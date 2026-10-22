biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Uriah’s Wife's avatar
Uriah’s Wife
7d

I don’t believe 90% of this entire very tall tale. It reads like a fictional fable authored by some 2nd rate mystery writer. A few persons, events and locations seem plausibly real , but all the rest read like a concocted fabrication.

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Connie Moody's avatar
Connie Moody
20h

Amazing and wonderful story-telling! It drew me in first because of the hint of mysticism, plus the hint of thrill at being a young woman in the 70’s on a first-ever adventure into the wide world with a friend, and I was really hooked when she wrote of the total freedom felt out of discovering how much a person can gain from just being open to talking with strangers! My exact excitement and thrill I felt when I traveled as a teenage girl in the 1970’s. I can’t wait to read the next chapter.

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