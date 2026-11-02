biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Adriane Lord's avatar
Adriane Lord
7h

Oh wow I love that poem and your writing here! *chefs kiss*

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
M.A. Knight's avatar
M.A. Knight
4h

Love this, and what a poem. I've had Florida on my mind lately... this made me crave the hot sun and sand.

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