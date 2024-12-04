biblically accurate aliens

biblically accurate aliens

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Bridget Riley's avatar
Bridget Riley
Dec 8, 2024

Well done! This was so creepy and eerily similar to the excerpts I’ve read/heard from real-life serial killers!

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