my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones

this is chapter four of an ongoing serial. new installments run every other thursday. if you’re just arriving, start with chapter one ⤵︎

chapter 1

according to jewish mysticism , there are thirty-six hidden righteous people quietly holding the world up. they’re known as the lamed vuv, or 36. most of us get exactly one shot to cross paths with them, at age eighteen, and 99% of us miss it . my mom is the 1%.

the summer my mom turns 18, a man who ⁱˢⁿ’ᵗ ᵗʰᵉʳᵉ saves her life and leaves behind a small purple notebook . this notebook leads her on a path she’s still charting to this day.

in the last installment, in winter 1977 , my mom is in her second semester of college. after class one tuesday, her favorite professor invites her to visit him in his office. once she’s there, the professor ducks out, and the room reverses itself in number and shᵃʸᵈ. paintings of a pigeon with human feet appear on the walls, and every number on the clock becomes an 8 . the professor returns wearing sunglasses and a smile no human face should make. he takes off his glasses and each of his eyes now has two irises. as my mom watches, an icicle of witness , the irises slide together, creating a pair of 8s. my mom recites the shema three times and the unity ᵒᶠ ¹ resolves the divide ᵒᶠ ⁸⁸ . she checks later, and the professor remembers none of it.

back in july 2000, my mom finishes telling 12-year-old me this story and leads me to the attic. behind my dad’s files sits a terracotta planter , and buried in its soil is a ziploc bag. inside is the purple notebook and an ancient matchbook.

in this installment, we visit upstate new york in 1993.

chapter 4: 36 spring street, tannersville ny

one of the most interesting things about growing up in a house with a mother so deeply tapped in to the mysticality of mundane existence is that when i look back on the different eras of my childhood, which i’ve been doing a lot since writing this down, i can see, with the obvious clarity and selective zoom-in of analytical hindsight, how many small miracles and appearances of the 36 there have been along the way.

one i’ve turned over a lot lately is summer 1993, my fifth year of life.

my little brother, aron, was seven months old and just the fattest cutest thing, but with this new addition to the family, my parents were really starting to feel the limits of their 3-bedroom apartment on the 10th floor of a tall condominium building spanning an entire block of broadway on the upper west side of manhattan.

the upper west side in the 1990s. our building is the one dead center

the need for space would lead my dad to purchase a house in the suburbs a few years later, but in the spring of 1993, the short-term need was immediate, and with her three school-aged kids off from school (well, sima was two-and-a-half, so not exactly school-aged), my mom started looking for places out of the city where we could spend the summer. ideally in nature, and a maximum 3-hour drive from the city, since my dad would work in manhattan during the week and drive up to join us on the weekends. this was a common feature of mid-to-late 20th century catskills bungalow life, dads commuting on the weekends, no don draper.

with the help of her friend bassy, my mom found a large home with an even bigger front lawn in a place called tannersville.

my mom picked tannersville for two reasons. the first was its proximity to an orthodox jewish community: tannersville boasted two shuls, a mikvah, a kosher butcher and supermarket, and most important to my mom, a day camp run by the rabbi and his wife.

and the second reason? classic my mom. she chose tannersville that summer because the one house available for rent that met her needs was on spring street. it was number 36. of course it was.

and so on a sunday morning i don’t remember at all, my dad packed his 1989 cadillac deville (a sleek car to be driving at the time) with food, luggage, children, and his wife, who was clutching her infant to her chest. he got behind the wheel and began to drive. nearly three hours later, he rolled to a stop in front of 36 spring street.

i actually drove up there this past august to check out spring street and the forest behind it. the numbers have changed, which is odd, but my mom confirmed that this house, now numbered 80, is the same one we lived in for two months in 1993.

i have a terrible memory, which is part of the reason i’m a writer. i write everything down. it’s much harder to forget ideas, characters, scenarios, and meanings when you’ve got notes about all of them scribbled somewhere, but some things buck that rule. until now, i haven’t written anything on what i’m about to tell you, but even if i never put down any of it, i would never forget that summer.

i’m talking about the fun, familial, identity-forming experiences, but also the two super weird things i witnessed in secret.

the first took place about halfway through our time on spring street, and the other on the very last weekend we were there, before my dad drove us back to manhattan and i had to get ready for kindergarten (which my older brother, avi, got me really hype for).

i loved living on spring street. the day camp was fun, baby aron was just starting to laugh, and an older camper taught avi how to catch grasshoppers in a plastic cup, information he generously shared with sima and me.

here’s a picture from that summer. from left to right it shows sima, me, and avi. my mom took it on the front lawn of 36 spring street.

the cup avi’s holding is full of grasshoppers. we practiced catch and release.

family members came to visit, including my dad’s younger brother, uncle ari, who made the schlep from brooklyn 2 or 3 times that summer. each of his visits was something to lock up in the permanent memory files.

ari was the cool uncle’s cool uncle. he was a writer and cartoonist who studied engineering at columbia and was obsessed with the simpsons. he always brought me and avi comics and clothes with bart and lisa’s faces plastered all over them. i’d feel bad for sima, who got stuffed animals and board books. level up, girl.

when he was there, uncle ari led me, avi, and our cousins yoni and rami on hikes in the forest, where he built roaring campfires, roasted marshmallows for us, and growled songs while strumming an acoustic guitar. avi and i loved the way he sang “wild thing” and always requested it. on our hikes, we asked him to tell us stories and he responded with the ongoing adventures of stinky the monkey, a chimpanzee who lived in a treehouse and caught squirrels in order to make pizza from their tails.

a few years later, my dad received a letter in the mail featuring the first official stinky the monkey cartoon.

stinky the monkey (vol. 1), ari lichtschein, 1997

i would have loved to hike the forest on my own, but i was too little and my mom made me promise i wouldn’t go in there without an adult. i remember this really hurt for some reason; i guess i’ve always liked autonomy. but i was an obedient kid, so i listened.

the second time uncle ari visited that summer, a week into july, avi was really excited to show him how he caught grasshoppers. uncle ari watched me and avi scurry across the lawn, a cup in each hand, clapping them together against the jumping insects. he was clearly amused. when we showed him our yield, he smiled and asked if we’d ever caught fireflies.

avi and i were both silent. we didn’t know this was an option.

but it was, and so that night, as it began to get dark, my mom watched from the bench in front of the house as ari taught us how to cup our palms in such a way that we could gently trap the small glowing bugs without damaging them. it’s one of my favorite memories ever, running across that darkening lawn with my brother and uncle, chasing the light wherever it flicked on.

even after uncle ari returned to brooklyn, avi and i kept at it. after bath time and dinner, while my mom put sima to sleep, avi and i laughed across the front lawn, not stopping until we had palms full of lightning.

one night, halfway through our stay at 36 spring street, avi and i were chasing fireflies, when my mom called for him. he yelled back that he’d be there in a minute, but she said “now!” and we both recognized that tone. he ran into the house, but i didn’t have to, so i stayed outside, admiring the lawn in the waning daylight.

and then i saw it.

it was a firefly, just like the others. but it was bigger, and the light it gave off, every few seconds, was different. this light didn’t fade immediately like the other bugs, like every other firefly i had seen before then and have seen since. the light from this bug stayed lit in the air, like the july 4th sparklers my mom had pointed out on main street earlier in the summer. its movements were rendered clear, zags of bioluminescence holding shape.

i was mesmerized. and when it started to fly away, toward the backyard and then into the forest, you’d better believe i was right there with it.

i didn’t even notice i was somewhere i wasn’t supposed to be until i tripped over an exposed tree root. the long-lighting bug, that ner tamid, was still spiraling light above me. i shivered, suddenly scared. i didn’t realize how dark it was.

i told myself i was near home, so there was nothing to be frightened of.

and then i heard the crunch of leaves and snapping of twigs behind me.

i turned and felt fear, genuine all-consuming fear, for the first time ever. a man was walking toward me, taking big loping strides. he didn’t look at me once, not even when he passed in front of me, but it was still terrifying. i’d never seen this man before, and at age five, strangers were scary. especially at night, and especially especially in a forbidden forest.

this stranger was tall and bearded, with circular peyos dripping off his ears. he wore a large pair of tzitzis over a white t-shirt and dark pants. he didn’t have any shoes on, and his feet were scratched and calloused. in his arms he carried something wrapped in a tallis.

he kept moving, deeper into the forest, and the air-painting lantern, that special little bug, circled the air drunkenly and then began to move after him.

and wouldn’t you know it, the curious little boy completely consumed in fear-slash-wonder did the same.

the barefooted chossid, tall and silent, moved through the trees quickly, naturally, like he’d done this a thousand times. i followed at a distance. it was getting darker, and i wouldn’t be able to see for much longer.

the man stopped in front of a small stream. i watched from the side of a tree maybe twenty feet away. he put the tallis on the ground, and took off his tzitzis. i stared, confused, as he removed his white undershirt. his pants came off next, and then his underpants, at which point i looked away, embarrassed and confused. i knew i was seeing something private, and that i couldn’t tell anyone about it. i heard a small splash, which i understood to be him dunking into the stream. the forest was dark. night had fallen and the strange firefly was gone, though its light lines were still visible in the air. i turned back the way i’d come and hurried from the strange man bathing in silence in the forest.

i made it back to the house and popped inside before my mom or avi could make a fuss about me being gone. i never told anyone what i saw. until now.

it was incredible, but after a few days, with upstate summer life asserting its routine of camp, play dates, holding baby aron, catching grasshoppers, and so on, it wasn’t even at the middle of my mind, let alone the front.

every other day, my mom, who didn’t drive, got mrs. katzenbaum next door, who did drive, to take us in her station wagon to the tannersville library, where we would stock up on books. back at the house, we read to our hearts delight, though my mom had to read to sima and i mostly just looked at the pictures. sometimes she played records while she made dinner, and though i have no memory of this, she told me it was mostly the clash, which checks out. they’re her favorite band.

i liked my siblings’ and my special time with our mom, but i liked it even more on fridays when my dad drove up for shabbos and the family was whole again. shabboses in tannersville were really nice. there was lots of singing in the shul, an outdoor kiddush after services, and a big lunch back at the house on spring street. after lunch, my dad always took a shabbos nap, just like he did in the city.

i hated napping back then. it felt extremely babyish, the one thing you don’t want as a five-year-old, but most people seemed to be into it, including avi and sima, and i quickly found that tannersville was never as sleepy and empty as it was from like 1 pm onward on shabbos afternoons.

when it wasn’t raining, i spent this batch of quiet time playing in the grass on the side of the house, sometimes with my camp friend joseph, who lived two blocks away. i had a few teenage mutant ninja turtle figurines i really loved and a blue genie from disney’s aladdin, which had come out the previous autumn.

the first time i saw my mom slip out of the house during the shabbos afternoon lull and walk toward main street, i didn’t think much of it. but she did it again the next week, at the same time, and the week after. my mom, who is usually very open about things, seemed cagey in a way i didn’t understand, other than it felt important that she not see me.

it kept happening. i played with my toys on the lawn after shabbos lunch, saw my mom leave, but lost interest (like any five-year-old would) long before she came back.

but on the last saturday of that summer, i decided to follow. it wasn’t something i planned in advance, but after lunch, when my dad went to the bedroom to lie down and my mom read to sima and avi in their beds before they started yawning and turned off, i took up my usual spot on the side of the house, blue genie in one hand, leonardo the ninja turtle (my favorite) in the other.

my mom emerged a few minutes later, and i looked up, expecting her to see me and wave or tell me to go inside. but she didn’t even glance my way. she just walked down the street, and i don’t know why, but i left my toys in the grass and followed from a distance.

i’ve never been all that slick or inconspicuous, but that day i was harriet the spy. i kept a large enough distance that if my mom turned and looked back, which she didn’t, not once, i would have evaded detection.

i expected her to go someplace unfamiliar, so when she led me on the exact same route i’d walked that morning with my dad and avi — to the tannersville shul — i was surprised.

the tannersville shul is an old synagogue with rickety pews and heavy windows that were always open. my mom walked in through the front door. i walked around the side and approached an open window. it was too high for me to see into, but an ancient heating contraption was attached to the side of the building, and with some deft maneuvering, i was able to scurry up it. and when i kneeled on it, i could see into the window.

i wasn’t sure what i was supposed to be looking at. all i saw was my mom, who i loved then (and now) more than anybody alive, and the impulse to say “hi mommy!” was really loud. i quashed it.

she sat there, in the women’s section, examining her fingernails. was she about to daven? or was she just getting some much needed alone time from her four small children?

after a minute or two, it became clear she was waiting for someone. footsteps approached, and my mom stood the moment she heard them. the door to the shul opened. i gasped.

it was the man from the forest, the tall silent chossid with the long beard and peyos. just like before, he was barefoot and carrying a bundle in his arms wrapped in a tallis.

my mom nodded at him, and he looked at her but didn’t say a word. he walked to where she was sitting, in the women’s section in the back of the shul, and placed the bundle on the seat next to her. he then made his way to the front of the shul, back into the men’s section, and took a seat. he cracked open a chumash and started to study.

my mom, meanwhile, had turned her attention to the bundle. she lifted the tallis and i saw what was inside. a brown spotted scroll, kind of like a megillah.

my mom unfurled the scroll and held it open on her lap. i rose from my knees a little to see what was on it. there weren’t hebrew letters in never-ending columns, like you’d find in a torah scroll, or a map with locations and an x, which you’d find on a treasure scroll, as i’d recently discovered on scooby doo.

in the center of the parchment was a crude sketch of what looked like a room. in this barely limned room, i saw a desk, a chair, and a book.

and then the impossible happened. the image on the scroll shifted, rolling into itself, and i saw a man take a seat in the chair. he began to speak, at least i think he did, because my mom leaned in to the scroll like she was trying to hear better. she said something, and i realized they were talking to each other. my 2026 brain looks back on this and the obvious comparison is facetime, but back then there were no such things as video calls.

except through this roughly hewn parchment, which my mom was using to speak to someone not in the room.

“what’s that?” i heard her say. “listening in? where?” and she turned to the window so fast i didn’t have time to duck.

i was embarrassed, so embarrassed to be caught, just like a firefly in a palm, but my mom didn’t make me feel bad for spying on her. on the contrary, she smiled, her eyes crinkling in that way i love so much, and turned back to the scroll. “it’s okay,” she said. “it’s just elie.”

for a few minutes, i watched her speak in undertones to the man in the scroll, until she said, “exactly. which is why it has to happen. until next time. zei gezunt.” i knew from that last phrase she was saying bye, and i watched her roll up the scroll and wrap it once more in the tallis. immediately, the tall silent chossid closed his book and walked back to the women’s section. without acknowledging my mom, he picked up his bundle and exited the way he came.

as soon as he left the building my mom walked over to me. “you little shnook,” she said through the window, but she was grinning. “wait there. i’ll come around.”

she did just that, and helped me down off the heater. we started walking back to spring street.

“mommy, who was that man?” i asked.

“elie,” she said. “elie, elie, elie. there’s so much i have to tell you. one day, but not now. just know that you saw something really special. something no one else other than me and yossi has seen.” she didn’t explain who yossi was, but i assumed that was the name of the tall silent chossid. “i want you to keep what you saw a secret. just between the two of us.”

i nodded, feeling very important. not everyone had a secret with my mom, but i did.

we turned onto spring street, and as we neared 36, i felt, for the very first time in my life, that my mom wasn’t just special to me, which she absolutely was, but she was also special to the world. this realization felt big, important, a much larger secret.

almost twenty years would pass before she’d explain what i saw that sunny afternoon.

but that’s another story for another time.

until then, remember that chasing fireflies is good. they’re creatures of light, and light doesn’t die.

author’s note: i wrote this chapter in crown heights, brooklyn, while blasting my mom’s favorite band, the clash. her #1 clash album is london calling, and i listened to that a bunch while working on this, but not as many times as sandinista!

keep reading my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones ↙

chapter 5

also, for those of you interested, i’m hosting a q&a this weekend with my good friend, rafael frumkin, who made this banner for our convo. check it out!