biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ti Stoneman's avatar
Ti Stoneman
1d

As someone born on Dec 25, this satisfies a need I did not know I had. In our house we celebrate the birthday of Helios on the day that denies me presents.

Reply
Share
2 replies by elie lichtschein 👽🛹 and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elie Lichtschein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture