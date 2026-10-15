three months into covid, thanks to the overnight drop in real estate rental prices, i was suddenly able to afford a 1-bedroom apartment in downtown manhattan . i lived a life there for two years, writing a whole bunch of goblin shit, some of which you can read here, but nothing nearly as nice as my unpublished horror alien opus, L8ER SK8ER , my 1-and-done mystical jewish cosmic horror statement-story about a girl in nevada who skates like the eyes of the universe are watching.

around that time, a conspiracy theory started making the rounds about the furniture company wayfair running a child sex-trafficking ring. the story was completely batty and held together for like four seconds, but it was mad inspiring, and a wheely-eyed boy like me couldn’t not bike around all day listening to how i’m feeling now without coming home, taking a flashlight to the cranium and a bong hit to the face before settling into an elevated headspace where he could flex his fingers over the natural clashes of ideas and characters and scenarios said conspiracy inspired.

i called the story that came out “ smokestacks offers in-home bathtub installations!”

“smokestacks offers in-home bathtub installations!” is about a boy from maine, a girl from new york, and a voice in the ceiling of an east village apartment that drips down each morning. it’s also about a luxury bathtub company with an exclusive clientele list.

but mostly, it’s a fogged up feverdream retelling of all that wayfair mishegas. it’s also one of my favorite things i’ve ever written . i caught a spirit in the room when i was working on this and rode it all the way down to avenue d.

this is just the very first part. i hope you like it. if you don’t, that’s cool, too.

[1.1] a black box on east 14th street ᵃᵛᵉⁿᵘᵉ ᵃ

the greatest thing about living by himself, erny discovered, two hours after his parents helped him move into the undersized (but blessedly sibling-less) apartment on east 14th street, was that he could use his stipend money to order pizza and there were no adults around to tell him to slow down after his second slice. he finished an entire pie (a small one, cut into ny sixes instead of the usual maine eight) from a spot called weight fears pie masters that he found that first afternoon by literally walking down the street. splayed out on his new couch, feet wheeling back and forth on his skateboard, charli crooning softly about the freedoms of forever from his sky pink bluetooth, erny wore his post-pizza-pig digestive haze as radiant as independent bliss and just as brightly ignored his mom’s texts of “how’s it goin, big city ern [city skyscape emoji]???” and “don’t 4get the mini and 6 feet everywhere!” and “just crossed back into the [pine tree emoji] state!! 2 hours still to go!! how u??! [skateboard emoji][swimmer emoji]” he struggled to believe his good fortune, all alone in a well-decorated apartment in a city he’d heard about his entire life. it was supposedly emptier than usual because of the current pandemic, but erny couldn’t believe that – the drive downtown along 5th avenue yielded more in real life people, all facemasked, than he could remember seeing over the course of any other single day of his life. he turned thoughts about his new city, which he was already softening deep and heavy for, staring at the black box on the ceiling of his apartment but not seeing it.

until it burbled and a voice broke through the air conditioned silence.

“ enjoying yourself, mr. razzmadink? ”

erny was shocked enough to shriek. “hello?” he called out, although he didn’t know where he should be speaking, or to who. he straightened on the couch, sending his skateboard rolling across the wooden floor. the empty pizza box beside him overturned, spilling crusts and a puckered sauce packet.

“ hello hello .” the voice descended from the ceiling box. it was grainy and frictional, but worst by a long stroke, the heavy arm hanging kind, it was unexpected, a creepy insertion into the new life erny thought was privately his. “ i hope your move has been smooth? the stipend and travel expenses sufficed, yes? ” in his mind, the words appeared boxy and in red.

“y…yes. sorry, who are you?”

“ sunken me, sunken me ,” the voice sunk down. “ but the soak has her claws. my apologies if i delivered distress, though fear in appropriate measure is good for young organs. my name is doctor char-melt. i work for smim’s, and i’ll be your housing coordinator. we’re excited to welcome you into our freshmen class! i was especially taken by your house note, the content if less the form. it’s no surprise that a unique problem solver like yourself, especially one who has overcome your past hardship, would receive recipience. between you and me, mr. razzmadink, you’ve got one of the ‘sweetest deals,’ as last year’s juniors put it. a historic building and many distinguished neighbors. ”

erny’s fear fled. he felt glad enough to burst.

apartments were awarded to those who placed well in the smim’s feeder high school student housing lottery, which erny won following the advice of his best friend’s father. at least once every time he saw him (but realistically, twice or thrice and sometimes even quatrice) booger’s dad flung erny a double thumbs up along with instructions to “bowl a cast instead of a ball!” it was a throwback to booger’s 8th birthday party at bowler bright lanes on the built-out side of hartwell. basically, it meant that people (and pins) responded well to unusual angles of approach. erny’s essay in his new school’s student housing lottery competition was definitely that and, judging by his apartment, it clearly yielded tip-top results.

“ welcome to smim’s .” doctor char-melt’s voice dripped from the black box. “ freshmen orientation isn’t for five more weeks, but we’re happy to accommodate your early arrival. i understand your extenuating circumstances, the weekly follow ups at sinai, etcetera, and i’d like you to know that i personally advocated for you to receive extra time to acclimate to your new apartment ahead of the coming year. especially with the extra measures around covid. ”

“thank you,” erny said. “means a lot.” it did, and he meant it.

“ i imagine new york city is quite a change from hartwell. ”

erny nodded, and quickly added an “uh huh,” praying the surveillance was audio only.

doctor char-melt, mind-reader, addressed this. “t he main room of your apartment has a microphone and speaker in it, so we can talk to you and you can talk to us, as the case may be. there is no microphone in the bathroom or your bedroom or video anywhere at all. your garbage goes on the street thursday mornings and your recycling goes in the basement. please be present under the vox each morning at 9 for a quick check in. the rest of your day is that, yours. ”

the voice paused. erny heard papers rustling.

“ you’ll receive a summer assignment in your school email over the next few weeks, which will keep your brain nimble and synapses sparkly. you’re heartily encouraged to work in the smim’s library. books are aromatic decoctions for the soak. the library is just down the street. you can see the stacks on 14th. ” another pause. “ what else what else what else. ah! the weekly stipend will cover your groceries until the school year begins and you receive your cafeteria card. there’s a b. grove’s grocers down the street, as well – they accept your caf card, too – and plenty of restaurants you can explore and enjoy at your leisure, within your budget. questions? ”

“yes, actually,” erny said. it was the only question he had; he was bursting, positively bursting, to figure out the rest of independent life on his own. “what’s with the wifi? it doesn’t work. and the service in the apartment is pretty bad.”

“ your connection, yes ,” doctor char-melt said. “ poor service thanks to eight-inch reinforced walls, which also means, happily, that you won’t hear the nyu-ligans braying down your street on saturday nights. which anyway will probably be minimized this year, new crazy world, it’s looking like andy might have them do the fall semester virtual, a clear indicator that he doesn’t work with the ill and immuno-compromised. but i digress. your wifi, yes. thank you for the reminder. as i said, we are happy to accommodate your early arrival, but there are some inter-semestral issues we spend the summer reworking. over the last few weeks, we’ve been refiguring some of our units’ internet, and it’s been slow. i’ve put in a request, but i’ll nudge them again. someone should be by later in the week to fix it. in the meantime, there’s smim’s down the street, as i’ve said, and also a coffee shop directly below you. they’ve reopened in the latest lightening of restrictions, if i’m not mistaken. i recommend going there for your web needs until we fix yours. ”

pause.

“ is that all? ”

erny caught himself nodding again. “yes.” he hesitated. “thanks. um, i’m really excited.” he really was.

“ we are too. i’ll see you tomorrow morning at 9 am prompt. have a pleasant first night, though more accurate would be forty eight hundred and seventy sixth. i wish you a restful one, regardless. ”

there was a burble from the black box and the connection died.

erny affixed his facemask, grabbed his computer bag, exited his building, and saw that doctor char-melt was right. a coffee shop was set under the sidewalk directly below his apartment.

ambatya coffee roasters, a neon white sign glowed.

erny hadn’t noticed it in the excitement of moving in earlier since the entrance to his building was two fronts west. he descended into the coffee shop and bought an overpriced can of seltzer.

erny loathed coffee and planned to keep that hate burning for a long time; he’d inhaled enough of mrs. rue’s secondhand corpse breath way too many times last year, usually while she leaned over his desk to point at an algebra equation, straightening to take occasional sips from a chipped mug that once read “teaching is loving” but which was stained with so many permanent brown splotches it had spewed something closer to “the king is slaving.”

he sat at an empty table in the corner of the small shop. a plastic divider separated him from the next seat like a prison convo in a youtube clip. he sipped his expensive drink. $3.25 for a can of carbonated water. for real?? ciao grande to hartwell, where the same would ring him a single george.

he unlocked his phone and logged onto the coffee shop’s wifi network, which was taped to the register (name: ambatyacaffein8s! password: strongdarkbrew). he checked his social accounts and responded to friends in hartwell who’d slid into his messages to share good vibes on his move (and in two cases, cold naked envy). booger sent a crying eyed emoji, which hurt the most; the hardest part about attending a science prep school in manhattan was no doubt leaving behind his best friends (booger, sandra, and al), but the two soon-to-be hartwell high freshman (and one freshwoman) had already bought train tickets to visit him at the end of october for a long halloween weekend in new york city. they’d all be staying in his own freaking apartment!!! like, what? what actually?!? the school had approved it and everything, citing the less-than-zero alcohol or drugs policy as the only reservation, but sure. erny gulped seltzer and checked his new school email.

a message from office@smims.edu straddled his inbox, asking him to create an account for smim-verse, which it called “smim’s student social netlife.” his assignments and announcements and class schedules would all come through smim-verse, as would his grades, disciplinary sheet, and educator comms. he tried clicking on his phone, but the mobile page was buggy, so he pulled out his laptop and accessed it from there. he set up a smim-verse account, using his favorite photo of himself (which showed him with his older brother, bernard, at the patriots pre-season scrimmage camp two summers ago).

once set up, he spotted a “map” section of smim-verse and clicked it. there he was, a small icon labeled @̷ernyrazzmatazz, on 14th street, inside of ambatya’s coffee roasters, which had a brown coffee bean beside its name.

he stared. there was a second icon in the coffee shop.

it belonged to @̷strongheart2.

he clicked and it brought him to the “roster” section of smim-verse. he was on the page of a girl named giannida lyons. her photo showed a smiley girl with auburn hair and cheeks round like crabapples. according to her smim-verse page, giannida was going to be in ninth, like him.

erny looked up from his computer. the girl was right there in front of him, waiting on line for the barista. he inhaled; she looked good in her photo but great in real life, even with a nycity slickers face mask covering the lower half of her mouth.

she ordered a latte (gross), claimed her coffee, and headed for the door.

riding a swell of confidence that probably had a lot to do with the surreality of being a free stranger in a free land where he knew no one but everything felt possible because of freedom, erny called as she passed, cool as a spruce needle tumbling to the ground, “whaddup, giannida.”

she stopped. “it’s jee-ah-needa.” she looked him over. “who are you?”

“erny,” he said. he held up his laptop. “we’re both fresh in smim’s.”

she looked at his screen. “oh god, i hate their social network. it’s so buggy. at stuy, we had a smooth one that didn’t make you upload a photo or pick a dumb @.”

“i like your @,” erny said. “it’s almost exactly the wifi password here.”

giannida eyeballed him. erny pointed at the cash register, where the wifi network name and password were displayed.

“strongdarkbrew? it’s like strongheart2.”

her eyes beamed and erny could make out the corners of her cheeks lifting under her violet mask. she asked him where he went to middle school and he said hartwell academy and she asked where that was and he told her about the glorious winters in the curled cooled corner of the country, how he and booger had skied to school one snowy day last year when school should have been cancelled but wasn’t because of mrs. tamerance (aka mrs. terrorist), and then she was sitting beside him, talking and sharing and being the coolest new cutie. she lowered her face mask in order to sip her drink and erny was pleased to find that not only was the bottom of her face as solid on the eyes as her smim-verse photo, but her mask-less smile revealed braces, which made erny feel better about his own metal mouth.

at one point she leaned right up next to his ear, in complete disregard of the six-feet social distancing rule, to whisper about someone she called “dictator melty melt,” and erny, after recovering from the thrumming in his throat caused by giannida’s nearness, was amazed to discover that her coffee breath smelled warm and good and yummy, nothing like mrs. rue’s rot. maybe he could learn to like coffee after all.

he listened to her talk, amazed by his mind’s subconscious lovely sluicing together that transformed oddities like “dictator melty melt” into familiarities (however new) like doctor char-melt. giannida explained she chose her @ because of a minor heart issue that required the insertion of a valve a year ago. (“it’s made from stainless steel brushed metal, which is the same metal iphones are made from! it even gongs the same frequencies!”) erny nodded at her confidence, wondering if it was an overshare. he considered and decided for the time being to not tell her about his own drawn-out experiences in the c ward of hartwell hospital, hh +.

giannida grew more engaged with each sip of coffee. at one point she put both of her hands to her temple like she was trying to remember something tough to recall.

erny loved it, lived for it, ate it up like the new york pizza rounding his belly. she told him all about smim’s, the east village, nearby alphabet city, and nyc life generally. she would be boarding in the on-site school dorm rooms, which were all the way east on 14th street, where unlike erny she’d have two roommates come mid-august. she expressed jealousy (calling it “an extreme case of the giannida jellies”) that he was one of the four winners in that year’s housing lottery of their very own apartment (“black box-voice supervised apartment,” he assured her, as if he had to downplay its awesomeness).

“you’ve got to come hang at some point,” he said, when it was clear things were wrapping up. he crossed as many toes and fingers as he could, which wasn’t easy through his nike decades.

“i’d rather go biking.”

he unclenched. it wasn’t a no. “you bike?”

“i citywheeel every day. you?”

he shrugged; he didn’t know if that was a fancy futuristic exercise class manhattan thing he was supposed to know about; he’d barely been in new york for five hours and it was his first time ever in nyc, the last letter presently swapping its “ity” for “ovid,” keep six feet of space, please.

but giannida was a kind one and explained that the subway was so pre-pandemic and the only way to get around “the new city” was by riding the blue bikes found docked every few blocks. she held up a small piece of plastic that looked like a fidget prong. “i have an extra fob, actually. my mom got me a membership, so of course my dad also had to. they’re always outdoing each other.” she turned into an irl eye-roll emoji. “take it. we should bike, but also you should cycle up and down the streets to get to know your hood.” she held out the key fob.

erny hesitated. nurse sawkill’s face swam to him, right before she convinced him to do make-a-wish, claiming “life is full of fear and hardly fair, so there’s no shame in shoulder rides when they’re offered.” she was right then and erny knew she still was. he accepted the key, thanking giannida profusely. she told him to reach out to her on smim-verse. “or better yet, not on smim-verse. my @ is the same. find me.” and she was gone.

what a day.

erny pocketed the bicycle fob, backpacked his laptop, covered his mouth, and left the coffee shop.

he climbed up to the sidewalk and admired the busy road he now called home. to his left, 14th street stretched onward, buildings of different heights stacked along each other neat but protrusive, exactly like his teeth before dr. snossway applied the shiny metal strands. further past, the buildings gathered on both sides of the street, continuing east until they dropped for a vacancy of space that his dad had loudly pointed out that morning as the hudson river, which caused a pedestrian on the street to pop out an airpod and say, “much love, buds, but you’re backwards. hudson’s the other way. that there’s the east river.”

just before the dip of space was a pair of massive rising chimneys stacked atop a large property. his new school.

to his right were more jutting columns of new york city buildings. even in the middle of a global pandemic, life and movement coursed all over; masked people striding on the sidewalk and coasting by on bikes - blessedly, a few even on skateboards. cars zoomed and stopped, honking and screeching, as dogs sniffed phone-magnetized owners onward. a kit of pigeons strutted down the block in front of a pizza store called artichoke. erny would probably eat there eventually, though at the moment the thought of eating pizza was very unhandsome.

the newest resident on east 14th street took it all in.

so far, this city’s vibe was movement and people. it felt like it mattered, mostly because it felt so massive that it had to matter, enormous value injected in it by the enormous crowds of randos who chose to gather there, even while the world functioned as a petri lab for a rabid respiratory disease, identified in the 19th year, which had been erny’s 12th.

he unlocked the front door of his new building with his new key and started up the stairs, clutching his now-empty seltzer bottle. he crumpled it in his hand, and remembered what doctor char-melt said earlier about recycling.

he turned around and descended the stairs, eager to check out his new b.

but it was terrifying. there were no windows and the whole thing was made of low sloping concrete, which made the ceiling look like it was closing in, dripping down to meet the floor. erny was far from the tallest kid in his grade – growth lags were common when your development was stunted for 8 months at age 10 – but he still had to stoop to walk over to the yellow bins and throw in his crumpled can. his grade. only it wasn’t his anymore. his old grade. damn, that leant heavy.

a disused air conditioner and tower of cardboard boxes sat in the middle of the space. behind this a sign pointed to a laundry room and, curious in spite of his horror, erny turned the corner. the laundry area was dirty and natural-lightless, and equally flush with sloping drips of concrete. two small machines huddled in defeat across from a leather couch that was ripped open like a pride of lions had their way with it. reddish stuffing poured from the gashes like foam blood.

erny hurried back to the recycling area and up the stairs leading to his apartment.

a large frail man was ahead of him, ascending slowly, leaning heavily on the railing.

“what do you want?” the man grumbled, when he saw erny behind him. his face was red and covered in sweat. he wore no face mask. “you never saw a lecturer with a bum ticker before?” he tapped his chest. “what, a lecturer in classics should be spared the maladies of the corrrrazon…” (he rolled the r in an obnoxious way, but as he did so his entire demeanor changed, shifting his skin from strained red to flushed red at the realization of an audience) “…you might say?” he slowed down his speech and, to erny’s annoyance, his steps. “but ah, mortality is a fickle mistress,” he said, turning around. “and yet it’s with her we all must waltz! for she, unlike certain small-minded if considerably larger-hearted university boards, shows little respect for the equilibrius ropes of tenure. ha! large-hearted! a swift incidental pun, one incidentally worthy, dare i say, of swift!”

erny didn’t answer. he followed this annoying man the rest of the way up and watched him hobble precariously over to the door at the other end of the floor, the only other apartment on 1.

erny waited until his neighbor closed his door to pull out his key. unlike professor bum tick neighbor, erny didn’t relish an audience.

once inside, he put the bike fob on his wooden kitchen table, peed, brushed his teeth, and sank on his bed in a world of bliss: his own place, an awesome new chica to hang out with, and now, thanks to her awesomeness’s awesome generosity, a gruelingly slick way to explore what his dad just that morning called “the greatest city civilization could ever imagine, pandemic or not.”

erny felt planets away from the large hartwell bedroom he woke up in that morning, which he shared with bernard and their younger sister, marin. a truly wonderful feeling.

he fell asleep that first night with a massive smile splitting his newly independent face.

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