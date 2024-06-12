© Ronit Baranga

I went to see Klagg because of the nightmares. He came highly recommended from Groddeck, who told me Klagg cures extreme cases of parasomnia. I would say mine qualifies as an extreme case, and that’s before I get to the flag on my forearm, which kicks it up, clinically, into an extreme case of nocturnal dysphoric self-injury disorder, with perverse and malingering digit attachments. Light trauma pinpoints, origins in essence, behaviors symptomized – I am what I am, trying to stay just that.

Klagg’s office was a shack by the East River. It was easy to find, even amid the refuse. ‘KLAGG ERT MEDICINES’ was sandwiched (please, no cucumber) between Bridges Restaurant’s C rating and eight eyes painted on the grimy storefront of DES ESSI ENTES. The location didn’t inspire confidence. Neither did his demeanor. Klagg was a man of great pause. I’d say he comported himself in a manner of subdued stillness, less the calm of a slug on a tablecloth, more like a statue in a snowstorm. Unmoving, but seeming like it could, like it might, like it will.

“Tell me about the dreams.” It was the first thing he said when I entered his office, which was only that, no secretary or waiting room. Groddeck told me once about a Wall Street apartment of this socialite he jazzed. What made it up there was the elevator opened not into the hallway but the unit itself. Klagg’s treatment office was that, if you put the napkins (manilla, scalped) under the table. “Tell me about the dreams.”

I didn’t like talking about the dreams, but I really didn’t like having them, so I’d been visiting experts like Klagg, the latest whoever, a “nightmare treater” with murky methods that might have worked. Groddeck, the night I saw him, had that sheen of affairs on the sip sip. “First of all, I only have the dreams when things are good in my life. When things are bad, I don’t have a single dream, good or… or...” Nowhere. Nowhere. “… tea-ful.”

Klagg, forever in his pause, broke it, leaned in. “You said — correct me — tea-ful?”

“Yes, tea-ful.” Once spoken it was easy to perp walk past. “Then things improve and the bad dreams return.”

Klagg made notes. Tee hee. I didn’t hear that, but also I did. There was always some reverberation. Once the dream showed up, the voices came too. They were the worst. No, far from. Life, not everyone’s cup. Nowhere’s got to be somewhere, as they say.

“And you’ve tried the requisite medicines?”

“Oh yes,” I said, glad to talk about something else. “Nitrazepam made my neck sag and made me feel like I was sailing when stationary. Prazosin caused me to wet the bed and sob so much it felt like I was also wetting the body, and Triazolam. I saw things on Triazolam. Not how you think of it or how my words mean them, not hallucinations, but things. Others. Hierarchical cell disorder, level crossing nightmarish feed-loops, sunset geometry, two plus two being five, things like that. I…”

“What is it?” Klagg said sharply.

“I… I saw the formulas on their napkins once. In a dream. It was math, or something like math. I saw it the one time I made it in that… that far.” Am I a man of great pause? Do I simply project my own ways onto those claiming to better know them, witnesses from outside the vehicle?

“I see,” Klagg said, but with his glasses shaded, it was hard to confirm. “Tell me more.”

I tried to smile. “Got to tell it to get it fixed by the nightmare treater, huh?”

Stillness of a stone. “I don’t like that moniker. Go on.”

I closed my eyes, even though that wasn’t always the safest place. Here it felt necessary. “It’s always the same. I’m playing in my room in the big house in Westbury. We spent a few summers there. When I was twelve and thirteen. I tried going back later to confront it, show it was just a place, and not a real feast, but—”

“The dream,” Klagg interrupted. “Not the surrounding topiary, thank you.”

I saw bushes and shrubs in my mind. Easy to see but hard to look at. Harder still to decipher. “I leave my room and go down the stairs. Everyone’s in the kitchen, getting ready for a holiday. Easter, maybe. Feels like that time of year. Omelettes sizzling. Bunnies fighting. I don’t stick around.” Even though I want to, even though every time I slip asleep and wake up on that brown carpet, that terrible terrible carpet, matted and mussed, I know what’s coming, and hope I’ll just stay there. Not see the rest of it. I’d rather see nowhere. “But nowhere never finds me. I leave the house through the front door and walk around to the back.”

“Why do you walk to the back?”

“Because that’s where the forest is.”

“What time of day is it?”

“Sunset. It’s always sunset. But not natural lighting. Burnt orange skies. Wildfire skies. And under them, the forest. I walk toward it, step into the trees.” Step after step, always trying to rewind, eject, power off, but never succeeding. “And the sky fades.”

“What do you see under the trees?” Was there a curl to his voice? Another tee hee? (Teaaa hee) No no no. “What do you see under the trees?”

Klagg’s tone lashed me enough to open my eyes. But it didn’t help. I was still there. Under the trees, walking forward. Walking slow. Walking soft. Knowing and hating, knowing how miserable. Slow steps. Trying not to know. The trees thinned out and I could see in the distance the outline of the table. The table was always the same. Those seated around it changed, but the table was always the same. As was the spread. “I see… a party underway.”

“A party in the forest.” The mirth in Klagg’s voice crumbled on me like the flakiest ever skin-rake. “Now, what do you see at this party in the forest?”

Before sight, there was dread. Before death, too, I imagined. My arm itched, beneath the red flag, where the stump from last time led to the clawing. Schonnenschein, another proven ineffective, the Klagg before Klagg, called it “auto-incisive reflexive stabulations,” but to me “let’s start at the arm” sounded closer to the truth, gashed out and bleeding. Man, I really hated it there.

“What do you see at the party?” His voice like a screech engine, a train hissing its misery.

“I see… the table. It’s hard to see it unpunctured, because there’s so many trees all over. All the same type of tree. Long, thin, few branches, all of them stubs, really. Little leaves, except where they show up to cover… the things.” Which they never did effectively. “They’re not things. They are things. They’re people. People are sitting at the table. Maybe they’re not people. They wear different faces. Faces of gods and animals and the faces of things, too, like rocks and moss and the windy night. The faces all bleed at the edges, that’s how you know they’re masks. You can see what’s under the bloody corners if you look hard. But you never do. You don’t want to look hard. You don’t want to look at all.”

A clock ticking, the sound of nothing. Click of a pen scratch, the mute of a foot tap.

“So you stare at the table. But that’s just as bad. It’s a tea party, see? But they don’t know what tea is, or a party, and what they think is enough to…” It dragged, it hurt. How could you describe their chatter — crinkly, otherly — or how it quieted and stopped? It was impossible to disassociate from how they all turned to you, slow, a pivot of bloody steaming faces, silence in their everything but that terrible lagging roll. “There’s a body. A body on the table. Already dead. Already cut open and sectioned, distributed neatly between the twenty or so plates on the table. Tea, too, bloody in one mug, mucus in another, sillwater in a third.” I sounded calmer than I felt. Voices were always easier to control than insides. “It’s me, of course. They’re eating me. Having a friend for tea, as they say. Slugs and fingers all along the tablecloth. One at the head, he’s always the same, wearing the face of a skinned girlie and the horns of an antelope. He welcomes me. Not in words, but gestures. He inclines his cup and says, Gentle ones, what do you say we start at the arm? and they eat.” My collar was soaked. Sweat, but also tears. Not uncommon, but also not wanted.

Klagg considered my misery for four whole seconds before speaking his verdict. “Now, I’ve treated my share of trophethropics, and even ones with a proven resistance to demonology and diabolists, such as yourself, show after-effects.” This was where things started to melt. I saw Klagg, but it was through a visual tarp, and it was unraveling. He spoke as if he wasn’t turning away from matter all along his shoulders and arms. “Of course, autophagia is but a tip. Here, we have a lovely menu.” Klagg giggled, the pins-and-needles trance lifted, and he was no longer Klagg. He’d taken off the face, held it loose and bloody in a low-clawed hand. The other hand busied below and pulled out a scuffed tea set. “Would you like something to drink? We have many flavors. Let’s see. There’s heartworm and peppermint-cyanide and juniper tea made from jessica berries, all with droplets of blood honey. We have thallium burst, German zyklon, English arsenic, fox-blooded wolf’s bane, and un-chai. All with blood honey. Come along, blood honey. It’s time.”

Klagg moved not in ways that men move, a movement much more stilled and considered, the tracked glide of a sailing stone. “The nightmare treater? If you must. Because, yum, nightmares are a treat. Tee hee. Let’s drink some tea.”

Klagg came closer in his stationary way, all statues and pinpricks. I didn’t like it. He pressed something to his brow and I recognized the skinned girl’s face and the horns. And then they were all in the room, which was now a forest, a beautiful dark forest that led nowhere, thanks to the emperor of tea cups and soft pastries. Seated around the table, all of them, waiting for Klagg, the thing that had been Klagg, or what Klagg now was, to start gnawing on my arm. And when he did, the look on his face was such pure delight it made me sad for a moment to be going nowhere.