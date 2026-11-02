the old guitarist , pablo picasso, 1901 (turned sideways)

in mystical judaism, two forces are empowered to dominate, and much of the tension and struggle in ensuing reality is their stacking and reordering, playing out on an endless loop, in a quadrillion shifting theoretical scenarios and test cases. these forces are familiar to anyone who’s ever spent a day alive, looking and listening and speaking and thinking. they are love and fear.

love and fear. or in hebrew, ahava and yirah. not a bad name for a pair of squabbling cats. ahava and yirah. ahvi and yiri for short.

love and fear.

they’re the two ways that the people i come from, as god witnesses back in the day, related to the thing we saw while gathered around the desert mountain, i.e. the creator. some of us were over-infused with love at the revelation, completely gutted, while others were so terrified that their souls left their bodies (and then reentered, according to tradition).

this is true in mystical judaism, but it’s also true at various points in topical judaism. the stuff skimming the surface that we all see and come to know, never mind the great shapes moving in secret sode beneath.

we’re told, in judaism’s most important prayer, recited twice daily, “to love god with all your heart, all your soul, and all your might.” similarly, the book of psalms states that “the beginning of wisdom starts with fearing god.” fear of god comes in levels, starting with fear of punishment and trending upward towards an awe of the creator’s majesty.

this is true in religion and devotion, but it’s also true in artistic creation.

one of my favorite poems of all time is “the man with the blue guitar” by wallace stevens.

leaving aside for a moment the coolness of its inspiration story -- it’s a prime example of slick ekphrasis where the poet is said to have been blown open at the sight of the iconic picasso painting (seen above) of a bent-bodied mournful guitarist drowned in blue -- the words that open the first of the poem’s 33 cantos have always stabbed me.

the man bent over his guitar,

a shearsman of sorts. the day was green.



they said, "you have a blue guitar,

you do not play things as they are."



the man replied, "things as they are

are changed upon the blue guitar."



and they said then, "but play, you must,

a tune beyond us, yet ourselves,



a tune upon the blue guitar

of things exactly as they are."

i love the third couplet and have written it into the pages (and onto a few covers) of my many notebooks over the years. it’s a perfect sentence, in terms of conveying mystery and awe and beauty. the transcendent possibility of good art.

𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕤 𝕒𝕤 𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕪 𝕒𝕣𝕖

𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 𝕦𝕡𝕠𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕓𝕝𝕦𝕖 𝕘𝕦𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕣

it’s one of the few instances where the placement of a word next to itself (are are) is hardly even objectionable because of how beautiful the sentence reads. in the way stevens breaks his stanza, he also avoids the blemish of the word appearing near itself, erasing what might otherwise be a question mark in the reader’s mind.

changing reality with a tool of creativity.

you are the man with the blue guitar.

you play your instrument, sadly, and from it you bring down the good. it carries mournful chords, and its melodies are lovely. if you listen closely, you can hear the awe of existence inherent in the changes.

i love wallace stevens. his poems are dynamite, and it’s not just because i took an epic class on him my senior year of college. three years ago, when i gave in to the pangs of my annual seasonal affective disorder and spent the new york winter crowing in warmth on a north miami beach, stevens’ 1923 book harmonium was my ever-present companion.

everyone should spend one season in their adult life living in a small apartment across the street from the beach, with mornings on a chair in the sand, facing the sunrise. bring a book. there’s no better spot for reading than before the waves as they crash while the air hugs you with its warmth, and there’s no better lamp for reading than the fireball overhead.

i recommend you read harmonium while doing this. it’s the perfect poetry chapbook, flushed with so many emotions and feelings in such precise, measured, and powerful language. here’s a poem from it that conveys the wild manic energy of the free and totally strange state of florida.

fabliau of florida

barque of phosphor

on the palmy beach,

move outward into heaven,

into the alabasters

and night blues.

foam and cloud are one.

sultry moon-monsters

are dissolving.

fill your black hull

with white moonlight.

there will never be an end

to this droning of the surf.

there are many more. as stevens knows, florida is another example of the tug of war of love and fear.

life is fear all around, there to close in on you if you let it (so don’t!). it’s a difficult struggle. it really is. fear so often paints the edges of love.

there’s a fear that exists as a holy kind of fear, the awe at the mountain, but there’s also the other kind, the cold-insides kind. art is one way of turning the second into the first.

it can be a lot. i speak from experience.

so when you feel the tug of darkness, remember the words of the poet:

𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕤 𝕒𝕤 𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕪 𝕒𝕣𝕖

𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 𝕦𝕡𝕠𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕓𝕝𝕦𝕖 𝕘𝕦𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕣

what you do can change reality. what you make can cause a ripple in the order of things. fuck the world at large for a moment. i mean within you. this is the world that matters so much more than the external. the world you can control is the world inside you. and that’s the one that will ultimately yield you joy or misery.

create things with your hands and your brain because it’s an act of love. it’s one of the best ways to keep the shaydim in their ruins, where they belong, and far from your heart.