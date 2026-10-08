biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Aaron Leonard's avatar
Aaron Leonard
Oct 11

Elie, I’ve just binge-read the series up to this point; it’s delightful. The intrusions of the supernatural creep into the so-normal mundane world in a completely natural way. I’m hanging on your next post. Thanks!

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Katalina ~ Καταλίνα's avatar
Katalina ~ Καταλίνα
Oct 10

Yet another amazing read, I was completely hooked, it felt like I was there with you for this glorious summer break, staying in no36 and surrounded by such a beautifully welcoming and wholesome Jewish community. It must’ve been so difficult for your poor dad to only be able to visit at weekends, and to come home to an empty home on weekdays, because everything about it just sounds so idyllic. Coincidentally, I read it just after waking up from my own Shabbo nap, and remember well how much I hated naps when I was 5, but now, as a fully-fledged grownup working long weeks, it’s very liberating to be able to have a nice snooze on a Shabbo afternoon!

I couldn’t wait to hear what your mom had to tell you twenty years later about the mysterious Chossid silently handing her the scroll, and the enchanting interaction you witnessed. Both my spouse and I, who were reading together after our nap, burst out laughing when you were spotted eavesdropping, and your mom just smiled and replied “it’s only elie!”. You ended on such a cliffhanger ~ now I have to wait an entire two weeks to read all about what she told you!

Being English myself, it made me happy that your mom loves The Clash. She sounds like an absolutely remarkable and deeply precious woman, in so many different ways, and as someone who myself has experienced a whole lot of very weird and inexplicable things in my life, both the awe-inspiringly holy, and the terrifyingly unholy (one day, I’d love to write them all down, but I’m sure few people would believe me!), it’s just so fascinating to read about her life, especially coming from you, as her son. Your love and pride for her really shine through in your writing. I’m always delighted when I get that Substack notification that you’ve dropped the next chapter, and save it for one of those rare moments I have to myself, with no distractions or interruptions. Shabbat shalom!

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