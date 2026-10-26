writing is an oddball’s parlor trick. you spend years alone in a room, talking to people who don’t exist about scenarios that are mostly made up, though the emotions and core truths are real, and in between these colorful bouts of play, you reach out to people who tend the gates asking politely if they’ll let you join the party.

usually they say no (that’s their job), and that’s kind of the whole cul-de-sac, but occasionally, usually once you stop looking, they come and find you, and before you know it you’re holding a real copy of an actual book published by a company that creates and disseminates such things.

in my case, an editor at a comic imprint found me two months ago through this website and reached out to ask if i’d like to write a horror story for an upcoming holiday-themed project. i said absolutely and sent over three ideas. they picked the one i liked the most, we’ve been working on it since, and now i have a comic book coming out in december.

it’s called christmas darkness, and you can peep the cover right here. the face-melting illustration is by rebeca puebla.

christmas darkness is a one-shot (i.e standalone) horror anthology from boom! studios. it features two christmas stories written by writers who presumably celebrate the holiday of fir trees, tinsel and wrapping paper, and the third story is by me, a yid from new york who grew up celebrating the parallel holiday of latkes, dreidels, and candlelight. in other words, i’m repping the jews and hanukkah in a work of seasonal scaries.

here’s how they describe the comic on the website.

my story is about shaydim, my all time favorite jewish monster that not enough people know about. shaydim are liminal creatures, created at twilight on the eve of the first sabbath. they want to be either full-on human or full-on spirit. the talmud says if you suspect they’re haunting you, you can check by putting ashes around your bed. in the morning, if there are chicken footprints in the ashes, you’ll know they were there.

here’s a sneak peek of an early visual of my shayd in christmas darkness. it was rendered by jules mamone, the incredible artist illustrating my comic.

terrifying, no? and this is just the black and white pre-lettered version. it’ll only get more awful and amazing as december approaches. the shayd in my story does not come for latkes and sufganiyot.

it’s not a happy hanukkah.

the comic has some pretty cool alternate covers. here’s one by stephen andrade.

and this one by jenny frison, who does most of the covers for this comic book series.

maybe next year they’ll have a variant hanukkah cover.

here are the details:

-- christmas darkness #1, boom! studios

-- 40 pages, $5.99, rated mature

-- on sale wednesday, december 16, 2026

it comes out a few days after hanukkah ends (this year it’s december 4-12), and i’ll share a link for preorders once it becomes available.

also, i’ll be sending digital editions of the comic to all my paying subscribers, so consider upgrading your subscription.

either way, light all the candles you want. the shaydim are still coming.