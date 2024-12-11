Usually, Elul Fleer’s favorite thing about spending Sukkot with her cousins upstate was the sphere that coated all seventeen rooms of the Tannerbaum’s sprawled-out mansion in the heimishe section of Hunter Mountain. The aura of holiness and non-thermic heat was so excessive that it slopped over into the massive rectangular sukkah that took up the bulk of the southern driveway. But all that was before Uncle Mendy’s untimely death and this was the first time since that the Fleers were holidaying with their cousins, still new into their long year one of mourning. Elul hadn’t been that jazzed to see Ruchie and Sura, mopesters gadolah to begin with, and sure enough, her cousins (one a grade above, the other a grade below) were profoundly and understandably distraught. It was a lot, and half an hour after arriving with her parents from Manhattan, Elul sought solace from the newly chilled home by coasting down to the sukkah, trying to curb a difference in atmosphere from equaling a difference in heart.

She expected the sukkah’s interior to be decorated in its usual color-splashed overdone extra-ness and as she neared it, she whipped out her phone to send a photo to Spoord and Yosef. Her two closest non-Jewish friends were ironically the most Yiddishkeit-obsessed in her crew and bugged out for tribe-centric religious totems of all kinds, but when Elul pulled back the cloth entrance flap she was let down to see none of the usual laminated flyers, posters, charts, or broadsided prayer guides anywhere in sight. Aside from a serpentine table long enough to fit at least forty people, the sukkah was unornamented, its smooth plastic walls completely bare.

“Decorating was all Abba.” Ruchie appeared behind her, carting a box overflowing with sashes and papers and beaded holiday lights. She dropped it on the table. “Ma saw you and screamed at me to bring this down. I can’t deal with her. Wanna help me put them up?”

“Not particularly.”

“Okay, but then you have to go to the store.”

“Why?”

“Because those are the options. Either help me or get new decorations. Ma thinks it’s too soon to put up the ones with Abba in them, which seems disrespectful because decorating was his big thing, but okay.”

Elul tightened the straps of her wearable yoga mat, which thumped softly against her back. A shofar sounded, far off, in skull. “Where’s the store?”

Ruchie shrugged, rummaging. “Somewhere in town. Burry will take you. We have a tab, so just get what you want and tell the cashier it’s for the Tannerbaums. I’m staying here, so you’re on your own. Sorry.”

People were weird. The prospect of riding alone in AC-ed splendor with the Tannerbaum’s smiley chauffeur hidden behind glass had endless more allure to Elul than cruising in it with her chatterbox cousin. And obviously that topped staying in the sukkah to tape placards of rabbis and Bible scenes and colorful verses to the walls and string bunches of plastic grapes and flowered wreaths along the beams up top, guarding the slats of s’chach, rolled mats of bamboo. Safety and protection from above, Elul’s favorite holiday by a long branch.

The car was silver and enormous, sleek as an airplane. Burry the driver opened the door to an interior that felt like first class but better because it was private. It was Elul’s solo maiden voyage and she ate up the experience. Threw back a packet of pepper-smothered peanuts she found in a roll-out cabinet beside the fridge. Cracked open a Coke but forgot about it after the first sip.

Her cloud-cruising reverie expanded in the blurry wilds glimpsed through tinted glass. A lovely world whispered to her, green and brown and a million more precise shades, a soft voice carrying the word for it all on a burst of grass-cut wind, clean like spring water. The word hit the buds of her life-taste to its max, eternally fresh manna to the harried bent ear of the New York City Jew, seven small letters combining to form quivering universes of possibility: upstate.

The ride was short and six minutes in, the car rolled to a stop, snagging Elul’s linen-free woolgathering. Burry’s voice thudded, faint and disembodied behind the glass divider. “We’re here, Miss Fleer. Take your time and find the perfect whatever you need. Nothing like a good rummage through the nines. Get lost in there. Forget I exist.” He said it cheerfully. She wondered if he felt lived – she herself often didn't, but maybe it was different when you had a job and a purpose and were kicking along in the world instead of “preparing” for it, sliding up the short tail of the flipt seven ahead of the march down the length of its remainder. “I’ll be here whenever you’re ready to head back.” Chipper as a YouTuber, equally as human. “Oh, Mrs. Tannerbaum wants me to remind you that candle lighting is at six sixteen, but I imagine you’ll want to be back before then.”

Elul nodded, shoved a final fist of peanuts in her mouth and exited the car, shouldering her yoga mat. She doubted she would need it, but better safe than shaken.

She was in a nearly empty parking lot on the edge of a mountain, one of the many that leant this part of New York its nimrodian name. A large squat building sighed in front of the yawn of blasted stone. Pink and gold words on the awning read:

99 ₵ENT PHARXMACY & IV MEGASTORE-B.

Under this, in a smaller font, SERVING HUNTER(S ON THE) MTN FOR 72 - 5 YRS!

Above the store rose Hunter Mountain, imposing as Sinai must have been to her ancestors, those aboriginal wanderers. They held the literal hand of G-d through the desert, if you went with the written narration. Which Elul did, except when she didn't. She stared at her present har. A swell of something large and formless, drenched in atmosphere, not unlike a lift. Elul teetered, readying herself for a looming imbalance that never struck.

Elul had only been in two other 99 cent stores, both on the Upper West Side. The one on 84th and Broadway was only memorable because of Spoord’s one-time rant against it - “it’s a ninety-nine cent store for one percenters – everything here is at least five bucks!” - but the two friends loved the one on 79th and Columbus. They raided it twice a year – for Halloween, when Elul tagged along with Spoord’s look (last year he went as “Jung Carl G” and she his collective unconscious audience in a mirror dress) and Purim, when he reversed course, same same, for her (they went to the 88th Street Ruv’s megillah reading last March, Elul as a face-removing seventy-year-old Sarah Palmer and Spoord, accompanying her through the divide, as a bleeding bigot in a bar).

A screechy welcome chime announced Elul’s entrance into the 99 ₵ENT PHARXMACY & IV MEGASTORE-B, but the bored-looking cashier was doing a crossword puzzle at the only register and barely looked up.

Elul, adept at blending in, ignored the clerk in kind, although not before noticing she looked underage, young enough to be hung, which shouldn't have been much of a surprise. Kids upstate worked jobs; seemed like one of the trade offs of living there. Another was the people.

At least a dozen open aisles faced her, creating long inconsistently-lit corridors. Wide assortments of random crap lined the shelves, the type of chotchkes these stores were known for. Plastic bags full of party plates and cups, birthday candles, coffee makers and mugs and filters, balloons, paints, toy spiders and butterflies, candy, toilet paper, arts and craft supplies, lighters, gardening tools, and a million things more. But there was a compression to the assortment and it took Elul a round of breath-cycling to realize the what of it: she could see down each aisle way further than she ever had in a similar setting and yet the overhead still dipped down in a claustrophobic cut. Felt like she was in a Wal-Mart with the low ceiling of a 99 Cent store, light fixtures dangling inches above the highest shelf. A flashback of light 8-ery 8 (ate) Elul but she shucked it aside, eyes clasping onto a bauble of roses for buoyancy. She debated unfurling her mat but decided to ride it out. That would certainly capture the attention of the cashier and Elul was very not about that noticing life. The roses stared back, the sort of schmaltzy crap Aunt Miryam might lose it for. Although their shiny material could also warrant a dismissal as “cheap enough to bleep” – reception was hard to predict in matters of taste generally and with Aunt Miryam specifically, notorious style maverick.

Elul examined the rose aisle more closely.

A small flag waved at its entrance, yellow and lost, a mark of the spot. Words were written on it but they weren’t discernible in the swallowed folds and waves of movement. Elul stared. The aisles on both sides had similar flags demarking their wares, too, but these hung limp as bodies on the gallows. If a fan moved the flag, Elul didn't see it.

She watched it ripple, flashing letters that eventually formed into words.

AIS_LE NINE: CEREAL, BOWLS, KARL KARDS, SKIED PAINT & MINUTE HOUSERY, MEETINGS, COIN-FEEDERS & ROLLS, GAMES GAMED, GARDEN S7UFF, DECOR8TIONS, THRUM, MOLD, & QUESTION?S

Déjà déjà vu, but to who and to who?

A song played. Must have been a speaker somewhere in that low-hanging ceiling. The melody was soothing, the words were too faint to make out. Sounded like it came from further down the rose aisle. Seven steps in the words clarified.

“…we were out haunting four billion years, haunting four billion years…”

Elul listened. The same words, over and over. They tasted odd in her mouth, a new verse to an old song, like finding additional letters tucked away at the end of the ABCs, which she learned recently was in the order it was for purely mnemonic reasons. Order wasn't innate but a state of affairs personhood imposed, demanding sense where chaos lorded. She listened, ears in-tuning. Something about the song massaged her poorly and it wasn't just the ghostly lyric.

“…we were out haunting four billion years, haunting four billion years…”

Elul walked further down the aisle.

She passed a row of shelves carrying a wide variety of board games, including one with a logo a little too close to a swastika. Or maybe it was Elul’s cursed eyes, seeing that shape whenever there was a hint of interlocked slant. Past the games were a collection of singing trout fixed onto plaques, novelty shtick, but it wasn't just fish on the plaques — other animals, too, ferrets, koalas, crocodiles, and deer.

The toys gave way to gardening tools, including trowels, shears, transplanters, a rusty gardening fork, and a pair of pruning sheers large enough to snap through steel. Past this, the aisle swerved to the left, and Elul saw, through the flicker of a dying fluorescent, it split into two paths. A pair of yellow flags hung on the outer aisle at the start of each diverge.

AISLE OF MAN-HAT, read the right.

AISLE OF IX CONT (IV HALVED), read the left.

Both flags were waving in the still air.

Elul considered. The right path sounded closer to the city of her heart, her home, but the left one appeared weirder – she saw a long patch of green down it that looked like an indoor garden – and, in true Elul fashion (she hoped), she started down the path less ordinary.

The music still was still playing from unseen speakers, but Elul stopped paying attention because her eyes were full up, careening in their consumption. The garden was indeed a real garden, full up with hydrangeas, tulips, and roses similar to the ones in Aunt Miryam’s side patch outside the kitchen window, but past it was a sight even odder.

A brick-washed window was built into the wall with glass panes sectioned off by frame borders. A collection of hoses on display covered it, and Elul removed these, curious about the fine craftsmanship of the window, which looked like it was built elsewhere and transported into this odd store for some reason. Behind the hoses were packages of plastic hand-held water guns, and Elul had to climb partially onto the ledge of window to see what lay past these. She shoved a few water guns aside, and grabbed a bulky one in a packaging more like leather than plastic, which cleared the window.

Elul stared through the panes of glass, not comprehending.

She was peering down into a valley. A meadow met her eyes, long green grass and trees and, further off, a stream undulating to mountain crags in the far off distance. It must have been a picture, because how could a world of space including horizons exist under a store abutting a mountain, but it felt too rich and textured to be 2D, a position reinforced by the ripple of wind through the grass and the swaying of tree branches all along the dipping slants.

Elul, shocked like a bolt, climbed down from the window ledge and back into the store. She was so hounded she didn't realize she was still holding tight to the leather package in her left hand. She looked further down the aisle, searching for an explanation. Her money was on some kind of holographic depth-perception feature, but that didn’t answer why.

The aisle continued, sprinklers and sheers and even fake turf, but between the products, Elul glimpsed more of that brick-washed red, so like a house exterior.

Eventually, the house behind the aisle ceased its hiding. A door and window appeared, built directly into the wall. The shades were mostly drawn. Shelves on either side were filled with potted shrubs and high-rising monstera deliciosas, like the house was trying to blend in, all ivy-fed, innocuous and unsighted.

Elul stepped up the window and peered through the slats. A light was on. A small table laden with papers under a widecorkboard. 0X9s was written in large letters above it. The board itself was filled with charts and maps and photos of different people that—

The world hollowed heavy in Elul’s heart.

A photo of her dead uncle hung on the wall.

It was one she’d seen before, many times, the same official-looking photo the Wall Street Journal used whenever they mentioned him, which was often given the high profile of the fund he ran before a massive heart attack struck him down. In it, Uncle Mendy faced the camera, smiling, eyes crinkled, no trace of the five o’clock shadow that carpeted his face in every real life memory Elul had of him. Under the photo were things akin to stats, including MENDEL JOEL TANNERBAUM in large letters, the name of his company, a few addresses, some of which Elul recognized, including the Tannerbaum’s mansion where she was spending the holiday, where her family was at that very moment, and their primary residence, the towering estate on 153rd street in Boro Park. Under this were a whole bunch of numbers. Next to his name two red letters stood out in oversized exclamation: IV.

A rustle further down the aisle. Elul looked up. A man in a splatter-red shirt was approaching. She immediately turned awat from the door and took a few steps the way she came, pretending to be extremely captivated by a large hoe-like tool.

The man stopped in front of the door. There were three quick beeps and it opened. He disappeared into the room. Elul sidled over, super curious, and watched through the slats as the man opened an inner door at the other side of the room and walked through.

Elul tried the handle, but it didn't turn. A small key code combination was set over it, and she gave it a cursory look, not expecting much. Ten buttons on it for the ten singular numbers and they all looked pristine except for the button between 8 and 0, which looked so overused that the number was completely faded. Remembering the three beeps she had just heard, she pressed the rubbed-off number 9 thrice in succession and felt the doorknob shift in her hand, suddenly alive. She turned it and this time the door opened.

Elul paused before entering the room. Consideration always preceded dark courses of action, not that she was much accustomed to that type of activity (is that even true? a small voice challenged, and she grey rocked it, like every time it cropped up). In Elul’s limited experience, life had three major phases, two of which she’d undergone so far. Birth, or the status shift from nothing to something; the dot dot dot of initial living that followed (what she thought of as the shriekish trek down the long necked seven, where shit got real and she would be personed in a way she was currently pre-personed); and finally death, the final shift from something back to nothing. But the biggest existential chiddish Elul had encountered so far, the one where she veered the furthest from the values and codes her family instilled in her since toddlerhood, was that, simply put, life was for living. And Elul very much did just that. Flip the seven, reverse the devil. Life was meant to be lived.

The interior of the office was stuffy, damn near airless, much hotter than the aisles outside. Elul walked up to the photo of Uncle Mendy and removed the push pin pressing it into the corkboard. She paused. A second poster jumped out at her, for obvious reasons.



LLION HUNTERS! MON_THLY MEE_TINGS 3:09 BY O_KN_ DAY GIFEN



The misspelling of the first word seemed purposeful and smiling, an obvious tell in plain sight. Elul believed in circles of herself hidden around the world, the Jewish idea of nitzotzot, and to her they presented in the two letters that combined to form the English pronounciation of her name. Or close enough to it, anyway. Any LLs she encountered in the wild immediately tugged her inner eye.

She took the second paper, too, and stepped through the inner door, feeling illicit, like she was cutting from one car to another mid-subway ride. A long hallway stretched, well-lit, not unlike the aisles outside this inside house. The hallway was made of concrete. Or stone, it was hard to tell. Thankfully, it was cooler in there. Hearing footsteps, Elul tightened the straps of her yoga mat, breathed deep, conjured her favorite Visnaya YouTuber’s latest breath centering wo-mantra, and scraped her mind for a reason why not.

None lowered and so Elul continued her lived life, LL, following the man down the corridor like a hare into a hole. Solid mountainous stone cindered on all sides. The footsteps faded, but she kept going. A hole in the wall came into view, hewed out as if by dynamite. A sign next to it, three neat lines written in the same pink and silver as those outside the store, spelling additional words extra-odd in their presentation and meaning.

OPEN SPACE 2 ALL IN_TERESTED in the 9th TURN of the 9th AIS_LE

“There is no pardon when you’re begged free in the garden!”

99s ENCOU_RAGED TO ATTEND /// NO LIVING 1s ALLOW_ED!

A voice sounded from the room. Elul peeked inside and saw rows of chairs populated by a dozen or so people. All were seated with their backs to her, facing a screen at the front of the room. A video streamed of a man mid-lecture.

“Instructional vaporization,” he was saying, “is different from instructural cauterization in that it’s not only a necessity to righten the contaminated mist within the exploiters and nine-zeroed maladroiters, but it also gives opportunities to show their absurdity. Eye ex to eye vee, of course. Nine halfed, as we all well know, can yield us four. And this is the secret why it’s been so effective.”

Confused beyond the shell of her memory to discover this sparsely attended video conference in the mountain belly of a 99 cent store, but not feeling unwelcome, at least not yet, which itself was an oddity she didn't even stop to consider, Elul flared her nostrils, rubbed a finger along her mat strap, reversed her devil, and entered the room.

She sat on the chair closest to the door. The man on the screen was apparently concluding his spiel. He held up two hands to the camera, fingers extended, all but his left thumb, which he tucked in his palm. “Nine nine for one,” he chanted. “Nine nine for one.” Everyone in the room who wasn’t Elul Fleer did the same hand gesture and repeated the same words, which were actually numbers, all of them, even the ones that were merely homonyms. The screen flickered and went blank.

A low murmur of voices, the atmosphere of devoted studentship dissipating.

The man in the red shirt rose to his feet, turned and saw Elul. He smiled at her.

“First meeting?”

She nodded, felt locked in tight.

“Is that the recent you got there?” He pointed at the paper in her hand.

Elul held up the photo of her uncle. She felt out of range. “Recent?”

“Recent exploit. Granted in vindication, as Mar One-Eight-One put it. Removed from the game as game itself. You look young to be on team nine. Pre-nine perhaps? What to they call it in the young lions?” His smile was kind and the crest of his cheeks conspiratorial.

“Huh? What do they call what?”

“An exploit. Dered, if you catch my mean.”

And then, still smiling, he sang the song from the aisle, the song Elul heard through the overhead speakers, the song that must be some kind of anthem for these horrid who-evers, only he was one of them so he knew the words and got them right.

And their actual meaning seared Elul’s soul.

“But I thought…” she mumbled, listening, there but not. “Wasn’t it a…?” She didn't finish.

The man, still humming, excused himself to talk to a woman in a purple sweater.

Elul was glad for the distraction. She ducked out of the room and down the concrete hallway. She hurried the way she came, not caring about anything but getting out out out, a weird feeling, a silent one remembered, but from when? She passed through the concrete door back into the office with the corkboard and exited the overheated room into the store proper. She hurry hurried down the ninth aisle, past the gardening section, took a left at the split, and then the entrance tore into view.

She moved as fast as her feet would carry her in a non-run, ignoring the check-out clerk as strong as she ignored Elul, until she was back in the bright parking lot.

The Tannerbaum’s massive Bentley waited, idling. Burry honked the horn in hello, but Elul had no thoughts for that, no mental energy for the sukkah decorations she had completely neglected to pick up, all she could see was her dead uncle’s face on the paper, and all she heard were two things, playing over and through each other on a loop: the song that hummed from the speakers – “…we were out hunting for billionaire, hunting for billionaire…” – and what the man told her. Her uncle hadn’t died from a heart attack.

According to the man in the heart of the labyrinthian 99 ₵ENT PHARXMACY & IV MEGASTORE-B of Hunter Mountain, New York, Mendel Tannerbaum, hedge fund billionaire, had been “dered,” a word Elul Fleer knew better with its first three letters attached, the M, the U, and the R.

END OF PART I — UPGRADE TO READ PARTS II, III, AND IV

chapter 2.1: the old woman’s aide

my mom returned to brooklyn in the summer of 1976 in a headwind of excitement. most of it was backward facing, an energy taken from the incredible six weeks she had just spent overseas with her friends. it was her first real taste of independence, and my mom discovered it was a flavor she liked, but her excitement also faced forward, pointing at college, which she started in a week.

i happen to be extremely introverted and sobbed in panic every night for a week before starting college, but my mom was (and is) very different and she looked forward to it the way i look forward to turning out the world at night and embracing my pillows, blankets, and little gray kitten.

that semester, my mom enrolled in brooklyn college for four classes, all during the day. she also enrolled in a single class at the fashion institute of technology at night. this class met once a week on the fit campus on west 26th steet in manhattan

my mom around the time of this story, pictured with her uncle, my great uncle chaim (which is also my middle name in hebrew)

to hear her tell it, the excitement of starting college all but drove the notebook and her near-death experience from my mom’s mind. i find this a little hard to believe, but okay. it was only a few days after she got back, when her young brother, my uncle shmeel, started asking about her trip that she began talking about how beautiful israel was, all the cities they visited, the hikes they went on… and at this, she stopped.

“you okay, til?” fifteen-year-old shmeel asked.

my mom assured him she was. she excused herself and sprinted to her bedroom, anxious about the notebook, but it was still there, stuffed under an old skirt at the very back of her closet, exactly where she stashed it three days earlier.

it was a relief. for some reason, my mom was convinced it wouldn’t be there, that the whole thing had been a strange dream, but nope, there it was. as purple and scrawled on and real as in the picture below.

my mom opened it, flipped past the pages so covered in scribbles and cross-outs they were unreadable, and found the page with her name on it.

it was still so uncanny to see her in someone’s accounting like that.

she looked at the next name in the notebook.

leah freilich [yom chamishi] 9-7 818 18 ave, 12-43

there was also a weird diagram at the end she couldn’t make sense of it.

it looked a little like this: 𒄆𓁹𒀱𓁹𒄆

but the rest of the note was straightforward. at least the dates, time, and location: on september 7 at 12:43, which was later that week, at 818 18th avenue, at 12:43… something would happen. what, exactly? another person, this leah freilich, would be in some kind of danger? like my mom had been in israel? would it fall on my mom to save her? what the hell was all this?

my mom had no idea, but she wasn’t going to miss the date and time.

1818 18th avenue was just a few blocks from my grandparents’ house, and so on september 7, which was a thursday, my mom cut the first college class of her career. she actually cut two classes. she had intro to economics from 11:50 am to 12:30 pm in boylan hall and french 2 from 1 to 1:40 pm in roosevelt. to be at 818 18th avenue at 12:43 pm, she had to skip both.

my mom was at the location ten minutes early, which might be one of the most shocking parts of this story. anyone who has ever known my mom at any point in her life knows that she’s an incredible woman, one very much deserving of a written treatment of her time and experiences, but one thing she is not is punctual. i cannot stress this enough. my family has so many bits about how my dad acts when he’s ready to leave for an event at the time agreed upon time but my mom is running late for one of a million reasons.

but regardless, on that day, she was there early. with the 36, i’ve found, my mom’s tardiness is rarely a factor.

818 18th ave is a small house with a brick facade, a walkway, a small stoop, and large front-facing windows.

the building is still there. i’ve actually been writing this part of the story in boro park to better catch the inspiration, and i just took a break from working on this to walk over and take a picture of it. here’s a picture of the building in july 2026.

walking down the street, nearing the address, i can almost feel my mom, fifty years earlier, approaching the same destination, although to her it probably looked older and more run-down.

my mom found a patch of hedge on the side of the lawn of and waited there, eyes alternating between the front door of the house and the watch in her hand. she was looking at the time when it changed minutes, from 12:42 to 12:43, and at that moment, the front door of 818 18th ave opened and a woman stepped out.

my mom stared. the woman looked ordinary. she was a little younger than my mom’s parents, in her early forties, and wore a tan skirt and a heavy canvas shirt. on her head was a large-brimmed sunhat and her hand held a purple watering can. my mom noticed several green shoots at the end of the stoop. the woman walked over to these, turning away from my mom, and began to water the tall plants encroaching on her front porch.

my mom stood up, curious and unsure of herself. what was she supposed to do? save this woman? like the man had done for her when her notebook time came to pass? the woman certainly didn’t look in danger, and my mom wasn’t even sure she was leah freilich, and just as my mom was getting ready to make her presence known, the woman, stopped watering the plants and turned around, looking my mom in her eyes for the first time.

“i don’t know why i’m shpritzing these.” the woman held up the watering can. “they’re weeds. i certainly dont want them to grow.”

she studied my mom, giving her a good look, a top-to-bottom once over like a parent inspecting a kid whose just came home from summer camp, noting everything they find.

[welcome, tillekeh] the woman said, in hungarian. my mom, who did not speak hungarian at the time, nonetheless understood every word. [we’re so glad you’re here.]

pay attention. this is important. it’s a key to this story in some sense. my mom has always been good with languages.

“good.”

that makes it sound like she’s bilingual. no. my mom speaks more languages than i have fingers on my hands, and she’s put them to use in ways that range from clever and beneficial to downright ingenious, as you’ll see as this story gets properly underway. but age 18, hungarian was not one of the languages my mom knew.

maybe the woman knew that, because she switched back to english. “we’ve been waiting. me especially. i’m so glad you’re here. please please. come in.” and she walked back inside 818 18th avenue, leaving the door open.

for a moment, my mom stared after her. she reached into the pocket of her jumper and pulled out the small spiral notebook. she looked at it, slid it back in, and started toward the house.

my mom entered a circular room that looked very similar to the living room in her own home, which was a tell about how certain jewish middle-aged women decorated their interiors at the time: stiff corduory pillows on couches covered in plastic, wooden chairs with straw backs and hard seats, a pair of squat lamps, and fancy china on the table, which was set for three. at the far wall stood a large armoire. the top was covered in bechers and mezuzah covers and bisamim holders and other pieces of metal utility. at the very back, was another lamp. this one was much larger and shining extra-bright, like it was turned all the way up.

my mom blinked and the bright gleam was gone, if it was there at all. she saw that the lamp wasn’t a lamp, but rather a pair of enormous silver candlesticks. one was slightly taller than the other. they were incredibly shiny, but not glowing; the sunlight must have have bounced off them through the large windows on the other side.

the woman was seated, in a red armchair, staring at my mom. she had a warm smile on her face, glowing almost, and followed her visitor’s movements with kind eyes. my mom walked into the middle of the room and turned to the woman.

“sorry, how do i know you?” my mom said. she wasn’t questioning if, but from where. because my mom knew this woman, somehow, that was clear, and yet she’d never met her. and then, in french, because that’s who my mom is, [i’m getting the biggest jolt of deja vu right nowe. are you mrs. freilich? mrs. leah freilich?]

[ahh] the woman spoke back, in perfect french, not missing a beat. [i love this one. the beauty of marseille and the le marais. i don’t have much chance to speak it. but no, i am not mrs. freilich. i am her aide.]

the woman stood up suddenly. she walked through a rectangular kitchen and pointed to an open door at the end of a short hall. “that’s mrs. freilich.” she paused. “come meet her.”

my mom thought of the notebook in her pocket and nodded. she walked dover. in the room was an old woman lying on a bed. a few machines surrounded her. one of them was attached to a clear bag and dripped liquid from an IV.

“mrs. freilich is ill,” the aide said. “i look after her. come, let’s go to the kitchen.”

back at the kitchen. the woman made a cup of tea.

“you’re here for a reason,” the woman said my mom nodded, although she wasn’t sure what that meant. the woman continued. “and that reason is on you right now.”

[takes out a sefer and tells her about “the elohim bet.”] she says the name, which made my mom gasp.

in judaism, you don’t ever say god’s explicit name.

the woman in the house did.

my mom felt the notebook in her pocket and nodded. she was about to pull it out, but the woman reached suddenly across the table and gently picked up my mom’s wrist. “it’s this. your body. who you are!” she dropped my mom’s hand.

“i’m going to be here for a while. helping mrs. freilich,” the aide said. “while i’m here, i’d like you to help me. you’re in school, yes? you’ll come back here, let’s say every tuesday afternoon. after class. and we’ll talk.”

my mom stared back. “i don’t understand. talk about what?”

the aide waved a hand. “oh, this and that. i just need you near.”

elohim bet

[ddo the gematria]

that was confusing. this woman felt like an aunt my mom hadn’t met yet, but that was obviously not the case. what exactly did she want from her?

“if you want, we can also study something.” the woman pointed to the living room, which held a large bookcase filled with volumes of all kinds.

my mom thought about this, and about the woman’s use of language outside. she already knew she’d be coming back. [could we converse in another language?] my mom askedd in french. [when you said hello to me, was that that hungarian?]

the woman smiled. in french she said, [yes it was, good ear on you, tillekeh.] and then, in hungarian. [yes, yes, that’s perfect. you’ll come tuesdays afternoon and we’ll speak in the language of the magyars.]

“i don’t know how i understood that,” my mom said, in english. “but i understood that entirely.”

[we’ll study that, too. see you on tuesday.]

my mom walked h