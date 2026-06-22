in january 2022, i went with my best friend to a performance of mj: the musical. i’ve always been a fan of michael, and i was excited to spend 2.5 hours watching actors and dancers trying to recreate his heights.

i wasn’t prepared for how the very first song would wreck me.

the opening number was “beat it” and near the end, michael resolves a dispute between two gang members hungering for a fight by redirecting their destructive energies toward dance.

and then they all do this move.

the performance was no different, and something about how the dancers threw their arms in the air and then slid to the side just sent me the fuck out, and i didn’t even know i was going. in the audience, i started to sob silently. it was unclear why. i was just crying, hard, and it took me another song to fully stop. the rest of the play was fine, enjoyable, but nothing touched me like the first song.

that’s the power of art. sometimes it just finds you and guts you.

i felt the same way this past thursday watching the knicks parade of champions through lower manhattan. after receiving keys to the city, the players lingered on a stage erected outside borough hall, basking in the citywide euphoria, while alicia keys took the stage.

she sat down at the piano and started singing “new york state of mind” and i just lost it. overwhelmed by the power of music, of art, of love for my city and its people, of excellence draped in blue and orange, i felt the emotions pour out my eyes and down my cheeks.

i’m an artist, which means i’m more sensitive than paper and get lost in my feelings way too often (and often far too deep), but even so, it’s rare that music or film or even literature bursts me open like that.

but with michael jackson, the rare is common. he’s one of the ten human beings, if we were to look at this through a backward-facing cosmic lens. he’s the entertainer. point me to anybody you would elevate first and i’ll point you to the door.

i’ve been fascinated by michael jackson for as long as i’ve been an adult. i guess this probably kicked off in college when i would procrastinate my schoolwork with wikipedia deep dives. wikipedia kind of felt like studying — i told myself i was still doing something smart — and it was an easier sell internally than music articles or subreddit wormholes or straight up youtube.

michael’s page especially got me when i was on the silent fourth floor of the rosenthal library supposedly preparing for an american history exam. of course i knew his music by then, but i was less familiar with the mythology. i had no clue that he reportedly slept in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber to prolong his youth, or that he tried to buy the elephant man’s bones from queen mary university of london, or that he collected department store mannequins for companionship, or that he took estradiol to preserve his high-pitched voice, and on and on and on.

it was impossible to look away.

i started writing about this bizarre individual in the journal i kept at the time, which was white with a copper spiral and a large “queens college” logo in its center, and i kind of never stopped.

the rest is, as michael’s 96-97 world tour would have it, history.

i. smooth criminal / the candy man

like many people, i love michael the performer, and like many other people (and the overlap is actually r/ bigger than you thought), i shiver at the memory of how slack and hardened-in-frame, i.e. dissociative, james safechuck gets when describing all the places in neverland ranch where as a 10-year-old, he and a 29-year-old michael “had sex.” according to leaving neverland, which is not available on hbo max because of a non-disparagement clause in a 1992 contract that michael’s estate’s attorneys used to get the film all but erased from the internet, it seems like michael molested the boy on damn near every inch of his 2,700 acre property.

that a man, a creator, a dreamer of dreams, can be so monstrous is not news; it’s only ever news who. the accusations against michael are difficult to look at, terrifying, which is also why they’re beyond ripe for opportunistic plucking by writers like me, obsessed with the weird, dark, and fucked up, but also with phenomena generally and individuals whose public goodwill rots into disgust and even loathing, since such tales are perfect negative character studies.

i’ve been thinking about this lately for two reasons. the first is that regardless of where you come down on the mj debate (was he guilty? was he innocent? can you at long last separate the artist from the art when the artist has died?), his abilities as a dancer were truly transcendental, and transcendence is a big focus of this newsletter. the things that rise above all that we know. i.e. abilities above humanity yet enshrined in human form. i.e. michael the dancer.

my second reason is that two weeks ago i illegally downloaded and mostly skipped through the recent biopic about michael, and while overall it was pretty slop-tastic and not worth my coin (which i write gleefully as a longtime hater of biopics, including the one about my rebbe), the “beat it” dance again got to me and cannonballed me down a rabbit hole of the man’s music videos.

“smooth criminal” stood out this time.

the video is taken from the 1988 film moonwalker, which tells the story of michael protecting three orphaned children from a drug kingpin scheming to get the world’s kids hooked on narcotics. after luring his goons to a haunted club — where the above dance number unfolds — michael is cornered, only to transform into first a giant robot (??) and then a spaceship that destroys the villain and saves the kids.

it’s a pretty crazy plotline, but then it was conceived by a pretty crazy man, the smooth criminal himself.

in the video, there’s a moment where the three orphans peer through a window in the club and see michael dancing. they’re just in time to watch him do the eerie gravity-defining lean that would become the song’s trademark move.

just before he leans, michael smiles for the first time in the video and makes eye contact with the kids at the window. only he sees them. it takes place around the 6:50 mark in the above video if you’re curious.

it’s eerie, in retrospect, that michael saves his joy for when the kids show up.

but also inspiring for a villain focused on children who wins them over by being like them.

it kicked off an idea for a story, especially when coupled with a recent piece about the jewish candyman written by my friend dovid zvi kalman.

the concept of a candyman in a jewish context is pretty interesting and isn’t found in christianity or islam.

essentially, the synagogue candyman is a fixture of jewish congregational life, typically an older man who hands out sweets to children during services. according to kalman, this phenomenon started because shul services are long and bored men would sneak candy into their tallis bags to nosh on between aliyahs, waiting until services ended and the kiddush would kick off in earnest. of course, kids in the vicinity noticed adults eating candy, and that was that.

michael's alignment and ease with children in "smooth criminal" got me mulling a character, probably a simplistic holy one, a real man-of-the-people, with a special abiliy, through candy, to connect to kids. i saw something mystical in this involving access to the original garden, a serene place occupied by a serpent who walks and a nude man and woman who slither in the shadows.

i liked the idea, and reached out to my friend matthue roth, one of the most prolific jewish writers i know, to ask if he wanted to brainshare a story idea and possibly collaborate.

he was game, like he often is, and a few days later i sent him a synopsis of a kids story constructed around a candyman. this is what i gave him.

it needs an ending. i’m not sure what that would be. it’s not pressing.

maybe matthue and i will build out the idea and eventually write it, but honestly i’m not feeling up for the inevitable rejection involved in trying these days. you keep turning a sensitive writer down and i fear he eventually just stops lifting his pen. although all my personal evidence points to the contrary, i guess. even when i’m steeped in a sadness i wouldn’t wish on my prettiest enemies, i can’t seem to stop fucking writing.

either way, the story idea is new, but taking inspiration from michael jackson is not.

for as long as i’ve been writing horror, i’ve been fascinated by michael. i’ve chased many ideas over the years, most of which i haven’t done shit with because of the heaviness of the topic and mostly unformed future-litigation fears. but the ideas still come.

here are a few of them, the michael jackson-influenced horror ideas i’ve had over the years.

ii. the thriller of shawcross lagoon

ten years ago, when i worked as a journalist in a skyscraper in the middle of manhattan, i did the thing you read about in sad memoirs on writing: i snuck in my scribbling between the professional parts of my day.

i wrote in the mornings, during lunch breaks, on occasional evenings, and weekends, although not saturdays because i was more observant then and jewish law stipulates no writing on shabbos.

at the time, i had an idea for a story called “the thriller of shawcross lagoon.”

essentially it was the tale of a small town near kingston, new york, called shawcross lagoon that was terrorized by, as i wrote at the time, “a child-killer with a skeletal frame and a splattered egg white face, a nose like a dart and hair bleaker and blacker than the wigs [of orthodox jewish women].”

the stuff of nightmares

i got “thriller” from mj, of course, and “shawcross” came from a serial killer, arthur shawcross, who killed at least 12 women and 2 children during his reign of terror in the 1970s and 80s.

“the thriller of shawcross lagoon.”

it’s a pretty good name for a horror story. or maybe an episode of widow’s bay.

shawcross sounds like the whisper of a killer just before he wraps a length of nylon garter hose around your throat and tightens it. shawcross.

the name is extra scary on account of its christian undertones, the explicit presence of the carrier they claimed was ours, stupidly, just because he was born within the covenant of abe, as if origins are also endings.

i never wrote “the thriller of shawcross lagoon” because at the time i was writing scary stories for children and the first rule of kids horror, according to r.l. stine, is to never kill a kid. that’s the realm of adult horror. the gatekeepers (i.e. my agent at the time) also seemed pretty strict about that, so the idea didn’t fit into my projects.

of course, then i got older and read more about the actual arthur shawcross and was a lot less drawn in by his actions than by the well-documented mental illness that existed in him for pretty much his whole life. the deeper i delved, the less inspiring he became and more just a sad and tragic case of how severe mental illness, formed out of brutal child abuse and left aggressively unchecked, can lead to destruction and death.

which turned the story from sad with maximum grotesque lamping to just straight sad. this is why i doubt i’ll ever write the name shawcross into one of my projects.

every true crime fan has a line, a kind of case or example of human-on-human depravity they just can’t do, and shawcross’s psychotic breaks were one of mine.

so “the thriller of shawcross lagoon” will probably stay unwritten.

here’s the full poem i wrote about michael at the time. like most things i write, it’s also about writing.

iii. the beat

a year after writing that poem, i sold a kids horror podcast to gbh boston. pitched as “goosebumps for your ears,” the creeping hour is an anthology series of five standalone episodes that dropped in october 2019.

at the time, i was listening to the album thriller a bunch, and i had the idea to cull inspiration from michael for the season finale, which we debuted on halloween. i called the story “the beat,” and it was about a kid who goes to a halloween party where the host plays a weird record that entrances everybody who hears it and makes them all do this odd dance they can never stop doing.

here’s the full episode.

michael was all over the appearance of the changed kids — blank white face masks, long fake-looking black hair, little nubs for noses — as well as the inspiration for the music of “the beat” that transforms its listeners.

if you want to just hear the music, which my buddy nadav made to sound not unlike “billie jean,” here it is.

i remember writing the script for this episode. i was living on the upper west side, 83rd and amsterdam, across the street from the 23-floor apartment building where i spent the first eight years of life with my parents, older brother, and an increasing number of younger siblings. in this case, i was 30 years old, living in a ground floor apartment with two strangers half a block from the garage jerry seinfeld owned for his car collection. each morning — and this was a particularly productive era in my post-divorce hoedom, so mornings could be and were often interesting affairs — i’d roll out of bed, put a pot of brown up to boil, and sit at my writer’s desk where i’d commence the day’s work, what it is for me and those suffering from the same affliction: pulling up words and then putting them down.

each day, i started writing to the kick-kick-thump of “wanna be startin’ somethin’ ” and then the rest of thriller, before turning to a different album by a different artist.

michael’s look and sound was a huge presence as i wrote the creeping hour, but nowhere more than in the main inspiration for the scares in “the beat.” i liked that episode, but i love the artwork a digital artist came up with for it, so much so that i printed it on a canvas and to this day i hang it in my writing room.

here’s the canvas right now, overlooking my writing desk. for the last half year, i’ve been living in my late grandmother’s house in brooklyn, hence the mid-century matronly trappings in the pic.

and here’s the exact same canvas, except in this instance i brought it out onto the porch where i occasionally write, overlooking 54th street. i do that sometimes, moving art around me if it gives me a kick.

“the beat” was probably my favorite episode of the creeping hour to write and produce, and i think it’s because part of the inspiration came directly from real life, the undertapped horror legacy of the life of michael jackson.

iv. john wayne gacy

i have a little three-legged cat named gracie. this is her asleep last week.

and this is her, a few hours later, after she woke up.

gracie is a good girl, but sometimes she hides bodies deep in the crawlspace. when she does that, i call her john wayne gracie.

there’s something so sinister about a murderer presenting as a clown. stephen king recognized this right off the bat.

i was thinking of john wayne gacy in the context of michael jackson a year or so ago when i came across an article by a professional mj impersonator who wrote about being hired by an individual to perform at a party. (annoyingly, i can’t find the article otherwise i’d link to it). the impersonator arrived, expecting a crowd, and was shocked to learn the man who hired him was the only one there. the dude nonetheless ran through his ensemble, playing the music and doing the dances for his audience of one. the article ended on an ominous note: it was fun, the performer said, but also for a few moments, he wondered if the guy was going to kill him.

the entire story is self contained right there. of course, john wayne gacy is an ongoing muse for many horror writers — and you have to look no further than the second episode of the first season of widow’s bay (such a great show!) to see how his specter is still used today for effective scares.

i probably didn’t write a michael wayne gacy story because i didn’t have much new to say about it beyond the facts listed in that article. but i did spend an afternoon last year on a favorite patch of central park lawn with my best friend and then-girl trying to disprove this by filling about four notebook pages with ideas for a doomed mj clown horror story.

why haven’t i finished most of the michael jackson horror stories i’ve started?

i keep landing on the same uncomfortable answer, which is that i don’t have to write them at all. michael’s life, the revealed and the hidden, was a horror story at every turn.

his biography is filled with trauma: poverty in indiana as the eighth of ten kids in a tiny two-bedroom house, an abusive and obsessive stage father who beat his sons and drove them through punishing rehearsals, a stolen childhood spent performing professionally while other kids played, shame about his appearance from being mocked for his “big nose” and severe teenage acne, religious conflict as a jehovah’s witness caught between faith and art, the 1984 pepsi ad fire that burned his scalp and started his reliance on painkillers, vitiligo and lupus that altered his appearance and forced heavy makeup, body dysmorphia and the repeated nose surgeries that made his face a public punchline, a short turbulent marriage to lisa marie presley… and all that before you hit the year 2000 or even mention child abuse.

similar to how the cliche “all the money in the world can’t buy you happiness” comes to life whenever i see a picture or video of the world’s first “trillionaire,” michael jackson is proof that things, material things like mansions, cars, statues, and pinball machines, but also elusive ambiences like clout, fanaticism, and worship, bring a lot more ruin than benefit, especially in public figures.

and that’s another reason i think i struggle to write mj horror. michael was always in public, but he never hid.

real artists don’t hide where it matters, in the things they create.

michael told us, at the deafening center of the culture, in the headphones of every kid on earth: i’m bad. i’m really, really bad. i’m dangerous, a smooth criminal, a werewolf, a monster.

look at this picture, taken in the late 1980s. from left to right it shows jimmy safechuck, michael jackson, george lucas, his girlfriend li chin, harrison ford, and his wife melissa mathison.

when it was taken, it was a picture of the world’s biggest pop star standing next to the creator of star wars and the actor from star wars, plus two women and a boy.

now, with hindsight, we’re able to see it for what it actually is: a picture of three powerful men with their girls.

fun fact about that picture, by the way, for all you true crime-heads: li chin would go on to marry filmmaker peter rodger and give birth to elliot, the perpetrator of the 2014 isla vista attacks and the so-called “incel patron saint.”

three powerful men and their girls.

that’s the real michael jackson horror story. not the monster in the hidden dark of shawcross lagoon or layered into the soundwaves of the beat, but the being on stage, smiling, telling you exactly what he is in words you’ll hum for the rest of your life, while behind-the-scenes he does things too horrible to mention to those too vulnerable and star-struck to defend themselves.

it’s bad. it’s really, really bad.

biblically accurate aliens is a newsletter about scripture, the uncanny, ufos — and the hidden places where they meet. if someone forwarded you this, please subscribe and come looking! there’s plenty to see, too much to see, and not enough eyes to capture it all.

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