biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Fritz Freud
Jun 18

Here is the story of the greatest Invention of the 21st century and how the Jews have tried to kill it.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-story-on-an-invention

And yes... Jews are Aliens... Aliens that wrote the Bible.

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