okay fine so i wrote a horrormance story about olivia rodrigo, we don’t have to make a big deal about it. i already know that when i really love art i go overboard in a million directions, and i also know that knowing that won’t stop me from writing spooked out shit like this. q is if i keep sharing it.

but for now, we’re here, and so i give you a little story i wrote last night in an explosive burst of inspiration. in this moment i’m feeling okay about it, but that might change. feelings, like fans, are fickle, & it’s an f-ed up world, alliteration or not.

this story has two sources. the first is a submission call from a lit mag a few weeks back. they asked for stories a single sentence long that were around 500 words and i loved that and sent them a long story with a million commas about a skater getting abducted by the kinds of beings this newsletter is devoted to (𓁿). (i actually published the story in these very pages but then quickly took it down once the lit mag acceped it — that version is supposed to come out next week or the week after). the second source is, obviously, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. i’ve been spinning it on repeat since it dropped, and the other night i decided on a whim to pull out my favorite lyrics from each song. it looked like this.

i then had the idea to write a story set in olivia’s orbit that would incorporate each one of those lyrics in some way, and then i remembered the single-sentence 500 word story approach, and what you see below is the end result of i all that. i tried to cap it at around 500, but this new story, while also a single sentence, ended up closer to 2k words. once i found its pulse, i let the story tell itself instead of trying to awkwardly stuff in each one of the above lines. that’s part of writing, the way ideas shift as you wade deeper into the story.

also, i’m a horror writer and as such i’m not only expected but obligated to consider the most fucked up outcomes of a given situation and to write down the best versions of that play-out. that’s what i tried to do here with olivia, the current worm in my ears taking up my attention on a level that would make pete doherty in 2010 jealous.

last thing. i’ve been experimenting with occasional in-text scattered glyph imaging, which i use here to try to depict the character’s mental state, so enjoy that. i actually rewrote my about page to reflect this style. i probably won’t use it all the time, but it’s fun for now. i like it. if you do too, let me know below.

edit: no i have been diagnosed with “antisocial delusional disorder” or “scattered erotomania.” why do people who read this story keep asking me that??

ヾ(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ🔪 i know everybody changes but i hope that we don’t

“i’m not kissing a boy that’s passive / that indecision is painfully unattractive”

--olivia rodrigo, “expectations” ´ཀ`

my mother used to tell me there were stars in my hair & maybe that’s why there’s stars in my thoughts now because my mind goes astral sometimes, splashed large & red across the sky, & it’s heightening now because there’s more of you in the world & it’s so good & loud & it’s all pointing at me in the way i knew you would ever since i heard your first song as a skateboard speeding down the boulevard with no hands & no brakes with the top of the globe feeling comically close, & i wondered then, like i do now, where you are at this exact moment, if you’re awake, if you’re napping, if you’re strumming, if you’re even you, & then i remember you tell us everything in your songs & i have the answers, all i got to do is listen, & so i do that, i listen & i listen, & i hear everything, i can tell everything about you from the way you hold one vowel half a beat too long & how you sigh at the end of some lines but not others, & i think of you as i skate these streets, new york city in the late spring, early summer, the kind of evening that smells like hot trash & lilac, & i see you everywhere, i just passed a west village doorman building as “stupid song” leaked from a bluetooth & my heart is hurting but it’s always hurting, that’s nothing new, it’s just the rent i pay for being tuned in to your exact frequency, but i feel it so big & so red & i just want it, i want & want & want & nothing, & so on rolls my wheels, sometimes i think they’re eyes 👁️⃤ _ & then one night i’m bored in bed & skete you on the internet, no i mean skate you on the internet, no i mean sk8 u on the internet, or is it seed you on the internet, okay fine, i’ll stop hiding i stalk you on the internet, but that’s nothing new, that’s a daily & it isn’t weird, it’s devotion, & i go through my list, curated in care over many long months, the accounts of all those swirling in & out of your universe & without too much focus i find a link somebody’s cousin posted which leads to a geotag & a call sheet with a line please ensure deliveries to the address across from judson & i don’t think twice about it, i skate north to washington square park & then through it until i find the church & see what looks like a film crew trying to stay anonymous clustered across the street under an nyu awning & i go there right off with my gift in my hands, my heart, & i don’t see you but i could have, i could have, i could have tried harder maybe, & that’s almost the sweetest & most rotten fruit i own, because i know i shouldn’t love you, not really, i’ve never met you & parasociality is real & so is parasitism, but this is not that, this is neither of those things, this is the kind of cosmic alignment that seethes of design, the kind that can make you (or me) drop dead on first meeting, & i go home to my sad apartment, the only good thing my starcutter of a mother left me, other than the blade she used & my genes, which she also used, & brood on my aloneness & your closeness, how tantalizing, & i keep up my surveillance on the accounts & then two mornings later the stars shine in the day because i see a post from a public executive at the beverage company you’re promoting, the fizzy pink stuff you hold up but never actually sip, that two new interns have joined the team & of course i find them both easily & follow them, & one accepts right away, but that’s nothing new, my pfp & bio conditions them to do so (chadmaxxed pic of my cousin + human who wants to know u · nyc · i pay attention), my finsta for you with almost ten thousand accounts i follow, every one of them tied to you or to someone you’ve worked with or touched or breathed near, & i spend almost two hours a day pruning & scouring & adding to it & it isn’t weird, it’s symbiosis, it’s balance, it’s how i keep my eyes on the screen that connects me to you in my brain like how the music connects me to you in my heart, & i learn from the intern’s comment on a fangirl account that holy fucking eff a special big name sadgirl visitor shhh 🤫 is shooting here tomorrow like in our actual office and im literally deadd i can’t im deleting this rn & i do my own research & click on the company’s website & look & poke & prod & prepare, & the next day i time my arrival & get in the usual way, claiming a meeting with a vp i checked would be out of state, he said to meet with his team, which never gets pushback, & when the receptionist waves me in, i take the elevator not to the top floor but the 8th floor which has an active production studio i learned last night on a real estate forum, & it’s a sign because 8 is infinity stood up (8 ྀི) & as soon as i get off the elevator i see i was right because the initials of your name are everywhere, the way you write the two letters, so small & perfect, like you’re asking me for an extra option, or for the first syllable of the word i want to give you so many of, thousands my dear, your initials on every door in front of me, & i cause a small distraction past the reception area (slacker app, loud temporary buzzing) & when people run to it i slip back & try the green room door, & now you’re standing right in front of me with that look on your face, the back wall all fake brick & a mirror ringed in hot white bulbs, a can of the pink stuff sweating on the counter beside you, asking me why i shoved the couch in front of the door but you don’t ask who i am & that validates me because you don’t need to because you already know, because we’re meant to be together & all this is fated (or f8ed), & i knew i was right, a planner like me hears the whispered voice of god in your music & knows he’s being spoken to, directly to, & i want to say so many things to you now that we’re finally in a room together, so many things, & i stutter & go off on a warning to not be boring & predictable by someday writing a memoir called less about what foods you withheld from yourself at the height of all of this, but i stop talking because i realize it doesn’t matter, the scars & breaks tingle under my shirt, by then we’ll have been together almost a decade, but then you get a look of terror on your face like i’m doing something wrong & i feel the many cuts of my mother & i want to scream & bash my hands against the glass like i did in the shed but i don’t, i don’t do any of that, instead i just stand there, feeling like cameron diaz in that tom cruise movie losing her mind in the car, i swallowed your cum, david! that means something, only i’m screaming i listened to yacht rock for you! that means something, & that makes you look even more frightened & you’re frozen now, too, a deer in my lights & i hear the banging on the door & my hand decides to do something, my hand decides on its own without me & there’s a weight in it now, cold & stupid & final, & i watch your eyes drop to it & then dart to the door, where the banging gets louder, & my head pounds with the weight of a trillion crushed planets & i start to shout, the only line i prepared beforehand, what do you want? to tally all the girls i killed til you start to cry? but what i don’t say is what i feel, which is how is it possible that this one life be so full of things that make people happy & how am i never one of them? & i half convince myself i’m making all this shit up, but i know i’m not, i try to tell you out loud that it’s me, but i can’t speak, all i can do is stare & hold out the gift in my hands, my mom’s, & as i do it all the pretty girls line up in the foreground of my mind, but not a single one compares to the honeyqueen angelbee in front of me, even with your tears falling like that, & i move forward to tell you it’s okay, your man is here now, you’re safe, but maybe my hand says something different because that’s the exact moment, when i’m lost in my own weather, you decide to lunge forward & drive your knee straight into my groin so hard that the whole pink-lit room folds in half & the cold stupid thing clatters on the floor & the can tips over & floods the floor sticky & sweet, & you’re already past me, at the door, shouting & pulling back the couch, & the last thing i get to keep of you before the big men break through the door & cover me is the back of your head & your voice, finally, finally, finally pointed at me & not through a microphone, saying words i’ll replay forever, sounding nothing at all like your lyrics, a beautiful warning of your own, go, go, get him, he has a knife, motherfucker, & somehow even now, folded on the sticky floor of a soda commercial with my whole life spilling out around me´ཀ`held down by three men´ཀ`one pushing me into pain on the floor, a pain i know well´ཀ`while another ties my hands with a t-shirt, the only thought left in the gutterhole of my mind is that you know i exist but even that doesn’t mean a thing because she was right, of course she was, & that cuts the coldest, it isn’t weird, but very painful, & i repeat to myself she was right! she was right! over & over until my voice is drowned out by the men shouting for me to shut up shut up shut up ᶠᶸᶜᵏᵧₒᵤ shut up! & that gives way to sirens as the pain in my side gets bigger & the red grows brighter, & i see the handle & i hear her voice even though she’s not there ݁₊ ⊹ . ݁the hag ݁₊⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁my plumb fucking mother who used to tell me there were snakes in my skin & stars in my hair that only she could see & it was her job to cut them out & i listened as long as i could & waited even longer than that but the wait got too long & so i had to let them out myself ݁₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ݁..𖥔 ݁ ˖ִ🛸༄˖°.