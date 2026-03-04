The dental room on Epstein’s island with face masks on the walls.

I. The Dentist and the Pedophile

On August 8, 2019, two days before Jeffrey Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell, he signed a 32-page document known as the 1953 Trust, named for his birth year. It left $100 million to his Belarusian girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, along with a 33-carat diamond ring and most of his property, including his NYC townhouse and New Mexico ranch. At the time of his death, his estate was valued at roughly $600 million, although years of settlements, restitution payments, and legal fees have since reduced that figure dramatically.

But the symbolism was unmistakable. In the end, the pedophile wrote the dentist into his will.

Shuliak met Epstein as a 20-year-old dental student in Belarus. By 2009, she was in New York, drawn into the sordid orbit of a man four decades her senior who had already served an 18-month sentence for soliciting sex from minors. Epstein promised to help Shuliak with her studies and immigration status. And he did just that.

Epstein and his dentist girlfriend.

Emails later released by the Justice Department show that after Shuliak was initially rejected from Columbia University’s dental school, discussions began about admitting her as a transfer student. Epstein’s longtime executive assistant Lesley Groff contacted Dr. Thomas Magnani, Epstein’s personal dentist and a Columbia professor, about seeing what he could do. Shortly after that, Shuliak was admitted into the prestigious school. Epstein donated $100,000 to a public-health project run by the dental school’s dean and later contributed another $50,000 to its annual fund. Columbia would eventually describe the process as “irregular” and discipline the individuals involved.

Here’s Epstein and Shuliak in an undated photo released by the DOJ.

Notice Epstein’s “Zorro” sweatpants, the name of his New Mexico ranch.

Here’s another photo, taken a moment later, but for some reason in this one the DOJ redacted Shuliak’s face but not the face of the yeshivish guy walking behind them. Notice his tzitzit swinging from the side of his shirt.

The DOJ’s redactions do not make any sense.

There is no proof that Shuliak participated in Epstein’s abuse. There is also no indication that she was unaware of his past. Shuliak was the last person Epstein called before his death, which he did by lying to the prison guards, saying he was calling his mother. (Epstein’s mother, Paula, had died fifteen years earlier in 2004, a year before the first investigation into Epstein was launched.) After his death, Epstein’s estate established compensation funds that paid out more than $170 million to victims. Shuliak, who today is 36 years old and believed to be living in New York City, has not received the fortune, ring, or estates that the 1953 Trust promised her.

Their pairing remains stark. A dentist who built a professional life within the architecture of a predator’s wealth. And the predator who, while facing trial, chose to enshrine her in his last legal act.

An oversized photo of Epstein and Shuliak on the wall of his NYC townhouse.

II. The Operatory on Epstein Island

While Epstein was drawn to Shuliak for her youth and beauty, it’s interesting that his final girlfriend was fixated on teeth, since dentistry is central to some of the more bizarre aspects of his ubiquitous and lurid case.

Epstein was known to have a particular interest in teeth. In at least two of his properties — his private island, Little Saint James, and his Palm Beach mansion — he had specially installed operatories, fully equipped dentist treatment rooms, presumably for the comfort of having dental work done in his homes.

Here’s his private island operatory.

And here’s the one in his Palm Beach home.

Notice it’s in the bathroom, right next to the tub. Kind of odd.

Epstein’s interest in dentistry is ironic when you consider the man’s actual teeth.

Major yikes.

And here’s a pic of that terrible smile and extremely protrusive gum line. I wonder what his best friend said to make him laugh like that.

Jeffrey Epstein: a man wih capital gums and lowercase teeth.

Knowing the two of them, it was probably something intellectually stimulating and not at all denigrating or objectifying to women.

But I want to return to the island operatory. Because it’s remarkable not only for its existence, but because of the face masks affixed to the wall.

Here’s a closer look.

What exactly are these? Who are they supposed to be?

Some online sleuths have posited that these masks are meant to represent Epstein’s collaborators.

For example, one mask bears a striking resemblance to Adnan Khashoggi, a Saudi arms dealer and middleman in the Iran-Contra scandal in the early 1980s who helped smuggle cash for the Marcos family out of the Philippines

Khashoggi owned a yacht that Donald Trump bought in 1988. The arms dealer was believed to have hired Epstein to “recover money looted by African dictators“ around the same time.

And then there’s this mask.

Which looks a lot like Howard Lutnick, the current US secretary of commerce.

Here’s Lutnick (in the blue shirt) on Epstein’s island in 2012 with his two sons.

The photo appears to have been taken behind the island’s infamous temple, based on the evidence below.

Lutnick lied about his past involvement with Epstein, admitting to the US Senate last month that he visited the island with his family. Additionally, Lutnick and Epstein were next door neighbors in Manhattan.

Of course, it’s possible that these are just masks of famous people who had nothing to do with Esptein and his crimes.

Take these two, for example.

They look a lot like Laurel and Hardy, a British comedy duo from the early 20th century.

Both Laurel and Hardy died before Epstein turned thirteen, which makes it unlikely that they were partners to his abuse.

Similarly, other masks look like different culture icons and world leaders.

For example, this one looks like the Führer, may his name be erased.

And there’s this one, which looks like Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

But it looks even more like Argentine politician Guillermo Moreno.

There’s this one, which looks like actor and comedian Buster Keaton.

Even the possible Lutnick mask bears a striking resemblance to Vladimir Lenin. Which makes more sense, since the mask has a goatee, like Lenin, whereas Lutnick wears a full beard.

I still think it looks more like Coward Nutlick.

And there are still many other masks, which are difficult to identify.

Regardless of who they are, and whether or not they represent real people, their presence on the wall is eerie, ominous, and slightly predatory, totally in line with Epstein’s overall vibe.

III. Likely Reasons for Epstein’s Dental Setup

A woman receiving emergency medical care on Epstein’s NYC dining room table.

If we momentarily strip away the masks and the conspiratory speculation and simply look at the most boring explanation available, the operatory on Little Saint James begins to look less like a ritual chamber and more like what it technically was: a fully equipped dental treatment room belonging to a man whose girlfriend was a dentist. With bizarre art on the walls. Strange, but jarring art is not uncommon among the wealthy. Just ask Tony Podesta.

Epstein was obsessed with control. He controlled money, access, people’s careers, even their immigration status. Why would medical care be any different? For a man who owned multiple estates and a private island, installing a dental chair at home may have been less about eccentricity and more about convenience. No waiting rooms, receptionists, paper trails, or members of the public taking up space. Just private treatment on your own terms.

Epstein caricature by Philip Burke for Vanity Fair in 2019.

There is also the uglier, more practical explanation. Many of the girls trafficked through Epstein’s properties were recruited from vulnerable backgrounds, including places where dental care was inconsistent or unaffordable. If you’re grooming minors and parading them around billionaires, politicians, and the rest of the elite class, appearances matter. Dental work is expensive and easily traceable in conventional clinics. Providing treatment on-site would eliminate questions and potentially awkward conversations about why a fourteen-year-old has an older “guardian” hovering nearby.

It is not hard to imagine the logic: fix the teeth, clean the image, and bury the narrative.

Epstein and Shuliak horsing around.

And then there’s the simplest explanation of all. As mentioned above, Epstein’s final girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, was trained in dentistry. An operatory on the island could have functioned as her private practice space. For a couple insulated by money and isolation, converting an island room into a clinical environment sort of makes sense.

IV. Unlikely Reasons for the Dental Setup

And yet the island operatory is not simply a chair and a sink. It is a dental chair positioned in a strange, almost theatrical room whose walls are lined with sculpted masks. The juxtaposition feels deliberate. Clinical sterility against silent, expressionless faces. It invites interpretation.

Some see symbolism. Others see something darker. The masks, they argue, could disorient victims and create confusion between the observer and participant. In this telling, the dental chair is not a medical device as much as a platform for humiliation, role-playing, or something worse.

There are even more grotesque theories: that teeth were removed for sexual purposes or to prevent biting, that Epstein collected teeth, or that the operatory was an extension of sadistic fantasies. These claims float freely online, untethered to evidence but fueled by the undeniable strangeness of the room.

It doesn’t help that conspiracy theorists have insisted for more than a century that the ultra-wealthy indulge in masked debauchery. The imagery is familiar.

Stanley Kubrick’s last completed film, Eyes Wide Shut, etched this idea into popular culture at the turn of the millennium: velvet capes, masked elites, naked women, and ritualized excess.

Eyes Wide Shut , Stanley Kubrick, 1999

One mask in particular resembles a long-time Epstein friend.

The notion that Epstein and his circle donned masks during illicit gatherings feels, to some, like a natural extension of Kubrick’s mythology.

But here the record pushes back.

None of the surviving victims have claimed their abusers wore masks. The late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the most prominent and outspoken of Epstein’s accusers, named names. She described encounters. She detailed orgies on the island attended by figures such as Jean-Luc Brunel and the defrocked Prince Andrew. Masks were never mentioned. Anonymity, in her accounts, came from power and intimidation, not from costumes and attempts to conceal identities.

The counterargument, of course, is that perhaps the survivors were not present at whatever “mask parties” may or may not have occurred. It is a conveniently unfalsifiable claim, which is it’s not particularly compelling.

Of course, a lot of this chatter is based on the number of times certain phrases appear in Epstein’s emails. “Dentist” shows up 1,815 times “teeth” 2,043 times, and “dental” 2,069 times. Click here to search for yourself.

Some of these emails, like the one below, are obviously referring to actual dental treatment.

But then there are other emails that are weirder and downright chilling.

This one mentions someone at the dentist “waiting for the kid.”

This one says “DENTIST for all of us!” which sounds like a group teeth party?

This one mentions sending a good amount of money to a dentist. Could be payment for treatment, or payment for something else.

And this one, sent from Shuliak to Epstein, includes an article about a missing Columbia dental student.

Some believe the mention of “dentist” in these emails are coded references to other activities, kind of like in the Pizzagate conspiracy theory where proponents claimed that “cheese pizza” referred to “child porn” since both phrases have the same initials. Of course, this QAnon-adjacent theory was never proven, and the more outrageous elements of it, such as “Frazzledrip” and the DC-pizza store Comet Ping-Pong serving as the cabal’s headquarters, have been totally disproven.

An image supposedly showing a “Frazzledrip” procedure. Total bunk.

But back to the masks on Epstein’s wall. Many of them do not appear wearable. They resemble mounted sculptural faces rather than functional disguises. Creepy, yes, but impractical.

Others interpret it as a form of fetish. “Medical play” is a documented kink. In parts of Europe and the United Kingdom, some fetish clubs include dedicated medical-themed rooms featuring reclining chairs, stainless steel trays, clinical lighting, and neatly arranged instruments. The aesthetic of sterility becomes part of the fantasy. Within that framework, a dental operatory is not a torture chamber but an expensive prop in a consensual role-play scenario.

But Epstein, we all know, was not big on consent.

Either way, in these readings, the masks become a kind of set design. The chair becomes a spotlight. The entire room is a stage for an eerie performance.

V. Batshit-But-Interesting Reasons for the Dental Setup

THIS PICTURE IS TOTALLY AND COMPLETELY FAKE!!!! AI SLOP!!!

And then we arrive at the theories that feel less like investigation and more like delirium derived from obsessive late-night message boarding.

The operatory, some suggest, was an abortion room, a place to quietly “solve problems” without hospitals, records, or questions. Others speculate about dental implants used as tracking devices, or forcible extractions to punish or mark victims. In these narratives, the chair is not about care but control in its most invasive form.

A darker variation posits that teeth were removed from murdered victims to prevent identification. Dental records are one of the most reliable forensic tools available. Eliminate the teeth and the trail goes cold. On a private island surrounded by miles of ocean, disposal is not complicated. Boats leave with a certain cargo. They return to the dock without it. The sea keeps it secrets.

Epstein on a boat wearing a US Secret Service t-shirt.

From here the conspiratorial imagination can escalate quickly: vats of acid that were in actuality delivered to the island, presumably to dissolve bodies in, and on and on.

There is, to be clear, no public evidence that such things occurred on Little Saint James.

Epstein on a yacht with Leslie Wexner (far left) and Jean-Luc Brunel (far right).

But the fact that these theories persist says something important, less about what happened, and more about how completely Epstein has obliterated public trust.

When a man is capable of trafficking minors across continents, manipulating universities around the world, cultivating billionaires and royalty to eat from the palm of his hand, and constructing an island compound with a temple and a dental operatory lined with faces, what else can he do?

The theories persist because Epstein’s real crimes were so grotesque that the imagination is easily overwhelmed. In a case defined by wealth, power, and systemic failure, dentistry has become one more symbol onto which suspicion is projected.

Between what is provable and what is not lies the unsettling truth: Epstein did not need elaborate spy gadgets or deep-sea burials to devastate lives. Money, access, and a network willing to look away were enough.