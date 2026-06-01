reading out loud from an alien book for 10 min 👽🛸

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1reading out loud from an alien book for 10 min 👽🛸A recording from elie lichtschein 👽🛹's live videoelie lichtschein 👽🛹Jun 01, 20261ShareTranscriptThank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from elie lichtschein 👽🛹 in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksbiblically accurate aliensSubscribeAuthorselie lichtschein 👽🛹Recent Postsconversation with m.a. knight 🌕🐺Jul 9 • elie lichtschein 👽🛹 and M.A. KnightInterview with Ilana Masad 👽🛸😱Sep 19, 2025 • elie lichtschein 👽🛹 and Ilana MasadInterview with Daniela Naomi MolnarAug 20, 2025 • elie lichtschein 👽🛹 and Daniela Naomi Molnar