this is chapter five point two of an ongoing serial. new installments run every other thursday. if you’re just arriving, start with chapter one ⤵︎

chapter 1

according to jewish mysticism , there are thirty-six hidden righteous people quietly holding the world up. they’re known as the lamed vuv , or 36. most of us get exactly one shot to cross paths with them, at age 18, and 99% of us miss it. my mom is the 1%.

summer 1978. my mom and her friend heidi spend a week in london . at a punk concert, my mom spots a man with a swastika shaved into his head. she follows him into an alley, where she sees heidi kissing him, both of them wearing heavy black boots several sizes too big . the type of boots that could easily hide misshapen, swollen feet.

my mom goes back inside. heidi appears out of nowhere and taps her elbow, with no memory of going into the alley or kissing anyone. that night, a message in my mom’s notebook is crossed out again.

this installment picks up on the second half of their trip, which involves a quick ferry cross the mersey english channel into france.

where, apparently, reflections abound .

my mom has a theory about doubles.

it starts with the second chapter of genesis. before there was an adam and an eve, she says, citing the talmud in brachos, there was one creature with two faces. back to back. “like the william blake painting, elie. you know which one.” she’s right. i do know which one. it’s terrifying. two versions of the same thing pressed into itself. until god split it down the middle. after that, each half got its own face, name, and specific traits. in other words, adam and eve started off as an androgynous double-faced being before their separation formed singular entities.

my mom’s theory is this is true about everyone in the world. we all have a double, a mystical shadow-self we were created beside, mirroring our shared ancestors. not a twin, not a soulmate, not even a doppelganger, more like a self nemesis. a fetch, in irish folklore. or a du partzuf, in hebrew. if we’re lucky, we never cross our double’s path. if we’re unlucky… the ⁸⁸ is aware of this and tries to exploit it.

my mom didn’t have this theory in london in 1978. she got it in paris a few days later.

the morning after the buzzcocks show, my mom didn’t want to leave her bunk in the hostel. under the covers, she gripped her notebook, even though its message from two days earlier (ᶜʰᵉᶜᵏ ᵗʰᵉ ˢʰᵒᵉˢ) had disappeared, replaced by the countless scribbles and cross-outs that most of the time made up its pages. the world outside was frightening, full of coded messages and strange replicants, and being so far from home really exacerbated it.

but heidi was there, and like any good friend, she knew how to get through.

“you need a change of scenery, till,” she said, after returning from the hostel’s spacious meal room. she sipped a cup of tea and placed a spotted banana on my mom’s bed. “and i think i’ve found it. we’re going to paris.”

this immediately cheered up my mom. in addition to being fluent in french and a bonafide francophile, my mom was (and still is) infected by the travel bug.

heidi went to a travel agent in town, where she got the necessary tickets, and they packed up their things. on the way out, the hostel’s receptionist gave the girls their bill but also a note. it was from nick. he had called, wanting to know if brooklyn’s finest was free to come to another concert on tuesday. my mom dropped the note in the bin by the door. she never called him back.

the white cliffs of dover

the two girls took a train to dover, where they boarded a ferry across the english channel. the water was grey and choppy and made everything feel much colder than july. my mom stood on the deck for most of the voyage, watching england shrink and disappear. her notebook was tucked into her shirt pocket, safe under her sweater, but her head was heavy.

they disembarked in calais, and it was the first time my mom set foot in france. from there they boarded a train to paris, zooming past open spaces of farmland and river valleys, above canals and old stone stations. late that evening, after a cab ride to the marais, they were dragging their luggage up six flights of stairs to the apartment of rabbi and mrs. attal.

heidi had arranged this. the attals were friends of zalman and mushky, the couple who had hosted the two girls for shabbos lunch, and who’d mentioned the attals, their friends in paris who were always hosting jewish travelers. rabbi attal was small and round-bellied with a long white beard and rosy cheeks, and his wife was kind-eyed and warm. she smelled faintly like potatoes. neither one of them spoke english, but that was a-okay with my mom, great actually.

[thank you so much for hosting us] my mom said in french, once she and heidi had dropped their bags into a large guest room. [your home is beautiful.]

[thank you, dear.] mrs. attal said. [with hashem’s blessing, we’ve been able to host many people over the years.]

[i can only imagine] my mom said. [how do you know zalman and mushky?]

like my mom, mrs. attal was a bonafide schmoozer, and the two of them bantered back and forth for a few minutes as heidi and the rabbi sat in polite silence.

but it was late in the evening, and the brooklyn girls were hungry, so mrs. attal soon led them to the kitchen where she gave them couscous, vegetables, and a kind of delicious rolled fish ball.

another lodger was staying with the attals and he entered just as they were finishing their meal. he appeared to be in his 30s and was thin and pale, with light brown hair swept off of his angular face. he apologized to the attals in heavily-accented french, and then turned to the girls and said something in german.

reflexively, my mom answered. in german. which she didn’t speak.

[we’re staying here for three nights, and then we’re heading back to london.]

my mom was fluent in yiddish, but she had never before spoken german, and yet the words came totally unbidden, like they’d been waiting, just waiting, for her to vocalize them. [where in germany are you from?]

the lodger looked pleased. [berlin, but i’m not from there originally. i’m in paris for work.] he held up a notebook. it was sheet music.

instinctively, my mom reached for her own notebook. it was in the travel bag around her waist. she felt it but didn’t take it out.

the rebbetzin ushered the lodger into a chair and brought him a glass of red wine. as he sipped it, my mom noticed his eyes. one pupil was wide and black and the other was barely a dot. when he looked at you it was like he was taking you in from two distances.

[what brings you to the city of light?] he asked my mom.

my mom told him she had always wanted to visit paris after reading an article in life magazine about the boat crews that clean up the river. she was hoping to study at the sorbonne the next summer and planned to visit the admissions office in the morning.

the lodger set down his wine glass. [you absolutely must go there] he said. [but not in the morning. go in the afternoon, just after mid-day. their admissions office is in one of the most light-filled buildings in the whole city and you can see things there you can’t see anywhere else. see for yourself. go to the third floor. pass the book room at the end and the old lecture hall, and stop in front of the painting. you can’t miss it. it’s large, with many faces.] he looked at my mom with his mismatched eyes. [too many to count. at least thirty six.]

my mom’s skin went cold. [do you know about—?] she caught herself.

the lodger smiled. [i do know about] he said, a jokey lilt to his eyes. [but mostly i like the faces. and the light is good there. that’s all.] he finished his wine and yawned, somewhat performatively. he then turned to the hosts and in his heavily accented french, he excused himself, wished them all a long night, and padded down the hall.

on a whim (ᶜʰᵉᶜᵏ ᵗʰᵉ ˢʰᵒᵉˢ), my mom stole a look at his feet. he was barefoot, and had been the entire time.

fifteen years later, i would follow a different barefoot man through a forest in the catskills at dusk. my mom knew nothing about that then. maybe part of her did. this time, there were no fireflies.

that night, in the attals’ narrow guest room, heidi rolled over in the dark and said, “tilly, doesn’t he look exactly like david bowie?” my mom laughed. heidi was totally right.

in the morning, after a breakfast of fresh baguette drenched in beurre with mugs of sweet dark coffee, the two girls parted ways for the day. heidi was off to saint-germain, where the shopping was said to be exquisite, and my mom to the sorbonne to learn about international students and try to scope a painting.

the sorbonne

the admissions office was easy to find, especially for a fluent french speaker. it was staffed by a woman with enormous glasses who handed my mom a packet of forms. my mom asked about the third floor. the woman shrugged. [it’s summer, and very hot. no one goes up there.]

this sounded perfect to my mom.

she climbed the steps and when she reached the third floor, she realized the lady in the admissions office was right. it was a real schvitzfest. the sleeves of her blouse stuck to her arms. but she had to see. she just had to.

she walked past a set of closed double doors marked la bibliothèque universitaire. she kept walking. the walls were stony and lights hung from the ceiling in dangly sconces. there weren’t a ton of windows and not too much art either. my mom kept walking. she passed another set of double doors. these were open and inside was a large circular lecture hall, desks and chairs pointing to an ancient blackboard in the front. the room was empty and the lights were off.

my mom kept walking. just past the classroom, she spotted it.

it was a massive canvas, maybe twenty feet across and ten feet high. it showed the lawn outside a castle, on which a group of people -- thirty of them, at least -- lounged and enjoyed themselves. the painting was done in chiaroscuro, so many of the faces were cast in shadow. across from it, on the other wall, was a squat window. sunlight coming through it drenched the upper half of the painting.

it was an incredible image, and my mom stared at it for nearly twenty minutes. she couldn’t make out the faces all that well, so heavy were the shadows, but, she thought to herself as she bounded out the front steps of the building, gulping down fresh air, she wasn’t there at the right time. the middle of the day (give or take thirty six minutes) was still a few hours off.

my mom had time to kill, and to her at age nineteen in paris that was a godsend. she spent the rest of the morning walking through the small warrens of the 5th arrondissement. she visited three bookstores and a massive library. she gaped in awe at notre dame. by lunchtime, she was back in the marais, where she got a pita filled with crusted falafel and gooey hummus at a shop on rue des rosiers. it was run by an israeli named ohad who had a bouncy nest of curls and tattooed arms. he was so impressed by my mom ordering in fluent hebrew that he gave her extra pickles and techina. she ate her sandwich on the steps of a small church next to a park where two thin ladies smoked cigarettes and laughed loudly. my mom couldn’t see the eiffel tower, but she felt like she could. it was a big feeling, being independent in paris. it held a good chunk of her heart. she sat in the feeling, deepening, and only rose once it passed.

at around two she headed back to the sorbonne, and into the admissions building.

the receptionist with the big glasses asked if she’d forgotten something. my mom nodded and said she left it on the third floor. the receptionist exhaled and picked at her eyelashes.

my mom climbed up the stairs. it was still stiflingly hot, and the third floor was still empty. but as soon as she stepped on the landing, my mom could tell the vibe was different. it was largely due to the lighting. whereas earlier the floor had been lit from the lights above, the only lighting now came from sunlight shining through the spread out windows, casting much of the space in shadow.

it was eerie being there alone. my mom hurried to the painting.

at first she wasn’t sure what to expect. it looked the same, only darker. the faces of the figures on the castle lawn were still mostly obscured. what was she supposed to see? my mom checked her watch. according to her calculations (and i trust her in this, because she’s decent at math, whereas i look at numbers and see letters), the middle of the day was in approximately forty five minutes, which gave her time still. if that lodger at mrs. attal’s house could be trusted.

she walked in front of the painting, viewed it from the left, and then the right, as if changing her vantage might yield something, but nothing.

my mom returned to the front of the painting, sighing. secrets and messages and coded meanings aside, there was something so lovely in just admiring a beautiful work of art. she took in the shadowy faces, but also the lawn.

a small beam of light entered the room through the back window. it moved slow, almost like a spotlight, widening in scope as it traveled the painting. first the low lawn of the castle, then the bushes and trees in the left foreground, then over the bodies and faces of the people seated on the lawn.

it settled on a patch just over the shoulder of two people sitting in the back. as my mom stared, squinting, the shadows and air melded on the canvas, revealing a new face that must have always been there.

my mom was mesmerized. she stared and stared, her eyes getting bigger.

it was the lodger. the man from the night before. david bowie, as heidi had called him. he was looking at the sky, and he looked terribly sad. sad in a way that soaked. my mom felt it from five feet. she examined it up close. it was truly incredible.

she looked at the sad man until it hurt, until it felt almost contagious. at which point it felt dangerous to keep looking. my mom slid down the hallway, down the stairs, and out of the building.

a courtyard in le marais

she headed back to the attals. heidi was already there, and the two friends filled each other in on their days. heidi showed off the dress and shoes she’d bought, although she was still rocking her ever-present sandals. my mom told her she got the admissions information and saw the painting the man had told them to check out. “it was even weirder than you could believe! it showed him! the man from last night.”

heidi stared at my mom. “till, that doesn’t make any sense.”

my mom thought of the notebook in her bag by the foot of her bed. explanations were cheap. “come with me tomorrow night. i’ll show you.”

over a dinner of ratatouille with cheese and crackers, mrs. attal explained in french that the house they were in had originally belonged to the married business partner of her husband’s father, who had run away with her husband’s sister. mrs. attal frequently stopped so that my mom could translate for heidi, and the two girls from brooklyn giggled into the spools of the story.

it was a pleasant meal. just the three of them. rabbi attal and the lodger weren’t there.

my mom wondered about this. [question for you.] she turned to mrs. attal. [where’s the young german man? has he gone out for the day?]

mrs. attal gave my mom a curious look. [pardon, tilly? who?]

my mom laughed. [the man who was here last night with us. the musician from berlin.]

mrs. attal smiled, confused. she lowered her fork. coughed. raised her fork again.

my mom felt a sinking in the hollows of her belly.

she turned to heidi, horrified. in english she said, “you remember him, right? tell me i’m not losing my mind. there was a man here last night, right?”

heidi was staring at mrs. attal, an enigmatic stance in her jaw. “of course i remember him, till. david bowie.” she didn’t take her eyes off her host. the rest of the meal passed in comparative quiet.

the two girls got up early the next morning and walked forty minutes to the louvre, which my mom found every bit as enchanting and vast as the books by françoise sagan that she’d read in french had led her to believe. they bought wine and bread for lunch and giggled as they ate it on a bench overlooking the river. all around them rang the sounds of life. different in tone and cadence than the sounds they’d grown up with in brooklyn, new york. after lunch, they wandered, a little tipsily, through the streets around the sorbonne. my mom had an eye on the time enough to steer them there with five minutes left to thirty six past mid-day.

the admissions office was unlocked, as it had been the day before, but the desk was empty. the receptionist had left. music played softly from a radio in an inner office. there was an atmosphere to the space, an ambiance that was crackling and unfolding in silence, and yet expressing itself outward, totally unmistakably.

she gestured to heidi to follow. for some reason, silence felt important.

they reached the third floor with no impediment and made their way past the book room and then the lecture hall. and then they were in front of it.

it was still early, so they just stared at the castle grounds, and the people gathered on the lawn. at thirty-six minutes past midday, the light started its slow walk across the canvas. “look!” my mom said, pointing. it was the first word either of them had spoken since entering the building. when it reached the spot over the group’s shoulder, my mom gasped. heidi grabbed her arm hard enough to hurt.

the light revealed the same man as yesterday, the lodger that both girls had seen at mrs. attal’s house. it was the same man, but something had changed. yesterday, he had looked miserably sad and his arms had been out of sight. but now he had a small half-grin on his face and his right arm was raised, his index finger pointing past them, across the corridor.

the two girls whirled around.

it was the lodger. the man from the painting. he was walking toward them, his bare feet moving silently across the stone floor.

[good] he said in german as he neared. [i was hoping to see you again before you left]. and, in english so that heidi could understand, “i’m glad to see both of you.”

but then it was back to german. [my message is for you]. his strange eyes were back on my mom. [you know about the numbers. this is important. sometimes numbers take a form you may recognize.] he looked at heidi for a moment, and my mom realized he was referring to the “version” of her she’d seen in the club in london. [if their feet are like mine] he lifted up his left leg, showcasing his bare foot. [it’s fine. but if their feet are different] and for this he switched back to english, “you gotta run run run run run.”

he nodded at them both and continued walking to the painting.

the light through the back window intensified, making one last big push through the windows, a low red-gold burst that was so bright it filled the whole corridor. both girls instinctively shielded their eyes.

when they could see again, the man was gone. the corridor was empty, and the painting was back to normal, showing no additional people seated on the castle lawn.

the two girls exited the sorbonne. as they hurried back to the marais, they discussed what they’d seen. it was difficult to believe but also impossible to dismiss.

the next morning, their last in paris, they split apart. heidi took the early boat back to london with both of their suitcases, where they’d be catching a flight to new york at 5:50 pm. my mom planned to catch the next one. she wanted to see the painting once more, this time in the morning. she brought her notebook with her, expecting something miraculous.

but she was disappointed. in the early morning light, the painting was just a painting, nothing more, nothing less. she stood there long enough to miss the next train, and the one after it, and ended up on the gas-powered hovercraft from calais at noon. in 1978, this was the fastest and loudest way across the channel. it was a tight crunch to make it to heathrow in time for her flight, but she reached the airport with twenty seven minutes to spare.

heidi was already in her seat in the back of the plane, and economy was full. the gate agent checked my mom’s ticket, looked at my mom, sighed, and wrote something down.

due to overbooking, she’d been upgraded to first class.

my mom never flies first class (although in the years since, she’s traveled the world widely, touching every continent except for the icy one), but she describes that one flight like the memory of a dream: wide white leather seats, most of them empty, hot towels, real glasses, china plates, and a stewardess in a tan jacket with white gloves who called her miss and brought her a kosher meal wrapped in so many layers of foil it took a good minute for her to dig around and find the chicken.

after dining, my mom settled into her seat, enjoying the luxury of moving through the skies. she dozed off and when she awoke, a man was sitting across from her. he wore a dark suit and had bushy eyebrows and a short grey beard. he was reading a sefer. he must have felt her eyes on him because he closed his book and turned. “we end up wherever we start. isn’t that true?”

my mom, feeling the spread of something golden, nodded. the man asked where she’d been.

my mom said london and paris.

“which did you prefer?”

my mom answered without hesitating. “paris, no question. the louvre. the sorbonne. the galleries. and especially all the art.”

“ah.” the man turned to face her fully. “so you saw one of the paintings? there are a number of them.”

my mom picked it up. he was saying a lot more than what merely rose to the surface of his words. she asked him, “what’s the number of them?”

the man, who my mom recognized as rabbi vuv, lifted three fingers, then six. “but of course you knew that, tilly. mazel tov on seeing your first of the thirty six paintings.” he smiled broadly, his eyes twinkling. “like people, only not alive.”

“what do you mean?” my mom was buoyant. all this had a deeper meaning! all this was leading somewhere!

rabbi vuv nodded to a small compartment in front of them. “check the lavatory,” he said. “or loo, as they say.” and he returned to his sefer.

my mom rose to her feet and walked to the small restroom at the front of the plane. it was empty, and there was nothing in it to connect to what rabbi vuv had just told her.

she exited it, expecting to ask the man what he meant, but there was no one in his seat. she asked the stewardess in the tan jacket, but the woman swore no one had been in that seat at all.

at the terminal at jfk, heidi and my mom found my grandfather, who was waiting for them, standing by his car, waving. on the drive back to boro park, the two girls recounted the highlights of their trip. my mom didn’t bring up the heidi-double and neither mentioned the lodger or the painting in the sorbonne.

that night, my mom went to her bedroom and put her notebook into a plastic bag. she knelt beside her monstera plant, and returned it to the potted soil. a theory of doubling and two forms of the one was already cementing itself in her brain.

she had no idea what was next, but she knew it would come soon.

and she was right.

heidi went on to become a well-known fashion designer. here’s her wikipedia page.

sadly, she passed away in 2021.

i dedicate this piece to my mom’s friend, heidi a’h.

may her memory be a blessing.

her life certainly was.