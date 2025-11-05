My mother’s ID card for the Sorbonne, where she studied in the summer of 1980.

There’s a concept in Jewish mysticism of the “lamed vov tzadikim,” which translates roughly to the 36 righteous people. The Talmud in Sanhedrin states “There are thirty-six righteous people in the world who greet the Shekhinah in each generation.” This has led to the idea of the lamed vov tzadikim, or, as my mother has come to know them over the last forty-eight years, the 36 hidden holy ones.

A mystic minority whose godliness merits, in some sense, the continued tilting of the world.

When she was eighteen, my mom encountered one of the 36 in the wild. This set her down a long path of studying them, often in secret, and tracking them down, one by one, to the many different spots they occupy across the globe, from Paris to Egypt to Haifa, from China to Ecuador to the Galapagos, and all across America, including a summer in Tannersville, New York, that I was alive for but barely remember.

But this story starts long before me. In the summer of 1976, my mother was eighteen years-old. Her age is significant: an old Jewish text I won’t link to for fear of it getting misinterpreted and misused, states that, regarding the 36, “when a person is half the number of their total, they either meet one or they don’t.” In other words, most people have a brief window at age eighteen to cross paths with one of the 36. If they don’t meet them then, they never will. This is how it goes for 99.9% of people, myself included.

But for some reason, my mom has always been in that extremely slim minority, the 0.1%.

Extending back to her eighteenth summer, when my mother crossed paths with Number Eleven (יא). This set her on her long strange odyssey, one she’s rarely spoken about, but which, for years I’ve been itching to write.

It started on day six in month seven. A Friday afternoon in July. My mother, in Israel for the summer, was hiking with some seminary friends. They hit up the Banias, a trail around a natural spring in the Golan Heights, and for an hour or so they traversed the ground, taking in the gorgeous views.

When the sun started to slip, my mom’s friends announced their plans to head back to the dormitories and get ready for Shabbos. They asked if she was coming, but my mom waved them off and told them she’d meet them there. The view was majestic, she explained, and she wasn’t ready to leave, especially since her flight back to New York was early Sunday morning. Her friends shrugged and headed down the mountain.

For twenty, thirty minutes, my mom just sat there, her back against an eastern-facing tree, and stared into the open dip of land, a scene of waterfalls, willow trees, and nettles.

There was not a single person in sight.

A soft rustle from below brought my mom to her feet. She approached the edge. Under her, an outcrop jutted toward a narrow rock path spanning a tucked-away stream, the source of the rustle. On the other side of the stream was a second vista, offering a different, equally gorgeous view to the west.

My mom climbed carefully down to the outcrop, holding onto roots and branches for support. She stepped on the rock path, which led her to the very edge of the mountain, and crossed the stream without incident.

For ten minutes, she admired the view, and then decided it was time to head back. She neared the stream. There was still no one around, and the total peace of uninterrupted nature felt good, felt godly.

She walked across the rocks, but misstepped, and for a horrible moment, my mother teetered on the side of a mountain, above a solid drop of fifty feet, and then she fully lost her balance.

My mom would have plunged to her death were it not for a large hand, sudden as a bolt from the sky (and equally silent), that appeared behind her, caught her around the waist, and pulled her back to solid ground.

My mom landed on the earth, sputtering, grateful to be alive. She turned to her savior, but the man was already climbing back up to the main trail.

“Wait!” she shouted. “Stop!” She called out in Hebrew, too, but the man didn’t listen in either language.

She ran after him, her mind reeling. He had not been there, this she knew, a second before he appeared, and that made no sense at all.

The man hurried further up the mountain, as purposeful as a rabbit late to a tea party, until a huge sound smacked down from the heavens. Both he and my mom stopped in their tracks and looked up.

Two birds hovered in the sky.

They were intertwined, like partners-in-flight, or like one was helping the other. They twisted and writhed in the air, presenting a clear image of two 8s side by side, or the number 88.

Pay attention.

In this story, if 36 represents the holy, which is preoccupied with creation, then 88 represents the opposite, the godless, preoccuppied with destruction.

Part of this is because of what 88 corresponds to in English.

The 8th letter of the alphabet is H. So in alphanumeric abbreviation, a form of gematria, 88 is HH.

HH stands for hidden holiness (and also Hebrew Horror), but it can, and often is, used as a shorthand for Heil Hitler, a statement of a person born into the brightness (בּהיר) but only seeing the shade (שׁד).

Of course, at the time, my mom knew nothing about the letter and number combinations that would come to play such a large part in her life. All she saw were two strange birds in the sky and how much their appearance terrorized the man before her.

He stared at the birds, face etched in fear, like he was watching the slow approach of a ravenous werewolf. My mom got her first good look at him. He wore a plain linen shirt and dark pants and had a heavy beard. On one cheek, she saw a large birthmark, two lines side by side.

Like a pair of tablets, containing a number of numerical commandements.

Or, as she later learned, two lines side by side, which in this case indicated the man’s position in the holy order. Eleven. The rest of the 36, she would discover, had similar birthmarks on their faces, denoting each one’s specific number.

Eyes still on the birds, Number Eleven reached into his coat pocket and pulled out a small spiral-bound reporter notebook. The cover was purple and patterned in strange designs.

The notebook my mom found that day on the trail. She’s only shown it to me twice and keeps it in the attic of our family house in Teaneck, NJ.

He wrote down something and looked up again just as the birds gave another quaking cry. Clearly spooked, the man moved further up the mountain, trying to slide the small notebook into his pocket as he went.

Had he succeeded, my mom’s story about the 36 hidden holy ones would have ended right there, before it even started.

But Number Eleven was so pressed by the appearance of the birds that he missed his pocket and the notebook bounced onto the ground. The man didn’t notice and took off. My mom ran after him, but when she caught up, he was nowhere in sight. She looked up. The birds were gone, too.

The only proof that anything had happened, other than my mom’s elevated heart rate, was the notebook on the ground. She picked it up and flipped through. Nearly every page was filled with tiny scribbles, words illegible under heavy cross-outs.

Only the last few pages of the notebook were clear, with that same small writing but no cross-outs.

And as my mom stared at the first page she could decipher, she saw something that completely rocked her.

There, in neat Yiddish script, was the date, the place, the time, and, most astonishingly, her Hebrew name.

Tilla Rivka bas Avraham Yitzchak v’Chaya Yehudis

This is true; I’ve seen it with my own eyes, twice.

The notebook, my mom realized, was a list of people and dates and locations and times. It made no sense, it made light sense. She pocketed the notebook and hiked down the trail, returning to the dorms with her head all abuzz. She didn’t tell her friends, counselors, or rabbis. This felt personal. It felt specific to her. None of their names appeared in the book.

Over that Shabbos, her last one in Israel for the time being, my mother studied Number Eleven’s notebook cover to cover. The names listed after her, the ones that weren’t crossed off, were all attached to dates in the future, including one in two weeks at a location in Boro Park, New York, a few blocks from where she then lived with her parents.

Of course, my mom brought that strange purple notebook back with her to America, and on the day in question, the next date listed in the book, she went to the right place at the right time and saw a second thing that defies easy explanation.

Which is often the case when you deal with hidden holiness.

I won’t get into what she saw just now. My mom’s story of encountering the 36 hidden holy ones is long and unfolds over many years. It’s still ongoing, although if you ask her about it, she’ll probably do what she did during her decade working as an editor at Newsweek: present a facade that hides the real workings underway.

This is her story. But I share it because it’s also my story. Had Number Eleven not appeared out of nowhere like that to save my mother’s life, I wouldn’t be here.

Why my mom? What makes her special and worthy of protection and securement by one of the hidden holy ones? The deeper I get into her story, the more obvious the answer. Some people are born to witness, others to testify.

And then there’s my mom, not one of the 99.9%, but the remainder, the 0.1%, seeing things the rest of us can’t even dream about.