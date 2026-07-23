i’ve been trying to be more active on this platform lately. it feels like substack is the one for me. i don’t mean that as a newsletter or updated blog, but as a social network.

i never really clicked with the other ones. myspace was my first back in high school, but everyone quickly left that for facebook, which was a cesspool even when it was young and new and bright and shiny. twitter two years later became the scene, but both it and zuckland felt less like choices and more just random things someone created and shoved at me hard and i had to all of a sudden care about them because the people i wanted to shoot the shit with did (i’m looking at you, ben and sol). i hold vendettas pretty deep, and so i haven’t been on snapchat since 2016, when they rejected me for a job after three rounds of interviews (two rounds too many), which made sense if you consider my overall stance on these ruinous attention vacuums. instagram hurt in a way i don’t really want to interrogate, a feeling not unlike envy-induced soulrot. i guess tumblr was my speed, but i lacked the appropriate cool girl energy to really make it sing, plus i only recently learned to finesse my gif-making skills (which are top-shelf these days, if i do say so myself). from the second i downloaded tiktok, it was just clearly the world’s biggest unapologetic gimme! gimme! slopfest, a real craven hefkervelt for a real craven time, and i deleted it so fast you would have thought they were bugging me (which they for sure were). youtube and reddit are great, and my primary places for tuning in to the digital hivemind, but i’m a lurker, not a lover creator.

god i hate listing all that. it reads like a meaningless jumble of made up words i’ve been brainwashed into thinking matter because other people convinced me they do. i hate how tethered i am to people who aren’t me and don’t have any purchase in my daily life.

i wish i was just free to fucking feel what i feel without having it be so closely tied to so many others i really don’t have shit to do with in any practical sense other than our shared light-to-mid misery about existing in such a “connected” time of comfortable human suffering. thank god for my real friends, the people i spend my best life moments with, and i guess my family, too, who i love to death and are great but also their own barrel of generational trauma, stacked sideways in some really creative ashkenazi angles.

and then there’s my kitten, gracie.

this is gracie. i took the picture last night when we were writing together.

i don’t know why she’s making an angry face. she’s really a very smiley girl.

i love animals. i’m one of those misanthropes who loves all animals more than most people, but that makes a ton of sense to me, or really anyone who’s ever spent time in grade school or stuck in traffic or been on an airplane anytime after 2008 or inside a loud restaurant on a hot day. animals, like a few other things, really give life meaning. there’s this sub-cut of videos i love and sometimes run to when i’m feeling super shitty about life and the world (big picture) or writing and my place in things (small picture, which feels super big, a poison). the videos show parents surprising their children with their own pet, usually a puppy or kitten. they all follow the same arc: a parent is filming, calls the kid over, tells them they have a present, and pulls out a box or bag. the kid, curious and already smiling, reaches in, and when they find the yawning tuxedo or snuggly little dachshund bb within, they lose their minds out of pure joy. it’s r/wholesome as can fucking be, but it amazes me, truly, to see kids as young as 3 start sobbing at the sight of a little fluffball with a twanging tail and eyes too big to be. who taught them that baby animals are cute and how to emote accordingly? no one, of course. their reaction is so beautiful because it shows that the human being’s capacity to love isn’t just innate, but truly overwhelming.

anyone who has ever loved a pet knows what i’m talking about.

gracie cat (that’s her middle name by the way) is the greatest, but i’m a human being in 2026, which means if i want anything to do with other human beings outside of religious ritual or the contours of work, i need to be online in some way. and for now, i’m content with substack being that way. it doesn’t suck, not yet, even though i’ve read my share of pieces announcing its impending enshittification. i don’t agree.

substack clicks with me for one very obvious reason.

i’m a writer. i live behind the lens. don’t put me on camera, that’s not where i want to be and it’s not what i’m trying to do. but pretty much every other social platform (except maybe early twitter) prioritizes the visual component over the written.

substack is better than all that. it’s by writers, for writers, and sometimes i suspect it just completely is writers, standing on each other’s shoulders all the way down.

for the last few months, i’ve been more active here. it’s fun. you can get experimental, and the feedback is immediate. i’ve shifted my attention away from writing fiction on spec with the hope that it might someday appear in a book that somebody might buy and possibly read to instead do the weird and fulfilling work of writing words on wednesday (with gracie napping by my heels) and sending them out on thursday (with her on the floor, licking her paw, post-breakfast).

she’s a tripod, by the way. lost her left front leg when she was two months old.

overall, substack has been a positive experience for me.

with a single glaring exception.

a substacker with the handle darkdark_demonchacha .

about a month ago, i was working on a fictional story about a spree killer and the incel-adjacent manifesto he left behind when i got a direct message from darkdark_demonchacha.

at first, i didn’t think much about it. he was just one of a handful of people who started dm-ing me after i published a few articles on jeffrey epstein that were 92% fact-based reporting and 8% made up bullshit inserted to smoothen the telling. call it rpf, although i don’t know if i would. most of these messages were about the 8%, but the conversations were still respectful and interesting.

but off the bat, i could tell this guy was wacky. his first message was different from the others.

you know about the cgc?

five words. one question mark.

i told him of course i knew about them, that i’ve been studying the cult of the golden calf on my own for longer than i’ve been on here. that was all it took for him to start lobbing walls of text at me, so much that i could barely read them before the next wave came in.

he started telling me about nefilim and freemasonry and azazel and how babylon the brave is the secret pendulum that allows the cgc to erect the world in preparation for “the great fucking.” i can hit as good as i field, and i batted back my own experience of the weirdness. we kept the pot boiling, running through a number of perspectives on the eerie things few people see and even fewer share.

he told me about the anti-beings . that was his word for them. anti-beings. he said they don’t arrive so much as they’re just there: nothing in a spot one second, and something fully formed the next. like a frame spliced into a reel where it doesn’t belong , he typed. the first time he saw them, there were two. a set of ancient scales, forty feet tall, hanging in the desert air over his head. beside them, turning slowly, three feet off the ground, was a floating thing he could only describe as a baroque garbage can . it told him, in a way that eschewed words, that it was a watcher of the agel. not angel, agel. or עגל, the hebrew word for calf.

there were others, lots of them. he told me about the anti-beings in flagstaff. three men who changed shape in front of him. one rearranging the features of his own face, another growing his arms to twice their length, and a third running sideways up a pine tree, beating its branches with his bare fists for ten minutes, screaming about free will the whole time. dude sounded like a jackhammer every time he connected .

he told me about an old man in a frumpy suit at a gas station outside kansas city who walked up to him with a smile, said they think they can take on אהיה , and handed him a gold coin with a picture of a cow on it. as he watched, the man turned a corner in flat open country and was gone. the coin in his hand had disappeared, too.

and then he told me about the white fright.

that’s what he called it. the white fright . according to him, it was an anti-being fourteen feet tall, maybe more, with tree trunks for arms. its entire body was icicle white, no other color anywhere, and the air around it seemed to warp like heat off a road, misting up to the skies. the white fright had appeared to him in a motel room in georgia and pressed a single sentence into his head: this is the 1 time you will see me face 2 face . darkdark_demonchacha didn’t wait, he ran the fuck out of that room like the floor was on fire. he refused to go back inside without a police officer and a shaman friend accompanying him, but by then the white fright was gone. if it had been there at all.

it was a good story. super weird. we chatted a bit more and then gracie cat started asking for her dinner, rubbing against my ankles and making aggressive eye contact, so i closed my computer and went to the kitchen to get her the good shit (when i adopted gracie, the woman at the shelter made me promise to only buy her natural cat food, and i’ve stuck to that promise).

but i’m an addict, of course, what interesting writer isn’t in some way, and i was back on this website later that night, devouring the latest wtf messages from darkdark_demonchacha.

only his handle had changed. it now read darkdark_demonchacha 8898 .

that was weird, but substackers are weird, myself included, so i didn’t think too much of it. i just read the messages he sent while i was off. at first it was more of the same. an elaborate, impossible-to-follow theory about a bovine painting from 16th century italy that signaled the cult’s thorns were prickling. i responded and he responded, and we were back in the thick of things.

i was thinking how fun it can be to discuss mystical nonsense and subsurface-layer truths with complete strangers on the internet when he abruptly changed the tone and offered up his services.

what are ur services, i typed.

i’m an editor , he responded. i can edit your writing and i can edit you .

that was odd. i stared at his words -- i can edit you -- sitting there in the little gray bubble. i didn’t type back.

it didn’t matter. because he typed back. want proof?

that got my curiosity. proof of what? i typed.

proof that i can edit you. i can edit you. there. alone in your grandma’s house on the second floor. with the screen door open and the little gray cat in the kitchen.

that made me uncomfortable. i do in fact currently live alone at my grandmother’s house (well, not fully alone, there’s gracie, of course), and i spend most of my time in the living room on the second floor, but it’s not something i write about or share publicly beyond daily substack notes.

okay, so ur someone i know, i typed. i’m guessing it’s rafi. sup brudder. i suspected it was u when u were going on about flagstaff. you still in phoenix?

i’m not rafi , darkdark_demonchacha8898 responded. only the numbers at the end of his name had changed. it was now darkdark_demonchacha 88988998898 . and as i looked, on the screen before me in a clear non code-sourced way, more numbers flocked to the end of his handle.

88988998898 became 8898899889889989998988899898 . which became something even longer. just those two numbers, over and over like a higher take on binary.

i didn’t like it, and i exited substack on my browser and powered down my computer.

that felt good. it’s just technology. shut it down, keep it out.

except at that exact moment my phone dinged. it was a text from a number that wasn’t on my phone, or anyone’s phones. 899898898899989898989889989898 .

i slowly unlocked my phone. this is what i saw.

my heart jumped off the skyscraper of my ribs. i whirled around, completely expecting to face my death.

but of course, there was no one else in the room with me. no white fright. just gracie, lying on her side, chirping away, playing with her little cloth mousie.

i glanced at the photo preview. i didn’t even open the message. i did not want to see if there was a top part to the photo.

it was ai. it had to be. i mean obviously, look at it. what a shitty crude attempt, and yet it scared the living sphincter out of me.

i blocked the number and tried to go to sleep. little luck there.

two, three days later, i woke up at the start of the blue hour. gracie was sitting in the hallway, not chirping, not moving, just staring up at a point near the ceiling. for half a second, a single spliced frame, i saw the air in that corner turn, slowly, seven feet off the floor, like something long and upright was assembling beside it. i tried looking at the thing, but my eyes slid right off it. i turned on every lamp in my grandmother’s house. i did not sleep. this is the 1 time you will see me face 2 face, i kept thinking, which was not a comfort.

it was also incorrect. because a week later, i saw it again. this time i saw it.

it was once more in the middle of the night. i woke up with a start. a light was on in the hallway. i got out of bed to turn it off and saw the thing. this time i could make it out. it was the thing from the picture, snow-white and way too tall. its head disappeared into the ceiling like in the top of the photograph. there was no color in it anywhere. i didn’t hear any sentence in my head; i want to be honest about that, because i had read darkdark_demonchacha’s account too many times to trust i didn’t just borrow the feeling from him. as i stared, the light off the anti-being brightened, and then it was gone. the hallway was just a hallway again, dark once more, and gracie was yowling in a way i never heard before.

i was so freaked out. after comforting my little three-legged baby, i sat and thought about it, and did the one thing i actually have the power to do. i opened my subscriber list, found the guy’s handle -- there were so many 8s and 9s at the end of it now that my screen looked hacked -- and i removed him as a subscriber.

and that was it. we stopped corresponding completely, and i stopped seeing weird shit in my home.

but a few days ago, i went looking. mostly because i was working on this piece, and i wanted to be able to prove he was real. i searched for the handle “darkdark_demonchacha” and found nothing. i tried every version of it i could reconstruct from memory. still nothing. it was as if the platform had never carried the name. and when i went back into my photos app to pull the screenshots i’d been so careful to save, our conversation wasn’t there. like i never messaged him.

i’m not sure how to make sense of it because it doesn’t make sense.

still, the one thing i can’t argue with is gracie. she doesn’t sleep in the bedroom anymore. she won’t even walk down the hallway or go near the bedroom door. if i carry her there she squeals to be let go and then scampers to her safe place, under the couch in the living room, the furthest point away. i had to move her litterbox out there.

think about that for a second. a three-legged kitten rebuilt her entire small life around not entering a hallway and a room of this house. she can’t read, she never saw the messages, and i cannot coax her out of it, no matter how many lamps i leave on.

i’ve been sitting on this piece for a few weeks because i knew sharing it is like leaving a window open during a plague of insects.

i just read the whole thing back one more time before deciding it’s ready to post. at the top of the page, and now my hands are shaking, i see that my handle has an 8 at the end that was not there this morning.

i didn’t put it there.

i’m going to publish this before i lose the nerve. or before this stops being mine to share. be careful who you talk to on here. there’s a lot of weirdos on substack.