biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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reading out loud from an alien book for 10 min 👽🛸

A recording from elie lichtschein 👽🛹's live video
elie lichtschein 👽🛹's avatar
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
Jun 01, 2026

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