my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones

this is chapter two point three of an ongoing serial. new installments run every other thursday. if you’re just arriving, start with chapter one ⤵︎

read chapter 1

according to jewish mysticism , there are thirty-six hidden righteous people quietly holding the world up. they’re known as the lamed vov, or 36. most of us get exactly one shot to cross paths with them -- at age eighteen, which is half their number -- and 99% of us miss it. my mom is the 1%.

the summer my mom turns 18, a man who ⁱˢⁿ’ᵗ ᵗʰᵉʳᵉ saves her life and leaves behind a small purple notebook . it’s a ledger of names, places, dates, and times. the next name leads her to 818 18th avenue in brooklyn, where the door is answered by a woman who calls herself the aide . over tea and rugelach, my mother learns about hidden numbers, like 36, the number of those who wait, and 88, its shadow, a number of gathering darkness .

that october , my mom’s aunt collapses and my grandparents start spending time at the hospital. one rainy night, my mom watches the aide light two green candles at 8:18 pm . she lets them burn for thirty seconds and then blows them out.

at the same time, on the highway , my grandparents’ car spins out, facing the wrong way, its engine dead in the pounding rain. the oncoming traffic speeds right at them. but exactly at 8:18, the car’s headlights flick on . they stay lit for half a minute.

this is where the story picks up.

chapter 2.3: the matchbook burial 𓍯

for a few days, the friedman house on 46th street was buzzing with the glow of cosmic intervention. like the best orders, it came from the top down; my grandmother was so shaken by her experience, so newly grounded, that she seemed to light up from within.

my mom appreciated it, as did shmeel and malkie, since good vibes is good vibes, and anybody with parents knows that’s not always how it goes.

but the question still bolded itself in my mom’s mind. how was it possible? how could you light a candle in one place at a certain time and have it flick on a different light elsewhere? and what did that say more broadly about existence?

she posed these questions, in other words, the next tuesday afternoon at 818 18th avenue as she settled before her cup of tea.

between steaming sips, the aide considered. [you must know that i can’t explain that, tillekeh] she said in hungarian. [or i could, but your ears wouldn’t hear it.]

[what do you mean by that?] my mom answered back in hungarian, which she was getting a handle on thanks to two months of weekly meetings, although at this point it was more confidence and exposure than anything like a broad vocabulary.

[why not?] the woman pulled out a small deck of cards. [for the same reason a fly doesn’t wonder how a car works. you can’t consider things bigger than your limits.]

[okay, but what about…] my mom searched for the words in hungarian, and when they didn’t arrive, she switched to french. [but you caused it. with the candle, i mean. so you can consider something?]

the aide nodded. [here. this will explain it better than me.] she reached for the tanach in the center of the table.

[do you remember what i taught you?] she asked, flipping it open.

my mom nodded. “two numbers,” she said in english. “the good and the bad.”

[exactly.] the woman looked proud. [and now. i want to teach you something else. about the bad number.]

she turned pages. [still genesis, the first book.] she pointed. [chapter nine. verse twenty-eight. read it out loud.]

my mom did that.

“ויחי נח אחר המבול שלש מאות שנה וחמשים שנה”

[translation, please.]

“after the flood, noah lived for three hundred and fifty years.”

[the whole story of noah] the woman said, [is filled with elohim bet. the wrong-numbered ones.] she nudged the book a little closer. [these two.] she pointed at the second and third word in the sentence.

“נח אחר” my mom read.

the aide nodded. [once more.] she covered the first letter of the first word and the last letter of the second word. [what do you see?]

“what do you mean?”

[when i cover these parts, what letters are left?]

my mom stared. “ח אח.”

[and what’s their number value?]

my mom considered the three letters.

ח = eight

א = one

ח = eight

“seventeen,” she said.

[not their sum. their numbers.]

“oh. eight one eight.”

[beautiful] the aide said in hungarian. in yiddish, she added, [these three letters, in this order, show a hidden truth.] and in hebrew, [when dealing with the 36, sometimes you draw near the 88. and when that happens] she jabbed her finger at the page [you do what this verse does. what noah did.]

my mom didn’t chohp, so the woman stated it outright. [you put the one between the eights.] she gave my mom a hard look. [you know what the one is, of course?]

this my mom knew. she nodded and reflexively recited the fundamental statement of jewish faith, the words every martyr of david has uttered when facing death:

“שמע ישראל ה׳ אלקינו ה׳ אחד”

the aide nodded. [god is one. so to dash the 88, bring the one between them.] she raised her arms and waved them broadly around her. [it’s why everything. this address. the time on the clock. the pages in the back book. 818. it’s sode.]

my mom listened eagerly, lapping it up. her ears felt very large.

the strangest thing, she reflected that night as she neared her home, was how much sense it all made. it was all there, directly in the text. eight one eight, those who hide, those who wait. all there. you just had to know how to look for it. some things -- ideas, awarenesses, truths, even states of experiencing -- were too big for her human brain to understand or even consider. there was a comfort in viewing god as above human contemplation. you could write creation down in a single chapter but that doesn’t mean anyone could make sense of it.

caught in these thoughts, my mom crossed the street but stopped in front of the friedman home, frowning. there was something in the street directly under their window. the asphalt was cracked, a large pothole that hadn’t been there that morning. two potholes, actually, side by side. precisely shaped, familiar. for a horrible moment, they gazed up at her, a pair of 8s, one next to the other.

this was not a welcome sight. a note of panic played down my mom’s spine.

but oddly, she felt prepared. she stared at the 88 as it appeared in pothole form, and slowly raised her index finger. she brought it into her line of vision until it became a solid line, a number 1. she placed this 1 between the 8s on the ground and stared until the whole thing was a blurry mess. when she lowered her hand, the 88 was gone.

in their place was a single small pothole, shaped very much like itself and nothing else.

my mom stepped over it and entered her home, her mind and body calm, her heart clashing like storms in the sky.

boro park in 1975, photo by anthony catalano

my mom was so consumed in her thoughts that night she didn’t notice shmeel acting quiet at the dinner table. he’s a natural chatterbox, my uncle, and even back then he loved to schmooze. such a mood shift would have stuck out if my mom’s brain wasn’t overloaded with potholes, candles, evil shapes, and numbers, so many numbers.

the next morning, shmeel’s avoidant behavior was still there. he inhaled his eggs, toast, and plum, that much was usual, but he did so while carefully avoiding my grandmother’s eyes. my mom only noticed anything because on his way out of the house, signaling for malkie to come, my grandmother stopped him.

“shmeelu,” my babi said in yiddish. “what are you wearing?”

“what do you mean?” his eyes bore into the floor.

“where’s your sweater?”

my mom noticed it, too. shmeel was wearing a sweater, but it was his fuzzy old black sweater, which he hated. it was made of mohair and ached my mom’s dormant allergies just to look at.

“i’m wearing it.”

“not that one,” my babi said. “the gray one. cable knit. the one you like.”

shmeel stayed silent.

“nu?”

malkie gave him a ferocious look, but shmeel didn’t break. “i left it at school. i’ll grab it later.” and he was out the door, malkie at his heels.

my mom raced after them. before she even caught up, she knew what happened. “it’s those italian boys, right?” she wheezed on 48th street after chasing shmeel down. “it was them?”

shmeel wouldn’t answer, so malkie stepped in. “they’re gonifs. they stopped him and made him take off his sweater. the tall one with the short hair, ooh i hate him, he wanted the sweater for—”

“shah, malkie,” shmeel said. he looked at my mom. “it’s fine, tilly. don’t worry. like i told mommy, i’ll get it back. i promise.”

“don’t do anything dangerous.” my mom turned to her sister. “malkie, make sure he doesn’t act stupid. it’s just a sweater.” malkie nodded but also gave a shrug like he’ll do what he’ll do, and the two of them were off.

it was a wednesday, which meant my mom had a morning history class taught by a professor she really liked. his name was béla király and he spoke hungarian, though he taught in english with a thick accent. after class, which covered 20th century european military strategy, she schmoozed with him for a few minutes, trying out her hungarian, which he was impressed to hear. she had the rest of the afternoon free, and planned to study for midterms in the library at the north end of campus.

my mom grabbed a coffee and banana at the cafeteria and headed to the library.

as she walked, she admired the trees, which had already shed their leaves. the taller ones cast scraggly silhouettes against the white sky, a crisp november morning.

she neared the phone booth between boylan hall and the library, and the moment she passed it, the phone rang.

for someone who didn’t grow up in the era of phone booths, which is me and probably also you, i can’t stress enough how uncommon it was for phones to ring like that.

but my mom didn’t hesitate. somehow, she knew. she picked up the receiver. “hello?”

[tilly] the aide’s voice crackled through. [don’t study in the library. come to my house. come right away.]

a telephone booth from the 1970s

my mom hung up, a new sense of purpose to her steps. she hurried to the center of campus, where she waited at the bedford avenue stop and boarded a bus back to boro park.

thirty-five minutes later, my mom knocked on 818 18th avenue.

the aide smiled at her. [that was quick] she said in hungarian. [good. we have time. get comfortable.]

she wouldn’t explain herself further, but my mom was used to it at this point. she took her books out and set up a work station at the living room table while the woman stirred her cup of tea and went through a deck of cards. it didn’t look like the standard deck of 52 and had different pictures on the cards, most of them nouns like “book,” “ark,” and “stars.”

occasionally, the aide smiled at my mom. for over two hours, the two of them sat there, my mom delving into her studies and the woman flipping cards and appearing to meditate. it was strange, for sure, an unexplained new shape to their established rhythm, but so was spending time with mrs. leah freilich’s aide.

even through her schoolwork, my mom was very aware of the time, since it seemed to have a special resonance in this house, or maybe just around this person. and at exactly 3 on the double 0s, the aide stood up and busied herself with the drawer of the armoire that held the candles.

only this time, instead of candles, she pulled out a small matchbook. its cover was old and a dirty faded green. she opened it and my mom saw maybe fifteen matches. she expected the aide to grab the candlesticks from the top shelf, but they stayed up there.

at 3:05, the woman removed a match. she pressed it against the striking strip and waited, eyes on the clock. the moment the 5 ticked into a 6, the woman lit the match. it sparked between her fingers, and she held it, murmuring words my mom couldn’t hear. she then threw it at the ground in a single fast motion. it extinguished on contact with the floor.

the woman lit a second match and did the same thing. stared at the small flame, whispered words that escaped my mom’s ears, and threw the fire on the floor. she repeated this three more times, lighting five matches, whispering, and then hurling them down. after the fifth time, the woman closed the matchbook, put it back in the drawer, and beamed at my mom. [thank you. they are all safe.]

the explanation came later that night.

my mom in her high school yearbook, a few years before the events of this story

at dinner, shmeel was positively radiant. his smile was so big it looked painful, and he was wearing his favorite gray cableknit sweater again. he told the story over fried flounder, salad, and farfel. malkie, who had been there, supplied occasional details.

“mommy, this morning when i told you i would bring this sweater back, i felt terrible. i… i was lying to you. i said i left it in yeshiva. but that’s not what happened.” in a rising voice, he explained that earlier in the week, he and malkie were coming home from school when they passed the italian boys on the same stoop on the corner of 48th street.

“we’ve been taking the long way,” malkie interjected. “but it’s so cold! we took the shortcut and hoped they wouldn’t be there, but—”

“shah, i’m telling this,” shmeel said. “on monday, we hurried past. they were there, and started singing their stupid songs and saying stuff i won’t repeat.” he looked at my grandmother, who had lived through auschwitz and bergen-belsen. she was a strong woman, my grandmother, a survivor, but there were things she didn’t like to remember. “the big one, with the stupid face and crooked teeth, he said he liked my sweater and told me to give it to him. i refused, and his friends held me while he took it off.” shmeel said how embarrassed he felt and how the next day he and malkie took the long way to avoid them. “but today, i knew i had to go back and get it.”

“it was because of you, mommy,” malkie said. “this morning, when—”

“shah, malkie. i’m telling it. this morning, when you asked me about it, i knew i had to get the sweater back, like i said i would.” he stole a look at his mother. “but also for me. i couldn’t let them take it like that. i just couldn’t.” he described how after school he and malkie approached 48th street. before they turned the corner he removed his sweater, the uncomfortable black one, and stuffed it in his bag. then, with a burst of confidence he wasn’t sure he felt, shmeel led malkie by the hand up to the stoop where the four boys stood. “the leader, that moron, was there. wearing my sweater. i told him it was mine and demanded that he give it back.”

the bully, of course, rose to the occasion and moved in on my uncle, determined to punish him for returning. “he approached me, his hands held out like he was going to fight…” to hear shmeel tell it, at that exact moment there was a combustion in the sky and a giant firecracker landed at the bully’s feet, wisping into air. everyone was so shocked that they just stood there for a moment. the bully caught himself, shook it off, and raised his hands again, but a second time, there was a cosmic crackle and a huge beam of sparking light landed at his feet, singeing the sidewalk.

“give me my sweater!” shmeel screamed, as two more explosions fell from the sky on the boys. the head bully, shaken and clearly terrified, removed the sweater and threw it at shmeel. a fifth and final firecracker scared them away for good.

it was an incredible story. my mom and her parents listened and listened. when it was over, they asked shmeel to repeat the story. and then malkie told her version. and then shmeel told his again.

like last time, all my grandmother could say were the same two words, over and over. “hashem exists.”

the next morning, my mom hurried over to 818 18th avenue. she had so many questions for the aide, and though she anticipated very few answers, she wasn’t ready for the sign as she reached the front stoop. a paper flyer was taped to the door. my mom took it down, read it, and knew that something had changed.

the paper was a death notice for a person named helena cohen. mount judah cemetery, someone had scrawled on the side. 11 am.

the door to 818 was unlocked and the house was empty. the living room table was still there, and so was the armoire, but the candlesticks, candles, matchbooks, clock, and all the other tchotchkes had vanished. the bedroom in the back was empty, too.

the phone in the kitchen was gone, but the phonebook, a thick yellow doorstop, was still there. my mom looked up the cemetery. she checked her watch. it was about an hour away, but there was time. she could make it.

boro park in the 1970s, photo by anthony catalano

it was one of those rainy days that feels like a fake out, where the sky is a shade of whitish grey and the lightning hides but rumbles and the streets are wet even though the air stays dry, for the most part.

by the time my mom reached the cemetery, the ceremony was already underway. only a handful people were there. a rabbi in the front, who was reciting psalms, and three mourners, all facing a small wooden coffin wrapped in a tallis.

my mom approached, keeping her distance. she settled behind a stone mausoleum several plots away and listened, the paper clenched in her hand. the rabbi finished reciting psalms and said a few words about helena cohen. he invited the mourners to speak, but only one did. it was the aide, my mom realized.

mrs. leah freilich’s aide looked different, which my mom saw was due to a lack of makeup. this betrayed the lines on her face and a birthmark on her chin. she spoke in a sad voice, in english, about “serving mrs. cohen” for years, how wonderful she’d been, and how sad the world was now that she was gone. when she finished speaking, the rabbi said another prayer, and then he and one of the mourners lowered the coffin into the grave and shoveled dirt onto it.

my mom hovered behind the mausoleum, watching. the rabbi said something to the aide, and gestured in my mom’s direction. the aide looked, spotted my mom, and smiled. she walked over. up close, the birthmark on her chin looked like a pair of small hebrew letters, though it was unclear which.

the woman spoke in yiddish. [tilly. you’re here.]

my mom started to answer but the woman cut her off. [i must leave. it’s not good to gather like this. but i’m glad you got my note. i want to give you.] she reached into her pocket and pulled out something small. my mom squinted. it was a matchbook, the same faded green old-looking matchbook. [use them well. you know how.] she smiled sadly. [maybe we’ll meet again. maybe we won’t. if we do, i’d like it to be in cairo. we’ll study the language of the dead.] she surveyed my mom, eyes shiny and kind, nodded and was off.

my mom watched her go. an ending fitting for the start.

she slid the matchbook in her pocket just as the rabbi walked over.

“thanks for coming. you must be tilly.”

he was in his mid-forties, with a heavy beard and caterpillar eyebrows. in his hand was the same tanach from the aide’s living room table.

“who are you?” my mom asked.

“good question,” the man said. “i’m a friend of leah’s. and the others, too.”

“leah?”

“the woman you were talking to.”

my mom turned it over. “that woman i was talking to. she… that was leah freilich?”

the man nodded. he took out a pack of cigarettes.

“she told me she was leah freilich’s aide.”

another nod. he shook free a smoke.

“why would she lie about her name?”

“why indeed,” the man said. “maybe it’s because hidden people like to stay hidden. me, for example.” he grabbed a bunch of beard and pulled it aside so my mom could see the birthmark on his chin. it was shaped like a straight line with a twist at the top.

he stuck a cigarette between his lips. “got a light?”

my mom stared. she did have a light. a few, actually, in her pocket, but those matches were special.

the man laughed. it was a nice sound, loud, a rattle like distant thunder. “i’m only kidding. it’s a joke. those matches are yours, all yours.” he pulled out a lighter, lit the cigarette, and inhaled deeply. “want to hear a joke?”

my mom stared at his cherry-tipped firestick. she shrugged.

“your enthusiasm is inspiring. but okay, here’s the joke. how do you stop smoking?”

my mom waited for an answer. but the man was no longer looking at her. his eyes had shifted and were now pointed at the sky. “oh shnitz,” he said, and jabbed up. “you see that? they’re starting to gather. and it’s all because we are.”

my mom looked up. the sky was still an ominous white, but a pair of dark storm clouds had appeared. they were circular, and floating next to each other. she thought of the potholes outside her family’s home. and the birds in the sky during her hike over the summer. she raised her index finger to her vision, but the man laughed and said, “no need for that. i’m leaving.”

he started walking away.

my mom watched him for a few steps. “wait!” she called after him. “your joke! what was the punchline?”

the man stopped about twenty feet away. he turned back and smoked the rest of his cigarette, eyes on my mom throughout. when he finished, he threw the butt to the ground. “check your notebook,” he shouted back. “the answer will be there.”

and indeed it was. later that afternoon, back in her bedroom at the back of the medium-sized apartment of the friedman home at 967 46th street, my mom took the matchbook and placed it gingerly in the same drawer where she kept the purple notebook. she flipped through its pages, almost all of them crossed out and scrawled over. only on one page near the front, a message had appeared, three lines, pushing up in light letters through the dark cross-outs.

ʰᵒʷ ᵈᵒ ʸᵒᵘ ˢᵗᵒᵖ ˢᵐᵒᵏⁱⁿᵍ?

and below it:

ᶜᵃʳʳʸ ʷᵉᵗ ᵐᵃᵗᶜʰᵉˢ

and below this:

ᵇᵘᵗ ʸᵒᵘ ˢʰᵒᵘˡᵈ ᵏᵉᵉᵖ ʸᵒᵘʳˢ ᵈʳʸ‧ ˢᵉᵉ ʸᵒᵘ ˢᵒᵒⁿ

which is how my mom realized that she could use her notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones to communicate with number six, who she would soon come to know as rabbi vuv.

of course, that’s another story for another installment. we’ll get there, we will.

ˊ˗ ⋆˖⁺‧₊☽◯☾₊‧⁺˖⋆𓆩 𓆪⿻⇄⋆˖⁺‧

author’s note: in the next installment of “my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones,” my mom encounters an 88 in in 1977, while two decades later, in 1999, my younger brother and i cross paths with another one of the deviled doubled. this second one really happened, out in the shiny suburbs of northern new jersey. the weirdest afternoon of my fucking life.

thanks for reading ꃳꀤꃳ꒒ꀤꉓꋫ꒒꒒ꌦ ꋫꉓꉓꀎꋪꋫ꓄ꍟ ꋫ꒒ꀤꍟꈤꌗ ! if you liked this story, why not show some love with a⁠♡ or comment below?