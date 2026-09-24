biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Walter Heim's avatar
Walter Heim
Sep 28

I felt I was in the room…rapt..

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1 reply by elie lichtschein 👽🛹
Katalina ~ Καταλίνα's avatar
Katalina ~ Καταλίνα
Sep 27

So beautiful, and yet so unsettling ~ I can’t wait for the next instalment!

It reminds me so much of some of the things that’ve happened to me in the weirder moments of my spiritual journey, and those of the amazing woman, who I met during my first permanent job after college, who helped me put them into context and make sense of them, after she’d had a vision of her own, relating to my family and me. In her vision, she met my grandfather, who had died not only on a Friday 13th, but the exact same Friday 13th as my spouse was born, when I was only four and a half years old. She’d never even seen a picture of my grandad, but described him perfectly ~ his carefully trimmed moustache and beard, his dapper look, with his well kept, glossy, silvery gray hair, and the tools of his craft as a watchmaker neatly lined up in his top pocket. She even perfectly described the pleasant, comforting cedarwood scent my grandad always had.

At the time, I was only dating my now-spouse, and my grandfather, who I’d been very close with, said it was no coincidence that he left his mortal body on the same day as Dominic was born, that Dominic was the most important person I’d ever meet, we were “twin flames, who together burn much more brightly than our two flames in isolation ever could”, and that we must fight together against anything life throws at us that may try to separate us. Before he left, he said something about it being a shame that my landlady refused to replace the lumpy old couch in my living room, and that if I needed any proof that it was really him and that he’d seen my home, there was an old pizza box on the floor next to that couch I’d forgotten to throw away. It was very much unlike me, as I have an extreme aversion to leaving old food waste lying around, because I’m very hygiene conscious. We discussed it for around an hour, and how it made so much sense with the way I’d felt so instantly drawn to Dominic, felt so comfortable and right in his presence ~ if anyone had told me the same about anyone else I’d been only dating for a few months, I’d have felt claustrophobic and panicked, but the idea of him and I spending our lives together as twin flames simply made me excited for the future. It just felt right. Then I got home, and found and disposed of the old pizza box, which was exactly where my grandad described to my friend. She, incidentally, was also born on a Friday 13th, and the number had great positive significance for her, too.

I read your chapter about the funeral and Rabbi Vuv last night, and then had a really intense dream, that is scrambled in my mind, but I felt was trying to tell me something important. All I remember is a deep feeling about the intrinsic unity in ancient mysticism between different cultures, which is beyond the understanding of our human minds, and viewed through many different lenses for the minority of us who glimpse it, an important mission seeking out something or someone relating to the intersection of the numbers 13 and 36, a shade of blue that has always felt to me like the most sacred colour, and how I should always wear something, even if it’s just a small accessory, in that colour, to protect me on my journey, and something about it being uniquely special to me.

The last words anyone said to me in that dream have stayed with me, echoing in my mind: “mazel tov!”.

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