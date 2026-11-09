my comic’s title page

my first comic book is coming out in a few weeks and in advance of it, i want to write about the monster at its center. the shayd is a creature dreamt up in jewish texts and stories to haunt the collective imagination of the children of abraham.

i love shaydim, which is the plural of shayd, and i have for the majority of my life, and i’ve been shocked at how underrepresented they are in media and culture, jewish or otherwise. i think this is because the people studying these sources in their original language (scholars and yeshiva students for the most part) are not often also writing stories inspired by judaism’s weirder, more fictive elements. jewish horror is not the biggest literary genre: most of our brightest bookish minds focus their pens on the past for their big scares. historians of the holocaust and archivists of the exile are a lot more common than jewish fiction writers spelunking through the talmud.

but shaydim are the goat, sometimes literally, and they deserve your attention.

as is often the case in matters of jewish mysticism, it’s good to orient ourselves with the numerical meaning of the object in question.

the gematria of shayd, or שד in hebrew, is 304.

ש = three hundred

ד = four

the gematria of shaydim, or שדים in hebrew, is 354.

ש = three hundred

ד = four

י = ten

ם = forty

these numbers, 304 and 354, have specific echoes in some of the darker elements of jewish tradition. we’ll get to that eventually. but for now, it’s important to focus on the 3. 3 is the general number shaydim shuffle behind, and 304 and 354 are both fathered by it.

chicken-footed monsters, three claws facing out, and the 1 hidden behind them, behind things, giving the entire ensemble balance.

shaydim are creatures of the three.

the first letter in their name, shin (ש), hints at this in its own design.

a rooted shape with three tipped arms coming off.

some shins even have three claws coming off their third arm.

growths like spores. nature climbing on and up in digits and scales.

and on the feet of certain fowl, most notably the chⁱᶜᵏen.

three claws, 3 edges, ᵃ ᵗʳⁱᶠᵉᶜᵗᵃ of points.

there’s oceans more to say on this, but for now, note the connection between shaydim and the number 3.

³

threes are essential to understanding shaydim.

let’s look deeper. open up that 3rͬdͩ eye.

there are three things we ᵏⁿᵒʷ for certain about the shayd.

my 2nd grade teacher, mr. rappaport, is the reason i love stories about shaydim. he was a good teacher but an absolutely spellbinding storyteller, and he would solicit our attention and good behavior by promising us stories in reward. most of his stories were funny, like the one about the horse army and the general, and a lot of them were strange, like one about angel chemistry and the sukkot guests. and then there were the scary ones. i liked these the most. they were about shaydim.

when he spoke about shaydim, mr. rappaport always called it sode, or סוֹד, which literally means “secret.” i later learned this is a term used by lay scholars of kabbalah and practicing mystics to refer to the sunken-most layer of interpreting meaning from the world via the torah.

i’m recreating the following largely from my own shaky memory, but the sentiment is accurate to the source even if the exact words are shaped by a writer’s hand.

mr. rappaport probably told us fifteen shaydim stories over the course of the year, and i remember them all. he would introduce them by reminding us about “the three things we know for certain about the shayd.”

“before i tell you about the shayd that followed avraham avinu,” mr. rappaport told us one cold afternoon in november 1995. “and why it smelled different than the shaydim surrounding shlomo hamelech, i have to explain why shaydim only drink from puddles on the ground, and only when the puddles reflect a sky slightly different than the actual one above them… but before i can tell you that, i first have to tell you about shaydim generally. there are three things we know for certain about the shayd.”

the room was silent. to me and the other second grade boys, our airy classroom felt a universe apart from the rest of the school. teaneck never seemed so far.

“the first thing is that shaydim can look like anybody. they can change their appearance in whatever way they like. but only from the ankle up.”

mr. rappaport wore thick glasses, which was good because it dimmed the otherwise blinding intensity of his eyes. they say people who study sode get a faint echo of what plagued moses when he came down the mountain. teachers can get this, too.

“because the second thing about shaydim is they can’t change their feet. their feet stay the same. they’re always the feet of a chicken.”

this detail always terrified me, even though the one that followed was objectively worse.

“the third is how dangerous shaydim are. they want to replace you. they want to remove you from your life. they’ll look like you, act like you, they’ll even learn how you like your tuna fish, hopefully without too much mayonnaise so the lunch lady doesn’t get suspicious if you change your order.”

this got a nervous laugh from the class. we bated our breath, raptured into silence.

“shaydim study you so they can become you. they take on your appearance and personality, and they slip in without anyone noticing.”

mr. rappaport hacked a wet cough. this, the occasional rowdy student, and the intercom bell announcing the end of class were the only things that ever ruined his stories. he spit into a tissue and placed the tissue in a desk drawer.

“remember this: if your mom tells you she’s going on a trip to las vegas for a paper-folding convention and she’ll be gone for a week, but the very next day she’s back there in your kitchen, smiling as usual, it’s possible she just canceled her reservation. but if she’s also wearing boots that are way too big for her feet and she walks with a hobble, like a penguin bobbing, it can mean something else. especially if she asks you things about herself she should know. like how exactly she pronounces her own name or what’s the best way to eat a peach pit or banana peel.” another wet cough. “what i’m saying is be careful. good advice, too, for life in general.”

heavy shit for a class of second graders, but we absolutely gobbled it up.

in the way i’ve come to understand it as an adult, shaydim are liminal creatures, crepuscular, that came into being at the great primordial dusk of creation, friday of day six, after the creator put down the chisel but before taking a day of well-deserved full-on rest. neither fully of this stratum or that.

and as liminal creatures, shaydim want to be whole. for most of them that’s ascending, becoming angels. for some it means fishing down below, scooping the gutters for humans they can hide behind. this is what mr. rappaport warned us about.

three claws, frightening in front, while one hides behind.

this is how the artist jules mamone drew the shayd in my forthcoming comic.

each light brings more shayd , jules mamone, 2026

shapeshifters with giveaway chicken feet who want to become human.

as far as monsters go, it’s pretty tops.

there are three ᵐᵃⁱⁿ texts about the shayd.

back into the mystical interpretation.

to understand shaydim, you have to look at the hebrew sources about them. there are a number of these, but three stand out. the first is the one that gives them their name. it’s the 6th verse from the 13th chapter of the book of the prophet close to the throne of his time, isaiah.

כְּשֹׁ֖ד מִשַּׁדַּ֥י יָבֽוֹא

“kishode mi-shad’dai yavo”

“it shall come like havoc from shaddai.”

in this sentence, the word “shode,” meaning havoc, is read as the root of the word “shayd.”

shaydim are the havoc that comes from the aspect of god (all one) that’s referred to as “shaddai” by the mystics in its interactions with the world.

this verse also reminds the student (i.e. us) of the monism underlying all this darkness: havoc and destruction and the other demons and negativities of this world originate from one creator.

these are not opposing forces. it’s all one. and if it isn’t, it’s not judaism.

the second text about shaydim is from page 16a of chagigah, the tractate of the talmud that deals with the festival offerings we used to bring to jerusalem three times a year and, more to the point, the tractate that includes a broad survey of the topics we’re not supposed to teach, such as “the way of the chariot” (i.e. ezekiel chapter 1) and the first few chapters of genesis on a sode-interpretive level.

this introduces the liminal nature of the shayd.

mr. rappaport never stressed the winged, flying, future-seeing aspect of shaydim. he was more interested in the ways they’re like humans. but he did mention their liminality, even though the word he used for it was “beinoni,” or in-between. shaydim, he would often tell us, citing this excerpt from the talmud, are neither angel nor human, but something dark and in between.

the third source is from brachot 6a. it’s the main source regarding chicken feet.

ashes yield the footprints of demon visitors in the night.

there are many more passages, and in the coming weeks, i’ll bring them in.

but now let’s turn to some of the great stories of shaydim.

there are three great ᵐᵒᵈᵉʳⁿish stories about the shayd.

here’s where to start in terms of relatively recent written stories to satiate your shayd appetite.

first there’s the story of the miserly mohel from the 25th chapter of the kav hayashar. this book of kabbalah and ethics was written in 1705 by a lithuanian rabbi named tzvi hirsch kaidanover. you can read an updated translation of the story here.

the second story is “the black wedding” by isaac bashevis singer. it’s hard to discuss shaydim without describing potential madness, and the author does an excellent job of that here. singer has a few other great shaydim stories, but this one especially rocks, socks, and cooks.

and then there’s “hey, al” by arthur yorinks. this is one of my favorite books from childhood. it was written in 1986 as a light take on milton’s cosmic fall, but it is entirely about shaydim. that’s all i’ll say. go to a library and check it out.

illustrated by richard egielski, 1986

i have lots more to write about the shayd. maybe i’ll do so next week.

until then, if there are specific questions you have about shaydim (or anything, really), leave me a comment below. i’ll answer them all. i love writing and shifting ideas into narrative coherence, but it ain’t nothing without y’all.

thank you for your eyes. steer clear of threes and impostors with chicken feet.