biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
Jun 25

I loved this. and that rattle sound in THE BEAT...so insectile and sinister.

I hated MJ like ...as much as I hated anne of green gables and seven brides and pretty woman because my little sister played them OVER AND OVER AND OVER AND OVER.

really engaging piece! Thanks!

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
Didrik's avatar
Didrik
Jun 24

And in the end, the good guys* arrived: nevermind kicked dangerous' ass

*sort of

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