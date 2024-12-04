the following note was found in the basement of a new jersey house belonging to james magadoral alpine, who was posthumously linked to 17 homicides in essex county from 2002-2021. alpine was never suspected during his lifetime.

we lived among the people. to hunt effectively is to blend in your death, and we did this by living among them. we knocked for them, and in that we learned ends.

this is how we made it. when i say we i speak of myself, the original source, what the world calls doral, but also the dark me, the late savior, what the doral calls nighte. this is how we made it.

doral was born in 1986, but nighte didn’t emerge until the winter of 2002. a snowy night in new jersey, cold in the suburbs, cold in his high school heart. wheels on the ground. a skateboard in ice. this is how he made it.

a man who looked like him, walking out and then in. together, in completion. that night, that first snowy night, they saw each other and then they were we and then we were and together we saw her. she was old and hardly put up a fight. when we were finished with our human experiments, we put her in her car and piped the exhaust through the window, though by that point she was long returned.

a strange feeling, when nighte led us, but we went his way and found many wonders. the human being, when put through physical trials and feats of transgression, says and does the most fantastic things. we saw it like sunrise. we felt it like skin. we smelled it like blood.

we lived among the people but were not owned in our taking. animals in the vicinity, mostly wild, but occasional dogs and one time a cat. this struck and hissed and singed a raw sense of companionability.

there was a woodland nearby, often empty, and here we spent much time, severing our ties to nature by an alignment with the killer, only we saw the ls as 7s. our leader was all that could flip and yet stay the same.

ki77ers are curtained into being, they are not born.

after the woman, there were years of silence, a nighttime for nighte, a daytime for doral, allowance for the tightening of the costume. there were people spoken to, academics rendered, positions held. there were even promotions. never relationships, because we found human beings in non survivalistics to be dim and boring, but we spent time and we studied. for the efficacy of the hunt. for the hunt of the cause.

sometimes it was blood. out in the world, the smell of it, that special ruined kind. we could smell it. we could always smell blood. these were rewarded well but also brought out the spotlights, though none on us. the college girl in the alley who nighte thumped in baseball, leaving her with hands cut to bleed out the life already spent. the woman with the rotten eye in the drivelands upstate where the pines heard us examine all of the layers that come together in lining a human body. and then tying her hair to the branches, her hair to her neck. the businesswoman in the hotel in the seventh place, professional compilement, where we ran the bath water deep to cover her struggles and then hold under. the water red in its finality, so red, like the curtain in nighte’s life-dream.

others it was consequence. the old lady in the place of turned ash who let us stay in her house for the night and then in the morning we did all the things to her sitting room and then body until we put the gun in her hand and her hand to her head. the man in the festival, who we drank beside and later spat on, leaving choked under his cord of electronics.

we lived among the people. we hunted them there. human death is easy, we found, if you make it look like them. always a reason for minds to reach the dark answer.

we stopped and we started. years of silence and weeks of activity. travel and distraction. no patterns beyond the work of making it self-seeming.

we stayed above their hunt-hunters. three times were close, but in each the god of teeth velvet interceded on behalf of his poor servants. once in monaco, and two others, strangely, in the same suburb of atlanta. a decade apart in lacy hilles, and yet.

and now we write. we’re going back to the blood. first nighte, and then doral. nothing waits at the end but the red. it’s near; we can smell it, the both of us, and there’s little outside the hunt we ever smell the same.

this is how we make it. we take others like we take ourselves. we’re here in us and we feel it. the man in white agrees. it’s nearly 7:77. time to let the ki77er ki77.

this world has been kind. we responded by gashing its pretty face. sideways love but love none the less.

we love loved and now we go. time for a long return. nighte fights and fights. doral resigns. we’re going off to die, but what’s the big deal? it’s okay. it was a pleasure to have lived. an honor to have been.