these days, i live a quiet life in talkeetna. it’s three hours north of anchorage, and the weather is northern fresh from october to april and the rest of the time plain old american gorgeous.

talkeetna is truly god’s porch, with views of denali, cold and crisp, like nothing i’ve seen, especially on days the sky is clear enough to cut and bright enough to burn. plenty of dog mushing and snowmachining when the ground is frosted, and moose and caribou sporting when the autumn winds start to shiver.

our home is a stick-built house with metal siding, nothing fancy, but then the three of us don’t need it fancy. there’s me, my wife, lorna, and our 17-year-old kitty, tina. she’s been with us from the start. two weeks after we moved here, we heard a scratching at the backdoor one night. it was a kitten, a beautiful little bombay black we named tina. we let her in and tina’s since become the light of our home. not that our home needs it -- our chimney is brick, with a flue 18 inches wide.

more english fairy tales , john dickson batten, 1894

lorna and i are both in our fifties now, and life wheezes different than it did a quarter century ago when i first married my preening bride. the salmon fishing and trout netting that took us up from vancouver is no longer my main focus on account of these bummy knees and aching hips. years of wading in currents and scrambling on boulders will do that, but the life lived in search of the king reds, embedded in nature and alive on this planet, is worth any limits it takes on the physical. my last check-in with doctor glunt, talkeetna’s main healer, was unkind, and i’m on the lookout for arthritis and lower back problems. my hot water bottle is a godsend. these pills too.

but life has its costs, and the solution i’ve found, in terms of providing the income lorna and i need to furnish our life (and to keep tina in the smoked chinook she loves), is to start a video channel.

believe me, i never thought i would spend a tenth of my annual wages on film equipment, but a main camera, action camera, tripod, batteries for the gopro, a gimbal for my walking shots, and a shotgun mic don’t come cheap. and even though this is just my third year making these videos, the revenue has already surpassed what i’d earn in half a decade slinging for sockeye.

i guess they’re what you’d call survival videos, or more specific to the algorithm (which is a word i never heard before starting this) solo extreme weather camping videos with practical outdoors tips. essentially, i film myself going into the backcountry in brutal conditions with all my gear in tow and building shelters by hand. for food, i ice fish (usually burbot or rainbow trout) and shoot ptarmigans, my favorite bird to eat and the tastiest ones present in the white.

my videos have taken off pretty quickly, thanks in large part to lorna, who watched a dozen videos of editing and overnight became the backbone of the project, taking the hours of footage i give her and turning it into something the onliners can flock to.

my latest video, which is the reason for this story i’m telling here, starts out on familiar ground: a cold open (ha!), with me talking to the viewer about my plans for the day. i’ll ride out onto the frozen susitna river, build a shelter out of packed snow, get a fire roaring, and then catch my dinner through the ice. of course, i’ll spend the night. the gear rundown goes fine, me pointing out my down-filled sleeping bag, electric ice auger, cast iron skillet, axe, saw, shovel, and headlamp. i ride in a snow machine until i find an adequate campsite, and then i get to gathering dead wood and setting up my quinzhee. this takes time, as it does, and when it’s finished, i’m starving, so i snack on pilot bread, hard cheese, and prize pork salami. it’s time to fish, so i get shots of me cutting through two feet of ice with the auger, throw in a small trap and then my fishing line.

it’s already dark at this point, and i’ve got a fire roaring, thanks to my tinder bundle and vaseline-soaked cotton balls. i’m warming by the fire, about to check my trap, when i notice the batteries on my camera are low. i stop recording and go to my daypack, where i dig into the side pockets.

that’s when i hear it.

a low sound, like dark wind whispering through spruce trees. they appear in the distance, illuminated by no clear light source, like the northern lights come down and into bodies.

something’s odd about their appearance. from this distance they all look to be wearing black shaggy coats and they’re carrying an item aloft on their shoulders. it looks like a canoe, but we’re miles from any river they could comfortably glide through.

i’m so awe-struck by their appearance that i can only watch as they near. the whispering grows louder.

and as they get maybe a hundred yards out, i shriek. they aren’t human, that much i can tell. they look like cats, only it’s terribly wrong. for one thing, they’re far too big to be house cats, sized more like tigers, and for another, they’re standing on their hind legs, using their front paws to carry the canoe. but it’s not a canoe, i can now tell. it’s a coffin.

s.m. engel

it feels imperative that they don’t see me, and i hastily extinguish my fire. but i fear it’s too late. they approach, the whispering rising in volume until i decipher it for what it actually is, the sound of nine cats purring mournfully.

as they near, i notice they’re all black with a white gash of fur across the chest.

i keep still, trying desperately to not be seen. a dim thought emerges: i should film them, or no one will believe me, but the effort of removing the batteries and slotting them in might draw their attention.

turns out it doesn’t matter. they’re already walking toward me. their purring gives way to meowing, which gives way to a screechy sound that strains my ears so bad i cover them with both hands. after a moment, i remove my hands, and the screechy sound resolves into english words. words they repeat over and over.

…. … .……. …. … …….. .. ….

“ᴛⷮeͤll ᴛⷮeͤeͤ ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ ᴛⷮhͪaͣᴛⷮ ᴛⷮaͣl ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ iͥs͛ dͩeͤaͣdͩ! ”

“ᴛⷮeͤll ᴛⷮeͤeͤ ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ ᴛⷮhͪaͣᴛⷮ ᴛⷮaͣl ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ iͥs͛ dͩeͤaͣdͩ! ”

“ᴛⷮeͤll ᴛⷮeͤeͤ ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ ᴛⷮhͪaͣᴛⷮ ᴛⷮaͣl ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ iͥs͛ dͩeͤaͣdͩ! ”

“ᴛⷮeͤll ᴛⷮeͤeͤ ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ ᴛⷮhͪaͣᴛⷮ ᴛⷮaͣl ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ iͥs͛ dͩeͤaͣdͩ! ”

they walk past me, coffin on their shoulders.

“ᴛⷮeͤll ᴛⷮeͤeͤ ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ ᴛⷮhͪaͣᴛⷮ ᴛⷮaͣl ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ iͥs͛ dͩeͤaͣdͩ! ”

“ᴛⷮeͤll ᴛⷮeͤeͤ ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ ᴛⷮhͪaͣᴛⷮ ᴛⷮaͣl ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ iͥs͛ dͩeͤaͣdͩ! ”

“ᴛⷮeͤll ᴛⷮeͤeͤ ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ ᴛⷮhͪaͣᴛⷮ ᴛⷮaͣl ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ iͥs͛ dͩeͤaͣdͩ! ”

“ᴛⷮeͤll ᴛⷮeͤeͤ ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ ᴛⷮhͪaͣᴛⷮ ᴛⷮaͣl ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ iͥs͛ dͩeͤaͣdͩ! ”

“ᴛⷮeͤll ᴛⷮeͤeͤ ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ ᴛⷮhͪaͣᴛⷮ ᴛⷮaͣl ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ iͥs͛ dͩeͤaͣdͩ! ”

…. … .……. …. … …….. .. ….

i watch as they fade, completely moosed out. i come to my senses enough to scramble and put batteries in my camera and then zoom in on them, catching the very back of their group, far off in the distance. hardly usable, patterson’s shots of bigfoot.

i don’t spend the night, decide to abandon this video entirely. i’m too bushed and shaken and the cold is clearly getting to me. i pack up my gear, get on my snow machine, and head back to talkeetna proper. i’m back in my home by 4 in the morning. lorna, who doesn’t expect me for twelve hours, wakes at my return and asks what happened.

at first i’m too shocked to speak, so i show her the tail end of my footage, but it just looks like a dark crew carrying a canoe. it’s cold in the house, the fire gone out, and lorna brings me a steaming mug of tea to warm my bones and calm my senses. it’s only once i down it, with tina meowing by my feet, that i find my voice and explain.

“it was a group of cats, lorna! nine of them. like nothing you’ve ever seen. like nothing anyone’s ever seen. they were standing on their back legs, like people. lit up from above like the borealis, only confined to their party. and their sound! at first it was like a whisper, but then it became purring. and from that, it was like a choreographed meow, and finally, i swear on the arctic, they spoke in english words. said the same thing over and over.”

my wife stares at me, concerned. tina has jumped on the table and is peering into the dregs of my mug.

“what did they say?” my wife asks.

i hesitate and look at my cat. it makes no sense. but then none of this does. “they said tell tee talkeetna that tal talkeetna is dead! i don’t know what it means. they said it over and over and—”

i stop talking. tina has begun to screech. it’s a sound i never heard her make but one i recognize immediately from earlier in the night. she screeches, awfully, so loud that both lorna and i cover our ears. we watch tina (tee!) jump off the table and land on her hind legs. a patch of black fur falls off her chest, revealing a white patch that mimics perfectly the cats i saw in the backcountry. her mouth moves, and both lorna and i uncover our ears.

our cat, who has never spoken before because ᶜᵃᵗˢ ᶜᵃⁿ’ᵗ ˢᵖᵉᵃᵏ, says, in perfect english,

“oͦldͩ ᴛⷮaͣl ᴛⷮaͣlᴋⷦeͤeͤᴛⷮnaͣ iͥs͛ dͩeͤaͣdͩ! mͫeͤrͬrͬy aͣndͩ loͦng вeͤ ᴛⷮhͪeͤ whͪiͥs͛ᴋⷦeͤrͬs͛ oͦf ᴛⷮhͪeͤ grͬeͤaͣᴛⷮ рⷬuͧrͬrͬiͥng goͦdͩs͛! aͣn eͤndͩ ᴛⷮoͦ ᴛⷮhͪeͤ waͣys͛ oͦf ᴛⷮhͪeͤ ᴋⷦneͤeͤdͩ grͬoͦuͧs͛eͤ! s͛oͦ loͦng, s͛aͣdͩ liͥᴛⷮᴛⷮleͤ hͪuͧmͫaͣns͛! iͥ aͣmͫ frͬeͤeͤ! iͥ…. aͣmͫ quͧeͤeͤn oͦf ᴛⷮhͪeͤ cͨaͣᴛⷮs͛!”

and before we can register what we’re hearing and seeing, she dashes, still on her hind legs, over to our chimney, and climbs up it and away.

lorna and i stare at each other, our minds completely melted. we run outdoors and check our roof, and then the surrounding streets, but there’s no sight of our beloved cat. (s͛oͦ loͦng, s͛aͣdͩ liͥᴛⷮᴛⷮleͤ hͪuͧmͫaͣns͛!)

all we have left of her is the black fur she shed. we lock it in a drawer, in a plastic bag, hoping that one day she’ll come back for it.

she never does. queens don’t undo the coronation. it’s a sad little truth.

long live the queen.

ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ

this story was inspired by a scottish folk tale about the cat sidhe called “the king of the cats.” in the original, a gravedigger sees a procession of black cats carrying a coffin and receives a message for his own cat. i moved the story a few thousand miles north and handed it a camera. you can learn more about the original story here. special thanks to my buddy, tal, for turning me on to the cat sidhe earlier this week and helping me, via nameology, find the right town to set this in. thanks also to luke of the outdoor boys for his endlessly alluring videos.