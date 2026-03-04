biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Martin Grady's avatar
Martin Grady
Mar 7

Sensible and even-handed article, yet I am still surprised people dismiss Pizzagate. That BBC article debunks nothing, except the strawman that the pizza parlor had no basement, ergo kids couldn't have been abused there. First, it's presence or absence is immaterial; second, Alefantis owned the conjoined business immediately next door, which did indeed have one; and third, this point misdirects from the copious evidence that this place was a kind of speakeasy for predators.

Rachel Chandler connects Pizzagate to Epstein via MC2 modelling agency, so start there. Frazzledrip, on the other hand, never had merit as far as I could tell, unless someone can convince me otherwise...

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Thomas Salazar's avatar
Thomas Salazar
Mar 4

I'm still waiting for evidence that Trump was part of his club. Al I see is a photo, the same, which shows them talking at an event in one of Don's properties. (Correct me if I'm wrong) I've found one FBI File on the Archive, which describes a woman who claims Trump assaulted her years before, after coming to disagree with him in the recent present. Noone was convinced, as her story had too many discrepancies.

As far as the island & trafficking, does anyone know if the "Law Of The Sea", Maritime Admiralty will interfere with the charges ending in convictions? Or, the fact that releasing the emails would effect the perpetrators getting a fair trail? The court of public opinion has already condemned them, and might be hard to find a judge or jury who isn't familiar with the cases. Either way, we should want due diligence and thorough investigating, so that the perpetrators are less likely to go unpunished. That's where trust in the system comes in... and there's little of that remaining, understandably.

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