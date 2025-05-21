biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Giordano Ravalico's avatar
Giordano Ravalico
Jul 16, 2025

The "Testimony of Jane Doe #8" link is dead, I cannot find it through google/wayback machine, and the transcript contains a reference to the date 2018 while the deposition was ostensibly from 2017. Can you explain these discrepancies?

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LANA VON FUNK's avatar
LANA VON FUNK
Feb 11

Some of the weirdest and most pointless redactions , I think i've seen today

At the end of all of this kerfluffle , you don't really know what it is you're attempted to read

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