author’s note: one of the main focuses of this newsletter is the phenomenon of transcendence. to transcend is to go above or beyond something, passing the limits of the ordinary in favor of the uncanny. it’s the idea that there are ways in this life to brush up against its "extra" elements, the levels and layers past what we usually see.

the following story deals with transcendence in its most horror-friendly form, the ghost story. a ghost, of course, is a spirit freed from the bounds of the body. a transcendent being in the most literal sense. although as i continue writing in this area, i’m starting to suspect that every ghost story is also secretly an alien encounter, with the craft and the beam never far behind.

this story runs around 7,000 words, in the awkward dead zone where it’s too long to submit to most magazines (which usually cap around 5,000) and too short to count as a novella. a frustrating in-between for traditional publication, but a fine fit for a newsletter, which doesn't care about word count and sets its own reading pace.

a heads up: this story features graphic bullying, suicidal ideation, and grooming. fiction is made up but pain is real, and if you’re suffering, know that you’re not alone. you are loved, even if it doesn’t always feel that way.

thanks so much for stopping by and lending me your eyes!

1.

it had been a strange few weeks, with more downs than ups, but wrennie knew things were rightening when she got on the long line for the water fountain and saw jay and arden ahead of her, closer to the spigot, waving for her to cut in line behind them, not a single sign of meanness in their motions. they whispered as she walked over, which felt temporarily tight, but when she reached them they were the picture of cheery, and wrennie loosened.

“sorry, all you babies,” jay announced to the third graders making whiney noises of protest. “fourth grade gets line-cutting privileges. you’ll learn soon enough.” she smiled at wrennie, who immediately turned up the corners of her own mouth, and then reached into her bag. arden’s face was pinched, like there was a sneeze trying to escape her, but then it passed and her smile bulged, as lightbulb bright as jay’s.

“how’s the one on ones with mr. m?” arden asked.

the relief wrennie felt! she was so glad they were talking again, after two weeks of near total silent treatment from them and pretty much every other girl in the fourth grade. she was so jazzed that she didn’t notice jay fiddle with something outside her line of vision.

“it’s great,” wrennie gushed. “he’s teaching me about,” she searched her brain for the words he kept repeating, “…respect and non-sense and dis… i forgot the last one. it’s a long word.”

“disassociation,” arden supplied.

wrennie eagerly nodded.

“he taught pheeny that too when he gave her pls,” arden explained. “before he stopped.” she looked at jay. something unsaid passed between them.

wrennie was eager to keep the camaraderie alive. “it’s so hot in his classroom though! the dumb broken air conditioner! the ceiling fan works, it just doesn’t do anything.”

something else passed between arden and jay. “if you’re so hot from the classroom,” jay said, her lightbulb smile turning up, “you shouldn’t drink water.” she held up a lemon nectarade bottle, a quarter of the way full. “this has, what do you call it, electric-lights. it’s better for you when you sweat than water.” her eyes moved over to arden’s, and wrennie saw an ember. “have some. it’ll help with the heat in the room, i swear.”

she held the bottle out to wrennie, who hesitated.

the line moved a little, but there were still at least five kids ahead of them, including henry, who was notorious for his minute-plus turns at the fountain.

the nectarade bottle had definitely been sipped from, and wrennie wasn’t usually into sharing germs. however, the girls were being nice again, and that was a relief size extra large. wrennie took the bottle.

she was confused by how warm it felt in her hands, but she unscrewed the top, her eyes moving from arden’s to jay’s and then back. they both goggled her, transfixed.

wrennie raised the bottle to her lips, but then lowered it. “why are you staring? also, the line moved.”

jay and arden saw she was right and took a step closer to the fountain, but immediately turned back to wrennie, waiting and watching.

wrennie raised the bottle back to her lips, thankful for a quick drink before returning to mr. muerto’s sweltering class, but then she smelled the liquid and knew immediately that something was hellishly wrong.

it was too late. the girls abandoned their nice postures and turned into devils. arden pushed the bottle back so that its contents splashed into wrennie’s open mouth and drenched her chin and shirt while jay grabbed her head with a palm and held it back, keeping her from turning away.

most of the liquid landed on wrennie’s front, but some of it went down her throat. the hot, bitter, and deeply unpleasant flavor of it tasted nothing like lemon nectarade.

“that’s for pheeny!” arden shouted. jay let go of wrennie, now that the bottle was empty. it thudded hollow on the floor. wrennie choked and spit and then breathed; already tears streamed down her cheeks, meeting the droplets of yellow on her jaw.

“wrennie dirt drinks pee!” jay shouted, backing away, and pointing. “it’s her favorite drink! she loves it so much she pees in a bottle to drink later!”

wrennie was so disgusted, so hurt, so exited. she collapsed, dry heaving, wanting to throw up, trying to, retching, but couldn’t. instead, she focused on “disassociating.” it made the most unpleasant things pass like they weren’t real, or even stranger, like they were real and almost pleasant. manageable. not big deals.

nothing was a big deal, wrennie had learned and would keep learning, when you could exit yourself.

2.

years later, halfway through her first morning on the job, as a free period supervisor’s assistant to mr. muerto’s fourth grade class of the undertow elementary school, miss wren took a break from patrolling the yard outside the classroom and entered the school. it was twelve years to the autumn since she was in her favorite class, and miss wren found that she loved assisting her former fourth grade teacher, even if she wasn’t technically in his classroom yet. there was a totem pole of teacher assistanceship at undertow, and miss wren was at the bottom, currently helping mrs. om, the free period supervisor, make sure that students who were out of class were out of class for legitimate reasons. which they only sometimes were.

as she walked down the second grade hall, miss wren reflected on her own time in fourth grade, which had played a part in her decision to return to undertow. fourth grade had been fine for the first month, and then amazing when mr. muerto started giving her more time. but when the other girls all turned on her it got bad. they turned on her and the world darkened and they started hurling those bitter spiked words that made her feel first like dirt and then less than dirt, which made her into something lower still, especially when you came at it from up there. but miss wren didn’t like climbing those dark trunks.

she paused in front of a glass display case under screens screaming announcements. they definitely didn’t have this back in 2007. when wren was in fourth, information was delivered on paper pinned to corkboards, cave women painting ash figures on stone.

she moved down the hall to mr. muerto’s classroom and peered inside for a different view of the class that she had been peeping all morning from the yard. the kids looked sleepy, the boys reading from their books at their own desks, while the girls clustered around two desks near the front. mr. muerto was a statue in front of a squeaky whiteboard, exactly like miss wren remembered him (although back in her day, it was a chalky blackboard); just as stony and impressive-seeming, with a lot more gray hairs.

miss wren tried to catch his eye. eventually mr. muerto turned, but he held stony, no nod or anything. still, miss wren was happy; she knew what to expect from a no-non-senser like him.

she hummed down the hallway and stopped at the fountain. as she sipped the cold water, a lightning bolt struck the surface of her memory. one of the worst things that happened at undertow. in fourth grade. right here. when things were getting really bad. before they got awful, and then worse and then worst.

the lemon nectarade bottle. jay and arden.

how could miss wren have been dumb enough to believe them and think (wish? hope??) that maybe, just maybe, this one time they were really being nice, this one time they were really being her friend, when of course it turned out they were trying to hurt her and hurt her bad, jay and arden and the rest of the girls? they existed to be nasty and convince her, through straight up mean lengths of repetition, that no one would catch…? miss wren ducked her head under the cool stream of water. the icy droplets massaged her forehead into an igloo and she breathed deep from in the chill.

the bell rang. she released the knob. the stream stopped just as the door to mr. muerto’s classroom opened. his class had their twice-a-week morning free period now, which was miss wren’s whole job, basically. she raced down the hallway, splattering beads of water from her sopping forehead, weaving through the packs of kids swelling the halls, and made it to the yard just before the fourth graders.

the girls smiled at her and pecked out shy hellos as they passed (one stopped to tell miss wren that she loved her braids), but the boys weren’t interested in the new free period supervisor’s assistant; they barreled past her to the green lawn of grass on the south side of the yard (cutting across the playground, slides, and the mustached dragon made out of old rubber tires), where they tossed a football around and shouted “kill the carrier!” as they tackled each other like the sweet dummies they turned into whenever there was enough space to run. miss wren grinned after them; the boys were always nicer, even if they were simpler -- maybe because of that. it was true back in her day, and it looked true now. she slowly turned around, taking in the whole field, smiling at nothing and everything.

her smile splattered on the large white tree.

it stood there, in the middle of the field, as heavy and impassive as the side of a barn, its peeling white trunk and low hanging branches beckoning like a rickety staircase that led somewhere she didn’t want to go. was it there all along? miss wren had been out on the field since first period and didn’t remember seeing it -- she was totally zoned in on mr. muerto’s class. but she saw it now. what an unwanted assault on her eyes. she peeled back to the concrete half of the yard. a girl sat on the monkey bars, kicking her legs and slurping away at a pink piece of sugar taffy. she lowered the taffy and waved.

it was the girl who complimented her braids. miss wren alighted over.

“who are you?” the girl asked.

“i’m miss wren. i’m new. i’ll be helping out mrs. om. what’s your name?”

the girl lowered her taffy. “junie. what’s with…?” she pointed at miss wren’s arm.

miss wren looked down. her left arm was in a sling. she searched her memory and told junie about the jet ski accident at the end of the summer. junie nodded and ate her candy. she asked “miss wren” (it tickled the young teacher to hear her name said like that) about her white dress, but got distracted during the answer, started fidgeting, and interrupted to show off her sneakers, which miss wren admitted were pretty cool, shiny white and blue with red light-up sides. when she finished her taffy, the girl said bye, stashed the wrapper in a nearby garbage can, and ran to the field.

miss wren watched junie go, eyeballs following the girl’s movements like a hummingbird on the hover. a group of girls had gathered around the white poplar tree. junie hurried and took her place in a line forming so precisely it looked choreographed. except by who, and why? the girls circled the tree and miss wren felt uncomfortable for no reason that made sense. a non-sense reason pestered, but she kept it under the surface. she wasn’t the only one caught. the boys had stopped killing the carrier and moved to the edge of the field, staring at the huddled girls, unsure what to do.

the girls knew exactly what to do. they started swaying, slowly. they were chanting, too, miss wren heard, and as she hurried over, each step made it clear that whatever was happening around the tree was major league wrecked. the girls were holding hands and moving faster, but in place, like boats bobbing on a calm sea. wren heard the melody of the chant but not the words. maybe she just didn’t want to.

she ran up to junie, who was swaying along, and tapped her on the shoulder.

“what is this?” she shouted over the droney chanting. “what’s going on?”

junie’s eyes demisted. she jabbed upward with her chin. “there’s a ghost in the tree.”

miss wren didn’t ask anything further, didn’t even think, she just broke the hand holding between junie and the girl next to her and shouted, “alright! enough! everyone stop it! cut it out right now! there’s no ghost in the tree! scatter! now!”

it worked. the girls stopped holding hands and the chanting dried up. most eyes defogged like junie’s. they drifted back to the playground. a few looked eager to stay, but miss wren prodded them along. the boys picked up their carrier murder and a sense of normalcy floated back to the yard.

miss wren waited until the girls were all gone to peer into the branches of the tree. she didn’t see a ghost, but she did see how the branches twisted off the white trunk like long gnarled arms, way too many of them, reaching out blindly from its glutty trunk in peels, disturbing, a blind beast on the prowl, forever casting out with its dead-clawed grip. she turned to the yard. the girls were either running around or else clustered in groups on the concrete like nothing had happened. she held up a hand to mrs. om, who was too busy disciplining a boy using a branch as a sword to notice. she looked back once at the tree and then put it out of her mind.

it went without saying that ghosts were made up. that much hadn’t changed since miss wren was in fourth grade. it went without saying, too, that sometimes they were made up in dirt. miss wren knew that, even if she didn’t quite remember it. memories were annoying, and sometimes downright catty.

3.

wren’s disbelief in ghosts was gutted open the following wednesday. she had stayed out in the yard mostly, nodding at mr. muerto’s fourth grade students whenever they came out for their bi-weekly free, but also their twice daily ten-minute class break. the girls were always nice to her, but the boys ignored her, which felt interesting and different. miss wren was used to the boys at undertow being nice while the girls ignored her outright, except when they decided en masse to be irascibly nasty, and then a few shades past that. three times the girls were magnetized, like moths to light, to the white tree in the middle of the field. it was only after the third time, when the girls had gone far enough to loop hands and start chanting before miss wren rushed over and broke it up, shouting for mrs. om, who came over, wearing the forehead lines of the recently returned and asked what the matter was, that miss wren realized what bothered her most. the girls all lacked an awareness of their movements, which was much scarier than any supposed ghost in the tree.

when the yard emptied, with the students in class and mrs. om in her office, miss wren occupied her time with a brisk walk around the tree. there was something unusual about it. it was unseasonably cold and unhourly dark under its canopy, like an air conditioned room with the lights off, but the coldness lifted as soon as she passed from its branches back into the sunlight of early september on long island. she meant to check out the dozen or so planted cedar trees at the far end of the field, to compare them to the poplar, but she kept forgetting, her memory these days was more slippery than a seal.

until, finally, wednesday afternoon. it was right after the last class of the day started, 2:18 pm prompt. miss wren hopped over to the cedars, and went around them and through them, trying to get it over as quick as possible. squirrels scurried away from her feet and sparrows winged in the branches. it didn’t feel cooler under their leaf cover. miss wren headed over to the poplar tree to compare. she passed under the canopy, expecting (and even welcoming) the coldness of its limbs, but wasn’t ready to be iced by the unexpected realization that there were no squirrels or birds anywhere in the tree’s vicinity.

just the cold of its canopy and, miss wren listened, the faint creak of a branch shifting overhead.

she looked up.

a small girl sat there, staring at her, covered in grime. she clutched part of the trunk like a filthy monkey, and her legs dangled from the large branch she straddled.

“what are you doing up there?” miss wren asked.

she squinted, trying to recognize the girl. she looked like she was in third grade. maybe one of those kids who would rather hide in the yard instead of being forced to spend time with her classmates. miss wren had plenty of experience doing just that in fourth. a phrase formed in her mind, rising like filth from the sea bed, one that she hadn’t thought of in eternities, one which made her whole body shiver: big red devil god.

the girl didn’t answer right away. she only stared, her head tilted at an angle that miss wren’s neck refused to mirror.

“what’s your name?” miss wren asked. not that it would help; she was terrible with names. she didn’t expect an answer, and was surprised when the girl finally spoke, her voice small and dry as a leaf scrape.

“catty.”

“catty?” miss wren asked. “your name is catty?”

the dirty girl held her eyes and nodded.

“what are you doing up in the tree, catty? why don’t you come down?”

catty didn’t say anything. she just stared at miss wren, holding her eyes tight, massaging them with her own like they were palms and palms were eyeballs.

and then a moment of utter non-sense transpired.

a small brown bird fluttered onto a branch near catty. she stared at it and turned stony. there was a rent, a howl, and the girl in the branches shuddered into shadow, elongating like a strip of land across a spread open sky. the shadow wisped into mist just as a plunge sunk miss wren, a burn in her throat like seasickness, followed by a rush of heavy velvet.

it stopped. miss wren was staring at the branches of a white tree.

there was no girl, no bird, nothing.

just feathers ruffling down through air.

they moved slow, shadows of flight, tousling to the ground, non-sensical evidence that something had snatched a bird right out of the picture frame of existence, straight into whatever dies past sense. for a moment all miss wren saw was the colorless rush of plummet.

she darkened and it passed.

4.

a month into fourth grade, wrennie started suffering from what her mom called “chronic school fatigue.” wrennie would come home every day, exhausted beyond measure, barely able to keep up her head at the dinner table, and fell asleep almost as soon as she went to her room. it started at the end of september and carried over into october and right through halloween. what wrennie’s mom didn’t get was that the problem wasn’t the school; it was the girls who went there. starting the last week in september, they began calling her “loser” or “space waster” and telling her “you suck at life” and to “pretty please just run away” and then, three weeks before halloween proper, they pivoted to personalizing their nastiness in skin scorchers like “wrennie pee-drinker,” “dead little glut lips,” “fatty wren,” “shiver me no thanks,” “wrennie dirt,” and worst of all (even though it didn’t make sense, there was just something in how they delivered it, so much hatred swimming on those lollipop-stained tongues), “gross gross the most most.”

none of the bullies had faces by that point. early on, it was easy enough for wrennie to distinguish that it was jay and arden who forced her to sip pee, or that rhea pushed her off the jungle gym, crunching wrennie’s arm splat on the hard ground and forcing it into a sling, or that ava was the warthog who sprayed the liquid hair remover into the back of wrennie’s scalp while phoenix held her shoulders, breathing heavy into her face and asking, like a demon reporter, why was she smiling like that, did she like it, did this make her happy?

wrennie never liked it; she disassociated from herself during all of it and pardon her, meanie pheeny, if disassociation painted a limp smile on her badly hurting face. on the day of the forced hair removal, after, as wrennie sat in an empty bathroom stall, massaging her newly accessible scalp, she sobbed into her blessedly still-there braids, a smile tearing open her face that bore no relation to happiness. at a certain point the names and faces carrying out these daily terror streaks melded into a spiraling masked devil body that churned hate and fear like boils from a badly burned mouth. wrennie pivoted hard to what she learned from mr. muerto and disassociated as much as she could, occasionally drifting back to herself. drift was safe, sleep was safe, home was safe, school was not. too often when she returned, she caught glimpses of the big red devil god, or even just sideways sightings of its body, all smoking horns and bloody fingers and craterous skin gashes where whiskers should be and rakes where human things had kneecaps.

she never understood why it launched at her, or why it started in fourth grade, after years of her being friendly and nice enough but never best besties with the pre-devilized girls in her class, but she imagined it had to do with the special attention she received from her teacher. also, she had a good grip early on that only rarely did reason hand-in-hand with hatred. anger was its own reason. and wrennie knew you couldn’t control other people’s anger or how they pointed it. all you could do was try to shield yourself, or when that failed, roll into a numb drift that held you as safe and free-feeling as the womb.

one morning in early november, wrennie drifted at her desk, staring out the window into the half concrete and half grass break yard of undertow elementary. mr. muerto droned from the front of the room while the big red devil god thrummed in a seat wherever a girl sat, buzzing in thorny silence, murder hornets biding time.

the third graders were out on the yard. wrennie’s eyes drifted and caught on two girls playing with a rubber ball, tossing it back and forth to each other, bouncing it a specific number of times. a third girl came over, smaller, and tried to join, but the two biggers shut her out, turning the game into monkey in the middle.

wrennie watched, fascinated. one of the bigger girls dropped the ball, and the smaller girl, angry, grabbed it. she fled, and the two bigger girls chased.

the smaller girl sped across the yard, moving like lightning, straight to the massive white poplar tree in the middle of the field. she tossed the ball aside before reaching the trunk and scaled the branches as easy as a jungle gym. below her, the girls stopped to watch.

wrennie expected them to grab the ball and go back to their game of bounce, but they didn’t. they stared up into the tree. wrennie did, too. the girl scurried up the branches, high and then higher, moving as fast as on the ground, apparently unaware that no one was after her. or maybe, wrennie measured, she knew the secret truth: that they were always after her, even when it didn’t look like it, especially then. shhh. wrennie’s drift rocked and then rightened. a crowd gathered, slowly, around the perimeter of the tree, gawkers there to stare at the monkey girl as she climbed up the limbs of the long twisting white chested green leafed beast. she climbed until the branches obscured her, until all wrennie saw was a pink flash of shirt through the upper shelves.

as the crowd gathered, wrennie felt a premonition, an awful plunge, like something bad was about to happen. for a minute, the tree was silent, and then with a rustle of the branches, the girl dropped lightly onto the grass, casual and neat as you please, without a single scratch.

the crowd dispersed, and an agitated yard teacher blew her whistle, and the kids dispersed.

wrennie was captivated, staring at what the two bigger girls did once everyone left.

they let the little girl play with them.

a path to climb from being monkeyed to sharing a branch. as the devil blowed on her, wrennie anchored her thoughts to dreams that dripped and sloped and coasted to a safe-feeling bank.

5.

the next wednesday, miss wren stood at her post in the yard and stared into mr. muerto’s classroom. one of the biggest changes she couldn’t get over since she was a regular at undertow was how nice the girls were to each other, and especially to her, although she was an authority figure now, so that made sense.

the empty yard had a pleasant feeling to it, so long as miss wren kept away from the white poplar tree. twice, when she was alone, she had gone over to see if catty was there, but both times, though the tree felt cold and flooded miss wren’s bloodstreams with premonitions of dark things, the branches were empty. empty enough to make miss wren think she must have imagined catty and the bird.

miss wren decided to duck into the school to use the bathroom. she walked through the empty hallway and entered the girls’ locker room. she moved to the stalls at the end and as she sat on a toilet, she tried (and failed) not to remember all the awful things she suffered in that very room at the hands of so many of her former classmates, all of them girls. she sighed, swallowed sadness, and washed her hands. her face looked haggard, the rings under her eyes standing out like zebra trails, her arm up in its sling.

she moved back slowly through the hall, and just as she reached the door to the yard, a heavy blare punctured the air. the fire alarm. miss wren stepped into the yard and as soon as the door closed behind her, it opened again and students and teachers started filing out.

miss wren stood off to the side, watching the yard fill as the sound of the fire alarm (“drill! it’s just a drill!” a pretty young teacher announced to her second graders, most looking positively terrified) continued to ring. the classes coagulated within their grades, but as more kids poured out, they spilled over from the concrete section of the yard to the grassy field.

and then, as miss wren watched, the pretty young teacher led her class over to the white poplar tree. not all of her students, just the girls. a boy tried following her, but the teacher shook her head and pointed to the jungle gym, an angry look planted firm on her face. mr. muerto and his class stood by the door, but all eleven fourth grade girls gravitated to the grass and then the tree.

and then…

miss wren watched as every girl and woman on the field, student and teacher alike, made their way to the poplar tree, drawn to it as if by some invisible magnet that affected them only.

miss wren hated it. she hated it so much she couldn’t think. one thought kept knocking. it felt like a root of hatred. there were reasons. maybe even good ones.

6.

wrennie’s plan solidified later that week. she didn’t want to play ball with the mean girls in her grade, but she did want to make them quit their meanness. she only half-believed that was possible, but she was willing to try anything.

when thursday rolled around, mr. muerto dismissed his class for their weekly free period, and as the rest of the students ran outside, wrennie sat at her desk, undoing her braids slowly. she was usually glad for her one-on-one with mr. muerto, since they at least brought her time away from the big red devil god and its knocking knees (there were more than two).

but this time, when mr. muerto gave her his unsmiling attention and asked if she was ready to pick up where they left off, wrennie said sure but first that she had to get something from the yard really quick. she’d be right back. mr. muerto nodded, unsmiling.

as soon as she passed from the school into the yard, wrennie immediately saw the gleaming red eyes, zoning in on her like she was a deadly delicious.

but this time, wrennie wasn’t having it. she knew how to win them back; she saw how, earlier in the week. instead of letting the big red devil thing have its ruptured way with her, she sprinted, like the little girl had, directly for the popular tree, her long hair trailing in the wind behind her.

it seemed to work.

she heard her female classmates call out, “where’s gross gross going?” and “where you off to, pee-drinker?” and “get back here, loser!” and as she moved, the voices moved with her. she reached the poplar tree without interference and saw the limbs the small girl had climbed. wrennie didn’t hesitate. she started pulling herself up. it was easier than she thought, even though the branches grew farther apart the higher she got.

she climbed until she heard a soft cooing. a small bird roosted on an inner shelf of the tree. it was singing to her, hopping around. wrennie stopped long enough to see it had a broken wing, but she didn’t help. no one would help. the bird had to learn that.

wrennie climbed, moving higher and higher up the tree, and for the first time in a few horrible months, she felt like herself. not disassociating, not fleeing inside or turning her bullying girl classmates into a massive red devil, but a girl playing in a tree in her school yard. it was an incredible feeling, one that wrennie wanted to hold as long as she could. but it seeped out of her, air from a leaking tire, when she looked down and saw what the girls were doing.

7.

the fire drill kept ringing, but miss wren only had eyes for the white poplar tree and the female crowd around it. she looked for mrs. om, to help or at least instruct her, but mrs. om was in the second of four large circles of hand-holders surrounding the tree. two people over from mrs. om was principal mate, whose short grey bob was unmistakable. every single girl and woman in the school encircled the tree.

no boys did, though, and no male teachers either. they stared, all of them, transfixed, completely bewildered. mr. muerto walked over to mr. avicide, the fifth grade science teacher, and said something, gesturing with a shaking hand at the gathered girls.

but miss wren didn’t have time to consider what the boys made of the girls’ behavior. she walked over to the tree slowly, in a daze, unaware of her feet’s movement, drifting, for the first time in more than a decade. as she drew nearer, she heard their chanting, a familiar sound, one that reminded her of something she heard long ago, but when, and in what context?

8.

wrennie looked down from 2/3 of the way up the tree. all the girls in mr. muerto’s class were staring at her. they had grasped hands and were chanting. she strained her ears, and caught their words, which made her darken worse than the poplar’s sunless upper branches.

“co-ca co-la! bass-kit-ball! we won’t catch you! if you fall!”

wrennie started to sob. she felt like her body was rotting around her skeleton. she succeeded in climbing up there, all the way up, but all her success brought her was more failure. failure failure failure. even at this limitless height. of course trying to ape a third grader’s popularity stab blew up in her face. like everything else, wrennie wasn’t good enough. she wasn’t good. she wasn’t. she sucked at life. that she was good at. that she was.

“co-ca co-la! bass-kit-ball! we won’t catch you! if you fall!” the chant grew louder. but wrennie wasn’t listening to them. she was listening to her dreamy self disassociate. it wasn’t unpleasant; the only thing unpleasant was how familiar it was.

9.

as miss wren approached the four circles around the white poplar tree, the sounds of the fire alarm faded until they were replaced by a new chant, one she never heard, not recently, and certainly not back in fourth grade, although it sounded like it could have come from that cursed era of her life.

“winter! spring! summer! fall! year round! catty’s! seen by all!”

miss wren kept moving, unsure why, knowing only that she wanted to get a closer look at the women and girls chanting and maybe even land eyes on the dirty ghost in the tree again. the chant continued and grew louder and louder.

“winter! spring! summer! fall! year round! catty’s! missed by all!”

10.

up in the tree, in between her tears but deep within her drift, wrennie continued sobbing. she wasn’t, she was. she wasn’t, she was. but for the first time since its discovery, her drift failed her. her sobbing turned into a maniacal screaming as she grenaded down words, unaware she was doing so. “meanies! meanies! stop it! stop it all you! why are you so mean? why do you hate me so much?” she didn’t know if the girls below could hear her, but she was pretty sure, even if they could, that they wouldn’t do anything, and wouldn’t care. she continued crying and wiped her eyes, which made her grip on the branch even more slippery.

11.

as miss wren approached the outer circle around the tree (“winter! spring! summer! fall! year round! catty’s! hugged by all!”), it opened like arms waiting just for her. the second circle opened, too, and then the third and the fourth, and finally miss wren stood under the white poplar tree in the center of the field in the break yard of the undertow elementary school. she looked up.

catty stared down at her, as dirty and small and tree-like as miss wren remembered.

“but that’s not all you remember, dear, is it?” catty asked. the chanting stopped on a dime and the silence that hung after catty’s rough, knotted words filled the whole world.

miss wren didn’t answer, didn’t know how.

“yes, you do,” catty said. “you do know how to answer. and you do know how to remember. come on, dig deep. we love you here. all of us.”

miss wren stared into the eyeballs of the little girl in the tree. the girl stared back.

she racked her brain, and found she didn’t have to search too hard. she gasped.

catty nodded. “it’s all there, isn’t it?”

indeed it was. “but why?” miss wren’s voice barely carried.

catty gave her a look that miss wren recognized from all the times she gave it to her mother in second and third grade. “disassociate in life, disassociate in death. look.” catty touched her dark knotted hair and miss wren remembered, as wrennie, undoing the hair she normally kept in two long braids in mr. muerto’s class before running across the yard and climbing the tree.

catty lifted up her hair and miss wren saw the unnatural angle of her neck with its exposed jut of bone, shiny white jags breaking the skin. wren felt a poking on her own neck and touched it. the same jut of bone, the same break in her skin.

“come back, wrennie. come back.”

“what do you mean?” miss wren whispered.

“no more drift.”

“who are you?”

“we’re who stayed, my love. while you went on, thinking… oh, we don’t know, we’ll never know what sets you off, but we love that you wander! we just miss you. we miss you, wrennie, we love you, and we don’t want catty alone…”

“what do you mean?” miss wren whispered again. but now her question was rote, performative.

“stop performing, wrennie,” the girl in the tree whispered. “it’s us. it’s only us. can’t you hear it? we’re popular now. come back, honey. we’re popular. we really are. listen.”

miss wren listened. the chanting had started up again, as if on cue.

“winter! spring! summer! fall! year round! catty’s! loved by all!”

miss wren listened again, and found comfort in the chant, deep comfort, down in the airy canals where her bones once were. she started climbing the tree, making her way up the branches, to the spot where the ghost of her younger self sat, waiting, watching, eager to welcome her.

she reached herself and then, together, they were loved by all.

12.

mr. halott muerto stood in the yard with the boys of his fourth grade classroom, staring down the field. he was a serious no-non-senser, as he told his classes on the first day of school, writing it out on the whiteboard and underlining it thrice, but for once all sense, non and otherwise, had left him. he had watched the scene unfold, along with every male in the vicinity, all of them frozen like returning test cases. it only lasted for twenty seconds, and already he saw mrs. om come to herself, shaking like a dog drying off. she spoke to the girls beside her, and then, like that, they were all coming to, out of whatever held them, walking away from the old tree as if nothing happened, shaking occasionally like they were trying to throw off a nasty cold.

and then the fire drill was over and the classes were returning inside and mr. muerto shouted for his students to follow him and went in ahead. he checked that the room was safe and fire-free and stood at his post, in front of his large desk in the corner of the classroom.

when junie, always the first to return, ran in, he asked her why all of the women and girls had gathered around the poplar tree during the fire drill.

junie gave him a look he had privately named the lol dumbass. “around the tree? what do you mean, mr. m?”

mr. muerto surveyed her, but kept his stony composure, not saying another word. he wasn’t sure if she was testing him; he hadn’t seen much of an aptitude for humor in junie thus far.

his student filled the silence. “hey, have you seen miss wren? i wanted to show her my new sneakers.” she held up pink light-up shoes and turned and posed.

“miss wren?” mr. muerto’s face was impassive. “who’s that?”

it was junie’s turn to give him a non-senser look. but the rest of the class started to trickle in, and junie ran over to ani to tell her something, and as his fourth graders noisily took their seats, mr. muerto looked out the window, at the white poplar tree on the lawn.

he’d had a student once, catherine. she went by renny but spelled it like wren. he used to think about her a lot, but less lately. so many students had passed through his classroom over the years, but of course he remembered catherine. she was impossible to forget because of what happened in the tree, the tragedy of it, the quick burial that followed. but even before that, long before that, she had stood out. she told him once, at the very beginning of the school year, during their one-on-ones, that she wanted to be a teacher. just like him. everyone was nice to him, she said. everyone knew his name. teachers, catherine explained, were the most popular people in the whole school.

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until next time, stay scary, my friends!