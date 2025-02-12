Veronica's Handkerchief , Gabriel von Max, 1920

I work as an agricultural electrician, mostly installing and repairing lighting and ventilation in dairy and livestock barns throughout northern Vermont.

This past June, I was sent to a job in Calais to fix some faulty wiring, and as soon as I parked my truck, I could tell this was not a typical call.

The left side of the red Gambrel was painted in bright colors that showed a tall standing wheat field, but instead of grain, each stalk produced an open unblinking eye.

A man came out and introduced himself as Marty. He wore long boots and a canvas smock speckled in paint crusts. He led me into the barn and started pointing out the fixtures, but I was distracted by the interior.

Instead of livestock or haystacks or farm equipment, Marty’s barn was filled with paintings. Hundreds and hundreds of paintings. They hung on the walls and were stacked through the interior. They were portraits, all of them, in many styles, although it was hard to see clearly because the barn lights were busted.

As I set up my equipment, I asked Marty about the art. He told me he was the world’s leading collector of corpomorphist paintings, a word I never heard before. He explained that corpomorphism is a style of portraiture where the subject's own physical essence is incorporated into the depiction, giving it an intimate quality that makes it oddly enduring.

“The most famous example is probably Van Gogh’s portrait of Joseph Roulin, where he pasted some of the man’s beard hair into the painting. But it started with the Carpocratians.”

“Who are they?” I asked, checking the breaker for surges.

The Carpocratians, Marty explained, were a hedonistic group that lived at the time of Jesus Christ. They were known for wearing tunics stained crimson with blood collected from their mothers at birth, believing it connected them to their source. Members tried to commit every known sin at least once in their lifetime, convinced that only by exhausting evil could they transcend it. They also believed that Jesus was not the son of God, but a mortal man who fully remembered his previous existence with his creator, as a rare few had throughout history. Marty laughed. “It’s easy to call your dad when you remember how to reach him.” He gestured widely around the barn.

But the Carpocratians most intrigued Marty because they were the originators of corpomorphist art. “They called it ‘tekni,’” Marty said. “Which is the Greek word for art. They claimed to have tekni of Jesus the lord painted during his lifetime. Commissioned before his crucifixion. Some say it was painted by Pontius Pilate.”

“Wow,” I said. “Is that true?”

“Impossible to know. But whoever painted it is immaterial, because it would have stayed just that, a painting, were it not for our savior’s corpomorphism. Immediately after the artist completed it, Jesus the son walked around to consider the work. He stared at it and did this.”

Marty raised his pinky to his mouth and mimed gnawing on it. “Bit his finger so it bled and then touched his blood to the painting, adding his essence to his image. Jesus the fated surveyed it a moment longer, nodded, and was gone.”

I was silent. It was incredible to think a work of art might contain Jesus’s actual blood.

A phone rang near the front of the barn, and Marty excused himself. While he spoke, I returned to my work, catching a patch of wire that needed to be partially spliced and rerouted. Nothing too difficult, and I was done in twenty minutes.

On the way out, I handed Marty a bill. I was about to leave when he asked, “Don’t you want to see it?”

“See what?”

He gave me a strange look. “The one true portrait of the living Jesus Christ.”

“You have it?”

“Of course I do. I’m the world’s leading collector.”

He led me to an enclave off to the side. A stall for a yearling, small and tight at the edges. “It’s in there. And since you fixed the lighting, you can actually see it.”

I walked into the stall. A painting was set up on an easel, facing away. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was obviously Jesus – down to his beard, complexion, and crown of thorns – but it was strange. It felt like I was looking at Jesus Christ but also at a mirror. In him I saw me. In me I saw him. That’s the best I can explain it.

I could have stayed there for hours, maybe days, but my phone buzzed. I was late for my next job.

I pulled myself away from the painting. I thanked Marty and left.

My next assignment wasn’t too far away, but it involved a rubbed-out surge generator replacement that took nearly an hour and a half. By the time I drove off, it was past lunchtime. I found a near empty parking lot and sat in my truck, eating my sandwich, still thinking of that Jesus portrait.

I pulled out my phone but couldn’t find anything about corpomorphism or a painting of Jesus done in his lifetime containing his blood. The Carpocratics turned up a bunch of results, but no images of the painting in the barn. I googled Marty, using his last name from the order form, but nothing of relevance came up.

And that would have been it, except I couldn’t get the portrait out of my mind. Something about it, something within it, weighed heavy on me, and a week later, I drove back, hoping to see it again and maybe this time snap a photo of the one true portrait of the living Jesus Christ.

But the barn was empty, completely empty. Marty was gone. It looked like he left in a hurry, taking every painting with him. I walked around the vacated barn.

The only remaining art was the wheat field mural. I took it in and noticed something I hadn't seen earlier. A bearded robed figure, painted in a translucent manner to look near camouflage, floating in the top of the frame. This secondary Jesus looked different from the Jesus in the portrait. His arms were spread out, freakishly long, three times the length of his body, like he was welcoming those who sought him into the barn to see his one true face. Where it no longer was.