the first place. there, with the help of an elderly lady with a kind smile and an accent so thick it hid every second and fourth word, they lit shabbos candles and took their seats in the women’s section.

the services were fine, not that memorable, except for a small comment by the rabbi. it’s common for rabbis to offer brief remarks on friday night, usually at the end of services, and the short balding rabbi of this synagogue did just that. he spoke about beha’alotcha, that week’s torah portion, focusing on the high priest lighting the menorah, seven lamps lined up facing inward, glowing at a specific center.

“the torah doesn’t say when you should light the menorah,” the rabbi said, speaking loudly into the men’s section. “that’s a message for us. no start time, no end date. it’s a message for us to keep the light lit. to never despair.” he took a few steps toward the women’s section. “and if we ever doubt this, it’s important to look in the mauve. i’ll say it again.” at this, he fully turned to the women’s section and made eye contact with my mother. “look in the mauve. the message is there.”

my mom listened closely, strangely pulled in, and only looked away when the rabbi broke eye contact.

of course, my mom understood this to mean look into the purple notebook, and it was such a jarring comment, one so clearly shotgunned at her and her alone, that she tried finding the rabbi after services to ask about it, but the moment the final kaddish ended, the short balding man hurried into a side room and closed the door behind him with a resonant little slap.

my mom was perplexed, but she followed heidi to the home of the elderly woman who had helped them light candles and who had invited them for the shabbos meal. the food was delicious but the conversation halted, mostly because it was hard to understand their host. afterwards, with the two girls back in their hostel, heidi brushing her teeth in the loo down the hall, my mom flipped through her notebook. as usual, the pages in it, every single one, were covered in words that were impossible to read because they were all crossed out and scrawled over.

except for the middle of a page about 4/11ths through. my mom could decipher three words on it, three words she was certain were not there the last time she flipped through it, a week prior.

check the shoes.

my mom had no clue what it meant. ᶜʰᵉᶜᵏ ᵗʰᵉ ˢʰᵒᵉˢ heidi reentered the room, and my mom hurriedly stashed the notebook back in the lockbox.

the next day, shabbos proper, passed in a fog. heidi and my mom attended services at a larger synagogue further away, were invited by another shulgoer (a nice couple, zalman and mushky) to a meal after services, and spent the long afternoon wandering holland park, which was simply the extended grounds of their hostel. by the time they returned to their room, the sun was on the slant and shabb was nearly over. it was time for the concert.

[sǝoɥs ǝɥʇ ʞɔǝɥɔ]

after reciting havdalah over a single braided flame, the way two candles begin shabbos, they got dressed in their concert-going finest (ᶜʰᵉᶜᵏ ᵗʰᵉ ˢʰᵒᵉˢ) and hailed a cab to camden town.

cigarette ashe. it’s a cool name for a club. i tried finding some mention of it online, and i was optimistic because of the unique spelling, but nothing turned up. that doesn’t faze me. i know it was there. i know it was there because my mom told me so.

on a late june night in 1978, cigarette ashe was hot and alive, stocked with people and sounds and movement and smells. there was a line outside the club, people rocking the leather clothing and platform boots. my mom tried not to think of the message in her notebook the previous night (ᶜʰᵉᶜᵏ ᵗʰᵉ ˢʰᵒᵉˢ) but it popped in her brain like a bubble exploding (cͨhͪeͤcͨᴋⷦ ᴛⷮhͪeͤ s͛hͪoͦeͤs͛). she stared at the people, and saw that most of them wore the same shoes. those heavy blocky boots. it made heidi stand out even more in the ropey sandals she’d worn for the last week.

at the ticket booth, they told the clerk that a friend had left them tickets under “brooklyn’s finest.” she rifled through a stack of papers, nodded, and handed them an envelope.

inside, the venue was loud from conversation and a pre-show excitement. they spotted nick. he was stroking his goatee next to the stage, talking to a tall man with blond hair in a checkered suit. my mom and heidi walked over and nick gave them each a big hug (lowkey scandalous for two bais yaakov girls from boro park) and introduced them to his friend, chris charlesworth.

chris had eyes for my mom, while nick was all about that heidi life. the foursome got drinks at the bar before the band came on, schmoozing until the volume in the venue turned up way too high for them to hear. the buzzcocks took the stage and started running out jolts of electric noise, powerful and gorgeous. the crowd went mental and very quickly, the four of them were separated. my mom wasn’t concerned, and simply rocked out to the music, which she hadn’t heard before but which she dug a thousand and one percent upon first hearing.

it was a great time, and my mom was living in each and every moment of it. the room was packed and the floor was coated in sawdust and spilled guinness. graffiti splashed the walls, and the overhead lights flickered. my mom enjoyed the vibe immensely. punk was so fine. what nineteen-year-old in the 1970s didn’t like a little rebellion? my mom certainly did. what she didn’t always like was how far some of the fans took it.

take, for example, the man with the neck tattoo standing still in the crowd of the buzzcocks show.

my mom noticed him near the middle of the set. he was off to the side, a pint in his hand, not moving. just staring at the stage like a statue studying a scene.

the tattoo on his neck was an arrow, pointing up. it gestured at the side of his head, which he wore in a short buzzed style. cut into the side, fashioned into shape by some barbaric barber, was, undeniably, a swastika.

my mom turned to steel. as a daughter of holocaust survivors -- her mother had survived eight months in auschwitz and her father, my zaidy, spent two life-breaking years as a prisoner of war -- my mom did not tolerate nazis, or the spaces they felt comfortable in. not then and not now. she’s always had a low tolerance for total intolerance, that mother of mine, and when it pairs up with murder-trumpeting and death decals, the real kind, she’ll egg the fuck out of you. and, you shit, you’ll absolutely deserve it.

no one else in the crowded, dark room seemed bothered by the presence of a nazi.

my mom twisted around, trying to find heidi. it was time to get the fuck out of there, but her friend was nowhere to be seen. she scoured the room, spotted nick and chris, who were dancing with two girls in matching pink mini skirts. neither one was heidi. my mom kept looking, and saw the nazi start walking to the side of the room. he approached an emergency door and plowed through it.

for a reason that eluded sense, my mom felt magnetized to follow. she hurried after, caught the door before it shut, and slipped through it.

she was outdoors, in a dingy alley on the side of the club. the door shut behind her and the pounding noise deflated into a muffled drone that was alarming in its distance. garbage was in the bins but also spilling out of them all along the alley. a single lamp post at the end offered weak lighting.

my mom didn’t need much to make out the two figures in the weak lighting doing just that. one of them was the nazi. and the other -- my mom’s heart dropped, an anchor in her chest -- was, without a doubt, heidi.

the two of them were kissing hard, embracing, arms slung around each other like the alley wasn’t a stinky trash pile but a fragrant marital bed. my mom was completely gutted. heidi was also the descendant of holocaust survivors and absolutely against fascism in its many forms, naziism front and center because of the monsters who killed her two aunts, her uncle, and all of her grandparents. and yet there she was, sucking face with a nazi like he was water and she was dying of thirst.

my mom was stricken silent. she watched, a witness to the weird. the pair went at it with a passion so intense it was indecent, even in private. they shifted, and heidi’s legs came into view.

she was no longer wearing her sandals. instead, she had on a pair of heavy black boots like everyone else. only these were several sizes too large. my mom stared. the man also had on a pair of comically oversized boots.

a block of warning dislodged inside her.

ᶜʰᵉᶜᵏ ᵗʰᵉ ˢʰᵒᵉˢ

my mom did just that. those were not the shoes heidi had worn to the club. and that meant, in a dim reflexive part of her brain ᵗʰᵉ ⁿᵘᵐⁱⁿᵒᵘˢ ˢⁱᵈᵉ that seemed to speak truth more often than the logical stem, that this was not what it seemed. far from it.

(check the shoes)

she had, and they weren’t heidi’s shoes, which meant it wasn’t heidi.

my mom retraced her steps and slowly re-entered the club. on stage, the band was thanking the audience for coming out and wishing them a “brick bagging night.” whatever the hell that meant.

the buzzcocks exited the stage and the lights came on. my mom scoured the room. at the bar stood chris the beatles guy, with a few girls around him. he saw my mom and waved her over, but she ignored him. heidi was nowhere to be seen. but she had to be here. she had to. because otherwise it meant she was out there.

my mom’s brain pounded. she looked everywhere in that room, weaving in and out of crowds of punks and mods, but heidi was not there. of course she wasn’t, my mom’s rational brain pushed. she’s in the alley, snogging a bad man, no matter the shoes on her feet and the warning in your notebook.

and feeling caught in a bad dream, for the second time in a very short window, my mom walked through the emergency exit. the alley was still repellent to the eyes and the nose, but no one was in it anymore.

my mom stood there, her mind aflame, wondering what was flying and why she, again, was somehow in the center of it.

she felt a tap on her elbow.

it was heidi, smiling, sipping from a cup of water. on her feet were the sandals she had refused to take off. no sign of those dark heavy oversized boots.

“what are you doing here, till? i followed you out. you didn’t hear me?”

my mom stared and stared but didn’t say a word. when she finally did speak, it was to ask about the boots and the man with the buzzed swastika, but heidi gave her a look my mom knew well. it was the same look her professor gave after she confronted him about his “office hours.” a look that did not register the strange claims she was making, because the person had no memory of it. ᵇᵉᶜᵃᵘˢᵉ ⁱᵗ ᵈⁱᵈⁿ’ᵗ ʰᵃᵖᵖᵉⁿ?

“till, you okay? i didn’t leave the club once, or change my shoes at all. or kiss anyone. are you serious? i was there the whole time. ask nick.”

my mom was white-faced and stuttering. she dragged heidi out of the club, ignoring chris’s calls for them to stick around and come pubbing down the street. my mom called them a cab to the hostel, and once they were there, back in their room with the door shut behind them, my mom opened the lockbox, took out her notebook, and opened to the page reading “check the shoes.”

only the message was now covered up, returned to the mist of illegibles.

but holding the notebook to her chest made my mom feel a lot better. even though the night had been darkly surreal, the thing in her hand was the flashlight and key.

one more super bizarre thing happened to my mom and heidi on their two-week trip across the atlantic, but i’ll save that for next time.

until then, thank you for reading.

♡