sub scribe now! because aliens are real & they need your eyes ˙𐃷˙

there is a reality behind everything we see, a reality that quietly shapes it. angels & aliens. boundaries & backrooms. cults & conspiracies. dybbuks & disappearances. i could keep going. biblically accurate aliens puts eyes on them all, on the things we don’t see rippling past the things that we do.

the name’s a map. biblically refers to scripture & jewish mysticism — angels, golems, devekas, the folded over corners of the old testament. accurate is the mostly true stuff — true crime, cults, & conspiracies. aliens focuses on ufos, weird sky shit, & the freaky fiction i can’t stop writing.

what you get 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 𓆟

mondays — the hidden order 𓂀𓋹𓁈𓃠𓆃☥𓅓𓆣 dispatches from the weird edges. true crime, ufo lore, the occasional interview, notes on the skating writing life.

thursdays on — alien flagship ˙ ✩°˖👽 ⋆｡ ˚꩜ a new piece of short fiction. mystical horror, mostly. i drive that out like clamms.

thursdays off — the 36 🫧𓇼𓏲*ੈ✩‧₊˚ a serial, one chapter at a time.

this is for horror fans, true-crime obsessives, recovering yeshiva kids, ufo agnostics, & anyone who’s lain awake at night wondering if we’re alone out there & known, somewhere deep deep in the red, that we’re not.

𒅒𒈔𒅒𒇫𒄆𒅒𒈔𒅒𒇫𓆈𒄆𒅒𒈔𒅒𒇫𒄆𒅒𒈔𒅒𒇫𒄆

about me ✎﹏﹏﹏﹏

my name is elie. i’m a writer & i live in new york. i believe in aliens & write a lot about that one horrifying thing i saw in the pool when i was twelve. right now i’m (working on) / (revising) / (avoiding) a horror novel called L8ER SK8ER. it’s about true-crime, writers, murder, cults, & skateboarding aliens. i’ll probably run some of it here eventually ( -_•)ᡕᠵデᡁ᠊╾━💥

i’m obsessed with the hidden order (☠︎︎) behind everything. you should be too.

come be late. 𓂃𓂁𓂃 skate.

what’s the strangest thing you’ve ever seen? mine is a ghost that looked like my dad. it still shakes me to think about it. 👽 ፕዐረጎጕ ልሀሀጕ ༼;´༎ຶ ۝ ༎ຶ༽ ᒪ8Ɛᖇ ᔕK8Ɛᖇ

biblicallyaccuratealiens@substack.com