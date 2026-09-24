my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones

this is chapter three point two of an ongoing serial. new installments run every other thursday. if you’re just arriving, start with chapter one ⤵︎

read chapter 1

according to jewish mysticism , there are thirty-six hidden righteous people quietly holding the world up. they’re known as the lamed vuv, or 36. most of us get exactly one shot to cross paths with them -- at age eighteen, which is half their number -- and 99% of us miss it. my mom is the 1%.

the last installment detours to july 2000. i’m twelve, and my brother aron and i are biking the hills of teaneck while my mom follows us in her grey honda odyssey. at a red light, she spots something no traffic light should show: a red 8 stacked on top of another 8 , blinking slowly. a few streets later, we find aron beside an idling car, the license plate molding itself right before my eyes as a man’s arm reaches for my brother through the open door. my mom leans on the horn until the car speeds off. later, aron tells me what scared him most: the driver had two thumbs on the steering wheel. on one hand .

that night, my mom says it wasn’t the first time she crossed paths with the ⁸⁸. the first time was back in the winter of 19⁷⁷, not long after a woman in a cemetery handed her a green matchbook. during her second semester at college.

this is where the story picks up.

chapter 3.2: “office hours”

all winter break, her first as a college student, my mom kept the matchbook hidden in her bedroom closet, in the same cloth bag where she stashed the notebook. december slid into january, and she spent her days reading, sketching, schmoozing with her mother, babysitting at nights for a dollar total if she was lucky, and hanging out with her besties bassy and heidi, who were both home from different schools in philadelphia.

it wasn’t until spring semester that the matchbook started traveling around with her.

blame the security booth. there was a small one outside boylan hall that my mom passed pretty much every day, and on her second day back, hurrying across the frosted-over sidewalks, she noticed a number painted on its back. a big 88.

had it always been there? my mom wasn’t sure, but she wasn’t taking any chances. the next day, the 88 was still there, and she walked past it with her hand in her pocket, fingers on the matchbook. having it close made her feel protected, even if she had no idea what she’d actually do with it if things went sideways.

she checked the two other security booths on campus and found an 87 on the one by flatbush avenue and an 86 on the southern end. which meant the numbers were bureaucratic, sequential. a way of counting the booths and not proof of approaching calamity.

she kept carrying the matchbook anyway.

that semester, spring 1977, my mom again enrolled in four courses at brooklyn college and one at the fashion institute of technology. her brooklyn classes were introduction to art, composition 102, elementary hungarian, and european military history 1400-1850. she was less interested in the latter topic than the first three, but she took it because it was taught by a professor she took the previous semester and really liked.

professor béla király had served in the hungarian army during world war ii before becoming a military historian, and when my mother met him at brooklyn college, he was in his sixties, doing the two things he loved the most: teaching students and raising pigeons. he joked that sometimes he confused the two and lectured to his coop. pigeon raising was a hobby he had developed as a boy and never gave up. during class, he often went on lengthy detours about the many birds he’d known and loved over the years, insisting that each one had a distinct personality and its own particular character. my mother respected him for his bird-love, but reallly dug the fact that he spoke hungarian.

he’s a real person, by the way, with a wikipedia page and everything.

it even mentions that he taught at my mom’s college.

anyway, professor király’s class met on tuesday afternoons. it was my mom’s last class of the day, and for the first few weeks, she lingered afterward to schmooze with the professor in hungarian.

one tuesday afternoon a month into the semester, with the weather still frigid as ever but the days thankfully lengthening, a small sign that the cold would soon crack, my mom hung around after professor király’s class. in her hands was her art textbook, and inside it a small gift for him. she waited until the rest of the students had filed out, and when it was just her and the professor, she approached. he stood behind his lectern, arranging papers, humming the himnusz.

[hello, tilly] he said in his native tongue without looking up. she loved how natural it sounded coming from him, but of course it did, he was hungarian. [did you enjoy the class?]

[very much so] my mom responded, also in hungarian, although hers was more careful and slow. [i thought the magyars’ campaigns were interesting. scary, because, you know. not something i’d ever tell my mother. but interesting.].

the professor nodded. [sometimes we cause damage in pursuit of the cure.] and then, in english, “salk!”

my mom laughed, though she didn’t really get it. she reached into her bag. [i was reading a book for my art class, and it had this incredible picture. i had to make a] -- she didn’t know the hungarian word, so she said it in english -- “photocopy.”

and from the textbook, she pulled out a photo of a pigeon.

the professor stared at it, his eyes widening. [beautiful] he said. [its wings are incredible, soft and with down.] he stared at it for a long time. [it reminds me of two things. a bird i knew when i was eleven. i named her hamupipőke. and also of a painting called guunschlag’s galamb. have you seen it? a beautiful portrait of a man and his bird.]

my mom shook her head.

[oh you must! viewing art is why we are alive, is it not?]

my mom shrugged. there were many reasons, she kept finding, to be alive. this was intel i’d need later.

[i have a picture of it in my office. come by tomorrow, and i’ll show you]. and in english, “i have office hours from 3 to 5. in the history department.”

my mom nodded and answered in english herself. “sure. i finish class tomorrow at 4. i’ll come by after.”

professor király nodded, smiled, and gave her a hearty viszlát.

the next day, after her intro to art class, my mom headed to the boylan hall, that huge accordion cluster of a building, where professor király had an office. a directory in the lobby listed where the various departments kept their offices, and she quickly found his name. professor király’s office was on the fourth floor, room 6b.

she took the stairs all the way up. on the landing were two arrows. the right pointed to religious studies and the left took you to history. my mom bore left and entered a large room. it reminded her of a doctor’s office, with chairs set up like a waiting area, and a dumpling of a secretary behind a desk, who scrunched her nose at my mom.

“here to drop off your proposal, dear?” the secretary asked.

my mom shook her head. “i’m looking for professor király.” she pronounced the name as kih-dye, the correct way to say it.

“ah, yes. béli’s in his office.” she gestured behind her down a carpeted hallway. “third room on the left.”

my mom thanked her and walked toward the office. she passed an office marked 6a, a closed door, and then 6b. a small plaque hung outside it. béla király, it read. professor of history.

my mom peeked her head in. it was a large room, with bookshelves set against three walls. the fourth wall was mostly window and showed a crisp view of campus. it was already almost dark. man alive, she hated february.

in front of the window was a table with a number of books open on it, and past that a large desk. the professor sat before his desk in a red velvet chair. béla király was so immersed in his reading that he didn’t notice my mom. that should have been the first sign.

[hello, professor] my mom said in hungarian.

he looked up, squinted behind his glasses, and smiled. [ah, tilly. welcome welcome.] he gestured to a chair by the table. [take a seat, take a seat.] his dark eyes sparkled. [you’ve come to see the picture, yes?]

my mom nodded. she was pleased to see the pigeon photo she gave him on the desk.

[and your year. so far. how do you like it?]

my mom thought of everything that had happened to her since she started college in the fall. she slipped a hand in her jacket and felt the matchbook. [so far so good. my classes are great. i’m learning a lot.]

[that’s wonderful.] he smiled broadly. [i’m glad you took my class again. i thought after last semester that maybe you—]

he stopped. a noise had gone off, quick and fast, loud like a handclap. unexpected enough to make my mom flinch. [what was that?]

[my apologies] the professor said. he pointed to the window. above it was a clock, my mom noticed. the big hand pointed at the two and the short hand at the four.

[its chime is loud. will you excuse me a moment?]

my mom nodded. everything felt big and close.

he stood up and started to the door. [if i make coffee, would you like?]

my mom looked at him and thought about it. she nodded.

he nodded back, smiling, and exited the office.

my mom sat there, trying to shake off the shivers. there was something in the air, and it didn’t settle right. she turned thoughts over, facing the window, and admired the view. ragged trees against the darkening sky, their branches shaking lightly. a few students hurried by in winter coats, heads down, their breath briefly visible.

she was glad to be indoors, with the heater on, blasting, only… that made it too hot. my mom squirmed in her seat and stood up. she removed her jacket and sat down again, folding it on her lap.

a negative feeling wore her. not negative in the sense that it was bad (that would come soon), but negative like a photo inverted. only it wasn’t a photo, it was the world. just reversed, turned inside out, rendered dark and smudged. a large feeling took her out of herself.

she knew something was rotten, she just had to look. and so she turned slowly to her left, where the bookshelf rose floor to ceiling, the entire wall covered in books.

only that wasn’t exactly right. because the bookshelf now ended a few feet from the ceiling, and where nothing had been before a painting now hung.

i want to state for the record that my mom is a huge lover of art, which in addition to language, her other love, was the main reason she was in that office at all, and as a huge lover of art, the first thing my mom does when she enters a room is catalog the various artworks in her vicinity. museums can take her hours, but that office took no time at all, because when she first stepped in, there was nothing to see.

and now there was.

my mom squinted. the painting showed a pigeon. it had a plump body and a crowned face, which pointed at its feet, which were unusual. they were the feet of a human. my mom studied it from her seat. the painting was sketched in oil with what looked like charcoal for texture. by all means it should’ve seemed cartoonish, like the surrealists she admired, magritte and tanguy and man ray, but it didn’t. it raked her like the very worst of munch, a painter she appreciated while absolutely keeping her distance. his work stirred up something dirty in her soul.

the painting on the professor’s wall gave her the same unhinged feeling.

she turned from it suddenly, seeking distraction, to the opposite wall… and saw, her lungs suddenly empty in an unexpected exhale of air, the exact same painting. hanging there, too. a pigeon, oiled in shades, plump and miserable, standing high on the feet of a person.

the same painting, with one difference.

this pigeon was making eye contact, staring at my mother dead on. its eyes were red and odd clusters gathered in its irises, too small to make out.

like a shattering window, the noise came again. the same single noise, loud, so loud, so much like an amplified handclap.

the clock was there, still above the window, but like the walls on either side, which had reconstituted to reveal the same painting with minor tweaks, the clockface had changed.

instead of showing the numbers 1 through 12 in the common order of clockwise ascent, the numbers were all the same.

they were all 8.

twelve 8s around the face, a destabilizing distortion of chronology.

a noise from the front of the room.

the professor had returned. but the sight of béla király standing in the door was not reassuring. he was wearing sunglasses, dark oversized things that drenched half his face in reflective plastic. worse was his mouth, stretched into a serpentine smile she’d never seen before and absolutely hated on sight.

[i have your coffee.] his voice still commanded. [strong and black as the carpathian night. just how the ibovore took it.] in his hands he carried two cups, each in its own saucer.

he entered his office and placed one on the desk.

with his free hand, he touched the bridge of his sunglasses. [the light grows bright at times. it can strain the eye. best to keep the many pupils protected.]

my mom didn’t respond. she had no idea what to say, because she had no idea what he was talking about.

professor király extended the second cup of coffee to my mom. she didn’t move. he brought it close to her, then closer, and at the last moment, the professor turned his hand slowly until his palm was facing up, spilling the drink directly onto my mom’s shoulder.

she shrieked and jumped back. the coffee was hot, but didn’t really get her, thanks to the thickness of her sweater. it was more the shock of the act itself. it seemed so deliberate.

“why’d you do that?” she was on her feet, her left hand clasping her jacket. something awful pounded in her. a dark thought, a real intruder. was he trying to moisten her clothing to see her body? was this a prelude to something debauched, something sexual and totally unwanted? “why did you do that?” she demanded a second time.

the professor didn’t answer. he kept his slithered mouth line steady -- it seemed to dribble at the corners -- and raised the second cup of coffee off his desk.

my mom’s heart was a jackhammer, moving a million miles in every direction, but she was ready.

so when he flung this second cup in her direction, she sidestepped it, catching most of it in her jacket.

bizarrely, this only seemed to please the shaded professor. his smile spread wider, the sort of proportions that haunt the human mind because they don’t appear on the human face, not when things are turning as intended.

and with a gut-sock, my mom realized what he was doing. he wasn’t trying to burn her, wasn’t a pervert attempting to wet her blouse… he was trying to dampen the matches in her matchbook. which were in her jacket.

slick as butter, my mom slid her hand into her jacket, pulled out the matchbook, and extracted a single match.

the professor’s smile straightened at the sight of it.

[what are you?] she whispered in slow, wide hungarian. she held up the match. [you’re not my professor.]

the király in shades was silent. his nose twitched once, and he reached an unhurried hand to his face and removed the glasses.

my mom’s world shattered, the higher parts rising to meet the lower parts as they fell. the man in front of her was not human. she could tell because humans have one iris in each eye, and this non-human before her had four of them. two irises in each eyeball, making four total. four dark orbs floating in the sea-white foam of his sclera.

two per eye, each one hovering above the other, separated by gobs of white.

and as my mom stared, soul-sick, the bottom circle in each one of its eyes rose as the higher ones sank, until they fused together, creating a pair of bulging new misshapes.

they looked, of course, like an 8. one beside the other.

that broken number, those dead-end doubles.

my mom was a haunted house, devoid of life. she couldn’t even scream, was just totally empty. she pleaded with her mind to lift her hand, the one holding the matchstick, and after a lifetime it obeyed, shakily. with great difficulty, she moved it between those monstrous eyes.

she concentrated on the 1 between the 8s, staring at the single entity until the surroundings blurred. but when she stopped, she saw that nothing had changed.

the impostor professor with the unnatural eyes was still there, still staring, still smiling, only now he was chuckling, too, a gutter noise, something low and level, sounding nothing like his regular laugh.

my mom held up the 1 again, trying to place the unity between the division. it was the only thing she could think to do.

but it still didn’t work. and that made the gutter laugh louder.

my mom took a deep breath and caught up with herself. the matchstick was only meant to represent the one. but the real thing? that was god, a being of complete and total unity.

and wbefore she even knew she was doing it, she began chanting the words she’d probably said more than any other in her life, three times a day for as long as she had a memory.

“shema yisrael, adonai elohainu, adonai echad!”

again, the same words, louder this time.

“shema yisrael, adonai elohainu, adonai echad!”

a third time, even louder than before. this time she closed her eyes and concentrated with all her heart, all her soul, all her might.

“shema yisrael, adonai elohainu, adonai echadddd!”

she drew out the last word, echad, ‘one’ in hebrew, extending the ending d for as long as she could, just like the chazzan in her shul did on yom kippur. the moment seemed to stretch on for minutes.

and when it broke, she stayed in the darkness of her closed eyes, hoping, wishing, praying.

she opened her eyes. professor király was gone.

the office looked the way it had before. there were no paintings of pigeons on the wall. no otherworldly 8-numbered clock there either.

just an empty office full of books and the very last wisps of daylight.

there was coffee on her sweater and also on the floor, which meant she hadn’t hallucinated it all, at least not fully.

she stumbled out of professor király’s office, looking back just the once, like lot’s wife but less salty. the number on his office plaque, she saw, was slithering back into place, returning to 6b from what it had been, the same two numbers in the impostor’s irises.

and that was it. the end of the story my mom told me on that strange summer night in july 2000.

i listened to this story in my bedroom, totally rapt. when it ended, an involuntary shiver came over me. i had so many questions.

“the next time you saw him, your professor, did he remember what happened? any of it?”

my mom shook her head. “no. i asked him, of course, and he said he remembered me coming up after class to give him the photocopy of the pigeon, but he asked why i never showed up for his office hours.” she closed her eyes. “it was awful.”

“how could he not remember?”

my mom held up a palm.

“who was he? the one in the room with you, i mean?”

she held up the other palm.

but i was too curious to stop. “it was so long ago they probably didn’t have cameras, but what about the secretary? the one in his office? did she remember you?”

“that’s a good question. i don’t think i ever asked her.”

“and what about the match from the book? did you end up lighting it?”

my mom looked really sad for some reason. “yes. a few years laterr.”

“when?”

she smiled. with her eyes still sad like that, it very nearly broke my heart. “elie belly, that’s another story for another time.”

my heart was racing. i had so much more to ask, and i started to, but she held up her hand. “two things,” she said. “i’ll give you that. they’re important and have to do with all this.”

i immediately shut up.

“that night, when i got home, i took the matchbook out of my jacket. the detached match was still inside, where i put it. i wanted to throw the matchbook away, since i was confident -- i don’t know how i knew but i knew and i wasn’t wrong -- that it somehow… attracted the ⁸⁸.” her voice was soft, cautious in tone. “i was all ready to flush them, but i decided first to check the notebook. i went to my closet, opened it, and inside, near the end of the crossed-out pages, was a note. a note for me.”

i held my breath.

“it was from rabbi vuv. it said four words. bury them in soil.”

“bury them in soil,” i repeated. “meaning what? dead bodies?”

“no. i mean yes, but no.” my mom stood up. “come. i'll show you. that’s the second thing.”

i followed her out of my bedroom. she led me up the stairs to my younger brother’s room. aron was in there, fast asleep, his night light on, the adventures of tintin and the blue lotus open on his chest.

“we have to be quiet,” my mom whispered. “don’t want to wake the shmoiger.” she smiled at him, all the motherly love in the world channeled through that look.

she led me into aron’s closet. i’ve always been jealous of his room for it. on the high wall of his closet is a small door that opens to the attic. the attic is huge and mostly full of my dad’s old files, records, and things he refuses to throw away. my siblings and i used to spend time in there, but then my dad nearly fell through a floorboard while shuffling papers and he forbade us from going in there until marty the handyman came by to fix it.

i’d never been in the attic with my mom. she told me to go in. i did and she followed. once we were both inside, she pulled a string and the overhead light went on. “be careful,” she whispered. “dad still hasn’t fixed it. there.” she pointed to a far corner, at a few boxes. i made my way over. “behind it,” my mom said.

i peeked behind the largest box. a terracotta planter sat there, filled with soil but no plants.

“what is that?” i asked.

“reach in,” she said. “dig until you find it.”

i stuck my hand into the soil and reached down until i felt something. i pulled it out. it was a large ziploc bag, covered in dirt, making it difficult to see what was inside.

“open it.”

inside were two things. a small purple notebook, folded over. i flipped through it and saw pretty much every page was covered in ink. scrawled notes, cross outs, corrections -- it seemed like every inch was darkened. and a matchbook, ancient, ash-grey, so ratty it nearly fell apart in my hand.

i checked inside and saw there were two matches left. both were still connected to the book.

“my last two,” my mom said. “i’m saving them for something. something soon, i know that, but i don’t know what.”

she let me examine both books (note and match) for another minute and then gently told me to return them to the bag and the bag to the soil.

we crept back out of aron’s room. in the hallway she said, “i’ve never shown that notebook to anyone but your father, my mother, natan a few times, and once to this guy named alan.”

“why’s it in that pot?” i asked.

“bury them in soil. after that message appeared, i started keeping the matches in soil. i put the notebook there too.” she shrugged. “it worked. since then, i never had the 88 come after me like in professor király’s office.” a dark look took her from me. “until today. your poor brother.”

she waited as i brushed my teeth and when i got in bed, my mom stood over me, smiling as she tucked me in. my favorite image of all of life, that. she started reciting the shema for me, which she always did when putting me and my siblings to sleep, only this time, i heard the words bigger and clearer than ever before, and when i repeated them to myself, covering my eyes, i felt something different, something powerful and spreading.

for a moment, i felt like i was in an office with her, in 1977, as she channeled the jewish prayer of faith, the declaration of oneness, to banish the bad.

incredible how it worked.

even though it had been a terrifying day, that night i slept like a corpse.

keep reading my mom’s notebook of the 36 hidden holy ones ↙

read chapter 4